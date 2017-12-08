Used 2018 Subaru Outback for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 10,911 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFive Star Dealer
$24,988$3,188 Below Market
Bill Kidd's Timonium Toyota - Cockeysville / Maryland
Recent Arrival! **LIMITED, **AWD, Outback 2.5i Limited, 4D Sport Utility, 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V, CVT Lineartronic, AWD, Gray. Clean CARFAX. 2018 Subaru Outback 2.5i Limited Gray AWD CVT Lineartronic 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V Odometer is 19866 miles below market average! 25/32 City/Highway MPG Bill Kidd's in Automotive in Cockeysville, MD treats the needs of each individual customer with paramount concern.Perhaps a pre-owned, certified pre-owned vehicle or one of the many other used cars in our Cockeysville lot is the best fit for you. Each is thoroughly inspected by a trained technician and must meet the high expectations of all Bill Kidd's vehicles. Even if we don't carry the precise make and model you really want, we can help you find it. CALL US AT 1-855-422-8115 OR VISIT US 24/7 ON THE WEB AT www.billkidds.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Subaru Outback 2.5i Limited with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S4BSANC7J3309326
Stock: 99429A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 29,653 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$16,991$5,492 Below Market
Columbia Motors - Portland / Oregon
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Subaru Outback 2.5i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S4BSAAC9J3259289
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 30,627 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$20,776$4,504 Below Market
Porsche of Ocala - Ocala / Florida
Value Priced below the market average! -Backup Camera -Bluetooth -Auto Climate Control Home Delivery Available, Virtual Appointments, Buy Vehicle Online, Test Drives Brought To You, and Private Appointments -Aux. Audio Input -Alloy Wheels ABS Brakes -Power Seat -Automatic Headlights -Heated Front Seats -AM/FM Radio and many other amenities that are sure to please. Based on the excellent condition of this vehicle, along with the options and color, this Subaru Outback is sure to sell fast. -Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Subaru Outback 2.5i Premium with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S4BSAFC7J3320566
Stock: RP2260
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 19,454 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$21,597$3,098 Below Market
Covington Pike DriveTime - Memphis / Tennessee
GENIUS TOOLS & VEHICLE BENEFITS: Experience the Genius Way to Buy a Car at DriveTime with true online financing terms, no haggle pricing and a pressure free sales experience. Every vehicle at DriveTime is inspected prior to arriving on the lot and comes complete with a 5-Day vehicle return policy, 30 Day/1500 Mile Limited Warranty. DriveTime vehicles also include a FREE AutoCheck History Report plus an extensive list of vehicle features and safety information. With over 14,000 used cars, trucks, vans and SUVs nationwide, we have the vehicle you�ve been dreaming of! Note: Prices exclude taxes and finance charges and, where allowed by state law, may exclude doc fees up to $299 and other applicable fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Subaru Outback 2.5i Premium with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S4BSAFC8J3285214
Stock: 1330044571
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 44,484 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$18,097$4,098 Below Market
Augusta DriveTime - Augusta / Georgia
GENIUS TOOLS & VEHICLE BENEFITS: Experience the Genius Way to Buy a Car at DriveTime with true online financing terms, no haggle pricing and a pressure free sales experience. Every vehicle at DriveTime is inspected prior to arriving on the lot and comes complete with a 5-Day vehicle return policy, 30 Day/1500 Mile Limited Warranty. DriveTime vehicles also include a FREE AutoCheck History Report plus an extensive list of vehicle features and safety information. With over 14,000 used cars, trucks, vans and SUVs nationwide, we have the vehicle you�ve been dreaming of! Note: Prices exclude taxes and finance charges and, where allowed by state law, may exclude doc fees up to $299 and other applicable fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Subaru Outback 2.5i Premium with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S4BSAFCXJ3268477
Stock: 1190144204
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 43,063 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$19,995$5,695 Below Market
Auto Expo - Great Neck / New York
ALL WHEEL DRIVE, PARKING DISTANCE CONTROL, NAVIGATION, REAR VIEW CAMERA, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, SUNROOF, KEYLESS-GO, HEATED SEATSTraction control, Bluetooth, ABS anti-lock brakes, Power Windows/seats/locks/mirrors & power steering. Air conditioning, Air bags, Alloy wheels, CD player, Satellite radio, USB/Ipod, Rear window defroster, Cruise control, Tilt wheel.This car comes with exclusive 36 months / 36,000 miles maintenance included at Auto Expo Service Center.ALL CREDIT applications accepted, 98% approval rate.PURCHASE WITH CONFIDENCE. Certified Pre-Owned Program Available.Dealerrater.com: Auto Expo has a 4.8 out of 5 Star rating - over 1000 reviews, 2017+2018 Dealer of The Year Award Winner.Google: 4.4 out of 5 Star rating over 1200 reviewsCars.com: 4.8 out of 5 Star rating over 1000 reviewsBetter Business Bureau: A+ Accredited Business46 Northern Blvd. Great Neck, NY, 11021Text 516-200-8765 ... Sales Hotline # 516-466-2277
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Subaru Outback 2.5i Limited with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S4BSANC2J3373757
Stock: AX40241A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-26-2020
- 13,349 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$24,652$2,274 Below Market
AutoNation Toyota Hayward - Hayward / California
Eyesight & Bsd & Rcta & Power Rear Gate & Hba Popular Package #2 Cargo Net Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler All Wheel Drive Crystal Black Silica Slate Black; Cloth Upholstery This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Contact AutoNation Toyota Hayward today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2018 Subaru Outback Premium. Only the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee can offer you the comfort of knowing you made the right purchase. This Subaru Outback Premium is an incredibly versatile vehicle that is a must have for any family. The less money you spend at the pump, the more money you'll have to spend on you. So why not consider this wonderfully styled, fuel-efficient Subaru Outback. Enjoy the grip and control of AWD performance in this nicely equipped Subaru Outback Premium. It's not often you find just the vehicle you are looking for AND with low mileage. This is your chance to take home a gently used and barely driven Subaru Outback. Beautiful exterior. Clean interior. This Subaru Outback is so immaculate it is practically new. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Subaru Outback 2.5i Premium with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S4BSAFC6J3378586
Stock: J3378586
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 44,889 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$18,984$4,021 Below Market
Plattner Venice Superstore - Venice / Florida
Venice is the best place to buy a pre-owned vehicle.Guaranteed Lowest Prices in the Southeast.We will buy your car even if you don't buy oursCall 941-486-3636 to schedule appointment
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Subaru Outback 2.5i Limited with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S4BSANC1J3206712
Stock: 5306712B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-06-2020
- 33,707 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$22,638$3,515 Below Market
Toyota Universe - Little Falls / New Jersey
Toyota Universe is very proud to offer this fantastic 2018 Subaru Outback in Crystal Black Silica. This vehicle has been through our award-winning factory-trained service department and comes with the following features; Air Conditioning, EyeSight & Navigation & High Beam Assist & RAB, harman/kardon Surround Sound Speaker System, High Beam Assist (HBA), Memory seat, Power driver seat, Power steering, Radio: Subaru STARLINK 8.0 Multimedia Nav System, Radio: Subaru STARLINK 8.0 Multimedia Plus System, Remote keyless entry, Reverse Automatic Braking (RAB), Smartphone Integration, Vehicle Information Display. EyeSight & Navigation & High Beam Assist & RAB (harman/kardon Surround Sound Speaker System, High Beam Assist (HBA), Radio: Subaru STARLINK 8.0 Multimedia Nav System, Reverse Automatic Braking (RAB), Smartphone Integration, and Vehicle Information Display), Air Conditioning, Memory