  1. Home
  2. Subaru
  3. Subaru Outback
  4. Used 2015 Subaru Outback
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(202)
Appraise this car

2015 Subaru Outback Review

Pros & Cons

  • Spacious and comfortable interior
  • efficient engines
  • excellent visibility
  • above-average off-road ability
  • top safety scores.
  • Base engine's lackluster acceleration.
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
Subaru Outback for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Range
$7,900 - $21,990
Used Outback for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

With generous cargo capacity and a roomy interior, the 2015 Subaru Outback wagon is a good option for families. Families who enjoy occasional outdoor adventures will like it even more.

Notably, we picked the Subaru Outback as one of Edmunds' Best Used SUVs for 2015.

Vehicle overview

The lines have become increasingly blurred between station wagons and crossover SUVs. Give the former a bump in ground clearance and all-wheel drive, and it essentially becomes the latter. Whatever you want to call it, the redesigned 2015 Subaru Outback represents the latest version of the company's popular family truckster. It retains its core competencies of abundant cargo space, standard all-wheel drive, impressive ground clearance and an affordable price tag. But Subaru has stepped up the Outback's game with even more space, better fuel economy, nicer cabin materials and some tech upgrades.

Despite adding less than an inch in both overall length and width, the newest Outback somehow picks up nearly 3 cubic feet in added interior space. There's a bit more room for rear-seat passengers along with a 2-cubic-foot increase in cargo capacity. Not quite a compact, not quite a midsize, the 2015 Outback is about the same size as a Volvo XC70, but about 10 inches longer than a Honda CR-V or a Toyota RAV4.

All Subaru Outback models now come with a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT), while engine choices still consist of a 2.5-liter four-cylinder or a 3.6-liter six-cylinder. Thanks to the revised CVT, active grille shutters (which reduce wind drag) and the adoption of electric-assist power steering, the Outback's fuel economy gets a boost. Whichever engine you choose, there's a 2-mpg increase in the EPA's combined fuel economy estimate from last year.

The company also addressed the gripes about the previous Outback's cabin, fraught as it was with hard plastic trim and some quirky controls. For 2015 there's an all-new interior that boasts notable improvements both in materials quality and ergonomics. In a nod to smartphone- and tablet-trained consumers, the navigation screen allows you to zoom in and out by squeezing your fingers together or apart. Meanwhile, the new Outback promises more safety via new front seat cushion airbags, a newly standard across-the-board rearview camera and newly available blind-spot monitoring, lane change assist and rear cross-traffic alert systems.

As before, the Subaru Outback pretty much occupies its own niche. The 2015 Audi Allroad and 2015 Volvo XC70 are closest in concept. They offer all-wheel drive, turbocharged power and nicer interiors than the Subaru, but both cost more, and the Audi's cargo space is noticeably smaller. Of course, if wagons aren't your thing, there are plenty of small crossover SUVs to consider, like the popular 2015 Honda CR-V, the off-road-oriented 2015 Jeep Cherokee, the seven-passenger 2015 Kia Sorento and Subaru's own Forester. Yet the Outback, with its 2015 improvements and reputation for sure-footed handling, is a smart choice for an active family.

2015 Subaru Outback models

The 2015 Subaru Outback is a five-passenger crossover wagon offered in four trim levels: 2.5i, 2.5i Premium, 2.5i Limited and 3.6R Limited. The numbers refer to engine displacement.

The base 2.5i comes with 17-inch steel wheels, roof rack rails with fold-out crossbars, full power accessories, cruise control, air-conditioning, a height-adjustable driver seat, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, 60/40-split-folding rear seats, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, a 6.2-inch touchscreen interface, a rearview camera and a four-speaker sound system with smartphone integration, HD radio, a CD player and an iPod/USB audio interface.

