  1. Home
  2. Subaru
  3. Subaru Outback
  4. 2022 Subaru Outback

2022 Subaru Outback

Release Date: Fall 2021
Estimated Price: Starting at $29,000 (estimated)
2022 Subaru Outback
Ad
3 Offers Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Subaru Outback®
VIEW OFFERS
Subaru.com
  • Mild styling refresh
  • Special package with increased off-road ability
  • Optional powerful turbocharged engine
  • Part of the sixth Outback generation introduced for 2020
BUILD & PRICEAd
Subaru.com
Contact your local dealers about upcoming availability and pricing details.
Other years
2022
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
Subaru Outback for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
2022 Subaru Outback Review
by the Edmunds Experts
01/26/2021
What is the Outback?

Is it a wagon? Is it an SUV? Technically it's an SUV but we here at Edmunds know a station wagon when we see one, and Subaru's Outback is the go-to vehicle if you want the versatility of an SUV, the road manners of a wagon, and a sprinkling of adventure. With standard all-wheel drive and a healthy number of standard advanced driver assists, the Outback makes a lot of sense for families who don't happen to reside in the sunbelt. And while we're not so fond of the base engine, the optional turbocharged mill absolutely gets the job done.

For 2022, rumors of a new, more rugged option package are beginning to spread. Seen in spy photos, the Wilderness Edition sports some serious ride height along with knobby tires and what looks like added underbody protection. There could also be a light front-end refresh as well, but we're not sure if that will be something exclusive to the new off-road package or not.

EdmundsEdmunds says

If you're the outdoorsy type, the Subaru Outback is tough to beat. It offers a comfortable ride and gobs of cargo space, and its standard all-wheel drive and raised ride height mean it can go a lot of places more pedestrian SUVs just can't. For 2022, it appears the Outback will beef up its off-road chops, so it might be worth the wait if you prefer the looks and road manners of the Subaru to a more traditional SUV. Be sure to check back with Edmunds for more details on the 2022 Subaru Outback as they become available.

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2022 Subaru Outback.

Trending topics in reviews

    Related Outback Articles

    Related 2022 Subaru Outback info

    Shop used vehicles in your area

    Popular new car reviews and ratings

    Vehicle rankings by type

    Lease deals by make

    Lease deals by model