Used 2006 Subaru Outback for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 140,856 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$4,995$1,311 Below Market
Velishek Auto Sales - Prior Lake / Minnesota
Vehicle Highlights***2.5i AWD>>> 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine>>> 140000 Miles>>> Power Seat>>> Heated Cloth Seats>>> Roof Rack>>> Alloy Wheels>>> Fog Lights>>> Cargo Area Cover>>> Tan Cloth Seats>>> 2nd Row Folding Seats>>> Check Out More Options Below......
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Subaru Outback 2.5i with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S4BP61C167363838
Stock: 16285-85
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 148,992 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$4,995$1,003 Below Market
Prudential Auto Leasing - Hudson / Ohio
One Owner with 100% Clean Carfax and Autocheck !!! Heated Seats, HK Premium Sound System , Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Multi-Contour Cruise Control ,Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Automatic Dimming, SIRIUS Satellite Radio, Auto Climate Pkg ,Passenger-Side Air Bag,Satellite Radio,Traction Control, ABS, Air Conditioning, Alarm, Alloy Wheels , AM/FM Radio, Bucket Seating,iPod / USB Adapter, CD Changer,Driver-Side Airbag,Radial Tires, Rear Air Conditioning, Remote Alarm Control, Remote Key less Entry, Side-Impact Airbags, and More. Mudguards - Front, Mirror Color - Black, Mudguards - Rear, Rear Spoiler, Steering Ratio - 16.5, Turns Lock-To-Lock - 3.2, Air Filtration, Front Air Conditioning, Front Air Conditioning Zones - Single, Cargo Cover - Retractable, Cruise Control, Cupholders - Front, Cupholders - Rear, Multi-Function Remote - Keyless Entry, One-Touch Windows - 1, Power Outlet(S) - 12v Cargo Area, Power Outlet(S) - 12v Front, Power Steering - Variable/Speed-Proportional, Reading Lights - Front, Remote Engine Start Prewiring, Steering Wheel - Tilt And Telescopic, Steering Wheel Mounted Controls - Cruise Control, Storage - Cargo Tie-Down Anchors And Hooks, Vanity Mirrors - Dual, Front Brake Type - Ventilated Disc, Front Shock Type - Gas, Front Spring Type - Coil, Front Struts - Macpherson, Front Suspension Type - Lower Control Arms, Rear Brake Type - Disc, Rear Shock Type - Gas, Rear Spring Type - Coil, Rear Struts, 4wd Type - Full Time, Axle Ratio - 4.11, Center Differential - Viscous, Electronic Brakeforce Distribution, Front Brake Diameter - 11.5, Front Brake Width - 0.94, Front Suspension Classification - Independent, Limited Slip Differential - Rear, Rear Brake Diameter - 10.6, Rear Brake Width - 0.39, Rear Stabilizer Bar, Rear Suspension Classification - Independent, Rear Suspension Type - Multi-Link, Stability Control, Traction Control, In-Dash Cd - Mp3 Playback, Satellite Radio - Siriusxm Ready, Total Speakers - 9, Warnings And Reminders -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Subaru Outback 2.5i with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S4BP61C767349958
Stock: SUB7780
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 92,856 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,291$729 Below Market
Sport Mazda Orlando - Orlando / Florida
Covid .19 induced INVENTORY CLEARANCE Event going on NOW! SAVE THOUSANDS on this 2006 Subaru Outback 2.5i - located at our SPORT MAZDA SOUTH Superstore - 9786 S. Orange Blossom Trl, Orlando FL 32837 - Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! SPORTY HATCHBACK, CLEAN CARFAX, ALLOYS, ROOF RACK.Wholesale Direct Pricing from Don Mealey / Sport Auto Group - offering Unbeatable VALUE from a name you can Trust.- We price our quality cars, trucks and SUVs below market price daily to offer the absolute BEST VALUE in Central Florida. (No Salvage, Flood or Rebuilt Titles!) We also offer Low Bank Rate Financing, Credit Union Financing and Credit Challenged Finance Solutions in a Reputable - High Integrity Dealership Environment. DealerRater.com's #1 Customer Rated Dealership and Dealer of the Year 7 Years in a Row w/ over 8,000 Positive Customer Reviews Online :) Our Wholesale Direct vehicles are inspected, safety checked and always carry any remaining Comprehensive Factory Warranty. As a Market Priced velocity dealership, our inventory moves very fast and used vehicle prices may be published before reconditioning cost (not to exceed $999), do not include tax, tag, electronic filing fee, pre-delivery service charge or Dealer Fee ($699). Transactions not financed through dealership lending source may be subject to $350 third party finance fee. Please check with dealer regarding final financing arrangement when possible.Due to the possibility of 3rd party errors or omissions, dealership is not liable for the accuracy of information in listing. THANKS for the opportunity to earn your business!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Subaru Outback 2.5i with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S4BP61C867346471
Stock: ZT346471
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 114,810 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$6,500
Rafferty Subaru - Newtown Square / Pennsylvania
Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX. Free Lifetime State Inspection. Odometer is 17565 miles below market average! 22/28 City/Highway MPG Rafferty Subaru Family Owned and Operated Since 1977. We offer Customer Friendly Service Department, Nationally Recognized Stellar Care Award, Subaru Certified Sales Staff, Service Staff, and Delivery Specialist Personal and Complimentary Services which include: â 80+ vehicle loaner fleet â Take a FREE loaner vehicle when you service your vehicle â Fresh fruit, snacks, coffee, water every day â Local courtesy shuttle service â FREE Lifetime State Inspection ITS ALL ABOUT YOU AT RAFFERTY SUBARU!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Subaru Outback 2.5i with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S4BP61C767338703
Stock: 210027A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 83,840 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$6,950
Zara Auto - Denver / Colorado
AWD, 83K MILES, 2.5L H4, AUTOMATIC, HEATED SEATS, RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT, NO KNOWN ISSUES OR LEAKS, GOOD TIRES AND BRAKES, REBUILT TITLE DUE TO A PREVIOUS LEFT SIDE DAMAGE, 8301 E ILIFF AVE DENVER CO 80231 (Iliff&Quebec) (303) 900-7575 (text for fastest response) NO DEALER FEES! HAGGLE FREE PRICES! OUR ASKING PRICE INCLUDES A 3 MONTH OR 3000 LIMITED POWER TRAIN WARRANTY (CERTAIN MODELS EXCLUDED)! WE ACCEPT PERSONAL & CASHERIS CHECK, CREDIT & DEBIT CARDS (2% charge) FINANCING OPTIONS MAY BE AVAILABLE WWW.ZARAAUTO.NET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Subaru Outback 2.5i with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S4BP61C267344487
Stock: 13925
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 166,101 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Lease
$10,458
Young Subaru - Ogden / Utah
2006 Subaru Outback 3.0R L.L. BeanThis vehicle is nicely equipped with: 3.0L H6 DOHC SMPI.2 Years Young Auto Care includes: Three Oil/Filter Changes | Tire Rotation | Fluid Top Off Multi-Point Inspection | Battery Test | Alignment Check. Please call to schedule your test drive today! Price does not include any dealer installed accessories, Tax, title, and license fees extra, please see dealer for details and demonstration.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Subaru Outback 3.0 R L.L.Bean Edition with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S4BP86C864300158
Stock: 10N320AA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 57,080 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,004$503 Below Market
New Motors Volkswagen - Erie / Pennsylvania
What helps set us apart from all the rest at New Motors is our New Motors Pledge package. This includes the following for every new and used vehicle purchased: * Free PA State Inspections for Life (includes inspection fee, excludes cost of sticker) * 40+ Loaner vehicles * 10% off Accessories (1st year) * Free car wash every service visit * Multi-point vehicle inspection * Free Alignment check with every service visit * Courtesy Shuttle * 2 dedicated delivery/product specialists on staff * Complimentary High Speed Wi-fi Internet * Complimentary beverages and snacks * At New Motors we make our pledge to you to make sure that you're back on the road with affordability, reliability, and style. For more information give us a call at (814) 868-5516.Willow Green Opal/Moss Green Metallic 2006 Subaru Outback 2.5i AWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive2.5L H4 SMPI SOHC
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Subaru Outback 2.5i with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S4BP61C867348706
Stock: 17455A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 137,286 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,999
Auto Land Inc. - Fredericksburg / Virginia
**3.0 LTR ENGINE LL BEAN *****VERY CLEAN CAR ***RUNS GREAT **** Let our sales staff answer all of the questions you have! We are here to help you! Call Sales 540-370-0311 Fredericksburg Location, 540-805-5211 Spotsylvania location --> Great Bank Financing Options Available We Work WIth Dozens Of Lenders To Get You Approved Fast Regardless Of Your Credit Situation <-- Ready To Get Behind The Wheel Of This Great Car !! Go to : autolandva.net Sundays by Appointment. Normal wear & tear can be expected on used vehicles, Priced for most cars are based on cash purchase and does not include Tax, Title and Tags or processing fee of $299. Financing & Warranty available.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Subaru Outback 3.0 R L.L.Bean Edition with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S4BL86C464212364
Stock: AL-6097
