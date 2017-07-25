Overall rating 7.9 / 10

There are a lot of choices in the SUV segment. Read some of our reviews and you'll quickly learn they all have their respective strengths and weaknesses. The 2018 Subaru Outback, though, is strong in just about all areas you'll really care about, including fuel economy, interior volume, off-road capability and standard in-car technology.

The Outback's standard 2.5-liter flat-four engine gets an EPA-rated 28 mpg combined, which is pretty respectable for a vehicle of this size. It also features a sophisticated all-wheel-drive system, plus hill hold and hill descent control, to help get off the beaten path with ease. And with 73.3 cubic feet of interior cargo volume, 60/40-split fold-down rear seats, and standard roof rails, you'll be able to bring all your toys and supplies while you're roaming the countryside. This year's Outback is packed with the latest technology, too. Every 2018 Outback now comes with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay as part of its updated touchscreen display.

But the Outback does have one weakness: performance. While its four-cylinder engine may get good mileage, its 175-horsepower output is down on power compared to its class. (There is a six-cylinder engine available, though.) The Outback is also not particularly crisp or willing to drive with enthusiasm around turns. It's a compromise we wholeheartedly accept, however. If you're looking for a capable crossover SUV that's useful for just about any situation, give the Outback a look.

Notably, we picked the 2018 Subaru Outback as one of Edmunds' Best Midsize SUVs and Best Used SUVs for 2018.