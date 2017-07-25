  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
7.9 / 10
Consumer Rating
(184)
Appraise this car

2018 Subaru Outback Review

Pros & Cons

  • A more spacious and comfortable cabin than those of many rivals
  • Roof and cargo-loading heights are lower than those of most SUVs
  • Excellent visibility in all directions
  • Off-road ability is above average
  • Acceleration is lackluster, especially with four-cylinder engine
  • Gas and brake pedal feel make it hard to drive four-cylinder smoothly
Used Outback for Sale
Which Outback does Edmunds recommend?

If you simply need a do-it-all, go-anywhere wagon for not a lot of money, it's hard to beat the Outback 2.5i Premium. It comes with heated front seats and the larger 8-inch display. Subaru's EyeSight bundle of driver assist features is a recommended option.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

7.9 / 10

There are a lot of choices in the SUV segment. Read some of our reviews and you'll quickly learn they all have their respective strengths and weaknesses. The 2018 Subaru Outback, though, is strong in just about all areas you'll really care about, including fuel economy, interior volume, off-road capability and standard in-car technology.

The Outback's standard 2.5-liter flat-four engine gets an EPA-rated 28 mpg combined, which is pretty respectable for a vehicle of this size. It also features a sophisticated all-wheel-drive system, plus hill hold and hill descent control, to help get off the beaten path with ease. And with 73.3 cubic feet of interior cargo volume, 60/40-split fold-down rear seats, and standard roof rails, you'll be able to bring all your toys and supplies while you're roaming the countryside. This year's Outback is packed with the latest technology, too. Every 2018 Outback now comes with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay as part of its updated touchscreen display.

But the Outback does have one weakness: performance. While its four-cylinder engine may get good mileage, its 175-horsepower output is down on power compared to its class. (There is a six-cylinder engine available, though.) The Outback is also not particularly crisp or willing to drive with enthusiasm around turns. It's a compromise we wholeheartedly accept, however. If you're looking for a capable crossover SUV that's useful for just about any situation, give the Outback a look.

Notably, we picked the 2018 Subaru Outback as one of Edmunds' Best Midsize SUVs and Best Used SUVs for 2018.

2018 Subaru Outback models

The 2018 Subaru Outback is a five-passenger wagon that comes in six trim levels: 2.5i, 2.5i Premium, 2.5i Limited, 2.5i Touring, 3.6R Limited and 3.6R Touring. The base model covers the essentials (roof rails, Bluetooth), while Premium and Limited trims include conveniences such as heated seats, leather and satellite radio. Touring trims are fully loaded, and 3.6R models have similar equipment but include a more powerful six-cylinder engine.

Outback 2.5i

The base 2.5i starts with a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine (175 hp, 174 lb-ft) and a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) that feeds power to all four wheels. Standard features include 17-inch alloy wheels, hill descent control, hill holding assist, automatic headlights, a rearview camera, roof rails (with integrated crossbars), air-conditioning, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a height-adjustable driver seat, a 60/40-split folding rear seat, Bluetooth connectivity, Subaru's Starlink 6.5-inch touchscreen interface, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, and a four-speaker sound system with a CD player, an auxiliary audio jack and a USB interface.

Outback 2.5i Premium

The 2.5i Premium adds rear privacy glass, heated exterior mirrors, a windshield wiper de-icer, foglights, dual-zone automatic climate control, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, an eight-way power-adjustable driver seat (with two-way lumbar adjustment), heated front seats, a cargo cover, a bigger 8-inch touchscreen, satellite radio, three additional USB ports (one front and two rear) and six speakers for the sound system. The Power Moonroof package adds the obvious plus an auto-dimming rearview mirror. A power liftgate with memory height is also optional.

The 2.5i Limited bundles the Premium options plus 18-inch wheels, a blind-spot monitoring system, rear cross-traffic alert, a front bumper underguard, keyless ignition and entry, leather upholstery, driver-seat memory functions, a four-way power passenger seat, rear air vents, heated rear seats and a 12-speaker Harman Kardon sound system. Xenon headlights are optional on the 2.5i Limited.

Outback 3.6R Limited

The 3.6R Limited gets the xenon headlights as standard equipment and a more powerful engine, but it is otherwise the same as the 2.5i Limited.

The Premium and Limited trims can be upgraded with Subaru's EyeSight system (adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, automatic high-beam headlights and upgraded gauges). Blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert are included in the Premium version of EyeSight, and navigation can be bundled with this package. The Outback Limited's version includes navigation, automatic braking for rear collisions and steering-responsive LED headlights. Note that Subaru bundles these items into one big package, so you can't order them individually.

Outback 2.5i Touring and 3.6R Touring

The 2.5i Touring and 3.6R Touring trims include the standard features and options from the Premium and Limited trims, as well as the Driver Assist Technology package. Touring models also have different 18-inch wheels, dark exterior trim, fixed low-profile roof rails without crossbars, premium leather upholstery, wood grain interior trim, and a heated steering wheel.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Subaru Outback 2.5i Limited (2.5L flat-4 | CVT automatic | AWD).

