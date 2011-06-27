Used 2000 Toyota ECHO for Sale

  • $2,500

    2000 Toyota ECHO Base

    125,738 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    RT 83 Motorsports - Lemont / Illinois

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2000 Toyota ECHO .
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    32 Combined MPG (29 City/37 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JTDBT1231Y0008178
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $4,500

    2001 Toyota ECHO Base

    162,242 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Impex Auto Sales - Greensboro / North Carolina

    *One Owner*, 4D Sedan, 1.5L I4 MPI DOHC, 5-Speed Manual with Overdrive, Absolutely Red. 5-Speed Manual with Overdrive 34/41 City/Highway MPG Clean CARFAX. Impex Auto Sales is the Triad's LARGEST independent Pre-Owned dealer! Now accepting all major credit and debit cards! Because we sell so many cars trucks motorcycles and commercial vehicles our prices are the ABSOLUTE LOWEST!!! We are a family owned and operated business serving the Carolina's since 2004.We pride ourselves on our reputation for honest service and delivering quality automobiles. Come by today and let us show you how purchasing a Pre-Owned vehicle SHOULD BE! We offer free shuttles from Greensboro's PTI Airport (GSO) Greensboro Amtrak Station (GRO) and the Greensboro Greyhound Bus Terminal. We respect and honor your time so we can ship autos all over the United States and export all over the world! We are proud to have sales representatives fluent in English, Spanish, French, Arabic and Japanese for the convenience of our valued customers. *****Please note while we make every effort to ensure that our vehicles are listed accurately, we are not responsible for errors or omissions. Please verify all options, colors, vehicle condition, pricing and AVAILABILITY prior to purchase.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2001 Toyota ECHO with Rear Bench Seats.
    Transmission: Manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    32 Combined MPG (29 City/37 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JTDBT123010198044
    Stock: TC98044
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-10-2020

  • Price Drop
    $2,599

    2002 Toyota ECHO Base

    254,283 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    AutoNation Subaru Arapahoe - Centennial / Colorado

    Standard Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AutoNation Subaru Arapahoe has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2002 Toyota Echo. When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. If you are looking for a vehicle with great styling, options and incredible fuel economy, look no further than this quality automobile. This gently driven vehicle has been well-kept and still has the showroom shine. Look no further, you have found exactly what you've been looking for. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2002 Toyota ECHO with Rear Bench Seats.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    32 Combined MPG (29 City/37 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JTDAT123220245975
    Stock: 20245975
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-06-2020

  • New Listing
    $3,995

    2002 Toyota ECHO Base

    128,968 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Prestige Toyota of Ramsey - Ramsey / New Jersey

    Echo trim, INDIGO INK PEARL exterior and SHADOW GRAY interior. FUEL EFFICIENT 41 MPG Hwy/34 MPG City! DELUXE 3-IN-1 AUDIO COMBO, PWR STEERING, AIR CONDITIONER, ALL WEATHER GUARD PKG. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Toyota Echo with INDIGO INK PEARL exterior and SHADOW GRAY interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 108 HP at 6000 RPM*. OPTION PACKAGES: AIR CONDITIONER, ALL WEATHER GUARD PKG cold area pkg, HD battery/rear heater/rear defogger, PWR STEERING, DELUXE 3-IN-1 AUDIO COMBO AM/FM stereo cassette/CD player w/(6) speakers, audio indicator. Child Safety Locks, Bucket Seats, Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes. Price(s) include(s) all costs to be paid by a consumer, except for licensing costs, registration fees, and taxes. Dealer doc fee of $699.00 not included in price.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2002 Toyota ECHO with Rear Bench Seats.
    Transmission: Manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    32 Combined MPG (29 City/37 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JTDAT123720251660
    Stock: MJ121175A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-25-2020

  • $4,000

    2002 Toyota ECHO Base

    177,103 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Thomas Nissan of Joliet - Joliet / Illinois

    2002 Toyota Echo Indigo Ink Pearl AM/FM w/4 Speakers, Bumpers: body-color, Cloth Seat Trim, Driver door bin, Front Bucket Seats, Front Cupholders. 32/38 City/Highway MPGOnly Thomas offers the 31 Minute Buying Experience. - Up Front Pricing - 3day, 300 mile exchange policy. Find out for yourself why customers love the Thomas Difference!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2002 Toyota ECHO with Rear Bench Seats.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    30 Combined MPG (27 City/35 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JTDBT123X20242178
    Stock: W2544AA
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-19-2020

  • $2,990

    2003 Toyota ECHO Base

    156,000 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    White Allen Honda - Dayton / Ohio

    Beige 2003 Toyota Echo 1.5L I4 MPI DOHC Contact us today for more information or to schedule your test at Dayton's Low Price Leader! WE CAN APPROVE EVERYONE!! We work with multiple lenders to find the best financing solution for your needs. BAD CREDIT? NO CREDIT? NO PROBLEM!! We can help!! White Allen Honda at 630 N Main St, Dayton, OH 45405. Call us at (937) 220-6386 of visit our website at http://www.whiteallenhonda.com.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Rental Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2003 Toyota ECHO with Rear Bench Seats.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    33 Combined MPG (30 City/38 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JTDBT123630299592
    Stock: 680520B
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-14-2020

