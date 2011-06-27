Used 2001 Subaru Outback for Sale Near Me
- $3,500
2001 Subaru Outback L.L. Bean Edition214,603 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
Phil Long ValuCar Academy - Colorado Springs / Colorado
Superb Condition. Outback H6 L.L. Bean Edition trim. Sunroof, Heated Leather Seats, All Wheel Drive, CD Player, Alloy Wheels, Serviced here, Non-Smoker vehicle, New Tires, Local Trade. SEE MORE! EXCELLENT SAFETY FOR YOUR FAMILY Child Safety Locks, 4-Wheel ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety equipment includes Child Safety Locks Subaru Outback H6 L.L. Bean Edition with Winestone Pearl with Titanium Pearl exterior and Beige interior features a Flat 6 Cylinder Engine with 212 HP at 6000 RPM*. VEHICLE FEATURES Keyless Entry, Alarm, Heated Mirrors, Bucket Seats. MORE ABOUT US Prices do not include sales tax, finance charges, costs of emission tests, other governmental fees, or taxes and transportation costs incurred after sale, to deliver the vehicle to the purchaser at the purchaser's request. Vehicle pricing is subject to change without notice based on current manufacturer rebates and incentives and current vehicle market value. Contact dealer for most current information. Vehicle availability is subject to prior sale and system update. Used vehicle price includes Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase. Offer is valid through 2020-08-28.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Subaru Outback L.L. Bean Edition with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S3BH806017635541
Stock: 40400A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- $4,995
2001 Subaru Outback L.L. Bean Edition184,798 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Independent Auto Sales - Spokane Valley / Washington
2001 SUBARU OUTBACK AWD LL BEAN EDITION: THIS IS A VERY NICE ALL WHEEL DRIVE WAGON COMES EQUIPPED WITH CRUISE, TILT, SUNROOF, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, ALLOYS, 6 CYL MOTOR WITH AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION. IT IS SUPER CLEAN AND READY FOR LOTS MORE DRIVING. PLEASE CALL FOR MORE DETAILS AND TO SET UP A TEST DRIVE. THANKS AND HAVE A GREAT DAY. INDEPENDENT AUTO SALE, LLC 5608 E SPRAGUE SPOKANE VALLEY, WA, 99212 MON-FRI 10AM-6PM SATURDAY 10AM-5PM 509-534-7992 KEY: SUBARU, OUTBACK, LEGACY, IMPREZA, LL BEAN, AWD, AUTO, SUV, WAGON.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Subaru Outback L.L. Bean Edition with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S3BH806817650028
Stock: 650028A1
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $3,599
2001 Subaru Outback Base170,323 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Mudarri Motorsports - Kirkland / Washington
↪ SE HABLA ESPANOL FINANCIAMOS PARA TODOS, trabajamos con ITIN, SSN !!!!! llame al Aurelio
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Subaru Outback with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S3BH665817642515
Stock: 2610
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $7,000
2001 Subaru Outback Base184,226 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Dewey Griffin Subaru - Bellingham / Washington
2001 Subaru Outback 2.5 AWD White AWD 2.5L 4-Cylinder SMPI SOHC4 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Cassette, Cloth Seat Trim, Driver door bin, Dual front impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front Cupholders, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Weather band radio.Odometer is 12860 miles below market average!Come to deweygriffinsubaru.com To See Our Specials!!! Call us at 360-734-8700 For Help with Any of Our Departments!!UNLIMITED FREE CAR WASHES AS LONG AS YOU OWN YOUR CAR!!We have a 5 of 5 Star Rating on Kelly Blue Book and DealerRater!! With scores like that -you KNOW we put Customers First!!,See us on our Facebook Page.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Subaru Outback with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S3BH675016607083
Stock: 2006491
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-16-2020
- $3,995
2001 Subaru Outback Base214,613 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Lithia Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Fiat of Spokane - Spokane / Washington
EPA 27 MPG Hwy/22 MPG City! Outback w/GB Equip trim. Heated Seats, All Wheel Drive, Alloy Wheels. CLICK NOW! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Heated Driver Seat, Heated Seats. All Wheel Drive, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks, Heated Mirrors, Bucket Seats, 4-Wheel ABS. MORE ABOUT US: If you're in the market for a new or used car, you've come to the right place. The staff at Lithia Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM of Spokane is committed to helping you find the right vehicle for your needs. What's more, they're also dedicated to helping you maintain it long after you drive it home for the first time. Plus sales tax, title and license. A negotiable documentary service fee up to $150 may be added. Price contains all applicable dealer incentives and non-limited factory rebates. You may qualify for additional rebates; see dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Subaru Outback with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S3BH675817610310
Stock: 7474D
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- $4,995
2001 Subaru Outback Limited208,482 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Tadd Jenkins Chevrolet - Rigby / Idaho
