Consumer Rating
(112)
2006 Subaru Outback Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Standard all-wheel drive, generous standard equipment list, exemplary build and materials quality, strong power from turbo and H6 engines, balanced ride and handling dynamics, capable performance off-road.
  • Automatic transmission upshifts too early, desirable features restricted to top-line VDC model, smaller backseat than most competitors.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Solid all-terrain capability, nimble handling, a varied engine lineup and a luxurious interior make the 2006 Subaru Outback an excellent all-weather family vehicle. If you're thinking of buying a traditional SUV, you may find this Subaru car a better fit.

Vehicle overview

We've been fans of the Outback since its inception. Little did Subaru know that back in 1995, when the Japanese automaker introduced a gussied-up Legacy Wagon called the Outback, that it was about to revolutionize the way Americans thought of sport-utility vehicles. Essentially a trim package that included gray trim, white-lettered tires and a catchy name, the Subaru Outback became a phenomenon in 1996 after it was billed "The World's First Sport-Utility Wagon." That's the year Subaru raised the suspension, added large headlight-size foglights and boosted power.

Although an excellent alternative to SUV ownership, the Outback began to lose its edge as more and more manufacturers added kinder, gentler crossover SUVs to their lineups. By the early years of the 21st century, Subaru's heavy-duty wagon was surrounded by a population of car-based SUVs that could do most of what it did, while offering more room for growing families. So for 2005, the Outback underwent a full redesign during which it slimmed down, powered up and slipped into some more stylish digs.

Like the Legacy, the Subaru Outback takes on a sleeker, more angular look this year, but it has a more aggressive grille, raised hood strakes and, on the wagon, dark tinted rear glass. Additionally, Subaru decided that buyers were no longer so enthusiastic about the "just in from the woods" aesthetic of the original Outbacks, so all models wear black-letter tires instead of the expected white-letter sidewalls. In spite of its more upscale look, the Subaru Outback is actually more rugged than ever before. Ground clearance ranges from 8.4 to 8.7 inches depending on the model you choose -- previously, the tallest Outback stood just 7.9 inches off the ground.

Inside, the cockpit has a much more cohesive look along with a classy two-tone ensemble. Meanwhile, there's some big news under the hood. A modified version of the WRX STi's 2.5-liter turbocharged engine with 250 horsepower and 250 lb-ft of torque has joined the lineup. Models with this engine are an intriguing alternative to the pricey H6. It has torque and an available manual transmission, and it's the faster of the two and an obvious choice for weekend enthusiasts. For those who prefer the smoothness of six cylinders, the H6 motor picks up variable valve timing and lift this year so that it, too, is up to 250 hp. For those on a budget, Subaru will continue to offer a naturally aspirated 2.5-liter, four-cylinder engine as well.

The 2006 Subaru Outback is a wagon with no equal when it comes to off-road capability and, with a powerful engine lineup and sharp reflexes on pavement, you'll find it fun to drive even when the weather isn't terrible. A small backseat will keep it from competing with larger-capacity SUVs, but for the family of four looking for stylish transportation for all seasons, it could be a perfect fit.

2006 Subaru Outback models

The Subaru Outback is available as a wagon or sedan. Wagons come in 2.5i, 2.5 XT, 3.0 R, 3.0 R L.L. Bean and 3.0 R VDC Limited. Limited Packages are available on 2.5i and 2.5 XT models. The sedan comes in a single L.L. Bean trim. The 2.5i models include 16-inch alloy wheels, air conditioning, a CD player, a power driver seat, cruise control, trip computer and a rear limited-slip differential. Opt for the Limited package and you'll get heated leather seats, a wiper de-icer, a CD changer, dual-zone automatic climate control and dual moonroofs. Upgrade to the 2.5 XT and you get 17-inch wheels, bigger brakes, sport seats and a Momo steering wheel; order the Limited Package to get leather upholstery and the moonroofs. The base 3.0 R model is equipped much like the XT, while other 3.0s come with a full load of luxury amenities, plus a tire-pressure monitor, steering wheel audio controls and mahogany trim. The L.L. Bean model offers perforated leather upholstery, while the VDC wagon is your ticket to stability control and an upgraded stereo. A navigation system is also standard on the VDC; it's optional on the XT and L.L. Bean.

2006 Highlights

A navigation system has been added to the options list for 2006, and trim levels have been realigned. Non-turbo four-cylinder models get a bump in horsepower (now up to 175) thanks to a new variable valve-lift system.

Performance & mpg

The 2.5i model is powered by a 2.5-liter horizontally opposed four-cylinder engine that makes 175 horsepower. The 2.5 XT upgrades to a 2.5-liter turbocharged engine with 250 hp and 250 lb-ft of torque. The 3.0 models come with a 3.0-liter horizontally opposed six-cylinder (H6) good for 250 hp and 219 lb-ft of torque. Either 2.5-liter engine can be equipped with a five-speed manual transmission. A four-speed automatic is available on 2.5i models while 2.5 XT models get a five-speed auto. The H6 is only available with the five-speed automatic.

Safety

All Outback models have four-wheel antilock disc brakes with EBD, front-seat side-impact airbags, full-length side curtain airbags and active head restraints. Stability control is reserved for the top-line 3.0 R VDC Limited wagon.

Driving

Out on the road, the 2006 Subaru Outback rides smoothly and feels surefooted in the corners. Taken off-road, it can scamper up a rutted hillside with more gusto than just about any crossover SUV. Although the base engine provides only adequate power, acceleration is quick with either the turbo four or the H6. Unfortunately, the Outback's automatic transmissions still leave much to be desired, as they sap power by upshifting too early.

Interior

Inside, the Subaru Outback has a clean design with high-quality materials. Turbo models have darker interiors with metallic trim and electroluminescent gauges, while 3.0 models get matte-finish wood grain trim on the console that matches the real mahogany trim on the steering wheel. The seats are supportive, but the backseat is a bit tight for adults. Wagons provide 33.5 cubic feet of capacity behind their rear seats; 66 cubes with the seats folded.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2006 Subaru Outback.

5(63%)
4(28%)
3(4%)
2(4%)
1(1%)
4.5
112 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Liked my old one better
Nancy,10/15/2007
My 2006 Outback is the second one that I have purchased. I bought it sight unseen based upon my satisfaction with my 2000 Outback. My 2000 & I were in a near fatal road rage accident where I was forced off the road & hit a telephone pole head on at 50 MPH. I survived with very minor injuries but alas, the car did not. I really loved my 2000 Outback. I can't say the same about my 2006. As soon as I sat in it,I knew it was not the same vehicle. The seats were less comfortable, acceleration was not as good, the side view mirrors have huge blindspots due to the redesign. The windows whistle, The body is less sturdy, the glove box too small,cheap cup holders, donut tire, basically made cheaper.
It's like a cockroach - it's almost indestructible
sherry32,01/24/2013
My 2006 Outback Wagon has over 132,000 miles on it, and has been completely trouble free for 7 years. It drives no differently than it did when it was new. I'd actually kind of like a new car, but it's hard to justify the expense when this one is paid for and is so reliable.
A superior fast touring car
Hans Harald,06/01/2009
Am 70 years old now, owned some very nice and powerful cars during my life, this one is the most satisfying of them all, by far, especially after replacing the OEM Yokohamas with Michelins (see below under "suggested improvements"), which actually make the car do what I am waxing about in this review!
Worry free vehicle
dozer,04/04/2012
I bought my 5spd OBXT Limited new back in '06. Have not had a single problem after 6 years and 53K miles. The car is bullet proof, both mechanically and cosmetically. Paint has held up extemely well, very chip resistant. As for traction, the car is unstoppable in snow. Two foot drifts barely register with the Subie's tenacious AWD and ample road clearance. If you live in or near a snow belt, these cars are at the very top of the food chain. Best part is performance. The XT has some STi DNA. It eats Audi A4's for lunch in the stoplight wars. Reliability, unflappable AWD, lightening quick w/turbo, sharp looking. Love it, love it, love it! I plan to hopefully ride it another 6 years.
Features & Specs

MPG
20 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
175 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
17 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
250 hp @ 6600 rpm
MPG
20 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
175 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Acceptable
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested

More about the 2006 Subaru Outback

Used 2006 Subaru Outback Overview

The Used 2006 Subaru Outback is offered in the following submodels: Outback Sedan, Outback Wagon. Available styles include 2.5i 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 4cyl 4A), 2.5i Limited 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 4cyl 4A), 2.5 XT Ltd 4dr Wagon AWD w/Black Int (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5A), 2.5i 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 4cyl 5M), 2.5 XT 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5A), 2.5 XT Ltd 4dr Wagon AWD w/Black Int (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5M), 3.0 R L.L.Bean Edition 4dr Wagon AWD (3.0L 6cyl 5A), 2.5 XT 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5M), 2.5i Limited 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 4cyl 5M), 2.5 XT Ltd 4dr Wagon AWD w/Ivory Int (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5M), 3.0 R L.L.Bean Edition 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl 5A), 3.0 R VDC Limited 4dr Wagon AWD w/NAVI (3.0L 6cyl 5A), 2.5 XT Ltd 4dr Wagon AWD w/Black Int, NAVI (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5A), 2.5 XT Ltd 4dr Wagon AWD w/Ivory Int (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5A), 2.5i Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl 4A), 3.0 R 4dr Wagon AWD (3.0L 6cyl 5A), 2.5i Special Edition 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 4cyl 4A), 3.0 R L.L.Bean Edition 4dr Wagon AWD w/NAVI (3.0L 6cyl 5A), 2.5 XT Ltd 4dr Wagon AWD w/Ivory Int, NAVI (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5A), and 3.0 R L.L.Bean Edition 4dr Sedan AWD w/NAVI (3.0L 6cyl 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2006 Subaru Outback?

Price comparisons for Used 2006 Subaru Outback trim styles:

  • The Used 2006 Subaru Outback 2.5 XT Limited is priced between $6,700 and$6,700 with odometer readings between 131590 and131590 miles.
  • The Used 2006 Subaru Outback 3.0 R L.L.Bean Edition is priced between $4,999 and$4,999 with odometer readings between 137286 and137286 miles.

