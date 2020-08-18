Used 2008 Subaru Outback for Sale Near Me

5,950 listings
Outback Reviews & Specs
  • 2008 Subaru Outback in Gold
    used

    2008 Subaru Outback

    129,234 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $4,990

    $2,087 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Subaru Outback 2.5I Limited in Gray
    used

    2008 Subaru Outback 2.5I Limited

    95,400 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $6,995

    $1,262 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Subaru Outback 2.5I
    used

    2008 Subaru Outback 2.5I

    158,827 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $5,375

    $1,046 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Subaru Outback 2.5I
    used

    2008 Subaru Outback 2.5I

    128,733 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $5,984

    $1,389 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Subaru Outback in Light Brown
    used

    2008 Subaru Outback

    103,965 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $7,995

    $354 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Subaru Outback 2.5I Limited in Light Blue
    used

    2008 Subaru Outback 2.5I Limited

    134,864 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $6,900

    $633 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Subaru Outback 2.5I in Light Blue
    used

    2008 Subaru Outback 2.5I

    81,697 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $8,000

    $354 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Subaru Outback 2.5I in Silver
    used

    2008 Subaru Outback 2.5I

    152,183 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $5,995

    $652 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Subaru Outback 2.5I in Light Blue
    used

    2008 Subaru Outback 2.5I

    139,216 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $6,500

    Details
  • 2008 Subaru Outback 2.5I in Light Blue
    used

    2008 Subaru Outback 2.5I

    171,913 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Rental Use
    Fair Deal

    $4,495

    Details
  • 2008 Subaru Outback 2.5 XT Limited in Light Blue
    used

    2008 Subaru Outback 2.5 XT Limited

    125,263 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Five Star Dealer

    $10,249

    Details
  • 2008 Subaru Outback 2.5I Limited
    used

    2008 Subaru Outback 2.5I Limited

    132,978 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,999

    Details
  • 2008 Subaru Outback in Gold
    used

    2008 Subaru Outback

    194,655 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $5,000

    Details
  • 2008 Subaru Outback 2.5I in Light Blue
    used

    2008 Subaru Outback 2.5I

    146,428 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,991

    Details
  • 2008 Subaru Outback 2.5I in Light Brown
    used

    2008 Subaru Outback 2.5I

    118,309 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,976

    Details
  • 2008 Subaru Outback 2.5I Limited in Light Brown
    used

    2008 Subaru Outback 2.5I Limited

    125,884 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $7,600

    Details
  • 2008 Subaru Outback 2.5I in Light Brown
    used

    2008 Subaru Outback 2.5I

    128,133 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $5,999

    Details
  • 2008 Subaru Outback 2.5I in White
    used

    2008 Subaru Outback 2.5I

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,000

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Subaru Outback

Overall Consumer Rating
4.3126 Reviews
  • 5
    (54%)
  • 4
    (29%)
  • 3
    (10%)
  • 2
    (6%)
  • 1
    (2%)
Second Beaner
jim n.,03/16/2008
Traded our 2002 Bean Outback. This one is a much better performer but the interior has been redesigned for the worse. Controls were moved around to accomodate the opt. Nav. screen (which should be mounted on the dash). Climate controls placed low behind gearshift, audio controls lowered. You used to be able to adjust with a glance, now you have to take your eyes off the road. No storage for cds or loose change. The ashtray barely holds a chapstick. Rear seats no longer fold truly flat. Parking brake lever intrudes on drivers right leg. Odometer/temp/etc multigauge is useless and annoying.