The 2.5i Premium model has all of the base car's equipment, along with 17-inch alloy wheels, foglights, heated mirrors, a windshield wiper de-icer, an eight-way power driver seat (with power lumbar), dual-zone automatic climate control, an upgraded gauge cluster, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, heated front seats, a cargo cover and an upgraded six-speaker sound system with satellite radio and a 7-inch touchscreen interface.

Stepping up to the 2.5i Limited adds 18-inch alloy wheels, active foglights (these turn with the front wheels), a front skid plate, a power liftgate, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, leather upholstery, driver memory settings, a four-way power passenger seat, heated rear seats, wood trim and a nine-speaker Harman Kardon sound system.

The 3.6R Limited comes with a six-cylinder engine and all of the features of the 2.5i Limited, as well as xenon headlights.

Some of the upper trims' features are available on the lower trims as options. Other available features, depending on trim level, include a sunroof, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a navigation system, keyless entry and ignition and Subaru's EyeSight driver assist system (includes the blind-spot monitor and rear cross-traffic alert systems, adaptive cruise control, a lane-departure warning system and a collision-warning and -mitigation system with brake intervention).

2015 Highlights

Redesigned for 2015, the Subaru Outback packs more interior space, higher fuel efficiency, a nicer interior and more intuitive controls than before.

Performance & mpg

A 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine is standard on the 2.5 models, generating 175 horsepower and 174 pound-feet of torque. It is matched to a CVT. All-wheel drive is standard on all Outbacks, as are hill descent control and hill start assist.

In Edmunds performance testing, an Outback 2.5i Limited went from zero to 60 mph in a lackluster 9.6 seconds. Most rivals reach that speed in about 8 seconds.

The EPA estimates an Outback 2.5i will get 28 mpg combined (25 city/33 highway). On Edmunds' highway-biased 120-mile evaluation drive loop, we saw 28.9 mpg from an Outback 2.5i Limited.

The 3.6R Limited features a 3.6-liter six-cylinder engine rated at 256 hp and 247 lb-ft of torque and also pairs with a CVT. The 3.6R earns EPA estimates of 22 mpg combined (20 city/27 highway).

Safety

Every 2015 Subaru Outback comes standard with four-wheel antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, front-seat side airbags, side curtain airbags and new seat cushion airbags (to hold occupants in place in a frontal collision, instead of the traditional knee airbags). Also standard across the board is a rearview camera, while higher trims also include blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert systems.

Subaru's EyeSight driver assist system is available on higher trims and includes the blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert systems, as well as adaptive cruise control, a lane-departure warning system and a frontal collision-warning and -mitigation system with brake intervention. EyeSight can also detect pedestrians and is capable of braking the Outback if the driver takes no evasive action.

In government crash tests, the 2015 Subaru Outback earned a five-star overall rating, with five stars for frontal-crash protection and side crash protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety awarded the Outback its highest possible rating of "Good" in the small-overlap frontal-offset, moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side-impact and roof strength tests. Its seat/head restraint design was also rated "Good" for whiplash protection in rear impacts. The IIHS also tested the Subaru Outback's optional frontal collision warning and mitigation system and awarded it a top rating of "Superior."

During Edmunds brake testing, a Subaru Outback 2.5 Limited came to a stop from 60 mph in 123 feet, which is an average distance for the segment.

Driving

The previous-generation Subaru Outback lost some of the nimble on-road nature that made the older versions enjoyable to drive. But with this 2015 Outback, the mojo is back. A stiffer body, precise steering and revised suspension tuning have made it a competent handling wagon once again. The generous suspension travel endows the Outback with a plush ride, and road noise is quelled even over coarse pavement. Ground clearance stands at an impressive 8.7 inches. That's typically a few more inches than you'll get in most five-passenger SUVs.

Acceleration however, is a different story. For 2.5i versions of the Outback, there's enough power for safe highway merging, but load it up with people and gear and it feels overwhelmed, especially if you're driving at high elevation. Around town, the jumpy responsiveness of the gas pedal and the spongy brake pedal are also distracting and make the Outback harder to drive smoothly than it should be. The six-cylinder provides a lot more punch, and if you frequently load up the car or live in a mountainous area, you're going to want this larger engine.

