Used 2008 Subaru Outback for Sale Near Me

- 129,234 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$4,990$2,087 Below Market
Divan Auto Group - Feasterville Trevose / Pennsylvania
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Subaru Outback with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S4BP60C287306343
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 95,400 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$6,995$1,262 Below Market
A Better Way Wholesale Autos - Naugatuck / Connecticut
For sale at A Better Way Wholesale Autos - 2019 DealerRater Consumer Satisfaction Award winner - Connecticut's highest volume independent auto dealer! We have the area's largest selection of pre-owned vehicles at the lowest prices available, over 700 in stock to choose from! Financing for all credit tiers and extended warranties available. Please contact our sales department for more information about this vehicle or the rest of our inventory. Call 203-720-5600, view our website www.abwautos.com, or visit our showroom in Naugatuck, CT. Open 7 days a week!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Subaru Outback 2.5I Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S4BP62C487358229
Stock: 358229A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 158,827 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$5,375$1,046 Below Market
Prestigious Automotive - National City / California
Beautiful Luxury Economy AWD Wagon w/Select-Shift Automatic Transmisison PS Cold AC Excellent Running 2.5 Liter Boxer-Style DOHC 4 Cylinder EFi Engine Tilt Wheel Cruise Control Power Windows Door Locks Drivers Seat & Mirrors Premium Factory AM/FM Stereo Sound System w/6-Disc CD Player Front Bucket Seats w/Center Console w/Cupholders & Floor-Mounted Transmission Shifter Fold-Flat Split 60/40 Rear Seats Retractable Rear Hatch Cover w/Subaru Cargo Mat Premium Factory 17 Alloy Wheels w/New 225/55R 17 Radial Tires Patented Subaru Symmetrical AWD Drivetrain w/Reliable ABS Disc Brake System Limited Slip Rear Differential Reliable Everstart Battery All Weather Floor Mats Heated Seats & more; Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report w/Documented Service & Maintenance Records; Excellent Value at Just $5375/Best; Financing Available; Trades & Credit Cards Accepted; For more information please call Kevin at (619) 985-6527 (Cell) or (619) 765-2321 (Office); To view more pictures and/or to apply for financing on-line please visit our website at www.presautoinc.com ... For fastest response and best service please call Kevin at (619) 985-6527. Thanks. ... OUR DEALERSHIP REMAINS OPEN DURING THE TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN FOR YOUR AUTOMOTIVE NEEDS
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Subaru Outback 2.5I with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S4BP61C987345672
Stock: 345672
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 128,733 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$5,984$1,389 Below Market
Plattner Venice Superstore - Venice / Florida
Venice is the best place to buy a pre-owned vehicle.Guaranteed Lowest Prices in the Southeast.We will buy your car even if you don't buy oursCall 941-486-3636 to schedule appointment
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Subaru Outback 2.5I with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S4BP61C187367052
Stock: 5367052A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-06-2020
- 103,965 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$7,995$354 Below Market
Velishek Auto Sales - Prior Lake / Minnesota
Vehicle Highlights: 2.5L Automatic AWD>>> Auxiliary Input For Audio Devices>>> Exterior Temperature Gauge>>> Rear Cargo Mat>>> Rear Defrost and Wiper>>> Luggage Rack>>> + and - Shift Option>>> Steel Wheels>>> Child Safety Lock>>> 2nd Row Folding Seat>>> Front Armrests>>> More vehicle options listed below.................
