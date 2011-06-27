Estimated values
2006 Subaru Outback 2.5 XT Ltd 4dr Wagon AWD w/Ivory Int (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,034
|$4,282
|$4,969
|Clean
|$2,729
|$3,859
|$4,477
|Average
|$2,121
|$3,013
|$3,494
|Rough
|$1,513
|$2,167
|$2,511
Estimated values
2006 Subaru Outback 3.0 R VDC Limited 4dr Wagon AWD w/NAVI (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,135
|$2,445
|$2,621
|Clean
|$1,920
|$2,203
|$2,362
|Average
|$1,492
|$1,720
|$1,843
|Rough
|$1,064
|$1,237
|$1,325
Estimated values
2006 Subaru Outback 2.5i 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,294
|$3,331
|$3,901
|Clean
|$2,064
|$3,002
|$3,515
|Average
|$1,604
|$2,344
|$2,744
|Rough
|$1,144
|$1,686
|$1,972
Estimated values
2006 Subaru Outback 2.5i Limited 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,637
|$3,748
|$4,358
|Clean
|$2,372
|$3,377
|$3,926
|Average
|$1,843
|$2,637
|$3,064
|Rough
|$1,314
|$1,897
|$2,202
Estimated values
2006 Subaru Outback 2.5i Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,532
|$3,970
|$4,757
|Clean
|$2,278
|$3,578
|$4,286
|Average
|$1,770
|$2,794
|$3,345
|Rough
|$1,262
|$2,009
|$2,404
Estimated values
2006 Subaru Outback 2.5i 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,409
|$3,494
|$4,090
|Clean
|$2,167
|$3,148
|$3,686
|Average
|$1,684
|$2,458
|$2,876
|Rough
|$1,201
|$1,768
|$2,067
Estimated values
2006 Subaru Outback 2.5 XT Ltd 4dr Wagon AWD w/Black Int, NAVI (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,137
|$4,352
|$5,021
|Clean
|$2,823
|$3,923
|$4,524
|Average
|$2,193
|$3,063
|$3,531
|Rough
|$1,564
|$2,203
|$2,538
Estimated values
2006 Subaru Outback 2.5 XT 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,179
|$4,652
|$5,461
|Clean
|$2,860
|$4,193
|$4,921
|Average
|$2,222
|$3,274
|$3,841
|Rough
|$1,585
|$2,354
|$2,760
Estimated values
2006 Subaru Outback 3.0 R L.L.Bean Edition 4dr Wagon AWD (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,878
|$4,348
|$5,153
|Clean
|$2,589
|$3,918
|$4,643
|Average
|$2,012
|$3,059
|$3,624
|Rough
|$1,435
|$2,200
|$2,604
Estimated values
2006 Subaru Outback 3.0 R 4dr Wagon AWD (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,701
|$3,811
|$4,420
|Clean
|$2,430
|$3,434
|$3,983
|Average
|$1,888
|$2,681
|$3,109
|Rough
|$1,347
|$1,929
|$2,234
Estimated values
2006 Subaru Outback 2.5 XT Ltd 4dr Wagon AWD w/Ivory Int (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,851
|$3,994
|$4,623
|Clean
|$2,565
|$3,600
|$4,165
|Average
|$1,993
|$2,811
|$3,251
|Rough
|$1,421
|$2,022
|$2,336
Estimated values
2006 Subaru Outback 2.5 XT Ltd 4dr Wagon AWD w/Black Int (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,032
|$4,154
|$4,773
|Clean
|$2,728
|$3,744
|$4,300
|Average
|$2,120
|$2,923
|$3,356
|Rough
|$1,512
|$2,102
|$2,412
Estimated values
2006 Subaru Outback 2.5i Limited 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,456
|$3,553
|$4,154
|Clean
|$2,210
|$3,202
|$3,743
|Average
|$1,717
|$2,500
|$2,921
|Rough
|$1,225
|$1,798
|$2,100
Estimated values
2006 Subaru Outback 2.5 XT Ltd 4dr Wagon AWD w/Ivory Int, NAVI (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,492
|$5,087
|$5,962
|Clean
|$3,142
|$4,584
|$5,372
|Average
|$2,441
|$3,579
|$4,193
|Rough
|$1,741
|$2,574
|$3,013
Estimated values
2006 Subaru Outback 3.0 R L.L.Bean Edition 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,491
|$5,411
|$6,462
|Clean
|$3,141
|$4,876
|$5,823
|Average
|$2,440
|$3,807
|$4,544
|Rough
|$1,740
|$2,738
|$3,266
Estimated values
2006 Subaru Outback 3.0 R L.L.Bean Edition 4dr Sedan AWD w/NAVI (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,057
|$4,252
|$4,909
|Clean
|$2,750
|$3,832
|$4,424
|Average
|$2,137
|$2,992
|$3,452
|Rough
|$1,524
|$2,152
|$2,481
Estimated values
2006 Subaru Outback 3.0 R L.L.Bean Edition 4dr Wagon AWD w/NAVI (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,164
|$4,385
|$5,057
|Clean
|$2,847
|$3,952
|$4,557
|Average
|$2,212
|$3,086
|$3,556
|Rough
|$1,578
|$2,219
|$2,556
Estimated values
2006 Subaru Outback 2.5 XT 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,637
|$3,722
|$4,320
|Clean
|$2,372
|$3,354
|$3,893
|Average
|$1,843
|$2,619
|$3,038
|Rough
|$1,314
|$1,884
|$2,183
Estimated values
2006 Subaru Outback 2.5i Special Edition 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,520
|$3,575
|$4,154
|Clean
|$2,267
|$3,222
|$3,743
|Average
|$1,762
|$2,515
|$2,921
|Rough
|$1,256
|$1,809
|$2,100
Estimated values
2006 Subaru Outback 2.5 XT Ltd 4dr Wagon AWD w/Black Int (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,013
|$4,329
|$5,053
|Clean
|$2,711
|$3,902
|$4,553
|Average
|$2,107
|$3,046
|$3,554
|Rough
|$1,502
|$2,191
|$2,554