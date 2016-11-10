  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Yaris
  4. Used 2017 Toyota Yaris
  5. Review
Edmunds Rating
3.0 / 5
Appraise this car

2017 Toyota Yaris Review

Pros & Cons

  • Appealing roster of standard convenience and safety features
  • Rear legroom is surprisingly generous
  • Less cargo capacity than some rivals
  • Tilt-only steering wheel makes it hard to get an ideal driving position
  • Outdated four-speed automatic transmission
  • Rearview camera isn't offered
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
Toyota Yaris for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
List Price Range
$9,975 - $11,490
Used Yaris for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Which Yaris does Edmunds recommend?

As enticing as the base Yaris L's price tag is, it's worth spending a little more for the better-equipped LE. If it were our money, we'd order the SE. It's not much pricier than the LE and adds enhanced safety equipment (bigger tires and better brakes and headlights) in addition to nicer upholstery and the leather-trimmed shifter and steering wheel. Plus, the larger wheels give the Yaris an air of sportiness that the standard version lacks.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

3.0 / 5

Buying a 2017 Toyota Yaris could be a smart move if you're looking for a vehicle with easy-to-park dimensions and a very affordable price. This is Toyota's entry-level car, and it will certainly meet your needs if size and price are all you're after. But the Yaris doesn't offer much more than that, making it difficult to recommend in light of rivals with more of an upscale presence.

We do like the Yaris' standard features, which include a touchscreen with a user-friendly tech interface, lane departure warning, and a system that can detect if a forward crash is imminent and automatically apply the brakes if the driver doesn't take suitable action. Those last two features are new additions for the 2017 model. But the Yaris is not as practical or up-to-date as its rivals. Its 106-horsepower engine isn't as powerful as the engines of most competitors, and its four-speed automatic transmission is an automotive relic. (Most subcompacts have a six-speed transmission for better fuel economy.) Cabin materials also look a little low-rent in contrast to the high-quality trim in the Honda Fit. The Yaris is a decent subcompact, but you'll find better choices in the class if you want something more than basic transportation.

2017 Toyota Yaris models

The 2017 Toyota Yaris is a subcompact two- or four-door hatchback that slots below the Corolla as Toyota's smallest, least expensive car. The Yaris L and LE are offered with two or four doors, while the SE trim is offered only as a four-door. The two-door L and four-door SE are offered with a five-speed manual transmission, while a totally antiquated four-speed automatic is optional on those trims and standard on everything else. A 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine (106 horsepower, 103 pound-feet of torque) is standard across all trims and body styles.

Standard features on the L includes 15-inch steel wheels, automatic headlights and high-beam control, power door locks and windows, air-conditioning, a height-adjustable driver seat, a tilt-only steering wheel, a 60/40-split folding rear seat, Bluetooth, a 6.1-inch touchscreen, and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player, HD radio and a USB port. Lane departure warning and forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking are also standard.

The LE adds or substitutes 15-inch alloy wheels, power side mirrors, remote locking and unlocking, cruise control, enhanced interior trim and steering-wheel-mounted audio controls.

For a more premium Yaris, go with the SE trim. You'll get 16-inch alloy wheels, projector-beam headlights, LED running lights, foglights, special exterior styling elements, four-wheel disc brakes, a leather-trimmed steering wheel and upgraded cloth upholstery.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions, although trim levels share many aspects. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the 2015 Toyota Yaris SE Four-Door Hatchback (1.5L 4-cyl.; 5-speed manual).

Driving

3.5
Although the Toyota Yaris may not deliver class-leading driving engagement, it doesn't disappoint, either, and is indeed competent. Note that this rating applies to the five-speed manual. The four-speed automatic hampers acceleration and drivability, and we don't recommend it.

Acceleration

2.5
The 1.5-liter inline-four's 106 hp is quite low for the segment, yet its 0-60 mph time of 9.5 seconds (with the manual transmission) is close to average. That said, the engine's lack of guts makes it feel slower than rivals out on the road.

Braking

3.5
The Yaris needed 123 feet to stop from 60 mph, which is average for subcompact cars. However, its stopping distances were more consistent than those of most rivals, showing a resistance to fade that is rare for the segment.

Steering

4.0
The steering is responsive, direct and precise. It's still not as good as the spot-on feedback and effort provided by the Ford Fiesta, but it has elevated itself above mere appliance expectations.

Handling

4.0
Above and beyond the Yaris' inherent nimbleness of its diminutive dimensions and light weight, its excellent steering and reasonable grip make it a confident and adept handler.

Drivability

4.0
The five-speed manual transmission features a light effort with easy-to-find gears and an intuitive clutch takeup. This is a much better choice than the outdated, optional four-speed automatic that is ill-suited to the modestly powered engine.

Comfort

3.0
As an urban runabout, the Toyota Yaris is acceptable. But if frequent highway travel is in the cards, the uncomfortable seats and ride quality become liabilities.

Seat comfort

2.0
Several Edmunds drivers found it difficult to get comfortable in the Yaris' driver seat, particularly on long drives. The non-telescoping steering wheel causes tall drivers to hunch over. The Yaris also lacks a center armrest.

Ride comfort

3.0
The Yaris lacks the suppleness provided by the Ford Fiesta and Honda Fit, and that's why it is a less agreeable choice for highway driving.

Noise & vibration

3.0
The Yaris is a subcompact, so there is considerable wind, road and engine noise. But the amount of noise is about what's typical for the segment.

Interior

3.0
The Yaris' interior build quality and generally unappealing interior design are its primary detriments. We don't expect Lexus-like materials in this price class, but the Yaris is particularly melancholy. Passenger space and interior controls are acceptable, and the cabin is reasonably roomy.

Ease of use

3.0
The Entune touchscreen interface works reasonably well, though some of its icons are difficult to press. The climate controls couldn't be simpler.

Getting in/getting out

4.0
Big front doors, a tallish roof and a relatively high hip point make getting into the Yaris easy. Rear doors are decently sized as well, and relatively generous legroom means you shouldn't have to squeeze yourself in.

Roominess

3.0
Backseat headroom is restricted by the sloping headliner that meets the hatchback, but rear legroom is above average. Two adults should fit quite comfortably. The driver seat adjusts sufficiently even for tall drivers.

Visibility

3.0
There's excellent forward visibility thanks to the expansive windshield and tall front side windows. Big rear head restraints and chunky rear quarter pillars impede rearward vision. Unlike in most competitors, there's no rearview camera available.

Quality

2.5
The Yaris' cabin is a rather dreary place with plastic bits seemingly everywhere. Most competitors provide a more premium look and feel for similar money.

Utility

2.0
Cargo space isn't exactly abundant in the subcompact hatch class, but even the Yaris stumbles. Most competitors offer more cubic feet, and even the Ford Fiesta (which has less space on paper) is more useful because the tall rear seatbacks are more effective at concealing luggage.

EdmundsScorecard

Overall3.0 / 5
Driving3.5
Comfort3.0
Interior3.0
Utility2.0

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2017 Toyota Yaris.

Be the first to write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
30 city / 36 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
106 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
30 city / 35 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
106 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
30 city / 35 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
106 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
30 city / 35 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
106 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2017 Toyota Yaris features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the Yaris models:

Pre-Collision System
This standard feature detects if a forward collision is imminent and, if so, automatically applies the brakes to lessen or avoid the impact.
Lane Departure Alert
Sensors read lane lines and sound an alert if the Yaris is moving outside its lane. This feature is also standard.
Auto High Beams
Standard automatic headlights illuminate in low light situations. High beams automatically turn on when other vehicles are not present.

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover13.6%

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2017 Toyota Yaris

Used 2017 Toyota Yaris Overview

The Used 2017 Toyota Yaris is offered in the following submodels: Yaris Hatchback. Available styles include L 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 5M), LE 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 4A), L 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 4A), SE 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 4A), L 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 4A), LE 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 4A), and SE 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2017 Toyota Yaris?

Price comparisons for Used 2017 Toyota Yaris trim styles:

  • The Used 2017 Toyota Yaris L is priced between $9,975 and$11,490 with odometer readings between 45615 and53659 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2017 Toyota Yarises are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2017 Toyota Yaris for sale near. There are currently 2 used and CPO 2017 Yarises listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $9,975 and mileage as low as 45615 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2017 Toyota Yaris.

Can't find a used 2017 Toyota Yariss you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Toyota Yaris for sale - 5 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $10,822.

Find a used Toyota for sale - 4 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $10,758.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota Yaris for sale - 9 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $11,872.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota for sale - 5 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $8,686.

Should I lease or buy a 2017 Toyota Yaris?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Toyota lease specials
Check out Toyota Yaris lease specials

Related Used 2017 Toyota Yaris info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles