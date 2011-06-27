Vehicle overview

Originally a stopgap for an SUV, the Subaru Outback wagon started a vehicle niche all its own, amassing a loyal group of followers who never wanted to make the switch from this all-terrain station wagon to a full-on sport-utility vehicle. It's now sold in both sedan and wagon body styles, but the wagon has always been the more popular choice. The main difference between the Outback and the Subaru Legacy is ground clearance: The 2007 Subaru Outback stands up to 8.7 inches off the ground, which gives it a moderate level of off-road capability while making it basically unstoppable in snow. Unfortunately, it has become clear that most wagon and SUV buyers have little to no interest in off-highway driving. And now that many crossover SUVs can match the Outback's handling dynamics while offering more interior room, the Subaru's advantages are growing slimmer.

Last redesigned for 2005, the third-generation Subaru Outback bows to consumers' changing tastes. Earlier models had a rugged, backwoods look, but the current sedan and wagon are sleek, somewhat angular and available with either monochromatic or two-tone paint. There are now three engines in the lineup, the best of these being a 2.5-liter, turbocharged four-cylinder good for 243 horsepower. Available only on the XT Limited model, the turbo four picks up an extra bit of technology this year in the form of the SI-Drive (Subaru Intelligent Drive) system, which allows the driver to tailor engine performance for economy or performance by choosing from three modes -- Intelligent, Sport and Sport Sharp. SI-Drive also alters transmission response on automatic-equipped Outback XTs. Subaru claims that Intelligent mode provides a 10-percent fuel savings, but our experience has shown that it makes the turbo Outback feel unnecessarily sluggish in traffic. We expect most drivers will prefer Sport Sharp mode, which provides rapid yet smooth response to throttle inputs.

Handling remains an Outback strength thanks to tight suspension tuning, responsive steering and capable all-wheel-drive systems. Rear-seat room remains its primary weakness, as there's considerably less shoulder room, legroom and foot room than in competing wagons and SUVs. Equipping a Subaru Outback to fit your needs can also be a bit confounding. The lower-line trim levels offer a decent amount of standard equipment, but if you want a more powerful engine or stability control, you're forced to ante up for a loaded model that breaks the $30K barrier.

We still like the idea of the Subaru Outback, as it does indeed offer a likable compromise of wagon and SUV attributes. However, alongside better-packaged crossover SUVs like the Mazda CX-7, Nissan Murano and Toyota Highlander, it's not the value story it once was. For buyers who don't need the extra ground clearance, the AWD versions of the Volkswagen Passat and Dodge Magnum wagons make more sense, as they offer vastly more interior room. For those who are convinced they need the services of an all-terrain wagon, though, the 2007 Subaru Outback is really the only good candidate. With Audi's Allroad out of the U.S. market, Volvo's XC70 is its only competition. And compared to the Volvo, the Subaru is cheaper, quicker and more agile on road and off.