  • $2,790

    2003 Toyota ECHO Base

    242,705 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Starfire Auto - Santa Clarita / California

    PLEASE READ THIS SECTION! * ONE OWNER CAR * CLEAN CARFAX * * SERVICE RECORDS * - TONS AND TONS OF SERVICE RECS - DEALER SERVICED ITS WHOLE LIFE!! - THESE CARS LAST ALMOST FOREVER, THESE MILES ARE NOTHING!! - SUPER RARE POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS - AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION - COLD AC - THE CAR RUNS EXCELLENT FOR THE AGE/MILES - ONE OF THE BEST ENGINES THEY EVER MADE! - PAINT IS OXIDIXED OUTSIDE, INSIDE HAS WEAR, ALL NORMAL FOR THE AGE/MILES/ AND PRICE! - 2 BRAND NEW REAR SHOCKS. TIRES ARE IN GREAT SHAPE - ADD ~15% TO THE PRICE TO GET THE TOTAL AFTER TAXES/DMV FEES WE ARE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. FINANCING = PERSONAL LOAN. EMAIL US FOR LINK TO OUR CREDIT UNION APPLICATION. OR JUST USE A CREDIT CARD, MUCH EASIER. PLEASE SEE OUR FAQ SECTION. OUR PRICES ARE NOT NEGOTIABLE!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2003 Toyota ECHO with Rear Bench Seats.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    31 Combined MPG (28 City/36 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JTDBT123135048501
    Stock: DF4302551T
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $3,799

    2003 Toyota ECHO Base

    156,449 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Bryston Auto - Boise / Idaho

    This is a great little commuter that gets great gas mileage. Very practical and it's a Toyota so it will last. It doesn't have all the power windows but in our world that's just one less thing to go wrong. The interior is great no smells or tears. It's ready to go! Where else can you get a reliable Toyota car for $3,999.CALL or TEXT: 208-494-8565 WALK IN: 2420 Fairview Ave Boise ID 83702 APPLY: www.BrystonAuto.comDisclaimer: Please call for official price listing. All sales are final at point of sale.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2003 Toyota ECHO with Rear Bench Seats.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    31 Combined MPG (28 City/36 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JTDAT123630266913
    Stock: 10865
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $2,750

    2003 Toyota ECHO Base

    206,429 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Anderson Toyota - Loves Park / Illinois

    CALL 815-397-8995 TODAY!! 206K MILES!! 5-SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION!! RIGHT HERE AT THE ANDERSON USED CAR SUPERSTORE!! Home test-drives and delivery available! 2003 Toyota Echo FWD 1.5L I4 MPI DOHCRecent Arrival!Buy or lease from the comfort of your home! From start to finish - you can build your deal online with FAST LANE. Remote test-drives and delivery available. A truly contact-free process! View pricing and payment options, research and choose protection products, arrange financing and even upload needed documents! Call us today to check availability! New and used sales 815-397-8900. Your number one source for used cars in Rockford! Over 400 to choose from! Free Autocheck! Family-owned and proudly serving Rockford, Loves Park, Machesney Park, Belvidere, Winnebago and Boone Counties and Northern Illinois / Southern Wisconsin for 50 years. Our commitment to customer service is second-to-none. Your Rockford Used Cars Superstore on the corner of Riverside and Perryville!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2003 Toyota ECHO with Rear Bench Seats.
    Transmission: Manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    33 Combined MPG (30 City/38 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JTDBT123035036792
    Stock: TN11234A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-31-2020

  • Price Drop
    $3,999

    2005 Toyota ECHO Base

    183,408 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Miller's Apple Valley Toyota - Martinsburg / West Virginia

    This 2005 Phantom Gray Pearl Toyota Echo FWD is well equipped and includes these features and benefits:ONE OWNER, AUTO CHECK NO ACCIDENTS REPORTED, SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE, MULTI-POINT INSPECTION, LOCAL TRADE, RECENT TRADE, FRESH OIL CHANGE, AS IS.Located in Martinsburg, West Virginia, Apple Valley Toyota serves all the surrounding areas in our home state, including a lot of cities and communities out of state in places like Hagerstown and Frederick, Maryland as well as Winchester, Virginia. Customers come for our selection, and they keep coming back for our customer service and all the wonderful things that we offer including a Lifetime Powertrain Warranty that comes included on just about every vehicle we sell. Come to Apple Valley Toyota, and don't forget to take advantage of our free West Virginia and Virginia state inspections available to all Apple Valley Toyota customers for as long as they own their vehicle.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2005 Toyota ECHO with Rear Bench Seats.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    31 Combined MPG (28 City/36 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JTDAT123750364335
    Stock: 20T829A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-15-2020

  • $3,995

    2005 Toyota ECHO Base

    251,302 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    82nd Auto Mall - Portland / Oregon

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2005 Toyota ECHO with Rear Bench Seats.
    Transmission: Manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    33 Combined MPG (30 City/38 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JTDAT123X50364880
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

