Used 2000 Subaru Outback for Sale Near Me

- 177,237 miles
$2,995
- 157,301 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$2,303
- 112,730 miles
$4,498
- 214,603 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,500
- 184,798 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
- 170,323 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$3,599
- 184,226 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,000
- 214,613 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$3,995
- 208,482 milesNo accidents, 7 Owners, Corporate Fleet
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,999
- 214,112 miles
$4,799
- 142,803 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Rental Use
$5,977
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 5 Owners, Rental Use
$4,495
- 228,527 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$6,000
- 145,464 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,000
- 189,698 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,495
- 229,903 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
- 143,226 miles
$6,999
Consumer Reviews for the Subaru Outback
Read recent reviews for the Subaru Outback
Write a reviewSee all 60 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.260 Reviews
Report abuse
Desertrider,10/04/2015
4dr Wagon AWD
We have owned this car for three years now and I am still in love. We like to take the road less traveled (or nearly nonexistent) and this car delivers. More than once we have encountered people in lifted 4x4 trucks who are always amazed to see us. On the highway, the mileage is decent and it sticks to the twistiest road like a champ. Maintenence is easy and the engine is a reliable workhorse. The back seats and cargo areas are well designed. My only complaint is that vibration and road noise is a bit of a problem. The pros of this car far outweigh that one con.
