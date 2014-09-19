Used 2009 Toyota Yaris for Sale Near Me

  • 2009 Toyota Yaris in Yellow
    used

    2009 Toyota Yaris

    139,000 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,999

    $1,013 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Toyota Yaris S in Gray
    used

    2009 Toyota Yaris S

    166,774 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,300

    $542 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Toyota Yaris in Silver
    used

    2009 Toyota Yaris

    93,934 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,450

    $868 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Toyota Yaris S in Gray
    used

    2009 Toyota Yaris S

    86,256 miles

    $6,995

    Details
  • 2009 Toyota Yaris in Black
    used

    2009 Toyota Yaris

    164,968 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $4,468

    $369 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Toyota Yaris in Gray
    used

    2009 Toyota Yaris

    130,211 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,245

    Details
  • 2009 Toyota Yaris
    used

    2009 Toyota Yaris

    251,088 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $3,991

    Details
  • 2009 Toyota Yaris
    used

    2009 Toyota Yaris

    108,602 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,995

    Details
  • 2009 Toyota Yaris in Light Blue
    used

    2009 Toyota Yaris

    230,491 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $3,995

    Details
  • 2009 Toyota Yaris
    used

    2009 Toyota Yaris

    100,393 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,690

    Details
  • 2009 Toyota Yaris
    used

    2009 Toyota Yaris

    61,448 miles

    $6,500

    Details
  • 2009 Toyota Yaris
    used

    2009 Toyota Yaris

    144,807 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,950

    Details
  • 2009 Toyota Yaris
    used

    2009 Toyota Yaris

    116,238 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,598

    Details
  • 2009 Toyota Yaris S
    used

    2009 Toyota Yaris S

    113,109 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,761

    Details
  • 2009 Toyota Yaris
    used

    2009 Toyota Yaris

    78,777 miles

    $6,995

    Details
  • 2009 Toyota Yaris
    used

    2009 Toyota Yaris

    118,518 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,499

    Details
  • 2009 Toyota Yaris
    used

    2009 Toyota Yaris

    146,662 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,998

    Details
  • 2009 Toyota Yaris S in Black
    used

    2009 Toyota Yaris S

    126,594 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $5,751

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Toyota Yaris searches:

Consumer Reviews for the Toyota Yaris

  5
Great car
vrod305,09/19/2014
I bought a preowned 2009 Yaris S in January with 77,500 miles on it. Have put 16,000 miles on it since. It's an amazing car. Decent gas mileage, relatively quiet and very reliable. I've had no issues with it other than a headlight going out (which my mechanic didn't even charge to replace). I'm 6'3 and I fit fine in it. Does have trouble with going up mountain, but with 106 horsepower, you have to accept that. Would be nice if it had automatic looks, but that's not too big a deal. I would suggest a Yaris to anyone. This is also after I had a 2000 Echo that I drove for six years and got rid of with 199,800 miles on it.