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Subaru Outback with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S4BP60C187301327
Stock: 16050-80
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 134,864 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$6,900$633 Below Market
Ira Subaru - Danvers / Massachusetts
Check out this gently-used 2008 Subaru Outback (NY/NJ) we recently got in. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Enjoy the comfort and safety of this AWD Subaru Outback (NY/NJ) Ltd equipped with many standard features found on other vehicles as optional equipment. This low mileage Subaru Outback (NY/NJ) has barely been touched. It's the next best thing to buying new. More information about the 2008 Subaru Outback (NY/NJ): The 2008 Subaru Legacy Outback is virtually the same vehicle as the Legacy wagon, but with a heavy-duty suspension, higher ground clearance for rough roads and deep snow, plus protective cladding and rugged styling cues. The Outback remains a compelling alternative to most sport-utility vehicles, with a low center of mass for safer handling and better maneuverability, while the interior is quite spacious and flexible to suit a small family. Strengths of this model include confident handling, roomy interior., and Rough-road, all-weather capability
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Subaru Outback 2.5I Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S4BP62C287356057
Stock: 87356057
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 81,697 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$8,000$354 Below Market
Garavel Subaru - Norwalk / Connecticut
2008 Subaru Outback Newport Blue Pearl/Quartz Silver Metallic ***ONE OWNER***, ***CLEAN CAR FAX***, Garavel Wholesale to the public, ABS brakes, Front fog lights, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Remote keyless entry. Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. 2.5L H4 SMPI SOHC 4-Speed Automatic AWDThis vehicle is part of our "WHOLESALE TO THE PUBLIC" program. These are vehicles that are typically flawed in some way. They are typically higher mileage, older, lower-priced vehicles. Some general guidelines: - They are priced with consideration of condition and possible repairs needed - We recommend you have your own mechanic inspect this vehicle before purchase - They are sold without a warranty - They are sold 100% AS-IS - They will be professionally detailed While there is always some risk in purchasing these types of vehicles, we feel that there is also a great opportunity for an educated customer to get a great deal.Garavel Subaru has been locally owned and operated since 1997. Only at Garavel Subaru you will find CT's fastest growing Subaru dealer. 2019 and 2020 DealerRater Dealer of the Year award winner. And proceeds from each sale go to support our local community. We would also love to have your trade in. Want to know how much your trade is worth? We use values from the KBB Instant Cash Offer program to get a guaranteed value for your vehicle.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Subaru Outback 2.5I with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S4BP61C687314556
Stock: S20-0611A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 152,183 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$5,995$652 Below Market
Daystarr Motors - Minnetonka / Minnesota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Subaru Outback 2.5I with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S4BP61C987313045
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 139,216 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$6,500
Ewing Subaru of Plano - Plano / Texas
**As-Is**Fresh New Car Trade**Auction Bound**. This vehicle will be sold as-is before it goes to auction. The vehicle will get a detail inside and out also a safety inspection and oil change. We welcome pre-buy inspections with a mechanic of your choice. Please call and schedule your appointment as this vehicle wont last long.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Subaru Outback 2.5I with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S4BP61C487360743
Stock: S239921A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 171,913 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Rental UseFair Deal
$4,495
Bensons Chevrolet - Ludlow / Vermont
This 2008 Subaru Outback (Natl) LL Bean w/Nav is offered to you for sale by Bensons Chevrolet Inc. How to protect your purchase? CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee got you covered. Simply put, this all wheel drive vehicle is engineered with higher standards. Enjoy improved steering, superior acceleration, and increased stability and safety while driving this AWD SubaruOutback (Natl) LL Bean w/Nav. Take the guesswork out of where you are going with the top-tier navigation system found on this exceptional Subaru Outback (Natl).
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Subaru Outback 2.5I with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S4BP61C387341097
Stock: 8206P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 125,263 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFive Star Dealer
$10,249
Audi Denver - Littleton / Colorado
2008 Subaru Outback 2.5XT Limited ** ALL WHEEL DRIVE ** 5-SPEED MANUAL ** LEATHER SEATS ** MOONROOF ** Hard to find vehicle! Priced below market due to Colorado hail.Audi Denver is the area's premier luxury automobile dealership specializing in new Audi vehicles and Pre-Owned vehicles of all makes. Our Value vehicles may have some known or unknown mechanical or cosmetic flaws, but have passed a safety inspection. Please contact a sales specialist today at 303-376-4730.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Subaru Outback 2.5 XT Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S4BP63C086301353
Stock: AT86301353
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 132,978 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,999
Young Subaru - Ogden / Utah
2008 Subaru Outback 2.5i LimitedThis vehicle is nicely equipped with:2 Years Young Auto Care includes: Three Oil/Filter Changes | Tire Rotation | Fluid Top Off Multi-Point Inspection | Battery Test | Alignment Check. Please call to schedule your test drive today! Price does not include any dealer installed accessories, Tax, title, and license fees extra, please see dealer for details and demonstration.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Subaru Outback 2.5I Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S4BP62C587303157
Stock: 10U162AA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 194,655 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$5,000
Craige Motor Co - Durham / North Carolina
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Subaru Outback with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S4BP60C787312462
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 146,428 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,991
Capitol Hyundai San Jose - San Jose / California
DGDG Value *2008 Subaru Outback 2.5i* (AWD, 5-Speed Manual with Overdrive, 2.5L H4 SMPI SOHC) with 146,428 miles. Sanitized, disinfected, and deodorized with BG Vehicle Sanitizing Service. Oil and filter changed. DGDG Value Cars are reliable rides for car shoppers on a budget! Each vehicle has over 90,000 miles and has undergone our 80-Point Vehicle Inspection. DGDG Value Cars have a clean title and come with a 3-Day/250-Mile Return Policy - as well as a Vehicle History Report, and an optional DGDG Extended Service Contract.*Vehicle Features:* * 5-Speed Manual with Overdrive * AWD * Newport Blue Pearl * Heated front seats * Illuminated entry * Power driver seat * Roof rack * Tachometer.*Disclosures:* Prices do not include government fees, taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document processing charge, any electronic filing charge, or any emission testing charge.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Subaru Outback 2.5I with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S4BP61C486304758
Stock: UH6645A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 118,309 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,976
Hampton Chevrolet - Hampton / Virginia
: HURRY, NO ACCIDENTS ON AUTO CHECK, WE FINANCE With Approved Credit, AT HAMPTON CHEVROLET FOREVER STARTS NOW: FREE VA STATE INSPECTIONS, FREE TOWING, AND FREE OIL CHANGES FOR LIFE, SERVICED Including: Oil Change, State Inspection, Full Detail, Rotate/Balance Tires, 4 Wheel Alignment, Replaced Wiper Blades, Replaced Ball Joints, Replaced Lower Control Arms, I trim, Deep Bronze Metallic exterior and Ivory interior. Very Nice. REDUCED FROM $7,495! Heated Seats, CD Player, iPod/MP3 Input, Alloy Wheels, All Wheel Drive, "among the safest cars on the road" -Edmunds.com. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Heated Driver Seat, Aluminum Wheels. Subaru i with Deep Bronze Metallic exterior and Ivory interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 169 HP at 4400 RPM*. EXPERTS ARE SAYING: Edmunds.com's review says "offers more off-road chops than other wagons and better handling than crossover SUVs". 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Passenger Front Crash Rating. AFFORDABILITY: Was $7,495. WHY BUY FROM US: Enjoy Your Ride Forever with First Team Forever. Oil & Filter Changes FOREVER, State Inspections FOREVER, Parts & Service Guaranteed FOREVER, Towing Assistance FOREVER! Pricing analysis performed on 8/18/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Subaru Outback 2.5I with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S4BP61C586331130
