Overall rating 3.0 / 5

Buying a 2017 Toyota Yaris could be a smart move if you're looking for a vehicle with easy-to-park dimensions and a very affordable price. This is Toyota's entry-level car, and it will certainly meet your needs if size and price are all you're after. But the Yaris doesn't offer much more than that, making it difficult to recommend in light of rivals with more of an upscale presence.

We do like the Yaris' standard features, which include a touchscreen with a user-friendly tech interface, lane departure warning, and a system that can detect if a forward crash is imminent and automatically apply the brakes if the driver doesn't take suitable action. Those last two features are new additions for the 2017 model. But the Yaris is not as practical or up-to-date as its rivals. Its 106-horsepower engine isn't as powerful as the engines of most competitors, and its four-speed automatic transmission is an automotive relic. (Most subcompacts have a six-speed transmission for better fuel economy.) Cabin materials also look a little low-rent in contrast to the high-quality trim in the Honda Fit. The Yaris is a decent subcompact, but you'll find better choices in the class if you want something more than basic transportation.