Used 2001 Toyota ECHO for Sale Near Me

11 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
ECHO Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 11 out of 11 listings
  • 2001 Toyota ECHO in Red
    used

    2001 Toyota ECHO

    162,242 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,500

    Details
  • 2002 Toyota ECHO in White
    used

    2002 Toyota ECHO

    254,283 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $2,599

    Details
  • 2000 Toyota ECHO
    used

    2000 Toyota ECHO

    125,738 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $2,500

    Details
  • 2002 Toyota ECHO in Dark Blue
    used

    2002 Toyota ECHO

    128,968 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $3,995

    Details
  • 2002 Toyota ECHO in Dark Blue
    used

    2002 Toyota ECHO

    177,103 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,000

    Details
  • 2003 Toyota ECHO in Off White/Cream
    used

    2003 Toyota ECHO

    156,000 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $2,990

    Details
  • 2003 Toyota ECHO in Dark Green
    used

    2003 Toyota ECHO

    242,705 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $2,790

    Details
  • 2003 Toyota ECHO in White
    used

    2003 Toyota ECHO

    156,449 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $3,799

    Details
  • 2003 Toyota ECHO in Gray
    used

    2003 Toyota ECHO

    206,429 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,750

    Details
  • 2005 Toyota ECHO in Gray
    used

    2005 Toyota ECHO

    183,408 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $3,999

    Details
  • 2005 Toyota ECHO in Black
    used

    2005 Toyota ECHO

    251,302 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,995

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Toyota ECHO searches:

Showing 1 - 11 out of 11 listings
  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota ECHO
  4. Used 2001 Toyota ECHO

Consumer Reviews for the Toyota ECHO

Read recent reviews for the Toyota ECHO
Overall Consumer Rating
4.795 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 95 reviews
  • 5
    (80%)
  • 4
    (17%)
  • 3
    (1%)
  • 2
    (2%)
Toyota Echo - Big Little Car!
FDW,07/20/2016
4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl 4A)
Bought this 2001 model in 2014 as a high mileage "used" second car from a dealer when it had slightly less than 190K miles on it. Only quirks I had were the auto shift display bulb went out (I am handy and removed the arm rest to access) Thanks for the video YOUTUBE! Door (outside) handles in rear flop but work well - need to replace - a small plastic part breaks inside and for OEM you need to paint new handles $$. Also Check Engine Light went on a couple of times - mechanic reset advised prob a smog problem costing $400 in the future. My son and I cheered as it passed the #200K mile mark and he video'd it for me. I almost hit a 4 x 4 on a Northern CA freeway once - I probably for safety should have driven over it. My point - some body roll as it is a tall car. Very zippy. A/C vents blow well, defrost too. Big trunk. Aftermarket stereo makes the interior a speaker. I replace the battery every couple of years, too. Some minor nuisances - the glove box is a 2-part endeavor but works. Gas tank access is locked from inside (yay). Easy to park. People may make jokes but it is fun to drive. A smaller car - no ABS so drive defensively. Some of the outside trim breaks (around the grill tabs, etc.) Happened in its prior life. No timing belt to change (mechanical type!) Drive safe! 2019 update- replaced battery, plugs. 2 years ago check engine light came on then off a few times flashing. No plug wires just replaced 4 coils at $90 each in parts. It’s a coil on plug set up no wires, replaced coils had 200k on them. Some front brakes disc replaced with OEM as aftermarket rotors shook and squealed. 232,000. Miles on it.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Toyota
ECHO
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Drivetrain
to

Related Toyota ECHO info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings