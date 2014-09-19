Used 2009 Toyota Yaris for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 139,000 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,999$1,013 Below Market
Pinellas Auto Brokers - Saint Petersburg / Florida
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Toyota Yaris with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (29 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDJT903X95224242
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 166,774 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$2,300$542 Below Market
Waukegan Auto Auction - Waukegan / Illinois
This 2009 Toyota Yaris 4dr 4dr Sedan Automatic S features a 1.5L 4 Cylinder 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 4 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Gray with a Gray interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Power Steering, Leather Steering Wheel, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Side Curtain Airbags, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Toyota Yaris S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (29 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDBT903791298309
Stock: AAW-298309
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-18-2020
- 93,934 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,450$868 Below Market
Neptune Auto Sales - Virginia Beach / Virginia
This 2009 Toyota Yaris 4dr Base features a 1.5L 4 Cylinder 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 4 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Polar White with a Dark Charcoal Cloth interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Power Steering, Clock, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, ABS Brakes, Intermittent Wipers, Cloth Interior Surface, 4 Speakers, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Front wheel independent suspension, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Bumpers: body-color, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Front reading lights, Passenger vanity mirror, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Passenger door bin 12v Power Outlet, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor - Contact Sales Team at 757-600-0498 or sales@neptuneautosales.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Toyota Yaris with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (29 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDBT903191335371
Stock: 819
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-23-2020
- 86,256 miles
$6,995
Major World - Long Island City / New York
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Toyota Yaris S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (29 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDBT903491341830
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 164,968 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$4,468$369 Below Market
Napleton Cadillac Rockford - Rockford / Illinois
Check out this gently-used 2009 Toyota Yaris we recently got in. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. The greater your fuel-efficiency, the less your carbon footprint. And with exceptional MPGs, this Toyota Yaris treads ever so lightly on Mother Earth. You can finally stop searching... You've found the one you've been looking for. More information about the 2009 Toyota Yaris: The Toyota Yaris ranks as one of the lowest-priced small cars for 2009, and has especially low running costs and a reputation for reliability. Fuel efficiency ranks among the best in the segment, and with its tight turning radius and good maneuverability the Yaris makes a very frugal city commuter. The new 5-door liftback body style offers up to 25.7 cubic-feet of cargo space with the rear seat folded down. Strengths of this model include terrific fuel efficiency, compact dimensions with easy maneuverability., and Excellent value Napleton is one of the leading Cadillac, Subaru, Porsche, Mercedes-Benz, Honda, Jaguar, Land Rover, Mazda, Bentley, Ford, Fiat, Nissan, Audi dealers in north Illinois and south Wisconsin, and we have many repeat customers who tell their friends and family about us. We have a great selection and competitive prices. Our sales team is thorough, knowledgeable, and professional, and you will always be respected and well cared for. If you're looking for a dealer that provides excellent customer service, integrity and honesty, shop Napleton first. And we have over 200 quality, preowned, lightly used cars. We fully inspect all of our used cars before we put them on our lot so that you can buy with confidence. Whether you're looking for a new or used car, shop with Napleton first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Toyota Yaris with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (29 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDBT903991323145
Stock: 51449A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 130,211 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,245
Honda Marysville - Marysville / Ohio
*SERVICE & MAINTENANCE COMPLETED:* Stock# 91338757 FEATURES NO LESS THAN $475 IN PREVENTATIVE MAINTENANCE & SAFETY EQUIPMENT UPGRADES. Specifically this Honda Marysville 2009 Toyota Yaris reconditioning process Included: Performed a Complete Inside & Out Vehicle Detail, Performed complete used car vehicle inspection, and Performed oil and filter change!Of all the used cars for sale in Ohio this front wheel drive 2009 Toyota Yaris Base features an impressive 1.50 Engine with a Flint Mica Exterior with a Dark Charcoal Fabric Interior. With only 130,211 miles this 2009 Toyota Yaris is your best buy in Columbus, OH.*STOCK# 91338757* Honda Marysville has this 2009 Toyota Yaris Base ready for a quick sale today. Don't forget Honda Marysville will buy or trade for your car, truck, SUV, van, motorcycle and/or ATV!*DEALER CONTACT INFO:* Call Honda Marysville today at *(888) 639-8830 TO SCHEDULE YOUR TEST DRIVE* of this 2009 Toyota Yaris Base! Honda Marysville of Marysville, Dublin, Urbana, Lima, Delaware, Marion, OH. You can also visit us at, 640 Coleman's Blvd Marysville OH, 43040 to check it out in person!*MECHANICAL FEATURES:* Scores 35.0 Highway MPG and 29.0 City MPG! This Toyota Yaris comes Factory equipped with an impressive 1.50 engine, an automatic transmission. Other Installed Mechanical Features Include Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Power Steering, Tachometer*INTERIOR OPTIONS:* Marysville, Dublin, Urbana, Lima, Delaware, Marion, OH used car shoppers are lighting up the phones at our Marysville, OH dealership over these interior options: Air Conditioning, Bucket Seats, Reading Light(s), Tilt Steering Wheel, Vanity Mirrors, Center Arm Rest*SAFETY OPTIONS:* If you're making a cross-town Columbus commute from Worthington to Grove City, you'll enjoy peace of mind with the following safety equipment options: Overhead airbag, Dual Air Bags, Speed Sensitive Steering, Occupant sensing airbag, Anti-Lock Brakes, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Side Air Bags*Used Cars Columbus Ohio:* with over 439 Honda used cars for sale at our Columbus, OH Honda dealership. Honda Marysville has the used cars Columbus, Ohio shoppers trust for safety, reliability and service. This week you'll select from one of the 3 Toyota Yaris sedans like this Flint Mica 2009 Toyota Yaris Base that we have in stock!*Bluetooth may not work with all mobile phones
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Toyota Yaris with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (29 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDBT903591338757
Stock: 91338757
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-24-2020
- 251,088 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$3,991
Roger Beasley Mazda Central - Austin / Texas
Here's a great deal on a 2009 Toyota Yaris! Offering an alluring bundle of luxury while maintaining efficiency, safety and style! This 4 door, 5 passenger sedan provides exceptional value! Top features include front bucket seats, a tachometer, tilt steering wheel, and more. You will have a pleasant shopping experience that is fun, informative, and never high pressured. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Toyota Yaris with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (29 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDBT903X91313496
Stock: C4378B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-11-2020
- 108,602 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,995
Garber Honda - Rochester / New York
New Price!Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. traded in with only one owner, ABS brakes.Garber Is Rochester's Home For The Best Pre-Owned Vehicles. We Are Western NY's Number One Volume Honda Dealer. We Take In The Best Trades And Price Them Aggressively. Please call ahead to confirm vehicle availability. * All pre-owned vehicles are located across the street from the Honda showroom*2009 Toyota Yaris Base Flint Mica FWD 5-Speed Manual 1.5L I4 DOHC VVT-i 16VOdometer is 6905 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Toyota Yaris with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (29 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDJT903895227124
Stock: 11227124T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-25-2020
- 230,491 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$3,995
Toyota Direct - Columbus / Ohio
ONLY 2 OWNERS, NO ACCIDENTS on CARFAX, 5 SERVICE RECORDS FOUND ON CARFAX, 35 MPG Highway, SAT RADIO, Driven Only 25610 miles per year!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Toyota Yaris with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (29 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDJT903095263101
Stock: 95263101A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 100,393 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,690
Fitzgerald Toyota Gaithersburg - Gaithersburg / Maryland
"Polar White 8 Passenger FWD 5-Speed Manual 1.5L I4 DOHC VVT-i 16V 4 Speakers
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Toyota Yaris with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (29 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDBT903X91326412
Stock: 122572A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-13-2020
- 61,448 miles
$6,500
Northtown Honda - Amherst / New York
Only 61,448 Miles! This Toyota Yaris boasts a Gas I4 1.5L/91 engine powering it's sleek transmission. Trunk lamp, Torsion beam rear suspension, Three-point front seatbelts w/pretensioners, force limiters, ALR/ELR retractors. This Toyota Yaris Comes Equipped with These Options T125/70D15 compact spare tire, Storage cover, Side-impact door beams, Side curtain air bags, Roof-mounted antenna, Remote fuel door release, Passenger-side dual glove compartments, Multi-reflector halogen headlamps, Intermittent wipers, Front/rear energy-absorbing crumple zones. Stop By Today Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Northtown Honda, 2277 Niagara Falls Blvd., Amherst, NY 14228.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Toyota Yaris with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
N/A Combined MPG (29 City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDJT903995227729
Stock: 20G1008A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 144,807 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,950
Kerry Toyota - Florence / Kentucky
CARFAX 1 owner and buyback guarantee! Safety equipment includes: ABS, Curtain airbags, Passenger Airbag...Other features include: Air conditioning, Tilt steering wheel, 1.5 L liter inline 4 cylinder DOHC engine with variable valve timing, 106 hp horsepower, FWD...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Toyota Yaris with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
N/A Combined MPG (29 City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDBT903291323343
Stock: 31788A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 116,238 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$7,598
CarMax Brandywine - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Brandywine / Maryland
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final used vehicle purchase will be made in MD, and excludes tax, title and tags but includes $99 dealer processing charge (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Toyota Yaris with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (29 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDJT903195246890
Stock: 19108329
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 113,109 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,761
Folsom Lake Toyota - Folsom / California
We are excited to offer this 2009 Toyota Yaris. CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. Start enjoying more time in your new ride and less time at the gas station with this 2009 Toyota Yaris. The Yaris S is well maintained and has just 113,108mi. This low amount of miles makes this vehicle incomparable to the competition. More information about the 2009 Toyota Yaris: The Toyota Yaris ranks as one of the lowest-priced small cars for 2009, and has especially low running costs and a reputation for reliability. Fuel efficiency ranks among the best in the segment, and with its tight turning radius and good maneuverability the Yaris makes a very frugal city commuter. The new 5-door liftback body style offers up to 25.7 cubic-feet of cargo space with the rear seat folded down. Strengths of this model include terrific fuel efficiency, compact dimensions with easy maneuverability., and Excellent value At Folsom Lake Toyota, you can be sure that your experience is our #1 priority. We will always do business in a manner that represents our core values of integrity, transparency, professionalism and teamwork. You can also reach us at 916-355-1544 or by visiting us online at www.folsomlaketoyota.com. We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Toyota Yaris S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (29 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDBT903191335418
Stock: 91335418
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-05-2020
- 78,777 miles
$6,995
Maximum Auto Outlet - Manassas / Virginia
***LOW MILEAGE, GREAT CITY CAR.......................................2009 TOYOTA YARIS SEDAN, LITE GREEN WITH A BEIGE INTERIOR, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, AIR CONDITIONING, POWER WINDOWS, LOCKS, AND MIRRORS, AM/FM CD PLAYER, KEYLESS ENTRY, CRUISE CONTROL, SIDE AIRBAGS, ALLOY WHEELS, ONLY 78K MILES, PLEASE CALL US AT 703 822 7998 TO SCHEDULE AN APPT TO VIEW***MUST PRINT AND PRESENT INTERNET AD FOR SPECIAL INTERNET PRICING BEFORE YOUR SCHEDULED APPOINTMENT. PLEASE CALL MAXIMUM AUTO OUTLET AT 703.822.7998. GUARANTEED CREDIT APPROVALS FOR EVERYONE. FINANCE RATES AS LOW AS 2.99 APR. WE ARE LOCATED AT 8503-O EUCLID AVE, MANASSAS PARK, VA 20111. OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK.PRICE EXCLUDES TAXES, TITLE, LICENSE, $895 DEALER PROCESSING FEE, & FINANCE CHARGES. ALL VEHICLES ARE SOLD AS-IS, SEE BUYERS GUIDE FOR WARRANTY OPTIONS..boom-extension-active{cursor: crosshair !important}.boom-extension-active *:hover{cursor: crosshair !important}.boom-extension-hovered-element{outline: 2px solid rgba(130, 170, 210, .6) !important}.boom-extension-expanded-element{background: transparent !important;border: 0 !important;float: none !important;margin-left: auto !important;margin-right: auto !important;padding-left: 0 !important;padding-right: 0 !important;position: relative !important;max-width: initial !important;min-width: initial !important;width: 100% !important;}
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Toyota Yaris with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (29 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDBT903X91346109
Stock: MAX18826
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 118,518 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,499
Autos Only, Inc - Seattle / Washington
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Toyota Yaris with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (29 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDJT903695251566
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 146,662 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$5,998
Toyota of Bedford - Bedford / Ohio