Driving

7.0
Instrumented performance is not a strong suit for the Subaru Outback. With the four-cylinder, acceleration can only be described as slow. Although its handling numbers aren't fantastic, the Outback shows its capabilities on bumpy back roads. Its off-road ability is better than most.

Acceleration

5.0
With the 175-hp 2.5-liter engine, acceleration is one of the weakest areas for the Outback. There's a dearth of power, and it takes a sluggish 10.2 seconds to hit 60 mph. Consider getting the six-cylinder engine (the 3.6R trim level) if quick acceleration is desired.

Braking

6.5
The brake pedal modulates well, making it easy to come to lurch-free stops. Because of a spongy pedal feel, the brakes don't seem all that powerful, even though actual braking performance in our testing proved adequate. The Outback has considerable nosedive when you jump on the brakes.

Steering

8.0
There's minor numbness when the steering wheel is centered, but otherwise the steering is precise, and the Outback turns just as you expect it to. The steering effort is moderate to heavy in feel.

Handling

6.0
Overall grip limits are low, and the tires start to squeal if you take turns with any aggression. The soft suspension results in significant body roll. Drive more modestly, though, and the Outback has an easy-to-control handling feel.

Drivability

7.0
The Outback is easy to drive because of its cushy suspension, manageable size, and CVT automatic that doesn't wind the revs out too much. You can also put the gearbox into manual mode to fix your gear for specific off-road or sporty needs. At low speeds, some may find the gas pedal too responsive.

Off-road

8.0
The Outback is one of the more rugged crossovers in the segment, and its well-tuned all-wheel-drive system boosts driver confidence in light off-roading. Ground clearance is good, with 8.7 inches at its lowest point. Traction control works well to quell wheelspin when driving on loose surfaces.

Comfort

8.0
The inside of the Outback is a great place to spend time on the road. The front and rear seats provide all-day comfort, and the soft suspension offers a smooth ride. But the car lets in more road and wind noise than we'd like, and longer-legged drivers will want additional lower thigh support.

Seat comfort

8.5
The front seats are fantastically plush. They have supple leather, generously wide cushions and decent lateral bolstering. The door and center armrests are well-padded, and the driver's seat has power lumbar. The reclining rear seats are also comfy; the seat bottoms could be longer for more thigh support.

Ride comfort

8.5
The Outback has a soft, comfortable ride thanks to plentiful suspension travel. Small ripples are soaked up with ease, and parking-lot speed bumps barely register. But strangely, certain big impacts at higher speeds make their way into the cabin.

Noise & vibration

6.5
The Outback is a fairly quiet car, but with the low thrum of the flat-four engine, you're always aware that you're in a car. There is a moderate amount of wind noise and some tire noise over surface changes. The engine gets loud at high rpm, but the CVT automatic rarely lets it get up that high.

Climate control

9.0
The analog controls are clearly labeled and easy to operate. The system cools effectively, and the fan speed settles down quickly for a quiet cabin. The seat heaters are controlled by clearly visible buttons.

Interior

8.5
There's a lot going on inside the Outback, but Subaru made sure that the primary controls are all traditional analog systems. Thanks to its high ride height, getting in and out is a breeze. And once you're seated, the power seat and manually adjustable steering wheel have a broad range of adjustability.

Ease of use

8.5
While the infotainment system is all touchscreen-based, the controls related to vehicle operation are simple, and the analog controls are within easy reach. The LCD digital clock and outside temp readouts are tiny and blend in with the climate control display.

Getting in/getting out

8.0
The front doors are large and open wide, making entry a snap. But the tall ride height and wide rocker panels make it harder to step out. The rear doors don't open wide, but it's still easy to get in and out thanks to near-perfect step-in height.

Driving position

8.0
It's easy for the driver to find a comfortable position thanks to a wide seat with mild bolstering and a broad range of seat adjustability. The manual tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel has a good range of adjustability, and the rim is a good width for all hand sizes.

Roominess

8.5
The front seats boast excellent headroom and plenty of elbow room. In back, adults will find a suitable amount of headroom and legroom. Foot space under front seats can be a bit scrunched, especially if the driver's seat is lowered all the way down.

Visibility

9.0
The slim roof pillars all around make it easy to see out, as do the big rear windows. We also like the large side mirrors.

Quality

8.5
The interior has plenty of soft-touch materials in the interior, with nice-looking trim textures, too. The build quality is solid, and we experienced no squeaks or rattles with our test car, even when driving off-road.

Utility

8.0
The Outback is just as versatile as other top small crossover SUVs. It has a lot of available cargo space in back and useful small storage areas for your personal items. It has a decent amount of towing capability, too.

Small-item storage

7.5
The two front cupholders don't have anti-tip tabs, so drinks may rattle around a little. We found the large compartment in front of the shifter useful for holding phones. The center console box is large enough to hold a DSLR camera. But the door pockets are narrow and short.

Cargo space

9.0
The Outback's rear cargo area provides 35.5 cubic feet of space. There's a fold-down grocery bag hook, as well as cargo hooks at each corner. You can fold down the 60/40-split rear seats from the side or by using the rear release levers. The max 73.3 cubic feet of cargo volume is impressive.

