Consumer Rating
(81)
2007 Subaru Outback Review

  • Balanced ride and handling dynamics, strong power from turbo and H6 engines, exemplary build and materials quality, capable performer in snowy or light off-roading conditions.
  • Snug backseat for a midsize car, automatic transmissions sap performance, stability control available only on high-line trim levels.
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
Subaru Outback for Sale
Select your model:
Edmunds' Expert Review

Although competing crossover SUVs and wagons offer more interior room and better overall value, the 2007 Subaru Outback remains a satisfying choice for consumers who want a station wagon that looks and behaves like a sport-utility vehicle.

Vehicle overview

Originally a stopgap for an SUV, the Subaru Outback wagon started a vehicle niche all its own, amassing a loyal group of followers who never wanted to make the switch from this all-terrain station wagon to a full-on sport-utility vehicle. It's now sold in both sedan and wagon body styles, but the wagon has always been the more popular choice. The main difference between the Outback and the Subaru Legacy is ground clearance: The 2007 Subaru Outback stands up to 8.7 inches off the ground, which gives it a moderate level of off-road capability while making it basically unstoppable in snow. Unfortunately, it has become clear that most wagon and SUV buyers have little to no interest in off-highway driving. And now that many crossover SUVs can match the Outback's handling dynamics while offering more interior room, the Subaru's advantages are growing slimmer.

Last redesigned for 2005, the third-generation Subaru Outback bows to consumers' changing tastes. Earlier models had a rugged, backwoods look, but the current sedan and wagon are sleek, somewhat angular and available with either monochromatic or two-tone paint. There are now three engines in the lineup, the best of these being a 2.5-liter, turbocharged four-cylinder good for 243 horsepower. Available only on the XT Limited model, the turbo four picks up an extra bit of technology this year in the form of the SI-Drive (Subaru Intelligent Drive) system, which allows the driver to tailor engine performance for economy or performance by choosing from three modes -- Intelligent, Sport and Sport Sharp. SI-Drive also alters transmission response on automatic-equipped Outback XTs. Subaru claims that Intelligent mode provides a 10-percent fuel savings, but our experience has shown that it makes the turbo Outback feel unnecessarily sluggish in traffic. We expect most drivers will prefer Sport Sharp mode, which provides rapid yet smooth response to throttle inputs.

Handling remains an Outback strength thanks to tight suspension tuning, responsive steering and capable all-wheel-drive systems. Rear-seat room remains its primary weakness, as there's considerably less shoulder room, legroom and foot room than in competing wagons and SUVs. Equipping a Subaru Outback to fit your needs can also be a bit confounding. The lower-line trim levels offer a decent amount of standard equipment, but if you want a more powerful engine or stability control, you're forced to ante up for a loaded model that breaks the $30K barrier.

We still like the idea of the Subaru Outback, as it does indeed offer a likable compromise of wagon and SUV attributes. However, alongside better-packaged crossover SUVs like the Mazda CX-7, Nissan Murano and Toyota Highlander, it's not the value story it once was. For buyers who don't need the extra ground clearance, the AWD versions of the Volkswagen Passat and Dodge Magnum wagons make more sense, as they offer vastly more interior room. For those who are convinced they need the services of an all-terrain wagon, though, the 2007 Subaru Outback is really the only good candidate. With Audi's Allroad out of the U.S. market, Volvo's XC70 is its only competition. And compared to the Volvo, the Subaru is cheaper, quicker and more agile on road and off.

2007 Subaru Outback models

A midsize car with raised ground clearance and standard all-wheel drive, the 2007 Subaru Outback comes in wagon and sedan body styles. Subaru has a tendency to overdo it on the trim levels, and for 2007, the wagon comes in seven different versions: 2.5i Basic, 2.5i, 2.5i L.L. Bean, 2.5i Limited, 2.5i Limited L.L. Bean, XT Limited and 3.0 R L.L. Bean. The sedan is available only in 2.5i Limited and 3.0R L.L. Bean trim levels.

Standard equipment on the entry-level Basic wagon includes 16-inch steel wheels, roof rails, air-conditioning, a six-speaker stereo with an MP3 player jack, an outside temperature display and full power accessories. The standard 2.5i wagon adds 17-inch alloy wheels, a limited-slip rear differential, roof-rail crossbars, heated exterior mirrors, de-icing wipers, a power driver seat and front seat heaters.

