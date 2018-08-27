2019 Subaru Outback
What’s new
- Subaru's EyeSight driver assist suite is now standard on all Outbacks
- Base 2.5i trim gets additional USB ports
- Part of the fifth Outback generation introduced for 2015
Pros & Cons
- Spacious and comfortable cabin
- Roof and cargo-loading heights are lower than those of most SUVs
- Excellent visibility in all directions
- Off-road ability is above average
- Acceleration is lackluster, especially with four-cylinder engine
- Sensitive gas pedal at low speeds
- Modest handling capabilities
Which Outback does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating7.8 / 10
SUVs and wagons each have their unique places in the automotive spectrum. But what if you're not truly enamored with the format of either one? Thankfully, there's a solution: the 2019 Subaru Outback. It has the shape and driving style of a wagon but with the extra capability typically associated with an SUV.
Powering the Outback is one of two engines — an efficient 2.5-liter flat four-cylinder that produces 175 horsepower or a 3.6-liter flat-six with 256 hp. Both engines send power to Subaru's active all-wheel-drive system through a continuously variable automatic transmission. The standard engine isn't spritely, but it's capable enough that we think it's the engine to get. You can tow up to 2,700 pounds with it, too.
On the inside, the Outback is well-built and has a good selection of textures and materials. It doesn't look like the whole thing is one big sheet of cheap plastic. Subaru's EyeSight driver assist system is standard this year, as is a crisp-looking touchscreen that can interface with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatible phones. And thanks to its standard swing-out roof rack crossbars, large cargo volume, and enhanced ground clearance, the Outback works great as a vehicle for recreational activities.
But the Outback's high stance and smooth ride do come with a penalty. The Outback doesn't inspire much confidence when driven in a sporty manner, and the high ground clearance means the Outback rolls and pitches when cornering and braking. Still, these are compromises that we're willing to accept in exchange for the Outback's go-anywhere, do-anything attitude. So if you're looking for a capable vehicle that smoothly combines the SUV and wagon titles, give the Subaru Outback a look.
Notably, we picked the 2019 Subaru Outback as one of Edmunds' Best Midsize SUVs for this year.
2019 Subaru Outback models
The 2019 Subaru Outback is a five-passenger wagon that comes in six trim levels: 2.5i, 2.5i Premium, 2.5i Limited, 2.5i Touring, 3.6R Limited and 3.6R Touring. The base model covers the essentials (roof rails, Bluetooth), while Premium and Limited trims include conveniences such as heated seats, leather and satellite radio. Touring trims are fully loaded, and 3.6R models have similar equipment but use a more powerful six-cylinder engine.
Subaru Outback 2.5i
The base 2.5i starts with a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine (175 hp, 174 lb-ft) and a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) that feeds power to all four wheels. Standard features include 17-inch alloy wheels, hill descent control, hill hold assist, a rearview camera, roof rails with integrated crossbars, and a 60/40-split folding rear seat.
On the technology front, you get Bluetooth, Subaru's Starlink 6.5-inch touchscreen interface, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, and a four-speaker sound system with a CD player and a USB interface. Standard safety equipment comes from Subaru's EyeSight driver assist functionality. This system includes adaptive cruise control, front collision warning with automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning and lane keeping assist.
Subaru Outback 2.5i Premium
The 2.5i Premium adds rear privacy glass, heated exterior mirrors, a windshield wiper de-icer, foglights, dual-zone automatic climate control, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a power-adjustable driver's seat, heated front seats, a cargo cover, a bigger 8-inch touchscreen, satellite radio, three additional USB ports (one front and two rear), and six speakers for the sound system. The Power Moonroof package adds the obvious, plus an auto-dimming rearview mirror. A power liftgate with memory height is also optional, as is blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert.
Subaru Outback 2.5i Limited and 3.6R Limited
The 2.5i Limited gets the blind-spot monitoring and the power liftgate and further adds 18-inch wheels, keyless ignition and entry, leather upholstery, driver-seat memory functions, a four-way power passenger seat, rear air vents, heated rear seats and a 12-speaker Harman Kardon sound system. LED headlights are optional on the 2.5i Limited. The 3.6R Limited gets a more powerful engine, but it is otherwise the same as the 2.5i Limited.
Navigation is available on Premium and Limited models. The Outback Limited can be equipped with automatic braking for rear collisions.
Subaru Outback 2.5i Touring and 3.6R Touring
The 2.5i Touring and 3.6R Touring trims include the standard features and options from the Premium and Limited trims. They also have different 18-inch wheels, dark exterior trim, fixed low-profile roof rails without crossbars, premium leather upholstery, wood grain interior trim, and a heated steering wheel.