Stock: PM8212A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- 125,884 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$7,600
Bachman Subaru - Louisville / Kentucky
2008 Subaru Outback Limited pkg 52, AWD... This Outback is a New Car Trade-in with a Clean CARFAX. It comes equipped with Front Dual Zone A/C, Power Moonroof, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Cruise Control, Front Fog Lights, Heated and Powered Door Mirrors, Remote Keyless Entry, and more. Please note this vehicle is straight from our Bachman BARGAIN LOT! Before these vehicles are taken to auction, we offer them to the public at a great price. They HAVE NOT been inspected and may have mechanical defects. This vehicle has been PRICED ACCORDINGLY and we encourage potential buyers to have it inspected at their (the buyer's) expense. Stop by and visit us at Bachman Subaru, 9800 Bluegrass Parkway, Louisville, KY 40299.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Subaru Outback 2.5I Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S4BP62C387329966
Stock: 202800A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 128,133 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$5,999
Ramsey Corp - West Milford / New Jersey
RAMSEY CORP IS HOME OF AUTO LOAN SPECIALIST ! THIS VEHICLE COMES WITH A FREE 3 MONTH WARRANTY EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE. FAMILY OWNED, NO COMMISSION SALES, NATIONWIDE SHIPPING RATES Heated Seating Xenon Headlamps 2008 SUBARU OUTBACK 2.5I 4S4BP61C287323321 4 DOOR SPORT UTILITY 2.5L H4 F SOHC 16V ALL WHEEL DRIVE The Subaru Outback gets a little better for 2008, in part because it s been cleanly separated from its Legacy sibling: Now, the Outback is only a wagon, the Legacy is only a sedan. The Outback is as competent as any Subaru product of late, but it hasn t shaken the automaker s characteristic rough edges. Some may appreciate these Subaru-isms, which give the car a distinct feeling and, at the very least, spare it the anonymity that plagues too many midsize cars. Others will feel the opposite: that the quirks are too hard to accept and, with a few compromises, something more conventional can meet their needs. The Basics The Outback gets a few styling changes for 2008, most notably a new bumper and a restyled grille. Most people will be hard-pressed to tell the two apart, as the differences both outside and in are relatively minor. All Outbacks offer either a four- or six-cylinder engine. Four-cylinder trim levels include the base, 2.5i and the 2.5i L.L.Bean Edition, which is the car I tested. The 2.5 XT Limited comes with a turbocharged four-cylinder. Topping things off is the Outback 3.0 R L.L.Bean Edition, which uses a six-cylinder engine. Driving Engine output ranges from 170 horsepower in the base four-cylinder to 245 hp with the six-cylinder. Manual or automatic transmissions are available for the regular and turbocharged four-cylinders. Outback Engines Four-cylinder Turbocharged four-cylinder Six-cylinder Availability Base, 2.5i, 2.5i Limited, 2.5i L.L.Bean 2.5 XT Limited 3.0 R L.L.Bean Size 2.5-liter 2.5-liter 3.0-liter Horsepower (@ rpm) 170 @ 6,000 243 @ 6,000 245 @ 6,600 Torque (lbs.-ft. @ rpm) 170 @ 4,400 241 @ 3,600 215 @ 4,200 Transmission choices 5-speed manual 4-speed auto 5-speed manual 5-speed auto 5-speed auto Recommended gasoline Regular (87 octane) Premium (91 octane) Premium (91 octane) EPA-est. gas mileage (city/hwy., mpg) 19/26 (man.) 20/26 (auto) 18/24 (man. or auto*) 17/24 (auto*) Source: Manufacturer *Estimate for SI-Drive default Sport mode Intelligent mode is claimed to improve mileage by up to 10 percent. With the automatic, the base four-cylinder delivers modest power. There s enough oomph for grocery-getting and other errands, but the engine quickly gets winded when pushed hard. The transmission could use a fifth gear in many cases you can press the gas pedal halfway down without inducing a downshift, which doesn t help your passing confidence. A Sport mode holds gears longer and allows the engine to wring out a bit more power under hard acceleration, but I couldn t discern any quicker downshifting response, which is something this drivetrain sorely needs. The six-cylinder and turbocharged four-cylinder cars with the automatic transmission offer a Subaru Intelligent Drive system, which was available last year only with the turbo engine. SI-Drive maps out throttle response between three separate settings: Intelligent, Sport and Sport Sharp. The latter two accelerate more aggressively, while Intelligent Mode relaxes pedal response for a 10 percent improvement in overall gas mileage, Subaru says. The Inside As midsize cars go, the Outback s five-seat cabin feels intimate. It seems like there s a lot of space-saving going on: The window controls are tightly wedged below the door handles, and the center console also serves as the place to plug in your electronics. The power driver s seat has limited range I m 6 feet tall, and with the optional dual-pane moonroof , I needed to lower my seat all the way for adequate headroom. Total passenger volume ranges from 93 to 98 cubic feet, depending on whether you have a moonroof. As far as space for five occupants goes, sedans like the Toyota Camry and Nissan Altima offer slightly more. The dashboard is attractive, with handsome two-tone materials and a nicely textured steering wheel. I only wish the rest of the cabin measured up. The heated seat controls have a rickety feel, and the doors lack window frames, so they don t shut with as much heft as I ve come to expect in a midsize car. They also let in a significant amount of wind noise on the highway. Many other cars with frameless windows mostly coupes address road noise by powering the glass up an extra quarter-inch after the door has been shut, so it fits snug with the door seal. The Outback s windows do not. They don t all completely lower, either: The rear windows stop three-fourths of the way down at a crooked angle. Safety As of this writing, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety has not crash tested the Outback. Standard equipment includes four-wheel-disc antilock brakes, side-impact airbags for the front seats and side curtain airbags for both rows. An electronic stability system is optional. Outback in the Market If the Outback has something going for it, it s durability. The car s modest offroad credentials are rare among wagons, and the current generation, introduced for 2005, has returned impressive reliability ratings so far. It also holds a unique value proposition: There are precious few all-wheel-drive wagons that cost $25,000. Play with the criteria a bit, however, and the Outback s isolation breaks down. SUVs have the offroad talents, two-wheel-drive wagons have the cargo room, and midsize sedans have the passenger space and all three can be had for a similar price. With so many alternatives just a few steps away, I m not sure the Outback can still rely on its differences to keep buyers coming. Digging Deeper Apart from the sheet metal updates, the Outback hasn t changed much from last year. For more thoughts on this model, check out Joe Wiesenfelder s review of the 2007 model here . He drove the 2.5 XT Limited trim, which is mechanically identical to the 2008 2.5 XT Limited. Joe shares some thoughts on SI-Drive, as well as the Outback s turbocharged performance.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Subaru Outback 2.5I with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S4BP61C287323321
Stock: 11405NAAAG
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,000
Subaru City of Milwaukee - Milwaukee / Wisconsin
2008 Subaru Outback 2.5i White AWD 2.5L H4 SMPI SOHC This Subaru Outback is well equipped and includes these key features, Heated Seats, Front Heated Seats, AWD Saftey, Symmetrical All Wheel Drive, 17 x 7 7-Spoke Alloy Wheels, AM/FM radio, CD player, Power driver seat, Trailer Hitch. Schlossmann Subaru City of Milwaukee in Milwaukee, WI treats the needs of each individual customer with paramount concern. We know that you have high expectations, and as a car dealer we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding those standards each and every time. Allow us to demonstrate our commitment to excellence! Our experienced sales staff is eager to share its knowledge and enthusiasm with you. We encourage you to browse our online inventory, schedule a test drive and investigate financing options. You can also request more information about a vehicle using our online form or by calling 888-864-8183. This vehicle also may include the following 17 x 7 7-Spoke Alloy Wheels, AM/FM radio, CD player, Power driver seat, Trailer Hitch, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM Stereo w/Single-Disc CD Player, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: body-color, Cloth Upholstery, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer, and Variably intermittent wipers Please confirm actual equipment at the time of inspection.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Subaru Outback 2.5I with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S4BP61C387351516
Stock: J7838
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