The 2.5 L.L. Bean adds dual-zone automatic climate control, an in-dash CD changer, a navigation system and L.L. Bean floor mats. The 2.5i Limited drops the nav system, but adds body-color door handles, a sunroof (a double-panel design on wagons) and leather upholstery. Spring for the 2.5i Limited L.L. Bean, and as you'd guess, you get all of the above features as standard. The Outback XT Limited and 3.0 R L.L. Bean models feature more powerful engines, but are equipped basically the same. (You can buy them with or without a navigation system.) The XT Limited has a dark interior with faux aluminum interior trim and red electroluminescent gauges, while the 3.0 R has faux wood accents complemented by a real mahogany/leather steering wheel.

2007 Highlights

Trim levels are revised on the 2007 Subaru Outback wagon. Subaru has added an entry-level 2.5i Basic wagon, and midway through '07, there will be a couple new L.L. Bean models that bundle a navigation system with the base 2.5-liter engine. Further, all Outbacks get MP3/WMA-capable CD stereos and an MP3 player input jack; Limited and L.L. Bean models have SRS WOW technology, which is said to improve the sound quality of compressed-format music. XM Satellite Radio is a new option. Other standard-equipment additions include a tire-pressure monitor (except on the Basic wagon); a new flywheel design to smooth out shifts on manual-transmission models; and on XT Limited models only, the driver-controlled SI-Drive engine program. Horsepower ratings for the turbocharged 2.5-liter and H6 engines have decreased slightly due to new SAE certification standards.

Performance & mpg

All Subaru Outbacks are all-wheel drive. The 2.5i models (be they Basic, Limited or L.L. Bean) are powered by a 2.5-liter, horizontally opposed four-cylinder engine rated for 175 hp and 169 pound-feet of torque. Basic and standard 2.5i models can be equipped with either a five-speed manual transmission or a four-speed automatic; 2.5i Limited and L.L. Bean models are automatic only.

Stepping up to the Outback XT Limited nets you a potent turbocharged version of the 2.5-liter engine good for 243 hp and 241 lb-ft of torque. It's available with the five-speed manual or a five-speed automatic. Opt for the 3.0 R L.L. Bean sedan or wagon and you'll get a naturally aspirated 3.0-liter six-cylinder engine. Known as the H6, this engine is capable of 245 hp and 215 lb-ft of torque, and takes the automatic transmission only.

Safety

Antilock brakes, front-seat side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags and anti-whiplash front head restraints are standard on every 2007 Subaru Outback. A tire-pressure monitor is standard on all models, except the 2.5i Basic. Stability control is unfortunately available only on XT Limited and 3.0 R L.L. Bean models. In NHTSA crash tests, the Outback earned a perfect five stars across the board for its protection in frontal- and side-impact collisions.

Driving

On the road, the Outback rides smoothly and feels sure-footed around corners. Taken off-road, it can scamper up a rutted hillside with more gusto than just about any crossover SUV, and it's an excellent companion in snowy climates. Although the base engine provides only adequate power, acceleration is quick with either the turbo four or the H6. Unfortunately, the Outback's automatic transmissions still leave much to be desired, as they sap power by upshifting too early. Automatic-equipped XT Limited models fare a little better in this regard, as their SI-Drive system offers a driver-selectable "Sport Sharp" mode that quickens throttle response and delays upshifts.

Interior

Inside, the 2007 Subaru Outback has a clean design with straightforward controls and high-quality materials. Build quality is generally very good. The seats are supportive, though the Outback has less shoulder room than competing midsize wagons and crossover SUVs. The backseat can be downright tight for adults, as legroom and foot room are at a premium. On the plus side, the bench is broad and flat enough to allow for secure installation of most car seats. Wagons provide 33.5 cubic feet of cargo capacity behind their rear seats and 66 cubic feet with the seats folded.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2007 Subaru Outback.

5(58%)
4(26%)
3(9%)
2(5%)
1(2%)
4.3
81 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

The quality and love are gone!
bobg04,10/18/2013
I previously owned a '97 Outback, so when I got a deal on the '07 I was excited at first. I liked the high ground clearance, more horsepower, larger fuel tank, and roomy interior. Then I noticed the still weak fuel efficiency, cheap knobs, cheap and hard to clean interior fabric, and door windows that catch (like my '97). This was nothing when my head gasket went at 97.5 k miles, like my '97 head gasket that went at 105 k. Subaru said they fixed this, but too many others have had the same problem. It's inexcuseable. I think Subaru have lost their quality, and owe all of us the cost of the repair for their poor design. Next time I'm looking for another brand of car.
Seriously reconsidering buying another Subaru
bigoske,05/21/2015
2.5i Basic 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 4cyl 4A)
A little history, may family has owned Subarus since the 1980s and absolutely love them. Bought this 07 Outback in 2010 with 100K miles. Ran like a top for a year with just the basic maintenance, oil changes, etc. Timing belt needed to be replaced, which was expected. Then we've had problems ever since. Had to replace the Head gaskets, leaking on the coolant side, which blew a hole in radiator, fixed that. Then the car wouldn't start intermittently, turned out to be a bad O-ring on the fuel pump. Had to replace all struts as tires wore at an angle. changed O2 sensors, catalytic converter still needs to be replaced, CEL still on. Extremely Disappointed with Subarus reliabilty on this vehicle.
Excellent Vehicle
BuffFan,11/22/2006
Purchased a 2007 LL Bean H6 Outback earlier this month, couldn't be happier. Build quality is excellent. More than enough power with H6 and auto transmission. Have used both heater and A/C in temp extremes, it works especially well. Large 2-stage sunroof lets in lots of light. Handling is very snug and car is controllable at its limits. Very pleased with the car overall.
SAFETY FIRST
JG,01/14/2007
I was hit head on by a drunk driver going about 50 mph. I just got my Subaru two months earlier, and if it weren't for that car and the grace of God, I'd be dead. I want another one just like it. The safety features worked very well, and kept all of us from being seriously injured. Consider this type of car as one of your top picks. And NO, I do not represent Subaru. This report is straight from the heart.
See all 81 reviews of the 2007 Subaru Outback
Features & Specs

MPG
20 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
175 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
17 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
245 hp @ 6600 rpm
MPG
17 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
245 hp @ 6600 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Acceptable
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested

More about the 2007 Subaru Outback

Used 2007 Subaru Outback Overview

The Used 2007 Subaru Outback is offered in the following submodels: Outback Sedan, Outback Wagon. Available styles include 2.5i 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 4cyl 4A), 2.5i Limited 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 4cyl 4A), 2.5i 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 4cyl 5M), 3.0 R L.L.Bean Edition 4dr Wagon AWD (3.0L 6cyl 5A), 2.5 XT Limited 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5M), 2.5 XT Limited 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5A), 2.5i Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl 4A), 3.0 R L.L.Bean Edition 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl 5A), 2.5i L.L.Bean Edition 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 4cyl 4A), 2.5 XT Limited 4dr Wagon AWD w/Navi (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5A), 2.5i Basic 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 4cyl 4A), 3.0 R L.L.Bean Edition 4dr Wagon AWD w/Navi (3.0L 6cyl 5A), 2.5i Ltd L.L.Bean Edition 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 4cyl 4A), 2.5i Basic 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 4cyl 5M), and 3.0 R L.L.Bean Edition 4dr Sedan AWD w/Navi (3.0L 6cyl 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2007 Subaru Outback?

Price comparisons for Used 2007 Subaru Outback trim styles:

  • The Used 2007 Subaru Outback 2.5i is priced between $6,199 and$6,199 with odometer readings between 123781 and123781 miles.
  • The Used 2007 Subaru Outback 2.5i Basic is priced between $2,999 and$2,999 with odometer readings between 180000 and180000 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2007 Subaru Outbacks are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2007 Subaru Outback for sale near. There are currently 2 used and CPO 2007 Outbacks listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $2,999 and mileage as low as 123781 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2007 Subaru Outback.

Can't find a used 2007 Subaru Outbacks you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Subaru Outback for sale - 1 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $15,117.

Find a used Subaru for sale - 6 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $16,708.

Find a used certified pre-owned Subaru Outback for sale - 7 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $15,843.

Find a used certified pre-owned Subaru for sale - 7 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $14,952.

Should I lease or buy a 2007 Subaru Outback?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Subaru lease specials
Check out Subaru Outback lease specials

