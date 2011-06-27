  1. Home
  2. Subaru
  3. Subaru Outback
  4. Used 2004 Subaru Outback
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(95)
Appraise this car

2004 Subaru Outback Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Standard all-wheel drive, comfortable ride on pavement, capable performance on dirt, well-appointed interior.
  • Not as capable as an SUV in terms of pure off-road capability or interior volume, four-cylinder models lack power, upscale models are expensive.
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
Subaru Outback for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$1,541 - $3,387
Used Outback for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

A versatile alternative to mainstream wagons and crossover SUVs.

2004 Highlights

Subaru commemorates 35 years of selling cars in the U.S. by offering a 35th anniversary special edition of the Outback H6-3.0 wagon, though this amounts to little more than a new alloy wheel design and a fender-mounted badge. Red Burl interior trim is new for the Outback this year, and six-cylinder models get restyled 16-inch wheels. L.L. Bean and Limited models get a new brown leather covering on the shifter handle, brake handle and steering wheel.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2004 Subaru Outback.

5(63%)
4(24%)
3(8%)
2(4%)
1(1%)
4.4
95 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 95 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Mountain lion/Battle tank
Ashwin,03/20/2009
This is the best AWD money can buy, I am so used to it now whenever I drive any other car it is always a comparison to an outback and everything else is disappointing, I specially like the solidly build chassis and suspension, wish there was little less body roll, I drove this car uphill in 1.5 feet of snow and it was like driving a battle tank, I love the sure footed handling, I tried a 4 wheel drive Passat and Volvo, BMW, Jeep, etc and nothing performs like it, I drove it in the mountains in Catskill all winter, I found many jeep 4x4 stuck in the same tracks as mine, love the robust engine. Cross country trip was so comfortable, no problems so far, I am at 100000 miles, VDC should be standard.
6 Years Old and 125k miles
CT Dave,05/04/2010
This car has been a workhorse, grocery getter, commuter car, and family truckster for us. It still runs great and we hope to get 200k out of it. The exterior has held up well. The car has been dependable.
Won over!
Brad,08/15/2015
H6-3.0 VDC AWD Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 4A)
I have owned and driven many different makes of cars and trucks and non of them new, and this one has won me over to Subaru. It has its quirks that many people have listed as major problems, but if you are buying a used car or any car there are the ups and downs. With this one, there are a few, in the gearing there is a lurching at a low speed if you don't feather the clutch right, I am a larger fellow and it can be difficult to get in and out of and in winter with a coat it is annoying, there is a flaw in the design of the fender panels that leads to a rotting problem in the steel, and for the life of me I don't know why they don't give the wheels more clearance it packs snow like crazy! However with all of that I must say the thing performs! I have climbed hills where other AWD and 4x4 vehicles ended up in the ditch, any problem I have had with it is nothing I haven't seen worse in other used vehicles and most of the time come's down to general maintenance, any company produces its lemons, and I must say I haven't had cause to deal with a Subaru customer service, never owning a car new enough to be under any warranty, but I trust this vehicle to get me to where I need to go no matter the obstruction.
4 vs 6
weldonm,09/08/2003
If you think the 2.5 is what you want, don't drive the H6-3.0. We drove both, no doubt about it, the H6-3.0 is heads and shoulders above the 2.5. The Special edition is very well equipped and has plenty of spunk. The vehicle is solid and handles as well as any I've tried. We are very pleased with the quality and we look forward to snowy weather.
See all 95 reviews of the 2004 Subaru Outback
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
165 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
17 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
212 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
17 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
212 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2004 Subaru Outback features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2004 Subaru Outback

Used 2004 Subaru Outback Overview

The Used 2004 Subaru Outback is offered in the following submodels: Outback Sedan, Outback Wagon. Available styles include AWD 4dr Wagon (2.5L 4cyl 4A), H6-3.0 L.L. Bean Edition AWD 4dr Wagon (3.0L 6cyl 4A), Limited AWD 4dr Wagon (2.5L 4cyl 4A), AWD 4dr Wagon (2.5L 4cyl 5M), H6-3.0 35th Anniversary Edition AWD 4dr Wagon (3.0L 6cyl 4A), Limited AWD 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 4A), H6-3.0 AWD 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 4A), H6-3.0 VDC AWD 4dr Wagon (3.0L 6cyl 4A), Limited AWD 4dr Wagon (2.5L 4cyl 5M), and H6-3.0 VDC AWD 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2004 Subaru Outback?

Price comparisons for Used 2004 Subaru Outback trim styles:

  • The Used 2004 Subaru Outback Limited is priced between $4,000 and$4,000 with odometer readings between 138793 and138793 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2004 Subaru Outbacks are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2004 Subaru Outback for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2004 Outbacks listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $4,000 and mileage as low as 138793 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2004 Subaru Outback.

Can't find a used 2004 Subaru Outbacks you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Subaru Outback for sale - 11 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $13,910.

Find a used Subaru for sale - 1 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $23,285.

Find a used certified pre-owned Subaru Outback for sale - 9 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $13,839.

Find a used certified pre-owned Subaru for sale - 5 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $21,198.

Should I lease or buy a 2004 Subaru Outback?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Subaru lease specials
Check out Subaru Outback lease specials

Related Used 2004 Subaru Outback info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles