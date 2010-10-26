Used 2002 Subaru Outback for Sale Near Me
- 214,112 miles
$4,799
- 142,803 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Rental Use
$5,977
- 214,603 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,500
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 5 Owners, Rental Use
$4,495
- 184,798 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
- 170,323 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$3,599
- 184,226 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,000
- 145,464 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,000
- 228,527 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$6,000
- 189,698 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,495
- 214,613 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$3,995
- 208,482 milesNo accidents, 7 Owners, Corporate Fleet
- 229,903 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
- 143,226 miles
$6,999
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,999
- 231,945 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$2,650$592 Below Market
- 227,137 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$2,995$476 Below Market
- 144,567 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,457
Consumer Reviews for the Subaru Outback
Read recent reviews for the Subaru Outback
See all 149 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.1149 Reviews
Report abuse
speedballjet,10/26/2010
I purchased my 2002 Outback new 2/2002. During warranty, the automatic seat broke & would no longer adjust for height. It was fixed free of charge. Soon after warranty expired, the same problem. I've never fixed it because the cost is over $600-- ridiculous. I've only got 65,000 miles, just put new tires on the car, and my mechanic informs me that I have an oil leak and need head gaskets replaced. He showed me a Subaru Service Bulletin which extended the warranty to 8 yrs and 100,000 miles if vehicle leaking coolant. Long story short, even though I wasn't yet leaking coolant, Subaru agreed to pay for 1/2 cost including head gaskets, water pump, and seals. Cost to me $800. I still love the car.
