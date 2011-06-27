Close

Phil Long ValuCar Academy - Colorado Springs / Colorado

Superb Condition. Outback H6 L.L. Bean Edition trim. Sunroof, Heated Leather Seats, All Wheel Drive, CD Player, Alloy Wheels, Serviced here, Non-Smoker vehicle, New Tires, Local Trade. SEE MORE! EXCELLENT SAFETY FOR YOUR FAMILY Child Safety Locks, 4-Wheel ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety equipment includes Child Safety Locks Subaru Outback H6 L.L. Bean Edition with Winestone Pearl with Titanium Pearl exterior and Beige interior features a Flat 6 Cylinder Engine with 212 HP at 6000 RPM*. VEHICLE FEATURES Keyless Entry, Alarm, Heated Mirrors, Bucket Seats. MORE ABOUT US Prices do not include sales tax, finance charges, costs of emission tests, other governmental fees, or taxes and transportation costs incurred after sale, to deliver the vehicle to the purchaser at the purchaser's request. Vehicle pricing is subject to change without notice based on current manufacturer rebates and incentives and current vehicle market value. Contact dealer for most current information. Vehicle availability is subject to prior sale and system update. Used vehicle price includes Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase. Offer is valid through 2020-08-28.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 2 Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2001 Subaru Outback L.L. Bean Edition with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 25 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 4S3BH806017635541

Stock: 40400A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-06-2020