The leather seats are soft and supportive on the vehicle. A moon roof lets more light into this 2001 Subaru Outback and makes the interior feel more spacious. This Subaru Outback has a 2.5 liter 4 Cylinder Engine high output engine. It embodies class and sophistication with its refined white exterior. Conquer any rainy, snowy, or icy road conditions this winter with the all wheel drive system on this unit. The fog lights cut through the weather so you can see what's ahead. This mid-size car is accented with premium quality alloy wheels. Anti-lock brakes will help you stop in an emergency. Enjoy the tried and true gasoline engine in the Subaru Outback. Help alleviate lower back pain with the driver seat lumbar support in this model. Easily set your speed in this 2001 Subaru Outback with a state of the art cruise control system. Increase or decrease velocity with the touch of a button.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 7 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Subaru Outback Limited with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Heated seats, Sunroof/Moonroof, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S3BH686416649778
Stock: 019778C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-25-2020
- Price Drop$7,999
2001 Subaru Outback LimitedNot providedNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Roy Robinson Subaru - Marysville / Washington
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Subaru Outback Limited with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Heated seats, Sunroof/Moonroof, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S3BH686516648834
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$4,799
2002 Subaru Outback VDC214,112 milesDelivery available*
AutoNation Subaru West - Golden / Colorado
Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats All Wheel Drive Standard Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Subaru Outback VDC with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S3BE896027200886
Stock: 27200886
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- $2,995
2000 Subaru Outback Limited177,237 milesDelivery available*
Auto Provider - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
THIS VEHICLE DRIVES GREAT, ENGINE SOUNDS PERFECT AND THE TRANSMISSION SHIFTS SMOOTHLY, AU T TOMATIC, VERY CLEAN INTERIOR WITH AM/FM/CD RADIO, POWER WINDOWS, POWER DOOR LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, ICE COLD A/C, GOOD TIRES. Auto Provider also has many financing options to choose from with interest rates as low as 2.9 %. Ask us about your auto financing needs and we will provide you with your solutions. WE FINANCE! YOU'RE APPROVED! CALL US OR STOP BY FOR A TEST DRIVE. SE HABLA ESPAÑOL. FALAMOS PORTUGUESE. CALL US NOW AT 954-740-3461! - LOW DOWN PAYMENT! - RATES AS LOW AS 2.9 %! - NO CREDIT, BAD CREDIT! - NO-HASSLE CAR BUYING AND FINANCING EXPERIENCE! - GUARANTEED APPROVAL! - BUILD OR RE-BUILD YOUR CREDIT! - Baja Cuota Inicial! - Tarifas desde 2.9 %! - Sin Credito, Mal Crédito! - Una Experiencia de Compra de Auto y Financiamiento, Sin Problemas! - No se deje rechazar mas! - APROBACIÓN GARANTIZADA! - Construya o reconstruya SU CRÉDITO! Llámenos ya al 954-740-3461 Disclaimer: Price excludes tax, tag, and any other applicable fees related to purchase. Price is a cash price or with approved credit. Price is subject to change without notice. Auto Provider Inc. 5350 North State Road 7, North Lauderdale, FL, 33319 WWW.YOURAUTOPROVIDER.COM 954-740-3461
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Subaru Outback Limited with AWD/4WD.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S3BH6862Y7672545
Stock: 2545
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $5,977
2002 Subaru Outback Base142,803 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Lithia Toyota of Klamath Falls - Klamath Falls / Oregon
FUEL EFFICIENT 27 MPG Hwy/22 MPG City! Outback trim. All Wheel Drive, Aluminum Wheels. 5 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. READ MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: All Wheel Drive, Aluminum Wheels. Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks, Bucket Seats, 4-Wheel ABS, Luggage Rack. EXPERTS CONCLUDE: 5 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. 5 Star Passenger Side Crash Rating. WHO WE ARE: At Lithia Toyota of Klamath Falls, your satisfaction is at the top of our short-list of goals. This is true regardless of whether you're here to test drive a new Toyota or used car, get an estimate on your car, secure auto financing, or figure out exactly what auto part you need. We have used cars from some of today's top manufacturers and all of our used cars go through a vigorous inspection before hitting the lot. Come take a test drive today! Plus license and title, and $150 title and registration processing fee. Price does not include a charge for 0.40% Oregon Corporate Activity Tax. A 0.5% state sales tax will be added to new vehicle sales. Not all sales at MSRP.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Subaru Outback with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S3BH665827645237
Stock: 27645237
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- $2,303
2000 Subaru Outback Base157,301 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Larry H. Miller Chevrolet Murray - Murray / Utah
Only 157,219 Miles! This Subaru Legacy Wagon delivers a Gas Flat 4 Cyl 2.5L/150 engine powering it's smooth transmission. Woodgrain patterned dash, Trailer harness connector, Tilt steering column.*This Subaru Legacy Wagon Comes Equipped with These Options *Tell-tale door ajar graphic display, Speed-sensitive variable assist pwr rack & pinion steering, Side-impact door beams, Roof rails, Roof rack w/crossbars, Remote keyless entry system, Reclining front bucket seats w/height-adjustable head restraints, Rear window wiper/washer, Rear window defroster, Rear seat outboard headrests.* Stop By Today *A short visit to Larry H. Miller Chevrolet Murray located at 5500 South State St, Murray, UT 84107 can get you a dependable Legacy Wagon today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Subaru Outback with AWD/4WD.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S3BH665XY7640579
Stock: P17757
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- $4,498
2000 Subaru Outback Base112,730 milesDelivery available*
Rimrock Cadillac - Billings / Montana
