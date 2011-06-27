Used 2005 Toyota Avalon Consumer Reviews

Best car I've ever had Misty Wiley , 06/30/2017 Touring 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) 18 of 18 people found this review helpful We bought this car with 160,000 miles on it ,we have drove it over 100,000 miles with no repairs no problems whatsoever. I would buy this car again! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Excellent Raj , 11/23/2009 15 of 15 people found this review helpful I've been driving my Avalon XLS for past 4 yrs. Already put 95,00 miles on it. It drives more than a Lexus,280 HP - decent power and great fuel efficiency (I've got once close 32 mpg). Report Abuse

2005 Avalon Limited Momof2 , 10/30/2010 14 of 15 people found this review helpful I've had this car 26 months now and have had no mechanical problems. Replaced the tires and brakes and regular maintenance. Very fun to drive for such a large car, I'm still in my 30's and want something that carries my family comfortably and still has some power under the hood, and my Avalon has it all. Paint seems to be thin though, and has small rust spots in places, even though I wax 2x a year. Only big problem is that when I went to upgrade into a newer model, I lost all of my value due to Toyotas recent problems, and am now stuck upside down. The only good thing to that is at least my car is last me a good long time. I'll be bored of it long before it wears out, I believe. Report Abuse

Best car I've ever driven. Jeff , 09/02/2016 Limited 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) 8 of 8 people found this review helpful I purchased my car out of an impulse buy, simply because it is the greatest car I have ever driven. My 2005 toyota avalon limited, which by the way has 190000 miles, drives like it is brand new. No shakes like what everybody says, no acceleration problems by any means, I enjoy racing it and a newer Hellcat put up a pretty good chance with my avalon. The air conditioned seats are great during the summertime, and the air is insane! The gas mileage, especially the way I drive is great, I'm averaging 20.4 mpg city and 29 mpg highway, with it being 11 years old, and almost 200k miles! Definitely sticking with Toyota after this amazing vehicle! Safety Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse