Used 2005 Subaru Outback for Sale Near Me
- $3,995Great Deal | $1,521 below market
2005 Subaru Outback 2.5i140,806 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Krug Auto Sales - Dayton / Ohio
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Subaru Outback 2.5i with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S4BP61CX57365361
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$7,590Great Deal
2005 Subaru Outback 3.0 R L.L.Bean Edition164,471 milesDelivery available*
AutoNation Subaru Arapahoe - Centennial / Colorado
Dual Moonroof Leather Seats Popular Equipment Group 3 (2) Rear Side Compartment Cargo Nets Rear Spoiler All Wheel Drive Standard Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AutoNation Subaru Arapahoe has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2005 Subaru Legacy Wagon (Natl). Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. This Subaru Legacy Wagon (Natl) Outback R L.L. Bean Edition is equipped with AWD for improved handling. Whether you're faced with inclement weather or just out enjoying the twisting back road, you'll have the grip of AWD on your side. This 2005 Subaru Legacy Wagon (Natl) has such low mileage it has been parked more than driven. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Subaru Legacy Wagon (Natl) Outback R L.L. Bean Edition. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Subaru Outback 3.0 R L.L.Bean Edition with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S4BP86C454344026
Stock: 54344026
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- $4,980Good Deal | $756 below market
2005 Subaru Outback 2.5i Limited111,511 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Broadway Auto Mall - Lexington / Kentucky
ALL WHEEL DRIVE!!!!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Subaru Outback 2.5i Limited with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S4BP62CX57393059
Stock: A4225
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $3,995Good Deal | $1,230 below market
2005 Subaru Outback 2.5i155,120 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Krug Auto Sales - Dayton / Ohio
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Subaru Outback 2.5i with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S4BP61C357342178
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$6,175Good Deal | $1,076 below market
2005 Subaru Outback 3.0 R L.L.Bean Edition155,360 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Apple Tree Honda - Fletcher / North Carolina
Auto fans love the dual climate control, anti-lock brakes, and side air bag system of this 2005 Subaru Outback 3.0R L.L. Bean. It comes with a 6 Cylinder engine. This safe and reliable crossover awd has a crash test rating of 5 out of 5 stars! The exterior is a sharp blue. Test your speed limit this crossover awd has a rear spoiler. Call today to schedule your test drive!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Subaru Outback 3.0 R L.L.Bean Edition with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S4BP86CX54313427
Stock: H20701B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $14,995Fair Deal
2005 Subaru Outback 3.0 R L.L.Bean Edition15,551 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
405 Motors - Woodinville / Washington
15000 ACTUAL MILES, 1 OWNER, LL BEAN EDITION, SUPER RARE FIND, WONT FIND ANOTHER LIKE THIS!!!! SUBARU RELIABILITY !!! 2005 Subaru Outback 3.0R L.L. BeanClean CARFAX. White 2005 Subaru Outback 3.0R L.L. Bean AWD 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.0L SMPI DOHC 3.0L SMPI DOHC.All prices posted expire midnight on day of posting. Pricing on www.405motors.com is most current and supersedes all other media.Odometer is 136886 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Subaru Outback 3.0 R L.L.Bean Edition with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S4BP86C554310886
Stock: P310886
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- $3,947Good Deal | $389 below market
2005 Subaru Outback 2.5i198,881 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Hyundai of Cottonwood - Cottonwood / Arizona
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Subaru Outback 2.5i with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S4BP61C957340578
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $7,994
2005 Subaru Outback 2.5i Limited90,554 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Peterson Chevrolet Buick - Boise / Idaho
Meet our One Owner 2005 Subaru Outback Limited Wagon AWD shown in Satin White Pearl/Granite Gray with Miles Below Market Average! Powered by a durable 2.5 Liter 4 Cylinder that offers plenty of passing power while paired with a smooth shifting 4 Speed Automatic transmission. Our All Wheel Drive SUV rewards you with up to 29mpg on the open road and has the clearance to move you easily off-road if you desire. Inside our Limited, you are welcomed with comfortable heated leather front seats, a panoramic sunroof, remote keyless entry, power accessories, great 6-speaker audio system with AM/FM radio, CD player. You will enjoy all the amenities this Limited has to offer. Our Subaru has you covered with safety features such as stability control, ABS brakes, traction control, tire pressure monitor, and plenty of airbags covering both rows. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Subaru Outback 2.5i Limited with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S4BP62C857306341
Stock: G126145A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- $2,650
2005 Subaru Outback 2.5i Limited192,850 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Auto Land Inc. - Fredericksburg / Virginia
Let our sales staff answer all of the questions you have! We are here to help you! Call Sales 540-370-0311 --> Great Bank Financing Options Available We Work WIth Dozens Of Lenders To Get You Approved Fast Regardless Of Your Credit Situation Huge Selection Of Quality Pre-Owned Cars --> Leave The Lot With Confidence Ask About Our Competitive Extended Warranties --> Trade-In Your Car Today For A Great Discount
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Subaru Outback 2.5i Limited with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S4BP62C756330782
Stock: AL-5891
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $6,998
2005 Subaru Outback 2.5i138,756 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Walser Subaru - Burnsville / Minnesota
Only 138,000 Miles! This Subaru Legacy Wagon delivers a Gas Flat 4-Cyl 2.5L/150 engine powering it's polished transmission. 2.5L SOHC SMPI 16-valve 4-cyl boxer engine, Cruise control, Pwr door locks.*This Subaru Legacy Wagon Comes Equipped with These Options *All-wheel drive, Air conditioning, 4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS) w/electronic brake-force distribution (EBD), Variable intermittent windshield wipers w/de-icer, driver side fin, Tilt steering column w/off-delay illuminated ignition switch ring, Taupe/charcoal flat woven upholstery, Splash guards, Side-impact door beams, Security system, Safety brake pedal system.* Visit Us Today *Stop by Walser Subaru located at 14900 Buck Hill Rd, Burnsville, MN 55306 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Subaru Outback 2.5i with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S4BP61C457305625
Stock: 13AM010T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- $4,995
2005 Subaru Outback 2.5i199,933 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Discovery Auto Group - Grand Junction / Colorado
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Subaru Outback 2.5i with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S4BP61C257373759
Stock: T880
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- $5,111Fair Deal | $236 below market
2005 Subaru Outback 2.5i149,092 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
Larry H. Miller Used Car Supermarket Riverdale - Riverdale / Utah
Located at Riverdale this 2005 Silver Subaru Outback 2.5i AWD is well equipped and includes these features and benefits: 16 x 6.5 6-Spoke Aluminum Alloy Wheels, 4-Stage Heated Front Bucket Seats, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, AM/FM Stereo w/In-Dash Single-CD Player, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer, Tweed Flat Woven Seat Upholstery, and Variably intermittent wipers.Recent Arrival!22/28 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Subaru Outback 2.5i with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S4BP61C657353336
Stock: X4849A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- $3,299
2005 Subaru Outback 2.5i154,371 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
XDrive Motors - West Bridgewater / Massachusetts
Call us at (508) 505-4555XDrive Motors Inc 436 South Main St, W.Bridgewater, MA 02379 ______________________________________________For sale: 2005 SUBARU OUTBACK 2.5i Wagon 4DCLEAN CARFAX! NO ACCIDENT! AWD! NEW STRUTS, WHEEL BEARINGS AND AXLES! FRESH OIL CHANGE, GREAT SHAPE !Edmunds Summary Review about vehicle 'Solid all-terrain capability, nimble handling, a varied engine lineup and a luxurious interior make the Outback an excellent all-weather family vehicle. If you're thinking of buying a traditional SUV, you may find this Subaru a better fit.Standard all-wheel drive, generous standard equipment list, exemplary build and materials quality, strong power from turbo and H6 engines, balanced ride and handling dynamics, capable performance off-road.' By Edmunds web site 2005 SUBARU OUTBACK? is in Excellent condition inside and out, drives and looks GREAT. It has been well maintained and well taken care of, fully serviced and ready to go. One of the nicest vehicle you will find, Priced to Sell!!! This car is so clean and sturdy - you'll feel like it is brand new. This vehicle won't last long, take it home today!!! Don't wait no more, stop by and check it out - you can't lose on this deal. Vehicle Options?: ABS (4-WHEEL)AIR CONDITIONINGPOWER WINDOWSPOWER DOOR LOCKSCRUISE CONTROLPOWER STEERINGTILT WHEELAM/FM STEREOCASSETTECD/MP3 (SINGLE DISC)Test drive is always free! DO YOU WANT TO SCHEDULE ONE?CALL NOW(508) 505-4555 !!!________________________________________________________________________EASY FINANCINGHave NO credit ? . . .You are APPROVED!Have BAD credit ? . . . You are APPROVED!Have GOOD credit ? . . . You are APPROVED!We offer GUARANTEED FINANCING on our entire selection of used cars for sale. ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED! GUARANTEED credit APPROVAL!USE TRADE-IN AS DOWN PAYMENT ! __________________________________________________________________________________________What are you waiting for? Call today (508) 505-4555 or visit our website: www.XDriveMotors.com ONE CLICK APPROVAL ON OUR WEBSITE XDriveMotors.com _______________________________________________________________________________________XDrive Motors Inc 436 South Main St, W.Bridgewater, MA 02379 Call us at (508) 505-4555 XDriveMotors.com Monday-Saturday 10am-7pm Sunday 11am-4pmTO SEE MORE GREAT CARS FOR SALE PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE www.XDriveMotors.com *Terms & Disclosures & DisclaimerAll pricing and details are believed to be accurate, but we do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy. Vehicle information is based off standard equipment and may vary from vehicle to vehicle. Call or email for complete vehicle specific information.Sales Tax, Title, License Fee, Registration Fee, Dealer Documentation Fee, Finance Charges, Emission Testing Fees and Compliance Fees are additional to the advertised price.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Subaru Outback 2.5i with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S4BP61C556307969
Stock: 31-3067
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $3,495Fair Deal
2005 Subaru Outback 2.5i233,894 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Hawkeye Auto - Marion / Iowa
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Subaru Outback 2.5i with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S4BP61C157375938
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $9,731
2005 Subaru Outback 2.5 XT Limited127,635 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
North Bend Chevrolet - North Bend / Washington
CARFAX One-Owner. AWD / 4WD, Cold Weather Package, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM Stereo w/6 Disc In-Dash CD Player, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Heated front seats, Perforated Leather-Trimmed Seat Upholstery, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power windows, Remote keyless entry, Subwoofer/Amplifier. 2.5XT AWD 2.5L DOHC Intercooled Turbocharged 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Odometer is 14055 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Subaru Outback 2.5 XT Limited with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S4BP67CX54373761
Stock: 32477
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- $7,500
2005 Subaru Outback 3.0 R VDC Limited124,280 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Huebner Chevrolet - Carrollton / Ohio
--- PANORAMIC SUNROOF!! --- HEATED LEATHER SEATS --- 17" ALLOY WHEELS --- ALL WHEEL DRIVE! --- FULL ROOF RACK --- POWER DRIVER SEAT --- CD PLAYER --- ZERO ACCIDENTS!! ---We've just taken in a nice, 2005 Subaru Outback 3.0R VDC Limited with 124,279 miles. It is Satin White Pearl/Gray Opal color with a Taupe Leather interior. It's in good condition, and is AutoCheck Certified with just 2 previous owners and zero accidents!This 3.0R VDC comes with the 3.0L engine, paired with the 5-speed automatic transmission and AWD, resulting in 25 MPG. Subaru is a leader in All-Wheel-Drive technology so the Outback boasts one of the best systems in it's class!On the outside you gain features like 17" alloy wheels, fog lights, and a full roof rack. As you move to the inside, you'll notice the feature list really starts to stack up! For starters, you gain heated leather front bucket seats, a power driver seat, and a Power Moonroof!Additional features include an auto dimming rearview mirror, dual zone climate controls, heated side mirrors, a mahogony wood/leather wrapped steering wheel with cruise and audio controls, and Universal Home Link! For sound, you gain 6-speakers that fill your cabin with a crisp sound... while the audio system features an AM/FM radio and a 6-disc CD changer!Here at HUEBNER CHEVROLET SUBARU we make sure to put every used vehicle through an extensive 100 Point Safety Inspection so you can buy and drive with peace of mind. This good looking 2005 Outback is just getting started! Come in and take her for a test drive today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Subaru Outback 3.0 R VDC Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S4BP85C154345619
Stock: 64150A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-20-2020
- $8,700
2005 Subaru Outback 2.5 XT98,600 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Toyota Bountiful - Bountiful / Utah
*EQUIPPED WITH :* CLEAN CARFAX, HEATED SEATS, FOG LAMPS, KEYLESS ENTRY.*TOTAL RECONDITIONING:* We put $808 worth of serviced items into Stock# 54334319 including Installed Four New Tires, Performed Used Car Vehicle Inspection, Completed Regular Oil and Filter Change, and Performed State Emission Test.This amazing 2005 Subaru Outback 2.5XT is priced below KBB Market Value!This 2005 Subaru Outback 2.5XT features a *Garnet Red Pearl Exterior with a Off Black Interior* and has only 98,600 miles. Toyota Bountiful proudly serves Bountiful, Salt Lake City & Farmington, UT area Pre-Owned shoppers.*TECHNOLOGY & INTERIOR FEATURES:* This Subaru Outback Includes, Anti Theft System, Aftermarket Anti Theft System, Outside Temperature Gauge, AM/FM Stereo, Single-Disc CD Player along with Power Drivers Seat, Cloth Seats, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Air Conditioning, Illuminated entry, Bucket Seats, Rear Seat Center Armrest, Center Arm Rest, Rear Window Defroster, Vanity Mirrors, Tilt Steering Wheel, Split Folding Rear Seat, Reading Light(s)*SAFETY & ECONOMY FEATURES:* Includes Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Speed Sensitive Steering, Anti-Lock Brakes, Overhead airbag, Occupant sensing airbag, Dual Air Bags, Head Restraints, Front Side Air Bags, Passenger Air Bag Sensor. Plus EPA rated fuel economy of 24.0 highway, 19.0 City (Based on EPA mileage ratings. Use for comparison purposes only. Your mileage will vary depending on driving conditions, how you drive and maintain your vehicle, etc.)*CONTACT US:*Call (888) 470-9126 or stop by Toyota Bountiful located at 2380 S Hwy 89.Delivery to door for Test Drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Subaru Outback 2.5 XT with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S4BP68C054334319
Stock: 54334319
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- $6,900Fair Deal
2005 Subaru Outback 2.5i103,172 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Guess Buick GMC - Carrollton / Ohio
LOOK AT THIS ONE..., Fully Detailed including Interior Cleaned, Carpets Scrubbed, Paint Is Polished & Waxed!, Oil and Filter Changed!!!, Well Equipped with, All Wheel Drive, Air Conditioning, AM/FM Stereo w/In-Dash Single-CD Player, Power driver seat. Gold 2005 Subaru Outback 2.5i
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Subaru Outback 2.5i with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S4BP61C457384472
Stock: U22895
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020