2000 Subaru Outback 2.5 Base Green AWD 2.5L H4 5-Speed Manual 4 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Cassette, Driver door bin, Dual front impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Weather band radio. Odometer is 46363 miles below market average! At Rimrock We take our Internet Business Very Seriously! Shopping with us is car buying the way it should be Fun, Informative, and Fair! Here are our promises: *Transparent Pricing and Fast Sales Process! *Customer Lounge with Free Wifi Refreshments! *In House Team of Loan and Lease Specialists! Good with numbers, better with people! No matter what pre-owned vehicle you select you will get the Royal Rimrock Treatment. Go to www.vwbillings.com or www.rimrockkia.com To See Our Specials!! Call 866-979-1682 for any questions you may have. Rimrock has always been Locally Owned and Operated. We are Family oriented, and support our Local Community!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Subaru Outback with AWD/4WD.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S3BH6750Y7665683
Stock: A20042B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- $4,495
2003 Subaru Outback BaseNot providedNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Parkway Auto Center - Deer Park / Washington
2003 Subaru Outback with the 2.5L 4 cylinder engine. Heated cloth seats. Call 509-276-2925 for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Subaru Outback with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S3BH675937626289
Stock: 26245
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $5,000
2003 Subaru Outback Base145,464 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Lithia Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Fiat of Spokane - Spokane / Washington
FUEL EFFICIENT 28 MPG Hwy/22 MPG City! Outback trim. Heated Seats, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels, All Wheel Drive. 5 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. CLICK NOW! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Heated Driver Seat, CD Player, Heated Seats. All Wheel Drive, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks, Heated Mirrors, Bucket Seats, 4-Wheel ABS. EXPERTS ARE SAYING: 5 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. 5 Star Passenger Side Crash Rating. MORE ABOUT US: If you're in the market for a new or used car, you've come to the right place. The staff at Lithia Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM of Spokane is committed to helping you find the right vehicle for your needs. What's more, they're also dedicated to helping you maintain it long after you drive it home for the first time. Plus sales tax, title and license. A negotiable documentary service fee up to $150 may be added. Price contains all applicable dealer incentives and non-limited factory rebates. You may qualify for additional rebates; see dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Subaru Outback with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S3BH675X37630173
Stock: 7496D
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- $6,000
2003 Subaru Outback Base228,527 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Peninsula Subaru - Bremerton / Washington
2003 Subaru Outback 2.5 Base Mystic Blue Pearl/Titanium Pearl AWD 2.5L Phase II 5-Speed Manual with Overdrive Clean CARFAX. Features: 4 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, AM/FM Stereo w/Single Disc CD Player, CD player, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Moquette Cloth Seat Trim, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Variably intermittent wipers, Weather band radio. Come to http://www.peninsulasubaru.com to See Our Specials!! Call (800) 458-5808 for Help with any of our Departments.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Subaru Outback with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S3BH675X36606736
Stock: U1326
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-22-2020
- $4,495
2003 Subaru Outback Limited189,698 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Capitol Auto Sales - Lansing / Michigan
Get approved Today !!! We offer Easy, Affordable, and Flexible Financing Options !!! CARFAX Available on all vehicles Extended Warranty available on most vehicles upon request. Trade-Ins Welcome ! We Buy Cars ! Address: 3021 S Cedar St Lansing, MI 48910 Website: www.capitolautosalesmi.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Subaru Outback Limited with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Heated seats, Sunroof/Moonroof, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S3BH686737648931
Stock: A4628
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$4,995
2003 Subaru Outback Base229,903 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Arapahoe Hyundai - Centennial / Colorado
Green 2003 Subaru Outback 2.5 AWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 2.5L Phase II **ALLOY WHEELS**, **SUNROOF/MOONROOF**.Recent Arrival! 22/28 City/Highway MPGColorados Largest VOLUME Hyundai dealer!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Subaru Outback with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S3BH675537653232
Stock: 3232B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- New Listing$6,999
2003 Subaru Outback Base143,226 milesDelivery available*
Haselwood Chevrolet Buick GMC - Bremerton / Washington
Our dealership has already run the CARFAX report and it is clean. A clean CARFAX is a great asset for resale value in the future. This model is equipped with all wheel drive. This vehicle has a 2.5 liter 4 Cylinder Engine high output engine. The vehicle emanates grace with its stylish gray exterior. The vehicle has an automatic transmission. Anti-lock brakes will help you stop in an emergency. This vehicle has fog lights for all weather conditions. This mid-size car features cruise control for long trips. Light weight alloy wheels on this unit are the perfect compliment to a stylish body. With the adjustable lumbar support in this mid-size car your back will love you. Enjoy the tried and true gasoline engine in this model. Just the right size to accommodate all your needs. It has room for passengers and plenty of trunk space.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Subaru Outback with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S3BH675637635029
Stock: XB9796A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020