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 108,364 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,793
Classic Ford Lincoln of Columbia - Columbia / South Carolina
Odometer is 21821 miles below market average!Local Trade, CLEAN VEHICLE HISTORY, RECENT TRADE IN, Just Serviced, low miles only 108364 great financing. 22/28 City/Highway MPG2006 Subaru Outback 2.5i Grm 2.5L H4 SMPI SOHC 4-Speed Automatic with OverdriveDrivers in the greater Columbia SC rely on us for their next new or used car and automotive needs because we treat them like family. Customers make the trip from Lexington,Orangeburg, and Sumter because we are the new Ford dealership in the area that not only provides an array of quality products and services, but customer care that is unmatched! Here, at the Classic Ford of Columbia dealership, you can count on the integrity of our used car collection.At Classic Ford Lincoln of Columbia we will not be undersold on any comparable New or Pre-Owned Vehicle period. The real reason we are Columbia's Largest Volume dealer is because we offer Classic Service before , during , and after the sale! If it did not come from Classic Ford Lincoln Mercury of Columbia you paid too much!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Subaru Outback 2.5i with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S4BP61C767333064
Stock: 13284A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- Not Provided1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,977
Subaru City of Milwaukee - Milwaukee / Wisconsin
2006 Subaru Outback 2.5i Silver AWD 2.5L H4 SMPI SOHC AWD Saftey, Symmetrical All Wheel Drive. Schlossmann Subaru City of Milwaukee in Milwaukee, WI treats the needs of each individual customer with paramount concern. We know that you have high expectations, and as a car dealer we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding those standards each and every time. Allow us to demonstrate our commitment to excellence! Our experienced sales staff is eager to share its knowledge and enthusiasm with you. We encourage you to browse our online inventory, schedule a test drive and investigate financing options. You can also request more information about a vehicle using our online form or by calling 888-864-8183. This vehicle also may include the following 17 x 7 7-Spoke Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Flat Woven Cloth Seat Upholstery, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer, and Variably intermittent wipers Please confirm actual equipment at the time of inspection.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Subaru Outback 2.5i with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S4BP61C467306243
Stock: J6664
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-28-2020
- 121,395 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$6,999
AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Southwest - Littleton / Colorado
Rear Spoiler All Wheel Drive Standard Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This 2006 Subaru Legacy Wagon Outback 2.5i is offered to you for sale by AutoNation CDJR Southwest. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. You'll love the feel of AWD in this 2006 Subaru Legacy Wagon. It provides a perfect balance of handling power and control in virtually every driving condition. This low mileage Subaru Legacy Wagon has barely been touched. It's the next best thing to buying new. With complete records on this pre-owned vehicle, you'll have peace of mind and the satisfaction in knowing your new purchase is safe and reliable. Looking for a Subaru Legacy Wagon that is in great condition inside and out? Take a look at this beauty. This highly refined Subaru Legacy Wagon comes with exciting features you'd expect in a vehicle twice the price. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Subaru Outback 2.5i with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S4BP61C967356104
Stock: 67356104
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 131,590 milesTitle issue, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$6,700
Honda Of Chantilly - Chantilly / Virginia
Brilliant Silver Metallic 2006 Subaru Outback 2.5XT 5-Speed AWD 2.5L H4 SMPI DOHCOdometer is 17382 miles below market average!We make every effort to provide accurate information but please verify options and price with management before purchasing. All vehicles are subject to prior sale. All financing is subject to approved credit. Dealer installed options are additional. Stock photo colors, options and trim levels may vary. Not responsible for typographical errors. Published price subject to change without notice to correct errors and omissions or in the event of inventory fluctuations. Vehicles may be in transit to dealer. Vehicle photos may not match exact vehicle. Please call to confirm availability status. All prices exclude taxes, title, license, and a $899 documentation fee. Model tested with standard side airbags (SAB). Government 5-Star Safety Ratings are part of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). New Car Assessment Program (www.safercar.gov). **Based on model year EPA mileage ratings. Use for comparison purposes only. Your mileage will vary depending on driving conditions, how you drive and maintain your vehicle, battery pack age/condition, and other factors.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Subaru Outback 2.5 XT Limited with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S4BP67C664306530
Stock: HCLB014643C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 153,000 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$5,695
M G Motor Sports - Tulsa / Oklahoma
The LL Bean Edition of the Outback is a Limited Edition and Hard to Find. Ready to go with the 3.0L H6 250HP Boxer Engine, 5 Speed Auto, AWD, Panoramic Moon Roof, Heated Leather Seats, Dual Zone Cold AC, Garage Door Opener, Factory Audio with 6 CD Changer W/ Steering Wheel Controls, Tilt/Cruise, Outside Air Temp, Overhead Airbags 2 rows, Side Airbags, Roof Rack, Factory Alloys with Good tires. This top of the line Elegant Subaru Looks, Runs and Drives Like it Should. Offered by M G Motor Sports 918 660 7978
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Subaru Outback 3.0 R L.L.Bean Edition with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S4BP86CX64308102
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 160,138 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,000
Stohlman Subaru of Sterling - Sterling / Virginia
2006 Subaru Outback 3.0R L.L. Bean AWD Awd, Panoramic Power Moonroof, Alloy wheels, Roof Rails, Cross Bars, 3.0L H6 DOHC SMPI, 17' x 7' Alloy 3.0 R L.L. Bean Design Wheels, 2-Tone Perforated Leather-Trimmed Seat Upholstery, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, AM/FM Stereo w/6 Disc In-Dash CD Player, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, 3.0L H6 DOHC SMPI. CARFAX One-Owner. Call directly 571-599-2238 to make an appointment with Pre Owned Sale Manager, William James here at Stohlman Subaru of Sterling! Loudoun County's #1 Subaru Destination! Call directly 571-599-2238 to make an appointment with Pre Owned Sale Manager, William James here at Stohlman Subaru of Sterling! Loudoun County's #1 Subaru Destination! MARKET-BASED PRICING: Our market-based pricing software scans the market hourly and prices our vehicles based on real-time market supply and demand data. This means you get our best price upfront. No games, just an easy and transparent shopping experience.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Subaru Outback 3.0 R L.L.Bean Edition with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S4BP86C364310130
Stock: H01237A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 180,597 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$7,000
Shortline GMC Buick - Aurora / Colorado
Brilliant Silver Metallic/Granite Gray Opal 2006 Subaru Outback 3.0R L.L. Bean AWD 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.0L H6 DOHC SMPI THIS VEHICLE INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING FEATURES AND OPTIONS: 17 x 7 Alloy 3.0 R L.L. Bean Design Wheels, 2-Tone Perforated Leather-Trimmed Seat Upholstery, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, AM/FM Stereo w/6 Disc In-Dash CD Player, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, and Variably intermittent wipers.Leather, 4X4/AWD/four wheel drive, Heated Seats.We are located in Aurora | Denver, CO and feature one of the largest selection of pre-owned vehicles in the region. Many vehicles are low mileage, 1-owner vehicles and you will find a huge selection of cars, trucks, minivan to choose from. You do the drivin'. We'll do the rest.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Subaru Outback 3.0 R L.L.Bean Edition with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S4BP86C064338936
Stock: 200456D
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-06-2020
- 153,273 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,618
Simotes Motor Sales & Service - Minooka / Illinois
Simotes Motor Sales has been a family owned business for over 33 years in Minooka, IL. We have a full service department with certified technicians, five lifts and 10 service bays. All of our vehicles receive several hours of reconditioning to make sure they are ready for the next owner, you! We are a hassle-free pricing store and spend tens of hours each week to make sure you are receiving the best value in the entire Midwest. Being a local business for 33 years has allowed us to obtain some of the best auto lenders in the country. We have lenders with interest rates as low as 2.99% and also offer financing to customers with insufficient credit, at interest rates you would be surprised by! We have great relationships with smaller credit unions and large national banks, with everything in between. Ask about our financing options today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Subaru Outback 3.0 R L.L.Bean Edition with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S4BP86CX64353931
Stock: 353931
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 152,853 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,995
Altoona Auto Inc - Altoona / Pennsylvania
ALTOONA AUTO CENTER IS NEW WE DO OIL CHANGES UP TO 5 QT $32..99 PA STATE INSPECTIONS AND EMISSION FOR $50.00 PLEASE VISIT US AT 174 OLD ROUTE 22 duncansville ,PA 16635. (814) 414- 3373. WE ALSO DO MINOR AND MAJOR REPAIRS PLEASE GIVE USE A CALL. WE ARE NOW OFFERING SHORT- TERM LEASING PROGRAMS. CONTACT US TODAY FOR INFORMATION.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Subaru Outback 2.5i with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S4BP61C467362666
Stock: 362666nb
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 132,539 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,760
Matt Castrucci Auto Mall - Dayton / Ohio
Recent Arrival!Clean CARFAX.Silver 2006 Subaru Outback 2.5i AWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 2.5L H4 SMPI SOHC Clean CARFAX, 4D Station Wagon.Please call for a test drive of this vehicle today! Odometer is 2000 miles below market average! 22/28 City/Highway MPG 22/28 City/Highway MPGAt Castrucci Auto Mall of Dayton Used Car Superstore, we carry a large selection of import and domestic cars, trucks, SUVs and vans, including, Honda, Mazda, Nissan, Kia, Chevrolet, Dodge, Toyota, Chrysler, Jeep, Pontiac, GMC, Buick, Saturn, Acura, Infinit, Lexus, BMW, Ford, Hyundai, Cadillac and Mitsubishi. We offer tradional financing and special financing.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Subaru Outback 2.5i Limited with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S4BP62C567336396
Stock: H6336396
Certified Pre-Owned: No
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Subaru Outback searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Subaru Outback
- 5(63%)
- 4(28%)
- 3(4%)
- 2(4%)
- 1(1%)
Related Subaru Outback info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe 2016
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Sport 2013
- Used Buick LaCrosse 2014
- Used GMC Acadia 2016
- Used INFINITI Q50 2011
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class 2010
- Used FIAT 124 Spider 2017
- Used BMW 4 Series 2016
- Used Hyundai Sonata Hybrid 2017
- Used Audi R8 2015
- Used Subaru Outback 2011
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2011
- Used Toyota Sienna 2012
- Used Kia Forte 2011
- Used BMW 7 Series 2013
- Used GMC Yukon XL 2014
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Nissan Titan XD
- Used Nissan Kicks
- Used Cadillac XTS
- Used Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder
- Used Lexus LS 500
- Used Lexus RC F
- Used Volvo C30
- Used Pontiac Solstice
- Used Chevrolet HHR
- Used Pontiac Vibe
- Used Cadillac CTS-V Wagon
- Used MINI Convertible
- Used BMW X5 M
Shop used models by city
- Used Subaru Crosstrek New Orleans LA
- Used Subaru Ascent Washington DC
- Used Subaru Ascent Atlanta GA
- Used Subaru Impreza Fairfax VA
- Used Subaru Crosstrek Indianapolis IN
- Used Subaru Impreza Minneapolis MN
- Used Subaru Tribeca Omaha NE
- Used Subaru Legacy Providence RI
- Used Subaru Impreza Brownsville TX
- Used Subaru Crosstrek Harrisburg PA
Shop used model years by city
- Used Subaru Legacy 2014 Salem OR
- Used Subaru Outback 2013 Fort Collins CO
- Used Subaru Forester 2013 Kansas City KS
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Jeep Gladiator
- 2019 Aston Martin DB11
- 2019 Buick Regal TourX
- 2019 GMC Acadia
- 2020 Volkswagen Passat
- 2019 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Lexus LC 500h
- 2019 Audi Q5
- 2020 GMC Savana Cargo
- 2019 BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo
- 2020 Hyundai NEXO
- 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV
- 2019 Honda HR-V
- 2019 Volvo V60
- INFINITI Q60 2019
- 2019 BMW M4
- 2019 Journey
- 2019 Rogue Sport
- 2019 Lexus RX 350L
- 2019 Pacifica