2009 Toyota Yaris Base SERVICE RECORD AVAILABLE, GOOD TIRES, GOOD BRAKES, 6 AIRBAGS, ABS brakes, Convenience Package, Low tire pressure warning, Rear Window Defogger, Rear Window Wiper.Clean CARFAX. 29/35 City/Highway MPGWe are proud to say that if this is not the vehicle for you we have hundreds more where that came from! Toyota Of Bedford is one of the largest Toyota Pre-Owned Operations in Northeast Ohio! We accomplish this by offering a larger inventory, very aggressive online pricing, clean and comprehensive descriptions and photos, and a straight-forward sales approach. Come by or call to see why Toyota Of Bedford is head and shoulders above all other Toyota dealers in our market! - - Air Conditioning, Power Steering, Clock, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, Cloth Interior Surface, Convenience Package, 4 Speakers, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Front wheel independent suspension, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Bumpers: body-color, Cloth Seat Trim, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Front reading lights, Passenger vanity mirror, Front Bucket Seats, Passenger door bin, Rear Window Wiper, SERVICE RECORD AVAILABLE, GOOD TIRES, GOOD BRAKES, 6 AIRBAGS 12v Power Outlet, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor - Contact Used Car Sales at 888-431-3280 or toyotawebleadsbedford@penskeautomotive.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Toyota Yaris with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (29 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKT903X95249047
Stock: 41611A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 126,594 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$5,751
Honda Marysville - Marysville / Ohio
*SERVICE & MAINTENANCE COMPLETED:* Stock# 95258245 FEATURES NO LESS THAN $675 IN PREVENTATIVE MAINTENANCE & SAFETY EQUIPMENT UPGRADES. Specifically this Honda Marysville 2009 Toyota Yaris reconditioning process Included: Performed a Complete Inside & Out Vehicle Detail, Replaced The Battery, Performed complete used car vehicle inspection, and Performed oil and filter change!Of all the used cars for sale in Ohio this front wheel drive 2009 Toyota Yaris S features an impressive 1.50 Engine with a Black Sand Pearl Exterior with a Dark Charcoal Fabric Interior. With only 126,594 miles this 2009 Toyota Yaris is your best buy in Columbus, OH.*STOCK# 95258245* Honda Marysville has this 2009 Toyota Yaris S ready for a quick sale today. Don't forget Honda Marysville will buy or trade for your car, truck, SUV, van, motorcycle and/or ATV!*DEALER CONTACT INFO:* Call Honda Marysville today at *(888) 639-8830 TO SCHEDULE YOUR TEST DRIVE* of this 2009 Toyota Yaris S! Honda Marysville of Marysville, Dublin, Urbana, Lima, Delaware, Marion, OH. You can also visit us at, 640 Coleman's Blvd Marysville OH, 43040 to check it out in person!*MECHANICAL FEATURES:* Scores 35.0 Highway MPG and 29.0 City MPG! This Toyota Yaris comes Factory equipped with an impressive 1.50 engine, an automatic transmission.*INTERIOR OPTIONS:* Marysville, Dublin, Urbana, Lima, Delaware, Marion, OH used car shoppers are lighting up the phones at our Marysville, OH dealership over these interior options: Bucket Seats, Air Conditioning, Reading Light(s), Vanity Mirrors, Tilt Steering Wheel*SAFETY OPTIONS:* If you're making a cross-town Columbus commute from Worthington to Grove City, you'll enjoy peace of mind with the following safety equipment options: Dual Air Bags, Occupant sensing airbag, Anti-Lock Brakes, Speed Sensitive Steering, Overhead airbag, Front Side Air Bags, Passenger Air Bag Sensor*Used Cars Columbus Ohio:* with over 381 Honda used cars for sale at our Columbus, OH Honda dealership. Honda Marysville has the used cars Columbus, Ohio shoppers trust for safety, reliability and service. This week you'll select from one of the 3 Toyota Yaris sedans like this Black Sand Pearl 2009 Toyota Yaris S that we have in stock!*Bluetooth may not work with all mobile phones
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Toyota Yaris S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (29 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKT903495258245
Stock: 95258245
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-09-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Toyota Yaris searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Toyota Yaris
- 5(76%)
- 4(19%)
- 3(4%)
- 1(1%)
Related Toyota Yaris info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2014
- Used Nissan NV200 2015
- Used Buick LaCrosse 2015
- Used Chevrolet Trax 2016
- Used Buick LaCrosse 2017
- Used Subaru Outback 2010
- Used Acura MDX 2011
- Used Nissan Juke 2015
- Used Hyundai Veloster 2017
- Used Hyundai Genesis Coupe 2010
- Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2010
- Used Subaru Forester 2012
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2016
- Used Jeep Compass 2012
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe 2014
- Used Toyota Prius Prime 2017
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Lincoln Corsair
- Used Audi RS 3
- Used Mitsubishi 3000GT
- Used Cadillac CTS-V Coupe
- Used Ford Shelby GT500
- Used Cadillac XT4
- Used BMW 1 Series
- Used BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo
- Used Chevrolet Astro
- Used Lincoln Mark LT
- Used Cadillac ATS-V
- Used Ford F-150 SVT Lightning
- Used Nissan Cube
Shop used models by city
- Used Toyota Camry Solara Raleigh NC
- Used Toyota Highlander Reno NV
- Used Toyota Corolla Hatchback Long Island City NY
- Used Toyota Avalon Katy TX
- Used Toyota Prius Prime Salem OR
- Used Toyota Camry Las Vegas NV
- Used Toyota Avalon Santa Rosa CA
- Used Toyota C-HR Akron OH
- Used Toyota Matrix Fontana CA
- Used Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Stone Mountain GA
Shop used model years by city
- Used Toyota Tundra 2014 Rockford IL
- Used Toyota Prius 2018 Grand Rapids MI
- Used Toyota Tundra 2016 Santa Monica CA