2017 Toyota Yaris Review
Pros & Cons
- Appealing roster of standard convenience and safety features
- Rear legroom is surprisingly generous
- Less cargo capacity than some rivals
- Tilt-only steering wheel makes it hard to get an ideal driving position
- Outdated four-speed automatic transmission
- Rearview camera isn't offered
Which Yaris does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating3.0 / 5
Buying a 2017 Toyota Yaris could be a smart move if you're looking for a vehicle with easy-to-park dimensions and a very affordable price. This is Toyota's entry-level car, and it will certainly meet your needs if size and price are all you're after. But the Yaris doesn't offer much more than that, making it difficult to recommend in light of rivals with more of an upscale presence.
We do like the Yaris' standard features, which include a touchscreen with a user-friendly tech interface, lane departure warning, and a system that can detect if a forward crash is imminent and automatically apply the brakes if the driver doesn't take suitable action. Those last two features are new additions for the 2017 model. But the Yaris is not as practical or up-to-date as its rivals. Its 106-horsepower engine isn't as powerful as the engines of most competitors, and its four-speed automatic transmission is an automotive relic. (Most subcompacts have a six-speed transmission for better fuel economy.) Cabin materials also look a little low-rent in contrast to the high-quality trim in the Honda Fit. The Yaris is a decent subcompact, but you'll find better choices in the class if you want something more than basic transportation.
2017 Toyota Yaris models
The 2017 Toyota Yaris is a subcompact two- or four-door hatchback that slots below the Corolla as Toyota's smallest, least expensive car. The Yaris L and LE are offered with two or four doors, while the SE trim is offered only as a four-door. The two-door L and four-door SE are offered with a five-speed manual transmission, while a totally antiquated four-speed automatic is optional on those trims and standard on everything else. A 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine (106 horsepower, 103 pound-feet of torque) is standard across all trims and body styles.
Standard features on the L includes 15-inch steel wheels, automatic headlights and high-beam control, power door locks and windows, air-conditioning, a height-adjustable driver seat, a tilt-only steering wheel, a 60/40-split folding rear seat, Bluetooth, a 6.1-inch touchscreen, and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player, HD radio and a USB port. Lane departure warning and forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking are also standard.
The LE adds or substitutes 15-inch alloy wheels, power side mirrors, remote locking and unlocking, cruise control, enhanced interior trim and steering-wheel-mounted audio controls.
For a more premium Yaris, go with the SE trim. You'll get 16-inch alloy wheels, projector-beam headlights, LED running lights, foglights, special exterior styling elements, four-wheel disc brakes, a leather-trimmed steering wheel and upgraded cloth upholstery.
Trim tested
Driving3.5
Comfort3.0
Interior3.0
Utility2.0
Scorecard
|Overall
|3.0 / 5
|Driving
|3.5
|Comfort
|3.0
|Interior
|3.0
|Utility
|2.0
Features & Specs
Safety
Our experts like the Yaris models:
- Pre-Collision System
- This standard feature detects if a forward collision is imminent and, if so, automatically applies the brakes to lessen or avoid the impact.
- Lane Departure Alert
- Sensors read lane lines and sound an alert if the Yaris is moving outside its lane. This feature is also standard.
- Auto High Beams
- Standard automatic headlights illuminate in low light situations. High beams automatically turn on when other vehicles are not present.
