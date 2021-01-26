What is the Outback?

Is it a wagon? Is it an SUV? Technically it's an SUV but we here at Edmunds know a station wagon when we see one, and Subaru's Outback is the go-to vehicle if you want the versatility of an SUV, the road manners of a wagon, and a sprinkling of adventure. With standard all-wheel drive and a healthy number of standard advanced driver assists, the Outback makes a lot of sense for families who don't happen to reside in the sunbelt. And while we're not so fond of the base engine, the optional turbocharged mill absolutely gets the job done.

For 2022, rumors of a new, more rugged option package are beginning to spread. Seen in spy photos, the Wilderness Edition sports some serious ride height along with knobby tires and what looks like added underbody protection. There could also be a light front-end refresh as well, but we're not sure if that will be something exclusive to the new off-road package or not.