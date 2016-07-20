Used 2001 Toyota ECHO for Sale Near Me

Bought this 2001 model in 2014 as a high mileage "used" second car from a dealer when it had slightly less than 190K miles on it. Only quirks I had were the auto shift display bulb went out (I am handy and removed the arm rest to access) Thanks for the video YOUTUBE! Door (outside) handles in rear flop but work well - need to replace - a small plastic part breaks inside and for OEM you need to paint new handles $$. Also Check Engine Light went on a couple of times - mechanic reset advised prob a smog problem costing $400 in the future. My son and I cheered as it passed the #200K mile mark and he video'd it for me. I almost hit a 4 x 4 on a Northern CA freeway once - I probably for safety should have driven over it. My point - some body roll as it is a tall car. Very zippy. A/C vents blow well, defrost too. Big trunk. Aftermarket stereo makes the interior a speaker. I replace the battery every couple of years, too. Some minor nuisances - the glove box is a 2-part endeavor but works. Gas tank access is locked from inside (yay). Easy to park. People may make jokes but it is fun to drive. A smaller car - no ABS so drive defensively. Some of the outside trim breaks (around the grill tabs, etc.) Happened in its prior life. No timing belt to change (mechanical type!) Drive safe! 2019 update- replaced battery, plugs. 2 years ago check engine light came on then off a few times flashing. No plug wires just replaced 4 coils at $90 each in parts. It’s a coil on plug set up no wires, replaced coils had 200k on them. Some front brakes disc replaced with OEM as aftermarket rotors shook and squealed. 232,000. Miles on it.

