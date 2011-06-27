I bought my Echo new in 2005. Apparently, there was a lot of flack about the placement of the instrument panel being located towards the middle of the dash board. I'll never understand why this was considered a problem. I have clear, unobstructed view forward, which I find a great benefit. As to the instrument panel being located to the right: this has never been a problem in the least. I just took the car in for maintenance, and was told I could get at least another 100,000 miles out of this vehicle (it now has approx. 114,000 miles). I love this car and I wouldn't sell it for less than $10,000. I will admit this car is not for tall or large people because it is a smaller car, and if you like bells and whistles, this car is not for you. But on a long trip, I got 37 mpgs, and average 32 in the city. This is a very reliable and strong vehicle. I wish they had continued to make them. The car has never had any problems other than regular maintenance.