With either engine, the CVT is pretty likable, as it reacts promptly to your gas pedal inputs and isn't affected as much by the annoying engine rpm quirks of other CVTs.

Interior

For 2015 the Outback received a number of notable interior refinements. The base model now features a 6.2-inch touchscreen interface for audio and entertainment functions, while a 7-inch touchscreen comes standard on Premium and Limited trims. If the car is equipped with navigation, that screen allows one to use the now-intuitive pinch-and-expand finger movements to zoom in or out. The cabin vibe also goes uptown as the dash and upper door panels are covered in soft-touch materials, while the various faux metallic and wood-tone accents look surprisingly convincing. The large center stack features easy-to-use controls. The climate control system is a mix of intuitive buttons and knobs, and there's a handy cell phone slot on the center console.

The front seats are generously padded and provide excellent all-day comfort. Still, some long-legged folks might wish for a bit more thigh support. And you needn't spring for leather, as we are quite enamored of the soft, grippy cloth seats in the 2.5i Premium, not to mention the ultra-plush armrests. There's plenty of room for the driver and the front passenger to spread out. But the rear seat is simply surprising -- not so much because of the abundant head- and legroom but rather the plentiful hiproom. Three adults can sit comfortably in back with no complaints, a rarity in this segment.

Although the Outback is more of a station wagon than it is a tall and airy SUV, slim roof pillars give it superb outward visibility. Cargo capacity is also a strong point, as there are 35.5 cubic feet of space behind the rear seat, which grows to 73.3 with the seatbacks dropped. This year also brings the added convenience of rear-seat fold-down levers in the cargo area.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2015 Subaru Outback.

5(41%)
4(28%)
3(20%)
2(6%)
1(5%)
3.9
202 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 202 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

