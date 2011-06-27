Vehicle overview

Just a few years ago, you couldn't buy a small economy car without facing big shortcomings in areas like feature content and refinement. These days, many models offer stylish cabins, agreeable driving dynamics and upscale amenities like Bluetooth and satellite radio. The 2011 Toyota Yaris is a car that's in step with this trend, even though it falls short of leading it.

Budget-car shoppers are looking for a choice that's frugal to operate and easy to live with, and the Yaris delivers on both these fronts. While its 106-horsepower, 1.5-liter engine is no overachiever when it comes to performance, the four-cylinder boasts as much as 32 mpg EPA combined, and this marks the Yaris as a strong candidate for those who prefer inexpensive trips to the gas station. This small car also has a comfortable ride, and once you factor in its attractive interior, wide variety of body styles (the lineup consists of a sedan and two hatchbacks) and Toyota's reputation for reliability, it's easy to see why the Yaris is a worthy pick among economy-car alternatives.

Still, "worthy" isn't quite the same as "class-leading," and there are deficiencies that prevent the Yaris from setting the pace in its class. While acceleration is acceptable with the manual transmission, the car's volume-selling four-speed automatic is a poor match for its unambitious engine, resulting in performance that can feel decidedly sluggish in certain driving situations. Yaris hatchbacks also offer significantly less cargo capacity than some rivals.

With rivals like the 2011 Ford Fiesta, 2011 Honda Fit, 2011 Mazda 2, 2011 Nissan Versa and 2011 Suzuki SX4, the Toyota Yaris runs with a very talented pack. The Ford Fiesta and Mazda 2 are the front runners for drivers seeking the sportiest choice, with the Fiesta also managing to equal (with a manual transmission) and top (with an automatic) the Yaris in combined mileage. Drivers seeking the most utility will appreciate the Fit, along with the SX4 and Versa hatchbacks; the Fit and SX4 offer more than twice the cargo space of Yaris hatchbacks, with the Versa not too far behind. Overall, the Toyota Yaris boasts some sterling attributes, but given its competition, it ends up being lost in the crowd.