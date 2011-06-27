Estimated values
2005 Toyota Avalon XL 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,917
|$4,182
|$4,876
|Clean
|$2,624
|$3,770
|$4,395
|Average
|$2,039
|$2,944
|$3,431
|Rough
|$1,453
|$2,118
|$2,468
Estimated values
2005 Toyota Avalon Touring 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,237
|$4,369
|$4,992
|Clean
|$2,913
|$3,938
|$4,499
|Average
|$2,263
|$3,075
|$3,513
|Rough
|$1,613
|$2,213
|$2,527
Estimated values
2005 Toyota Avalon XLS 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,367
|$4,808
|$5,598
|Clean
|$3,029
|$4,333
|$5,045
|Average
|$2,353
|$3,384
|$3,940
|Rough
|$1,678
|$2,435
|$2,834
Estimated values
2005 Toyota Avalon Limited 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,704
|$4,873
|$5,519
|Clean
|$3,332
|$4,392
|$4,974
|Average
|$2,589
|$3,430
|$3,884
|Rough
|$1,846
|$2,468
|$2,794