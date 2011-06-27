This car was our 5th Subaru, and it is being replaced by a newer model. All of our Subarus went well over 200,000 miles without ever having to take them into the dealer for a repair. The only time any of our Subarus were in the shop was for normal engine maintenance that required tools or expertise beyond the average owner's ability or tool ownership (even spark plug changes need a 'special' tool to accomplish); eg. timing belt, cam belt & cam seals, water pump at about 85,000 or more miles. I did all oil & oil filter changes at 5000 mile intervals and air filter changes, myself. You also can save a little money by buying spark plugs at an auto parts store and just pay the labor to have a dealer install them. These cars are so trouble-free, you get in it, turn the key and the engine always starts. On my first Subaru wagon a 1985, at about 125,000 miles a slight hesitation on acceleration off idle developed. I took it in to the local Subaru specialist shop to diagnose & fix it. When I picked up the car, the mechanic told me (jokingly) I should be ashamed of my self for the cause of the problem. The ORIGINAL spark plugs were still in the engine - I never changed them! He couldn't believe I hadn't yet changed the plugs. Well, that's what happens when you get in your car and it starts EVERYTIME! I should also add, the 2009 Subaru never gave us any trouble, just like all our previous Subies ('85, '87, '96, '01). So, we're buying another Outback, this will be our 6th Subaru (4th Outback). [Update: 2015 Outback 2.5 4cyl Ltd.] Fantastic vehicle! Will practically drive itself! Bought it used with all the bells and whistles available (Sat radio, GPS Navigation, Eye-sight, heated seats front & BACK!, dual range heat/cool, etc.) We absolutely love this car! Had just over 9K miles on it when we bought it, now we have 28K. Oil & filter changes are a piece of cake, since the filter is now on the top side of the engine. Also another great change Subaru made is the 6 speed Constant velocity transmission. Subaru just keeps getting better & better. We travel weekly from the mountains (Lake Tahoe) to the valley (Sacramento area) so I think the gas mileage would actually be higher for someone that lives in the valley.

Read more