2004 Subaru Outback Review
Type:
Pros & Cons
- Standard all-wheel drive, comfortable ride on pavement, capable performance on dirt, well-appointed interior.
- Not as capable as an SUV in terms of pure off-road capability or interior volume, four-cylinder models lack power, upscale models are expensive.
Other years
List Price Estimate
$1,541 - $3,387
Used Outback for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
A versatile alternative to mainstream wagons and crossover SUVs.
2004 Highlights
Subaru commemorates 35 years of selling cars in the U.S. by offering a 35th anniversary special edition of the Outback H6-3.0 wagon, though this amounts to little more than a new alloy wheel design and a fender-mounted badge. Red Burl interior trim is new for the Outback this year, and six-cylinder models get restyled 16-inch wheels. L.L. Bean and Limited models get a new brown leather covering on the shifter handle, brake handle and steering wheel.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2004 Subaru Outback.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Ashwin,03/20/2009
This is the best AWD money can buy, I am so used to it now whenever I drive any other car it is always a comparison to an outback and everything else is disappointing, I specially like the solidly build chassis and suspension, wish there was little less body roll, I drove this car uphill in 1.5 feet of snow and it was like driving a battle tank, I love the sure footed handling, I tried a 4 wheel drive Passat and Volvo, BMW, Jeep, etc and nothing performs like it, I drove it in the mountains in Catskill all winter, I found many jeep 4x4 stuck in the same tracks as mine, love the robust engine. Cross country trip was so comfortable, no problems so far, I am at 100000 miles, VDC should be standard.
CT Dave,05/04/2010
This car has been a workhorse, grocery getter, commuter car, and family truckster for us. It still runs great and we hope to get 200k out of it. The exterior has held up well. The car has been dependable.
Brad,08/15/2015
H6-3.0 VDC AWD Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 4A)
I have owned and driven many different makes of cars and trucks and non of them new, and this one has won me over to Subaru. It has its quirks that many people have listed as major problems, but if you are buying a used car or any car there are the ups and downs. With this one, there are a few, in the gearing there is a lurching at a low speed if you don't feather the clutch right, I am a larger fellow and it can be difficult to get in and out of and in winter with a coat it is annoying, there is a flaw in the design of the fender panels that leads to a rotting problem in the steel, and for the life of me I don't know why they don't give the wheels more clearance it packs snow like crazy! However with all of that I must say the thing performs! I have climbed hills where other AWD and 4x4 vehicles ended up in the ditch, any problem I have had with it is nothing I haven't seen worse in other used vehicles and most of the time come's down to general maintenance, any company produces its lemons, and I must say I haven't had cause to deal with a Subaru customer service, never owning a car new enough to be under any warranty, but I trust this vehicle to get me to where I need to go no matter the obstruction.
weldonm,09/08/2003
If you think the 2.5 is what you want, don't drive the H6-3.0. We drove both, no doubt about it, the H6-3.0 is heads and shoulders above the 2.5. The Special edition is very well equipped and has plenty of spunk. The vehicle is solid and handles as well as any I've tried. We are very pleased with the quality and we look forward to snowy weather.
Features & Specs
See all Used 2004 Subaru Outback features & specs
MPG
19 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
165 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
17 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
212 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
17 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
212 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the Outback
Related Used 2004 Subaru Outback info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ram 1500 2011
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe XL 2016
- Used Mazda 3 2018
- Used Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet
- Used Cadillac Escalade 2014
- Used Ram 1500 2009
- Used Lexus GS 350 2018
- Used Cadillac CTS 2008
- Used Nissan Altima 2012
- Used Toyota Sienna 2011
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ford F-250 Super Duty 2020
- Nissan 370Z 2019
- 2019 GMC Yukon
- 2020 E-Class
- 2021 Ford Escape News
- 2019 CX-9
- 2019 XT4
- 2021 Jeep Cherokee News
- BMW 2 Series 2020
- 2020 BMW X4
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Subaru Crosstrek 2019
- 2019 Subaru Crosstrek
- 2019 Subaru Legacy
- 2020 Subaru Crosstrek
- 2020 WRX
- 2020 Impreza
- Subaru Forester 2019
- 2019 Outback
- Subaru WRX 2019
- 2019 Subaru BRZ