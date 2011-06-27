  1. Home
2006 Subaru Outback Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2006 Subaru Outback 2.5 XT Ltd 4dr Wagon AWD w/Ivory Int (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,034$4,282$4,969
Clean$2,729$3,859$4,477
Average$2,121$3,013$3,494
Rough$1,513$2,167$2,511
Estimated values
2006 Subaru Outback 3.0 R VDC Limited 4dr Wagon AWD w/NAVI (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,135$2,445$2,621
Clean$1,920$2,203$2,362
Average$1,492$1,720$1,843
Rough$1,064$1,237$1,325
Estimated values
2006 Subaru Outback 2.5i 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,294$3,331$3,901
Clean$2,064$3,002$3,515
Average$1,604$2,344$2,744
Rough$1,144$1,686$1,972
Estimated values
2006 Subaru Outback 2.5i Limited 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,637$3,748$4,358
Clean$2,372$3,377$3,926
Average$1,843$2,637$3,064
Rough$1,314$1,897$2,202
Estimated values
2006 Subaru Outback 2.5i Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,532$3,970$4,757
Clean$2,278$3,578$4,286
Average$1,770$2,794$3,345
Rough$1,262$2,009$2,404
Estimated values
2006 Subaru Outback 2.5i 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,409$3,494$4,090
Clean$2,167$3,148$3,686
Average$1,684$2,458$2,876
Rough$1,201$1,768$2,067
Estimated values
2006 Subaru Outback 2.5 XT Ltd 4dr Wagon AWD w/Black Int, NAVI (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,137$4,352$5,021
Clean$2,823$3,923$4,524
Average$2,193$3,063$3,531
Rough$1,564$2,203$2,538
Estimated values
2006 Subaru Outback 2.5 XT 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,179$4,652$5,461
Clean$2,860$4,193$4,921
Average$2,222$3,274$3,841
Rough$1,585$2,354$2,760
Estimated values
2006 Subaru Outback 3.0 R L.L.Bean Edition 4dr Wagon AWD (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,878$4,348$5,153
Clean$2,589$3,918$4,643
Average$2,012$3,059$3,624
Rough$1,435$2,200$2,604
Estimated values
2006 Subaru Outback 3.0 R 4dr Wagon AWD (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,701$3,811$4,420
Clean$2,430$3,434$3,983
Average$1,888$2,681$3,109
Rough$1,347$1,929$2,234
Estimated values
2006 Subaru Outback 2.5 XT Ltd 4dr Wagon AWD w/Ivory Int (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,851$3,994$4,623
Clean$2,565$3,600$4,165
Average$1,993$2,811$3,251
Rough$1,421$2,022$2,336
Estimated values
2006 Subaru Outback 2.5 XT Ltd 4dr Wagon AWD w/Black Int (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,032$4,154$4,773
Clean$2,728$3,744$4,300
Average$2,120$2,923$3,356
Rough$1,512$2,102$2,412
Estimated values
2006 Subaru Outback 2.5i Limited 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,456$3,553$4,154
Clean$2,210$3,202$3,743
Average$1,717$2,500$2,921
Rough$1,225$1,798$2,100
Estimated values
2006 Subaru Outback 2.5 XT Ltd 4dr Wagon AWD w/Ivory Int, NAVI (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,492$5,087$5,962
Clean$3,142$4,584$5,372
Average$2,441$3,579$4,193
Rough$1,741$2,574$3,013
Estimated values
2006 Subaru Outback 3.0 R L.L.Bean Edition 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,491$5,411$6,462
Clean$3,141$4,876$5,823
Average$2,440$3,807$4,544
Rough$1,740$2,738$3,266
Estimated values
2006 Subaru Outback 3.0 R L.L.Bean Edition 4dr Sedan AWD w/NAVI (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,057$4,252$4,909
Clean$2,750$3,832$4,424
Average$2,137$2,992$3,452
Rough$1,524$2,152$2,481
Estimated values
2006 Subaru Outback 3.0 R L.L.Bean Edition 4dr Wagon AWD w/NAVI (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,164$4,385$5,057
Clean$2,847$3,952$4,557
Average$2,212$3,086$3,556
Rough$1,578$2,219$2,556
Estimated values
2006 Subaru Outback 2.5 XT 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,637$3,722$4,320
Clean$2,372$3,354$3,893
Average$1,843$2,619$3,038
Rough$1,314$1,884$2,183
Estimated values
2006 Subaru Outback 2.5i Special Edition 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,520$3,575$4,154
Clean$2,267$3,222$3,743
Average$1,762$2,515$2,921
Rough$1,256$1,809$2,100
Estimated values
2006 Subaru Outback 2.5 XT Ltd 4dr Wagon AWD w/Black Int (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,013$4,329$5,053
Clean$2,711$3,902$4,553
Average$2,107$3,046$3,554
Rough$1,502$2,191$2,554
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2006 Subaru Outback on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2006 Subaru Outback with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,064 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,002 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Subaru Outback is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2006 Subaru Outback with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,064 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,002 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2006 Subaru Outback, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2006 Subaru Outback with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,064 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,002 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2006 Subaru Outback. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2006 Subaru Outback and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2006 Subaru Outback ranges from $1,144 to $3,901, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2006 Subaru Outback is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.