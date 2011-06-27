3/12/2018: Update 2012 Subaru Outback Ordeal with Subaru of America 2012 Outback Subaru loaded, 1st new car brought ever. Took exceptional care of my car, kept up on all maintenance and care schedules. (Kept my last 2 cars, 2001 Toyota Highlander to 250,000 miles, and 240 Volvo 350,000 miles +. 2012 Outback head gaskets blew while driving at 50mph, owned 3 years (mainly highway driving, 140 miles to work and Back 4 days a week), Subaru of America paid for half cost of repairs, as said in good faith, $2,250. 2018, 141,000 car staling out , shaking, transmission (staled out in rush hour traffic, highway as car slowed, very dangerous), there turn out to be problem with the transmission that was not fixed as recall, only if your car has a problem, very dangerous, should be a recall, if you do not drive your car a lot, this chance of having the transmission fixed for free, as it should be ends 7/31/2018. 4 weeks later, driving beautifully, engine seized while driving , VERY DANGEROUS! My oil level was fine, my coolant level was fine, the dealership stated they could not know the reason unless they take the engine apart, probably something in the block. Need a new engine. Subaru will not help, they stated they already help me out in good faith. Granted my car has 141,000 miles on it, but how many cars that are taken care, regular maintenance, follows Subaru maintenance plan should go through 2 engines and transmission! Here I spent $30,000 on my 1st new car ever, in my 60s, loved the car when it ran properly, handle great, gas mile great, all the bells and whistles. But to have your car die after 5 years when it was well maintained and having no $0.00 value for trade in is not right. Obviously, I have a problem car, a lemon that these kinds of repairs should not have happen once, never mine twice! Never mind how costly an engine is. Being able to have no reasonable recourse. Although I am trying, at least should get bluebook value for the worth my car if it did not have engine issues which is between $6,998-$7,667. Never mind the dangerous situations I was put in, that thank goodness the car did not caused any serious accident, Shame on Subaru customer service for putting hardship on their customers that are only looking for a fair outcome!

