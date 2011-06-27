  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(60)
2000 Subaru Outback Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • The security of all-wheel drive, comfortable on pavement, capable on dirt.
  • Could use more power, still not an SUV in terms of pure off-road capability.
Edmunds' Expert Review

A versatile alternative to mainstream wagons and SUVs.

Vehicle overview

What recipe does an automotive manufacturer use to boost sagging sales? Ask any Subaru executive and she'll tell you to take one part popular Australian movie star and one part advanced all-wheel-drive system. Stir in an undercurrent of SUV backlash with a dash of resurgence in the station wagon market, and behold: The perfect environment for a totally new Subaru Outback. Available in either wagon or sedan form, the Outback is Subaru's answer to the question: Why would anyone want to drive an ill-handling, gas-guzzling, difficult to park SUV? With 7.3 inches of ground clearance, standard all-wheel drive and a base price in the low 20s, the Outback offers on-road practicality with off-road capability at a bargain price. While no match for the likes of Jeep's Grand Cherokee or Toyota's Land Cruiser in terms of hill climbing, the Outback can hold its own in light to moderate off-road situations without losing an oil pan or cracking a differential.

A Phase II 2.5-liter, 16-valve, 165-horsepower boxer engine powers both Outback models. By reconfiguring the engine's valvetrain, Subaru squeezed a bit more torque from the 2.5-liter, upping the total to 166 foot-pounds @ 4,000 rpm. All models come with either a five-speed manual or four-speed automatic transmission. The Outback Wagon and Outback Limited Sedan come with both the four-speed automatic and Subaru's Active All-Wheel Drive that can transfer power to the wheels that need it even before slippage occurs.

Additionally, all Outbacks receive four-wheel disc brakes, ABS, protective lower body cladding, a heavy-duty four-wheel independent suspension, and 24-hour roadside assistance as standard equipment. Opt for the Outback wagon and you'll also get a 60/40 split folding rear seat, keyless entry, a 12-volt cargo area power outlet, a rear wiper/washer, and breakaway power side-view mirrors. Limited models, in sedan or wagon configuration, get leather upholstery, heated seats, a CD player, and a power moonroof (dual moonroofs on the wagon). Safety was another area where Subaru refused to skimp. The new Outback models feature a "Ring-Shaped Reinforcement" body structure for maximum protection against frontal, offset, side and rear impacts. Side beams in both the front and rear doors further enhance side-impact protection, but, regrettably, only the Limited models come with side airbags. These structural enhancements not only boost safety but also improve the Outback's torsional strength by 20 percent. Combined with the new multi-link rear suspension and rubber-isolated subframe, the sedans and wagons offer superior handling and reduced road noise compared to last year's models.

We like the fact that Subaru offers a viable alternative to the SUV. The Outback proves that safety, style and all-weather traction can be had in a non-truck-based vehicle, and at a reasonable price. Now if we could just get one of their turbocharged engines from Japan over here.

2000 Highlights

As with the Legacy platform it's based on, Subaru's hot-selling Outback is completely redesigned for the millennium.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2000 Subaru Outback.

5(46%)
4(32%)
3(20%)
2(2%)
1(0%)
4.2
60 reviews
60 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Perfect Arizona car!
Desertrider,10/04/2015
4dr Wagon AWD
We have owned this car for three years now and I am still in love. We like to take the road less traveled (or nearly nonexistent) and this car delivers. More than once we have encountered people in lifted 4x4 trucks who are always amazed to see us. On the highway, the mileage is decent and it sticks to the twistiest road like a champ. Maintenence is easy and the engine is a reliable workhorse. The back seats and cargo areas are well designed. My only complaint is that vibration and road noise is a bit of a problem. The pros of this car far outweigh that one con.
So far so good
mark york,pa,10/03/2010
Bought car new in 2000. Have 203k miles Passed down to college daughter. We had an infrequent problem with intermittent stalling and CEL. This had been occurring since new but could not solve the issue. Codes indicated MAP Sensor and replaced with used one for $50. Did NOT solve problem. Did an ECM reprogram for $90 at dealership and fixed problem! We do regular maint and car has been great. Great value, pretty good gas mileage but most importantly safe and reliable. Desirable combination. Would recommend you find a well kept one and go buy it!
ENGINE PROBLEMS?????
linkinparker,05/13/2011
If my 2000 outback has engine problems then i say thank god the old owners took care of them, i inherited it from my folks when it had 160k miles on it, after 6 years, its just over 270k miles on it, i write this review mainly for my love for my outback and mind you i have to get rid of it soon and the new models arent as reliable if you see this and want something that reliable, practical, and can carry a occasional heavy item then this is your car. Since i've gotten this car i've only really spent about a grand total into minus the norms, gas, wheels, oil changes, ect. wish subaru made their cars like they did back in the early 2ks.
Highly Recommend
smColour,01/28/2009
I highly recommend this car to anyone who regularly drives in not so good road conditions. This car was my first real purchase at age 18 and I love every second with it. With the winter weather conditions of 8 feet of snow in Southern Oregon, this car has had no problem it it. It is comfortable in long road trips and very reliable. Nothing has gone wrong with it (knock on wood) but even if something does, the performance I've had so far already makes up for any future errors. It doesn't get the best mileage, although for all wheel drive it's pretty good. I love my Subaru Outback and wouldn't make a trade for anything.
See all 60 reviews of the 2000 Subaru Outback
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
165 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 2000 Subaru Outback features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

More about the 2000 Subaru Outback

Used 2000 Subaru Outback Overview

The Used 2000 Subaru Outback is offered in the following submodels: Outback Sedan, Outback Wagon. Available styles include Limited 4dr Wagon AWD, Limited 4dr Sedan AWD, and 4dr Wagon AWD.

What's a good price on a Used 2000 Subaru Outback?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2000 Subaru Outbacks are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2000 Subaru Outback for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2000 Subaru Outback.

Can't find a used 2000 Subaru Outbacks you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Subaru Outback for sale - 12 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $10,774.

Find a used Subaru for sale - 11 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $12,447.

Find a used certified pre-owned Subaru Outback for sale - 8 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $22,956.

Find a used certified pre-owned Subaru for sale - 9 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $7,996.

Should I lease or buy a 2000 Subaru Outback?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Subaru lease specials
Check out Subaru Outback lease specials