4wd Swiss Army Knife
Ed Fry,10/03/2015
2.5i Limited PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
Note: I rarely give something 5 stars. For me, 4 is high praise and I quibble about the three choices of poor, OK and great. If I didn't rate something 'great', it's because it was less but certainly more than just OK. That said, I've owned this car for 7 months. I've had to adjust to it rather than the vehicle adjusting to me. But taking the Outback on its own terms, this is what I'd say to prospective buyers: It's been a very competent car. Road handling in all weather, except wind, has been excellent. Because of it's 8.5" ground clearance which is great for loading and unloading, entering and exiting, it can be a handful on windy highways. And while it's notable, it's minor. Electric steering is responsive, making navigating city streets and parking lots easy. Turning radius is excellent. Braking is good. Acceleration is modest in the 4 cyl. Beware. It's fine around town. On the highway, and with people and luggage, it's another story. But once you learn it and adapt, it is fine. Gas mileage started soft but has gotten better and averages around 26, city and town. Highway averages 31 which I think is outstanding for a 'station wagon-y' vehicle with roof rack and 4wd. It's a joy to buy regular gas. Cabin is comfortable, attractive and uncluttered. We like it. Leather seats are quite comfortable on short or long trips. Rear seats have plenty of room. The seat backs adjust, a big comfort plus. And folding the seats down, a 60/40 split, is a breeze - from inside the car or from the tailgate. The tailgate on our car can auto open. It is a bit fussy, a love/hate feature on the car. Visibility is very good. Backup camera is essential and works very well in handling tight spaces. I give it a solid A. Cross traffic warning is a good option. Blind spot detection is OK but the side mirror warning light, no sound signal, is weak, especially in daylight. That's a big negative. Gauges are OK. Lighting is bright and distinct. Time and temp are tiny. Bizarre. Lots of radio and music options. We have iPhones. They work beautifully and are very easy to connect. The technology is definitely better than ever. That said, not all tech is the same. While the interface works, the voice prompt is clumsy with rigid prompts and responses. I find that disappointing but I can easily get over it. The sound/phone system works seamlessly and the sound quality of phone calls to and from the car is quite good. That's basic to the tech and important that it works as well as it does. The touch screen is large, easy to navigate and easy to read, even in bright sunlight. Remote start is really handy in winter but it takes some practice making it work from the key fob. The suspension was VERY stiff when we first got it. It was on the verge of being a deal breaker. I've seen that comment from others, too. But it has softened. It is firm and comfortable and not at all rigid. Road noise is quite modest. Heating and cooling work well, front and rear. Front and back wipers are solid. Best option: dimming side mirrors. I did not get adaptive cruise control and emergency stop. I'm sorry I didn't. I rode in an Outback with that option and thought it was outstanding. Oddity: no heated steering wheel which I miss a lot! Another oddity and major mistake: doors do not self lock above a certain speed. If you don't remember to do it yourself, your doors remain unlocked while you drive. Even our 2003 Passat had self-locking doors. It never occurred to me that Suburu would sell a car without them. Lastly, the most important aspect of any car is its safety - all the things about a car you don't see or care about until you absolutely need them. We were recently rear-ended on a highway while going 50 MPH. The pickup was doing 65. My young son was in the back seat. That could have been a very bad accident. The car performed flawlessly, stayed on center and steered to a perfect stop. Another car could have lost control, hit other cars to the side and caused a deadly pile up. The back is badly bashed in, of course. But despite the damage, all rear lights on the car still worked. Even the back up camera still worked! My appreciation and trust of this car took a big leap. This is not an exciting vehicle to drive. It drives you. If you can adjust to that, this is, as my son says, a "beast" of a car, in the best sense of the word. I like "Ranger". UPDATE: the original tires, Bridgestone Duelers, were very poor. 29,000 and done. Shocking. Advice: on a new Outback, sell them immediately and buy real tires. Shame on Subaru for marring an otherwise solid desi UPDATE 12/18: My appreciation has grown. Added a value star. Reliable car - comfortable, safe, good in all conditions. We've since bought a Lexus, too. In terms of equipment and design, it stands up well, even surpasses the Lexus in some areas. No mechanical failures. UPDATE 6/20: same as 12/18. Love this car.
Love this Subaru
Janice L Ricci,04/11/2015
3.6R Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl CVT)
This is our 1st Subaru. Purchased the 3.6, 6 cylinder Outback with Eyesight and Navigation in October 2015. Commute over 100 miles every day between NH and MA. This vehicle performs well in all driving conditions. We have never been stuck in the snow and we had a horrendous winter. It has plenty of power, seats are comfortable, heat and defrost work well. The navigation is very easy to use and the adaptive cruise control is amazing. We use the Mobil 1 synthetic oil and have not had any issues with mechanics or electronics. The computer voice even tells you that the vehicle ahead has moved- if you've stopped and not paying attention. The lane departure warning is a great feature.
Great Car, Great Value
riverdriver,02/12/2015
2.5i Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
We traded our 2014 Outback for a 2015 and it is a completely different car. This car is much closer to the Volvo we traded for the 2014 at a fraction of the cost. Things we like: - It handles and tracks great - No jackrabbit starts like the throttle on the 2014 - No harsh suspension feedback like on the Volvo - Quieter ride - Big improvement in the GPS/infotainment system. Improved ergonomics of controls. - Great fuel efficiency for this sized vehicle - Better than my 4WD truck in snow and slippery conditions. - We continue to find features we didn't realize it had.
Different Point of View
molder,12/21/2014
I have always been a GM person. A couple years back I went to work for a supplier to Subaru. It was time to buy a new car and after being involved as a supplier I found just how quality minded Subaru is. Its my job to over see the plastic molding for the doors and dashboards for the 2015 Outback and Legacy. We scrap any molding that has the smallest imprafection. We make 925 car units a day and after multi inspections they are ready to head for the assembly line at the Subaru plant in Lafayette, Indiana. In October I took delivery of a 2015 Outback and its just a very nice car to drive. I have a 16 ft travel trailer weighting 2400 lbs and this car pulls it very well.
See all 202 reviews of the 2015 Subaru Outback
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
25 city / 33 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
175 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
25 city / 33 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
175 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
25 city / 33 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
175 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
25 city / 33 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
175 hp @ 5800 rpm
See all Used 2015 Subaru Outback features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover17.4%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2015 Subaru Outback
More About This Model