Trim tested
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.8 / 10
|Driving
|7.0
|Comfort
|8.0
|Interior
|8.5
|Utility
|7.5
|Technology
|8.0
Driving7.0
Acceleration5.0
Braking6.5
Steering8.0
Handling6.0
Drivability7.0
Off-road8.0
Comfort8.0
Seat comfort8.5
Ride comfort8.5
Noise & vibration6.5
Climate control9.0
Interior8.5
Ease of use8.5
Getting in/getting out8.0
Driving position8.0
Roominess8.5
Visibility9.0
Quality8.5
Utility7.5
Small-item storage7.5
Cargo space7.5
Child safety seat accommodation8.0
Towing6.5
Technology8.0
Smartphone integration8.5
Driver aids8.0
Voice control9.0
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2019 Subaru Outback.
Trending topics in reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
We had a 2016 Forester and we liked it, but didn't love it, so when we were looking to trade in our lease Subaru wasn't really a top contender. Luckily, we were distracted by a move when our lease was coming due, so we had to find a new car fast. We wanted to purchase and Subaru offered 0% financing. As it turned out, we needed a 60 month plan, but that was still offered at 1.9% financing. The car was nice, but it wasn't until we got it home that we realized how wonderful it is. The color is gorgeous- we got a brown cinammon :). But what has blown me away is the intuitiveness of all the features. The headlamps track the road in front of you, making night driving a lot easier. The rear camera is so crystal clear compared to our old Forester. The car play feature is so easy to use and makes driving safer with the huge screen. The car handles beautifully and though formal reviews say the pick up lags, my husband and I don't feel that way at all. The car accelerates smoothly. We also love the storage in the back. I think we will be enjoying this car for years to come. I'm so glad we went with another Subaru. I absolutely love getting in this car as it is a pleasure to drive.
I’ll preface this by saying that I’m a twenty-something, recent college graduate and professional. Not exactly a stereotypical Outback owner. The Outback doesn’t appear to be as big as it is, either from the driver’s seat or from the outside. You won’t get a true idea of the size until you park next to what you though was a “big SUV”, only to realize your Outback is longer, or until you open the hatch and marvel at the cavernous cargo area. It feels small when you need it to be small and big when you need it to be big. In typical Subaru fashion, the interior is very unassuming and functional, but doesn’t feel cheap at all. Everything you touch is soft or textured. Switches and buttons feel solid and well made. The seats have adjustable lumbar support and are very soft and comfortable. The black cloth is very dark, which makes dog hair and other particles visible, so go with the gray if that bothers you. The 8.0 inch infotainment screen does an average job. It checks all the boxes (BlueTooth, CarPlay, Android Auto etc.), but the interface can be laggy at times, even while using CarPlay. It also has a few gimmicky features. The sound quality is fantastic. It also features a menu called “car info” which gives you mechanical info on how the AWD system is distributing power, as well as oil temperature, instant MPG and average speed and service reminders. There’s a second large color display in the instrument cluster which displays MPG info, MPH, tire pressures and the Eyesight system’s status. There’s also a settings menu which is difficult to navigate and mostly just repeats vehicle settings from the infotainment screen’s settings menu. The driving controls are simple. The shifter has 5 positions: P, R, N, D and M. The manual mode requires shifting to drive then pulling the selector towards the driver, so you’ll never engage it by accident when selecting drive. There’s no gimmicky sport buttons or drive mode selection knobs. The parking brake is electronically engaged, which saves weight and mechanical complexity on the rear axle. Pull the switch up to engage or push it down to disengage. The brake pedal has a decent amount of travel and is neither touchy nor soft. The throttle response is also much improved over earlier Subaru models, it’s no longer overly touchy at slow speeds. The engine is not underpowered for ordinary driving. If you like to tow a trailer or frequently pass other cars on a two lane road, get the 6 cylinder. The 4 cylinder is smooth and quiet. The CVT is also very good, and that’s coming from someone who used to think they hated CVTs. Under normal acceleration the Outback wafts up to speed at a constant RPM. I never have to push it past 2500RPM in normal driving. If you do give it a little more accelerator, the CVT simulates gearshifts, which gives a sporty feel and eliminates the droning sound of an engine at constant RPM. The torque converter lockup is fairly aggressive and can be felt when accelerating from a stop. On the Crosstrek this was very intrusive, but on the Outback it’s just noticeable, not intrusive. The owner’s manual will state that some transmission noise is to be expected, since Subaru uses a chain type pulley, but in reality there is only a very slight whir that can be heard just before coming to a stop when the windows are down. Outward visibility is exceptionally great. All windows and mirrors are oversized. Blind spot assist is optional and a backup camera is standard, but neither are necessary to drive the Outback. The Eyesight system is also remarkably good. I have experience with a handful of other adaptive cruise control systems and Eyesight is easily the smoothest and most accurate in its class. It even warns you if you fail to react when the car in front of you has moved. The Eyesight features are highly customizable through the instrument cluster menus. Ride and handling are excellent. Large bumps are easily absorbed, but the Outback still feels stable and tight. There is some body roll when cornering, but much less than you would expect for a vehicle of this size. There is a bit of noise on rough surfaces, however I believe that is a result of the factory Bridgestone tires.