Child safety seat accommodation

8.0
Three upper LATCH anchors are located on the rear seatback and are not covered for easy access. There are four lower anchors, two per outboard seats, that are easily accessed behind labeled covers made of seat material.

Towing

8.0
The Outback is rated to tow 2,700 pounds with the four-cylinder engine or 3,000 pounds with the six-cylinder. Those are better numbers than that of most other small crossover SUVs. But given the four-cylinder's lack of power, we'd only recommend towing if you've got the more powerful 3.6-liter engine.

Technology

8.0
What the Outback gives up in performance it makes up for in technology. Most all digital systems are controlled through the touchscreen. It has a bright, high-contrast display, with large buttons and clear text. Setting up your phone is easy, and there are plenty of ports to charge your devices.

Audio & navigation

7.0
Our Limited test car had the 12-speaker, 576-watt Harman Kardon system. We found the midranges to be light, though audio quality was clear. Only the Touring model comes with standard navigation, but standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto let you use Apple Maps or Google Maps to handle nav duty.

Smartphone integration

8.5
Your devices can be connected to the car via an auxiliary-in jack, Bluetooth and USB connection. Pairing is easy, and there are additional USB jacks for charging in both front and rear seats. Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are standard on every Outback. There are also three 12-volt power sockets.

Driver aids

8.0
Subaru's EyeSight provides adaptive cruise control, front collision mitigation and lane departure warning. The Outback also comes with blind-spot detection, rear cross-traffic alert and parking sensors. Adaptive cruise works to a full stop, but it may vary by 1 or 2 mph from the set speed.

Voice control

9.0
The Starlink voice recognition system handles commands for audio, telephone and, optionally, navigation. It recognizes most commands on the first try as long as you speak in the system's preferred format. Even the climate control system can be controlled via voice.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2018 Subaru Outback.

5(53%)
4(18%)
3(13%)
2(8%)
1(8%)
4.0
184 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Less noise than last year
Scott M.,08/12/2017
3.6R Touring 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl CVT)
I drove the 2017 Outback and really liked it, except for the wind noise and road noise. I read that Subaru was going to make improvements in that department with new glass and insulation in the wheel wells. I'm glad I waited for the 2018. The difference is very noticeable. The new interface for the infotainment system is nice, too. The fit and finish is excellent. I'm very pleased with this vehicle.
Do research before buying
Rick Schein,02/19/2018
2.5i Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
Navigation system is poor - turns on road from middle of bridge. Android Auto and Starlink are intermittent (4 vists to dealer, replaced radio head, replaced firmware) They have no idea. They replaced radio head with a remanufactuired unit (car was 2 weeks old!) Still doesn't work. They have no one who understands the computer side of the car. National support is poor.
3rd Outback
CW,11/05/2017
2.5i Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
This review is based relative to my experience with my 2 previous Outbacks both of which were also Premium models. The 2018 is an entirely different vehicle. Drivers seat is less slippery and feels ab it deeper, in my 2011 and 2015 I was always repositioning myself. The seat does sit a bit lower than I like. The new gearing/programing on the CVT was needed and my 2018 performs like a real car now rather than the past 2 tach screamers. The new media center is so much easier to use than the past one I just wanted to bet with a hammer sometimes. mileage is about the same and still great. Ride is a whole lot quieter and I'm still getting used to the eyesight feature but a nice option so far. Just before I traded in my 2015 I put new 60k Cooper tires on it and they were awesome, the stock tires on new Outbacks are short lived and somewhat noisy but that's about the only negative......so far
Head Unit Nightmare
K. Howard,12/31/2017
2.5i Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
One week after purchasing the 2018 Outback, the infotainment system began having problems. It would repeatedly turn off and on during my daily commute. A week later, the entire head unit shut down and would not restart and the backup camera would not come on. Contacted the dealer who said it needed a software update, so scheduled an appointment with service department for the same week. The day before I was scheduled to take the car in, the car would not start. Nothing on the car worked. I had it towed into the dealership through roadside assistance. They performed the software update and installed a new battery. Three days later, and the head unit is repeatedly turning off and on again. Apparently, the software update was not effective. Very unhappy with this vehicle.
See all 184 reviews of the 2018 Subaru Outback
Features & Specs

Safety

Our experts like the Outback models:

EyeSight Driver Assist Technology
Scans the road ahead to enable adaptive cruise control, pre-collision braking, lane departure warning, and automatic foglights.
Blind-Spot Detection/Lane Change Assist
Uses radar sensors to detect vehicles in blind spot and shows visual indicator in side mirror. Indicator also warns of unsafe lane change.
Starlink Safety and Security Plus
Notifies first responders if an airbag deploys. Can also connect to emergency or roadside assistance services.

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover17.4%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2018 Subaru Outback

Used 2018 Subaru Outback Overview

The Used 2018 Subaru Outback is offered in the following submodels: Outback SUV. Available styles include 2.5i Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT), 2.5i Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT), 2.5i 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT), 3.6R Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl CVT), 3.6R Touring 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl CVT), and 2.5i Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT).