Quick Summary
The Outback is the off-road-worthy wagon version of Subaru's Legacy sedan. This new fifth generation of the Outback impresses with not just an abundance of utility, but a newfound level of class within the spacious cabin. It's a cold-weather climate favorite with virtually no true competition at its price point. And, unlike crossover SUVs, the Outback drives exactly like what it is: a station wagon.

What Is It?
The redesigned 2015 Subaru Outback is a midsize crossover wagon. It has a higher stance than most cars to give it some off-road ability, yet it has a lower roof height than most SUVs. All-wheel drive is standard on all models.

For this redesign the wheelbase was extended by 0.2 inch, with overall length up by 0.6 inch and width increased by 0.7 inch versus the outgoing car. It's similar in size to a Volvo XC70, but about 10 inches longer than a Honda CR-V or Toyota RAV4. Although the 2015 Subaru Outback hasn't grown much on the outside, overall interior volume has increased from 105.4 cubic feet to 108.1.

Two horizontally opposed engines (also known as "boxers") are available, a 2.5-liter four-cylinder rated at 175 horsepower (with a hold-onto-your-hat, 2-hp increase) and a 3.6-liter 6-cylinder rated at 256 hp. Both are paired with a continuously variable transmission (CVT) with standard steering-wheel paddle shifters.

2015 Subaru Outback

What Body Styles and Trim Levels Does It Come in?
The base model is called the 2.5i and it starts at $25,745 (including $850 destination), $400 more than last year's model. The next step up is the volume-selling 2.5i Premium that begins at $27,845 (a $200 increase). It features upgrades like dual-zone climate control, a 10-way power driver seat, leather-wrapped steering wheel, a 7-inch high-resolution infotainment screen, satellite radio, dual USB ports and a six-speaker audio system.

The 2.5i Limited begins at $30,845. It adds perforated leather seats, 18-inch alloy wheels, a 12-speaker/576-watt Harman Kardon sound system, heated rear seats, blind-spot detection, rear cross-traffic alert and a power tailgate. At the top of the range is the six-cylinder 3.6R Limited starting at $33,845.

2015 Subaru Outback

How Does It Drive?
The previous-generation Outback had lost some of its nimble on-road nature. This version has a stiffer body and revised suspension tuning that has made it a competent handling wagon once again. The new electric-assist power steering is precise, has a quicker ratio and gives excellent driver feedback through corners. The plentiful suspension travel endows the Outback with a plush ride. The all-season tires are reasonably quiet, aside from some tire slap over surface changes. We also noticed some extra wind rustling from the new door-mounted side mirrors.

No one will call the 2.5i Limited "quick." We managed a 0-60-mph time of 9.6 seconds in our testing, which is 0.2 second quicker than the old car. That translates to just enough power for safe highway merging, but load the thing up with people and gear and it's going to feel overwhelmed, especially if elevation gets thrown into the equation. Oddly, the throttle delivery is annoyingly abrupt with the four-cylinder, no doubt in an attempt to make it feel faster than it is.

The CVT is well tuned, and by that we mean Subaru engineers designed in stepped shifts that nearly simulate the upshifting of a traditional automatic transmission. Press the gas pedal to the floor and, yes, the engine will wind out to around 5,500 rpm. But unlike most CVTs it won't just hold the tachometer at max revs; it will instead "shift" to drop the revs back down just slightly. The six-cylinder gives more of the punch we crave, and if you live in a mountainous area you're going to want this larger, super-smooth engine.