We've owned three Subaru’s - most recently bought our second Outback. Our prior Outback was 4 years old - one key change that is apparent is that the vehicle is substantially quieter, which make the overall experience better, car seems more put together and luxurious. Was told that they add sound deadening into the vehicle and add acoustical front glass - it worked. We test drove Mazda SUVs and Acura RDX before purchasing. Subaru’s felt substantially better that the Mazda's. While the RDX had allot more to offer and was very fast - it was also almost $10k more expensive, so we passed. The touring has all the bells and whistles that come with eye sight/lane keep/adaptive cruise control, rear brake stop/cross traffic alert as well as responsive LED headlamps - and there is a learning curve required to get comfortable with it all, so be patient. Subaru dealer (Serra)was great - they walked us thru everything when we picked up the vehicle and then came to our house a couple weeks later to review the features again and ensure we were comfortable with how they operated. We've owned 6 Acura’s and they have never done that! The engineering that goes into Subaru’s is evident - the boxer engine not only provides improved handling due the low center of gravity, but also aides in front crash protection by preventing cabin intrusion. You can see the roll bar protection engineered into the door and frame that I just don’t see as clearly in other vehicles. The outback is a great value - combining unique styling, flexibility, innovative engineering, high quality and great dealer service. I can see us continuing to buy Subaru’s as long as they keep advancing their products with eth changing technologies. Looking forward to seeing how Subaru embraces electric vehicles and autonomous technologies.
The Edmunds review is pretty much spot on. I opted for the Premium with the 2.5i 4 cylinder engine and don't regret it at all. HOWEVER, if you are planning on routinely towing the maximum 2,500 lbs. and/or loading up the Outback front and back with passengers and cargo then you may want to consider the 6 cylinder engine. Throw in some uphill mountain roads and I would say don't even bother with the 4 cylinder and go with the 6-the 4 cylinder WILL do the job, but the 6 would make it much easier. With that said, I don't have those issues to deal with so the 4 cylinder is just fine. Around town you don't even notice a difference and on the highway it does a respectable job as well. The Outback handled 10 inches of wet snow with ease but aware that in my opinion, the OEM tires (Bridgestone Duelers HP Sport AS) will get you moving with the AWD but don't inspire too much confidence when turning in snowy/icy conditions. I think when I replace the OEM tires I'll go with the Goodyear Weatherready. Otherwise, the Outback is a great vehicle with a lot of cargo space for when you need it, has a very nice interior, is easy to enter and exit, drive, and park. For the money the car has a lot of features I thought I would care less about but soon grew to really enjoy. I really enjoy the Outback and would urge anyone looking to purchase an AWD car/SUV to consider the Subaru Outback. I have not owned the vehicle long enough to comment on the reliability but Subaru has a good track record so I'm confident things will go well.
Features & Specs
|2.5i Premium 4dr SUV AWD
2.5L 4cyl CVT
|MSRP
|$28,445
|MPG
|25 city / 32 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|175 hp @ 5800 rpm
|2.5i Limited 4dr SUV AWD
2.5L 4cyl CVT
|MSRP
|$32,845
|MPG
|25 city / 32 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|175 hp @ 5800 rpm
|2.5i 4dr SUV AWD
2.5L 4cyl CVT
|MSRP
|$26,345
|MPG
|25 city / 32 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|175 hp @ 5800 rpm
|3.6R Limited 4dr SUV AWD
3.6L 6cyl CVT
|MSRP
|$34,995
|MPG
|20 city / 27 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|256 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Outback safety features:
- EyeSight Driver Assist Technology
- Scans the road ahead to enable adaptive cruise control, pre-collision braking, lane departure warning, and automatic foglights.
- Blind-Spot Detection/Lane Change Assist
- Uses radar sensors to detect vehicles in blind spots and shows visual indicator in side mirror. Indicator also warns of unsafe lane change.
- Starlink Safety and Security Plus
- Notifies first responders if an airbag deploys. Can also connect to emergency or roadside assistance services.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|17.4%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Subaru Outback vs. the competition
Subaru Outback vs. Subaru Forester
It's natural to take a look at Subaru's Forester when considering the Outback. Both Subarus have a robust all-wheel-drive system and extra ground clearance that result in similar off-road performance. A lot of the decision comes down to styling: Do you like the Outback's wagon profile, or do you prefer the more traditional SUV-look of the Forester?
