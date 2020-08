Used 2012 Subaru Outback for Sale Near Me

Laria Chevrolet Buick - Rittman / Ohio

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2012 Subaru Outback 2.5i Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

24 Combined MPG ( 22 City/ 29 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 4S4BRCKC0C3290729

Stock: 03754A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-17-2020