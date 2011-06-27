  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(51)
2004 Toyota ECHO Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Good gas mileage, speedy acceleration, roomy and functional interior, Toyota reliability.
  • Cartoonish styling, annoying gauge placement, shaky handling, deceptively low base pricing.
Other years
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$1,767 - $3,822
Edmunds' Expert Review

With its cheap interior and wobbly handling, the Echo doesn't seem like much of a bargain, especially when you consider the more capable, better-packaged offerings from Hyundai and Toyota's own Scion division.

2004 Highlights

The Echo is unchanged for 2004.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2004 Toyota ECHO.

5(76%)
4(20%)
3(1%)
2(0%)
1(3%)
4.7
51 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Probably one of the best cars I have owned.
erickc,05/01/2014
This is the 3rd Toyota that I have ever owned. I bought it when it was 9 years old with 104000 km. (65000 mi). Changed tires, changed brakes and 100000 km later still haven't had to change a thing other than oil and filters. I installed an after market cruise control system in it as I drive approx. 1000 hwy km/week. It makes the driving a lot easier. Gas milage is unbelievable, I save enough fuel per year vs my old 1999 Corolla to cover the cost of the insurance. The car is sitting outside with 657 km on the trip meter and there is still 1/4 tank left. It sure isnt the prettiest Girl in the room, but she sure can cook. Recommend this car to anyone. Looking forward to the Yaris as my next car
The best small car ever
Amurtadi,05/05/2008
I made 103K KM since I bought it new for C$13000. I had no trouble with it at all. It is the best bang for the buck. Drives and handles very well. It is not very comfortable for long distance travel but you can drive it very comfortably for 100 mile with no hassle. Excellent leg room in the back seat for 6'4" tall person.
Driven Hard!
trdecho1,07/07/2004
Mine is actually a 2000 5-speed sedan. Selection list did not go back past 2003. But I love mine, it has 64,000 miles and has not skipped a beat. It has been driven hard due to my lead foot! I run synthetic oil in engine and tranny. 0w-30 in the engine,and 75w-90 in the tranny. Helped alot with pickup and dealer put it in for me. I also run a aftermarket air filter, and took out the baffle in the air box. Put on different muffler, but not a cannon like all other imports, still quiet. I love out running honda's and ford's and getting better gas milage in the process. Would keep this car even if I won the lottery!
I'll never understand...
JaLing,03/09/2016
4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl 5M)
I bought my Echo new in 2005. Apparently, there was a lot of flack about the placement of the instrument panel being located towards the middle of the dash board. I'll never understand why this was considered a problem. I have clear, unobstructed view forward, which I find a great benefit. As to the instrument panel being located to the right: this has never been a problem in the least. I just took the car in for maintenance, and was told I could get at least another 100,000 miles out of this vehicle (it now has approx. 114,000 miles). I love this car and I wouldn't sell it for less than $10,000. I will admit this car is not for tall or large people because it is a smaller car, and if you like bells and whistles, this car is not for you. But on a long trip, I got 37 mpgs, and average 32 in the city. This is a very reliable and strong vehicle. I wish they had continued to make them. The car has never had any problems other than regular maintenance.
See all 51 reviews of the 2004 Toyota ECHO
Features & Specs

MPG
30 city / 38 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
108 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
28 city / 36 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
108 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2004 Toyota ECHO features & specs
More about the 2004 Toyota ECHO

Used 2004 Toyota ECHO Overview

The Used 2004 Toyota ECHO is offered in the following submodels: ECHO Sedan, ECHO Coupe. Available styles include 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl 4A), 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl 5M), 2dr Coupe (1.5L 4cyl 5M), and 2dr Coupe (1.5L 4cyl 4A).