Although the Outback is more of a station wagon than it is a tall and airy SUV, slim pillars give it superb outward visibility. The rear/side triangle-ish windows help greatly with lane changes, and a back-up camera with parking lines comes standard on all trim levels.

2015 Subaru Outback

How Good Is It Off-Road?
In a word, capable. The suspension soaks up hard hits with ease, and the 8.7 inches of ground clearance is impressive. We put the Outback through its paces in a variety of off-road settings, including thick forest trails with big bumps, loose rocks, mud, sand and gravel roads. The speed with which you can bound over ruts without the Outback skittering off the intended path is admirable. It remained composed at all times, and surprisingly quiet, despite the harsh environment. And while the steering gave great feedback on pavement, somehow it was kickback-free off-road, even over unforgiving embedded rock sections.

We only scraped the front of the car once during all of our off-roading, at the bottom of a steep downhill while testing the Hill Descent control, a new standard feature for 2015. It's activated via the X-Mode button on the center console and uses engine braking to keep the Outback at a set speed on steep, loose or rocky downhills. Press the button, point the Outback downhill and as soon as you let off the brake, whatever speed you were going as you did so instantly becomes the set speed. All you need to do is steer, and it takes care of the rest. You can increase the set pace simply by pressing the gas pedal, or decrease it by stepping on the brake pedal.

2015 Subaru Outback

How Is the Interior Comfort?
The new front seats have generous padding with excellent all-day comfort, but long-legged folks might wish for a bit more thigh support. We quite liked the soft, grippy cloth seats in the 2.5i Premium, not to mention the supple, perforated leather versions that come standard on the Limited model. Ultra-plush armrests abound throughout the car, a nice touch.

Even though the Outback is more of a carlike wagon than a top-heavy SUV, there's plenty of headroom up front and room for driver and passenger to spread out. But it's the rear seat that will surprise you. Not so much because of the abundant head- and legroom but rather it's the plentiful hiproom that stands out. Three adults can sit comfortably in back with no complaints.

There are 35.5 cubic feet of space behind the rear seat, which grows to 73.3 with the seatbacks dropped. New for this year are rear-seat fold-down levers in the cargo area.

Pretty much the entire interior is new, with a large center stack with easy-to-use controls. The climate control system is a mix of large buttons and knobs. We were only able to sample the higher-trim, 7-inch touchscreen (not the standard 6.2-incher), which gives you the ability to zoom in and out on the nav screen map by squeezing your fingers together or apart. There's also a handy cell phone slot on the center console.

Subaru upped the interior refinement ante with more soft-touch materials, most noticeably the entire dash and the window sills. Trim pieces have been improved, too, with a textured fake aluminum on lower models and surprisingly convincing fake wood on higher versions.

2015 Subaru Outback

How Safe Is It?
All 2015 Subaru Outbacks come with a rearview camera that can be viewed via the center stack screen. All cars also get new front-seat cushion airbags to hold occupants in place in a front collision, instead of the traditional knee airbags. A new rollover sensor will deploy the side curtain airbags if it senses a rollover is about to happen.

Top-level Limited trims come with blind spot detection, lane change assist (detects fast-approaching vehicles in adjacent lanes) and rear cross-traffic alert. A new version of Subaru's Eyesight crash-mitigation system is also available on Premium and Limited cars. Via two cameras mounted high on the windshield, it integrates adaptive cruise control, pre-collision braking and lane-departure warning and has the ability to bring the car to a full stop if the driver does not react to an impending accident. The cameras have been improved with 40 percent greater range and viewing angle, yet are 15 percent smaller than before.

The U.S. government gave the 2015 Subaru Outback its top five-star overall rating, with five stars in the frontal and side crash tests and four stars for the rollover test. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety rated the Outback at its highest "Good" level for all crash tests.

In our 60-0-mph panic-brake test, the 2015 Outback stopped in 123 feet, 7 feet shorter than the last four-cylinder Outback we tested. The car exhibits considerable nosedive when you apply full brakes, thanks to the plentiful suspension travel, but the brakes offer good modulation for easy lurch-free stops around town.

What Kind of Mileage Does It Deliver?
The revised CVT, wind-resistance-reducing active grille shutters and new-for-2015 electric-assist power steering all contribute to an improved EPA combined rating of 28 mpg (25 city/33 highway) on four-cylinder models. The previous car was rated at 26 mpg combined (21 city/28 highway). We averaged 28.9 mpg on our highway-heavy evaluation loop, although only 22.1 mpg overall during its entire stay with us.

The six-cylinder 3.6R Limited is rated to deliver 22 mpg in combined driving (20 city/27 highway).

What Are Its Closest Competitors?
With its roomy passenger and cargo space, mountain goat off-road ability and reasonable price, there are few direct competitors for the Outback.

The Honda CR-V stands as a good crossover SUV alternative to the Outback at a similar price with just slightly less interior room, but it isn't as capable off-road.

Similar situation with the Toyota RAV4: It's a fairly rugged SUV with solid performance, but as with the CR-V, it just can't dig through the dirt or snow like the Outback.

The Volvo XC70 is similar to the Outback in that it rides on a raised suspension for light off-roading and has a similar footprint. It gives the option of a 300-hp turbocharged engine, yet even the lower-horsepower front-wheel-drive base XC70 costs more than the top-of-the-line Outback 3.6R Limited.

The Audi Allroad, like the Volvo XC70 and Subaru Outback, has a taller ride height and looks the off-road part. But not only does it offer significantly less passenger and cargo space than the Subaru, it costs thousands more.

Why Should You Consider This Car?
This is the go-anywhere, do-anything wagon for those who aren't sold on the idea of high-riding SUVs. It's comfortable, quiet, gets competitive fuel mileage, handles well on pavement and can scurry along dirt roads with pretty much anything this side of a Jeep or Land Rover.

Why Should You Think Twice About This Car?
Although the CVT has been improved to act more like a traditional automatic transmission, the four-cylinder/CVT combo might prove too wimpy for some. The six-cylinder offers enthusiast-acceptable oomph, but fuel economy is far from stellar.

The manufacturer provided Edmunds this vehicle for the purposes of evaluation.

Used 2015 Subaru Outback Overview

The Used 2015 Subaru Outback is offered in the following submodels: Outback SUV. Available styles include 2.5i Limited PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT), 2.5i Premium PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT), 2.5i Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT), 2.5i Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT), 2.5i PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT), 3.6R Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl CVT), and 2.5i 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT).

What's a good price on a Used 2015 Subaru Outback?

Price comparisons for Used 2015 Subaru Outback trim styles:

  • The Used 2015 Subaru Outback 2.5i Premium PZEV is priced between $10,550 and$17,911 with odometer readings between 25450 and165673 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Subaru Outback 2.5i Limited PZEV is priced between $14,599 and$21,990 with odometer readings between 67183 and92057 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Subaru Outback 2.5i Premium is priced between $13,717 and$18,998 with odometer readings between 60447 and97081 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Subaru Outback 3.6R Limited is priced between $18,000 and$19,000 with odometer readings between 66304 and84059 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Subaru Outback 2.5i Limited is priced between $7,900 and$7,900 with odometer readings between 197100 and197100 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2015 Subaru Outbacks are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2015 Subaru Outback for sale near. There are currently 17 used and CPO 2015 Outbacks listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $7,900 and mileage as low as 25450 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2015 Subaru Outback.

Can't find a used 2015 Subaru Outbacks you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Subaru Outback for sale - 7 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $20,818.

Find a used Subaru for sale - 7 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $13,356.

Find a used certified pre-owned Subaru Outback for sale - 12 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $16,168.

Find a used certified pre-owned Subaru for sale - 12 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $16,200.

Should I lease or buy a 2015 Subaru Outback?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Subaru lease specials
Check out Subaru Outback lease specials

Related Used 2015 Subaru Outback info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles