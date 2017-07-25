2018 Subaru Outback Review
Pros & Cons
- A more spacious and comfortable cabin than those of many rivals
- Roof and cargo-loading heights are lower than those of most SUVs
- Excellent visibility in all directions
- Off-road ability is above average
- Acceleration is lackluster, especially with four-cylinder engine
- Gas and brake pedal feel make it hard to drive four-cylinder smoothly
Which Outback does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating7.9 / 10
There are a lot of choices in the SUV segment. Read some of our reviews and you'll quickly learn they all have their respective strengths and weaknesses. The 2018 Subaru Outback, though, is strong in just about all areas you'll really care about, including fuel economy, interior volume, off-road capability and standard in-car technology.
The Outback's standard 2.5-liter flat-four engine gets an EPA-rated 28 mpg combined, which is pretty respectable for a vehicle of this size. It also features a sophisticated all-wheel-drive system, plus hill hold and hill descent control, to help get off the beaten path with ease. And with 73.3 cubic feet of interior cargo volume, 60/40-split fold-down rear seats, and standard roof rails, you'll be able to bring all your toys and supplies while you're roaming the countryside. This year's Outback is packed with the latest technology, too. Every 2018 Outback now comes with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay as part of its updated touchscreen display.
But the Outback does have one weakness: performance. While its four-cylinder engine may get good mileage, its 175-horsepower output is down on power compared to its class. (There is a six-cylinder engine available, though.) The Outback is also not particularly crisp or willing to drive with enthusiasm around turns. It's a compromise we wholeheartedly accept, however. If you're looking for a capable crossover SUV that's useful for just about any situation, give the Outback a look.
Notably, we picked the 2018 Subaru Outback as one of Edmunds' Best Midsize SUVs and Best Used SUVs for 2018.
2018 Subaru Outback models
The 2018 Subaru Outback is a five-passenger wagon that comes in six trim levels: 2.5i, 2.5i Premium, 2.5i Limited, 2.5i Touring, 3.6R Limited and 3.6R Touring. The base model covers the essentials (roof rails, Bluetooth), while Premium and Limited trims include conveniences such as heated seats, leather and satellite radio. Touring trims are fully loaded, and 3.6R models have similar equipment but include a more powerful six-cylinder engine.
Outback 2.5i
The base 2.5i starts with a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine (175 hp, 174 lb-ft) and a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) that feeds power to all four wheels. Standard features include 17-inch alloy wheels, hill descent control, hill holding assist, automatic headlights, a rearview camera, roof rails (with integrated crossbars), air-conditioning, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a height-adjustable driver seat, a 60/40-split folding rear seat, Bluetooth connectivity, Subaru's Starlink 6.5-inch touchscreen interface, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, and a four-speaker sound system with a CD player, an auxiliary audio jack and a USB interface.
Outback 2.5i Premium
The 2.5i Premium adds rear privacy glass, heated exterior mirrors, a windshield wiper de-icer, foglights, dual-zone automatic climate control, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, an eight-way power-adjustable driver seat (with two-way lumbar adjustment), heated front seats, a cargo cover, a bigger 8-inch touchscreen, satellite radio, three additional USB ports (one front and two rear) and six speakers for the sound system. The Power Moonroof package adds the obvious plus an auto-dimming rearview mirror. A power liftgate with memory height is also optional.
The 2.5i Limited bundles the Premium options plus 18-inch wheels, a blind-spot monitoring system, rear cross-traffic alert, a front bumper underguard, keyless ignition and entry, leather upholstery, driver-seat memory functions, a four-way power passenger seat, rear air vents, heated rear seats and a 12-speaker Harman Kardon sound system. Xenon headlights are optional on the 2.5i Limited.
Outback 3.6R Limited
The 3.6R Limited gets the xenon headlights as standard equipment and a more powerful engine, but it is otherwise the same as the 2.5i Limited.
The Premium and Limited trims can be upgraded with Subaru's EyeSight system (adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, automatic high-beam headlights and upgraded gauges). Blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert are included in the Premium version of EyeSight, and navigation can be bundled with this package. The Outback Limited's version includes navigation, automatic braking for rear collisions and steering-responsive LED headlights. Note that Subaru bundles these items into one big package, so you can't order them individually.
Outback 2.5i Touring and 3.6R Touring
The 2.5i Touring and 3.6R Touring trims include the standard features and options from the Premium and Limited trims, as well as the Driver Assist Technology package. Touring models also have different 18-inch wheels, dark exterior trim, fixed low-profile roof rails without crossbars, premium leather upholstery, wood grain interior trim, and a heated steering wheel.
Trim tested
Driving7.0
Comfort8.0
Interior8.5
Utility8.0
Technology8.0
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.9 / 10
|Driving
|7.0
|Comfort
|8.0
|Interior
|8.5
|Utility
|8.0
|Technology
|8.0
Features & Specs
Safety
Our experts like the Outback models:
- EyeSight Driver Assist Technology
- Scans the road ahead to enable adaptive cruise control, pre-collision braking, lane departure warning, and automatic foglights.
- Blind-Spot Detection/Lane Change Assist
- Uses radar sensors to detect vehicles in blind spot and shows visual indicator in side mirror. Indicator also warns of unsafe lane change.
- Starlink Safety and Security Plus
- Notifies first responders if an airbag deploys. Can also connect to emergency or roadside assistance services.
