Used 2006 Subaru Outback for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Southwest - Littleton / Colorado

Rear Spoiler All Wheel Drive Standard Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This 2006 Subaru Legacy Wagon Outback 2.5i is offered to you for sale by AutoNation CDJR Southwest. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. You'll love the feel of AWD in this 2006 Subaru Legacy Wagon. It provides a perfect balance of handling power and control in virtually every driving condition. This low mileage Subaru Legacy Wagon has barely been touched. It's the next best thing to buying new. With complete records on this pre-owned vehicle, you'll have peace of mind and the satisfaction in knowing your new purchase is safe and reliable. Looking for a Subaru Legacy Wagon that is in great condition inside and out? Take a look at this beauty. This highly refined Subaru Legacy Wagon comes with exciting features you'd expect in a vehicle twice the price. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Rental Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2006 Subaru Outback 2.5i with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

22 Combined MPG ( 20 City/ 26 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 4S4BP61C967356104

Stock: 67356104

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-06-2020