seat, Power driver seat, Power steering, Radio: Subaru STARLINK 8.0 Multimedia Plus System, Remote keyless entry, 12 Speakers, 4.111 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Adaptive Cruise Control, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Blind spot sensor: Blind Spot Detection warning, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: STARLINK, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, harman/kardon? Speakers, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated Reclining Front Bucket Seats, Illuminated entry, Lane Departure Warning & Sway Warning, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Subaru Outback 3.6R Limited with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S4BSENC8J3295122
Stock: J3295122
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 15,137 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$26,402$2,557 Below Market
Capitol Subaru San Jose - San Jose / California
DGDG Certified *2018 Subaru Outback 2.5i* (AWD, CVT Lineartronic, 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V) with only 15,137 miles (under 8k/year)! Sanitized, disinfected, and deodorized with BG Vehicle Sanitizing Service. Oil and filter changed, Engine air filter replaced, Wiper blades replaced. DGDG Certified Used Cars offer a 12-Month/12,000-Mile Limited Powertrain Warranty, a 3-Day/250-Mile Money-Back Guarantee, an Exclusive 160-Point Vehicle Inspection, Premium Tire and Brake Reconditioning Standards, Third-Party Price Validation, and a Vehicle History Report.*Vehicle Features:* * Clean Vehicle History Report * 12 Speakers * Adaptive Cruise Control * Apple CarPlay/Android Auto * Automatic temperature control * Blind spot sensor: Blind Spot Detection warning * Brake assist * Electronic Stability Control * Emergency communication system: STARLINK * Exterior Parking Camera Rear * EyeSight & Navigation & HBA & RAB & LED & SRH * Front dual zone A/C * Front fog lights * Fully automatic headlights * Garage door transmitter * harman/kardon Surround Sound Speaker System * Heated front seats * Heated rear seats * High Beam Assist (HBA) * LED Headlights * Low tire pressure warning * Memory seat * Occupant sensing airbag * Overhead airbag * Power driver seat * Power Liftgate * Power moonroof * Power steering * Power windows * Radio: Subaru STARLINK 8.0 Multimedia Nav System * Rear anti-roll bar * Remote keyless entry * Reverse Automatic Braking (RAB) * Security system * Smartphone Integration * Speed control * Steering Responsive Headlights (SRH) * Steering wheel mounted audio controls * Vehicle Information Display.*Disclosures:* DGDG Certified Used Cars only applicable to vehicles 6 model years old or newer with less than 90,000 miles. Warranty only applicable to vehicles that are not certified by a manufacturer. A copy of the warranty is available for review at the dealership. Prices do not include government fees, taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document processing charge, any electronic filing charge, or any emission testing charge.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Subaru Outback 2.5i Limited with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S4BSANC3J3373685
Stock: US4540X
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-09-2020
- 30,049 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$18,897$2,999 Below Market
Greystone DriveTime - Columbia / South Carolina
GENIUS TOOLS & VEHICLE BENEFITS: Experience the Genius Way to Buy a Car at DriveTime with true online financing terms, no haggle pricing and a pressure free sales experience. Every vehicle at DriveTime is inspected prior to arriving on the lot and comes complete with a 5-Day vehicle return policy, 30 Day/1500 Mile Limited Warranty. DriveTime vehicles also include a FREE AutoCheck History Report plus an extensive list of vehicle features and safety information. With over 14,000 used cars, trucks, vans and SUVs nationwide, we have the vehicle you�ve been dreaming of! Note: Prices exclude taxes and finance charges and, where allowed by state law, may exclude doc fees up to $299 and other applicable fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Subaru Outback 2.5i Premium with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S4BSAFC3J3344136
Stock: 1190143622
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 34,959 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$16,997$3,958 Below Market
HGreg.com Orlando - Orlando / Florida
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Subaru Outback 2.5i Premium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S4BSACC0J3375123
Stock: 110191
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 36,145 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$17,000
Auto Boutique - Houston / Texas
This vehicle is being sold on a first come first serve basis. All in store purchase to be on AS-IS basis. Price Does not include Sales Tax, DMV Fees, Documentary fee, and Zurich Shield of $499 For this vehicle we offer all kinds of extended warranties, please check with our finance department at 713-352-0777
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Subaru Outback 2.5i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S4BSAAC1J3394749
Stock: T06449
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 17,297 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$21,991$2,716 Below Market
Evanston Subaru - Skokie / Illinois
A very nice car, one owner, clean, runs good, and Carfax reports no accidents. Fully equipped with alloys, all weather package, all the power, and a lot more!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Subaru Outback 2.5i Premium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S4BSACC1J3209743
Stock: P6641
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 23,379 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$21,076$3,529 Below Market
Highway Chevrolet Buick GMC - El Paso / Illinois
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! **BLUETOOTH**, **NO ACCIDENTS REPORTED ON CARFAX**, **GREAT CONDITION**, **BACKUP CAMERA**, **HEATED SEATS**, **ONE-OWNER**, **KEYLESS ENTRY**, **AWD**, **POWER MIRROR PACKAGE**, **POWER SEAT**, **CRUISE CONTROL**, **NON-SMOKER**, **AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION**, **ALUMINUM WHEELS**, 17' x 7.0' Aluminum Alloy w/Silver Finish Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Automatic temperature control, Blind Spot Detection (BSD), CD player, Cloth Upholstery, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, EyeSight & BSD & RCTA & Power Rear Gate & HBA, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Reclining Front Bucket Seats, High Beam Assist (HBA), Lane Departure Warning & Sway Warning, Low tire pressure warning, Power door mirrors, Power Rear Gate w/Automatic Close & Height Memory, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: Subaru STARLINK 8.0' Multimedia Plus System, Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA), Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Smartphone Integration, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Steering Wheel Paddle Shift Control Switches, Vehicle Information Display. 25/32 City/Highway MPG QUALITY INSPECTED BY CERTIFIED TECHNICIANS TO ENSURE YOUR NEW PRE OWNED VEHICLE IS TOP TIER***Highway Confidence Pricing***We research a 500 mile radius daily to make sure we have the best value on the market for you and so you have a hassle-free, transparent purchasing experience. We compare our Pre-Owned pricing with over 20,000 automotive websites daily to ensure our inventory is value priced for you. -15 day, 500 Mile Limited Powertrain Warranty.-Full Tank of Gas with Every Automobile Purchase. -Vehicle History Report...Upfront!!! (309)527-2580 Available today at Highway Chevrolet Buick GMC in El Paso, IL. Highway Chevrolet Buick GMC proudly serves the El Paso, Bloomington, Normal, Peoria, Pontiac, Champaign, Decatur, and Springfield, Illinois area! Don't see the exact vehicle you like, no problem! We have multiple locations we can source inventory from. We can find exactly what you are looking for whether it is a certified vehicle you are looking for or specific options such as Bluetooth, 4WD/AWD, Sunroof/Moonroof, Backup camera, Remote Start, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Navigation, Alloy Wheels, Tow Package, Trailer Package, DVD Entertainment System, Steering Wheel Controls and much more. Dealer is not responsible for computer errors, human errors, or third party errors, and reserve the right to change prices if such error occurs.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Subaru Outback 2.5i Premium with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S4BSAFC3J3324825
Stock: P42722
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- 30,128 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$21,419$3,098 Below Market
Rick Hendrick Chevrolet - Duluth / Georgia
CARFAX 1-Owner, GREAT MILES 30,128! FUEL EFFICIENT 32 MPG Hwy/25 MPG City! Heated Seats, Dual Zone A/C, Onboard Communications System, Smart Device Integration, Apple CarPlay, CD Player, All Wheel Drive, Alloy Wheels, Back-Up CameraKEY FEATURES INCLUDEHeated Driver Seat, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Aluminum Wheels, Heated Seats. Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Privacy Glass. Subaru Premium with Crystal Black Silica exterior and Slate Black interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 175 HP at 5800 RPM*.MORE ABOUT USRick Hendrick Chevrolet is a 'World Class' Sales and Service center supporting Atlanta, Duluth, Norcross, Lawrenceville, Alpharetta, Roswell and greater North Georgia area. Find it. Compare it. Buy it. Rick Hendrick Chevrolet's virtual dealership makes shopping for and locating your new or used Chevy quick and easy.Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Subaru Outback 2.5i Premium with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S4BSACC1J3386325
Stock: L51848A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-19-2020
- 97,478 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$13,977$1,959 Below Market
Haims Motors - Hollywood / Florida
***AWD***CLEAN CARFAX***BACKUP CAMERA***BEST DEAL**** BLOWOUT PRICES!!! Remarkably Clean Condition!!! Call Now this vehicle Won't Last Long 2018 Subaru Outback Premium. Fast approval guarantee. Bluetooth. Premium Sound System. Ice cold A/C. Well maintained. Clean interior. All wheel drive. Full inspection performed by our technicians. Visit www.haimsmotors.com for complete details. Contact us today to schedule a test drive. We are the # 1 used car dealership in Broward County!!! Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Memory Seat Position, Roof Rack, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Leather Interior Surface, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact INTERNET DEPT. HOLLYWOOD at 954-308-8576 or SALES@HAIMSMOTORS.COM for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Subaru Outback 2.5i Premium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S4BSACC9J3270676
Stock: 270676
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- 49,092 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$20,000$3,969 Below Market
Everett Cadillac - Hickory / North Carolina
Real gas sipper!!! 32 MPG Hwy* All Wheel Drive, never get stuck again... This car sparkles!! Are you interested in a simply amazing SUV? Then take a look at this roomy SUV!! Optional equipment includes: Popular Package #2 (DISC)...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Subaru Outback 2.5i Premium with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S4BSAHC3J3215276
Stock: HB1495
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Subaru Outback searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Subaru Outback
- 5(53%)
- 4(18%)
- 3(13%)
- 2(8%)
- 1(8%)
Related Subaru Outback info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Jaguar F-PACE 2017
- Used Toyota Highlander Hybrid 2014
- Used Ford Escape 2012
- Used Ford Explorer 2012
- Used Lexus ES 350 2010
- Used Lexus GX 460 2015
- Used Dodge Charger 2010
- Used BMW X5 2011
- Used Chrysler 200 2015
- Used Dodge Journey 2015
- Used Toyota Corolla 2012
- Used Toyota Camry Hybrid 2018
- Used Mazda 6 2015
- Used Chevrolet Suburban 2016
- Used Ford Edge 2016
- Used GMC Sierra 2500HD 2015
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Mercury Grand Marquis
- Used Ford F-450 Super Duty
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
- Used Jaguar F-TYPE
- Used Audi A3
- Used Toyota Avalon
- Used Ford Shelby GT350
- Used Lexus RX 450h
- Used Audi A7
- Used Kia Sportage
- Used BMW X1
- Used Dodge Avenger
- Used Mercedes-Benz AMG GT
Shop used models by city
- Used Subaru Legacy Missoula MT
- Used Subaru Forester Fort Collins CO
- Used Subaru Impreza Lansing MI
- Used Subaru Legacy Denver CO
- Used Subaru Ascent Overland Park KS
- Used Subaru Forester Bridgeport CT
- Used Subaru Impreza Overland Park KS
- Used Subaru Tribeca Cincinnati OH
- Used Subaru Forester Garland TX
- Used Subaru Tribeca Lancaster PA
Shop used model years by city
- Used Subaru Legacy 2017 Mckinney TX
- Used Subaru Impreza 2017 Huntington Beach CA
- Used Subaru WRX 2016 Harrisburg PA
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Honda Civic
- 2019 Passport
- 2019 Niro EV
- 2020 Eclipse Cross
- 2020 BMW M2
- Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 2020
- 2019 Audi Q3
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- 2020 Arteon
- 2021 Subaru Outback News
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2