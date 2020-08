Used 2013 Subaru Outback for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Toyota Corpus Christi - Corpus Christi / Texas

Special Appearance Pkg + Aha Infotainment Leather Seats Crystal Black Silica Body Side Molding Kit Puddle Lights Rear Side Compartment Cargo Net; (2) Sets Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler All Wheel Drive Crystal Black Silica Saddle Brown; Leather Seat Trim Contact Autonation Toyota Corpus Christi today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2013 Subaru Outback 3.6R Limited. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. This vehicle has an added performance bonus: AWD. It improves handling on those winding back roads, and gives you added safety and control when driving through wet and snow weather conditions. You've found the one you've been looking for. Your dream car. More information about the 2013 Subaru Outback: The base-level 2.5i Outback with the CVT is made for outdoorsy drivers, with a starting price under $24,000 and great gas mileage. The top-of-the-line 3.6R Limited, with its larger engine, leather seats and standard harman/hardon stereo system, starts at right around $32,000. All Outbacks, regardless of trim level include standard all-wheel drive, anti-lock brakes, traction control and air bags, as well as such niceties as power mirrors and cruise control. Interesting features of this model are Stylish design, powerful engine lineup, roomy, comfortable interior, and great gas mileage

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2013 Subaru Outback 3.6R Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 25 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 4S4BRDSC0D2317909

Stock: D2317909

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-03-2020