Subaru Outback vs. Subaru Crosstrek
The smaller Crosstrek is more affordable and economical to operate thanks to its lower price and better fuel economy. Both models have similar ground clearance, though the Crosstrek's smaller size makes it a little more maneuverable off-road. The biggest difference between these two wagons will be in size and space: The Outback is larger, with a far roomier rear seat and cargo area.
Subaru Outback vs. Honda CR-V
The Honda CR-V, when equipped with optional all-wheel drive, is a strong contender to the Outback. Both models have similar interior space and available technology features. With the CR-V, you get better fuel economy and acceleration with its turbocharged four-cylinder engine (compared to the Outback's four-cylinder). But the Outback has better long-range comfort, more ground clearance, and a design better suited for off-road trails.
FAQ
Is the Subaru Outback a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Subaru Outback?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Subaru Outback:
- Subaru's EyeSight driver assist suite is now standard on all Outbacks
- Base 2.5i trim gets additional USB ports
- Part of the fifth Outback generation introduced for 2015
Is the Subaru Outback reliable?
Is the 2019 Subaru Outback a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Subaru Outback?
The least-expensive 2019 Subaru Outback is the 2019 Subaru Outback 2.5i 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $26,345.
Other versions include:
- 2.5i Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $28,445
- 2.5i Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $32,845
- 2.5i 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $26,345
- 3.6R Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl CVT) which starts at $34,995
- 3.6R Touring 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl CVT) which starts at $38,995
- 2.5i Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $36,795
What are the different models of Subaru Outback?
More about the 2019 Subaru Outback
The 2019 Subaru Outback is both wagon and SUV. It has the profile of a wagon, yet its traction-enhancing all-wheel-drive system and extra ground clearance make it more capable off-road than most other SUVs. Like other modern Subarus, it's also packed with the latest safety features.
With either of two available engines — a 2.5-liter flat four-cylinder (175 horsepower, 174 pound-feet) or a 3.6-liter flat-six (256 hp, 247 lb-ft) — mated to a continuously variable automatic transmission and an adjustable all-wheel-drive system, all variants of the Subaru Outback are extremely capable when the road gets dirty or slippery.
More than 73 cubic feet of interior volume is easily accessed through a large rear hatch, and though it's tall for a wagon, the Outback's load floor is lower than those of most SUVs, easing carry-over height. The 60/40-split rear seats fold down flat for accommodating even more cargo. And for particularly large gear such as bikes or kayaks, all trims, aside from the Touring, feature roof rails that swing out to become crossbars. All combined, you can haul a lot of gear.
The standard 2.5i comes with a 6.5-inch touchscreen system, but all others — 2.5i Premium, 2.5i Limited, 3.6R Limited, 2.5i Touring and 3.6R Touring — get a larger 8-inch system. No matter the screen size, both systems feature Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, Bluetooth pairing for both voice and music, and Starlink apps. These apps work with your smartphone's data connection to provide services and information from third-party providers such as Pandora and Aha. The larger 8-inch system also features near-field communication for easy pairing, satellite radio and more apps, such as BestParking, iHeartRadio, Yelp, eBird and more.
The biggest difference between trims will be standard features such as heated seats (front seats for Premium and up; all seats from Limited and up), wheel sizes (17-inch for 2.5i and Premium; 18-inch for all others) and interior materials. Notable options include a 12-speaker Harman Kardon stereo system and a navigation system.
Driver assist systems are standard on all models, though Premium and Limited trims can be optioned to match the equipment on the top Touring model. Subaru calls its dual-camera-based system EyeSight, which gives drivers adaptive cruise control, pre-collision mitigation, lane keeping assist and lane departure warning.
Since the core functionality of the car remains the same, look to Edmunds to find the specific configuration of the 2019 Subaru Outback that'll work for you.
2019 Subaru Outback Overview
The 2019 Subaru Outback is offered in the following submodels: Outback SUV. Available styles include 2.5i Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT), 2.5i Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT), 2.5i 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT), 3.6R Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl CVT), 3.6R Touring 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl CVT), and 2.5i Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT).
What do people think of the 2019 Subaru Outback?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Subaru Outback and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Outback 4.2 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Outback.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Subaru Outback and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Outback featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2019 Subaru Outback?
Which 2019 Subaru Outbacks are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 Subaru Outback for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Subaru Outback.
Can't find a new 2019 Subaru Outbacks you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Subaru Outback for sale - 12 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $7,611.
Find a new Subaru for sale - 1 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $13,350.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2019 Subaru Outback?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Subaru lease specials
