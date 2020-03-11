  1. Home
  2. Subaru
  3. Subaru Outback
  4. 2021 Subaru Outback

2021 Subaru Outback

2021 Subaru Outback
Ad
3 Offers Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Subaru Outback
VIEW OFFERS
Subaru.com
Coming Summer 2020

2021 Subaru Outback
Estimated Price: Starting around $27,000 (estimated)

What to expect
  • We expect few changes for the 2021 Outback
  • Part of the sixth Outback generation introduced for 2020
2021 Subaru Outback Review
by the Edmunds Experts03/11/2020
What is the Outback?

The Subaru Outback is classified as a midsize SUV, but in practice, it fills a middle ground between small and midsize classes. Within the Subaru lineup, it sits between the smaller Forester and the larger Ascent. Despite straddling the line between two vehicle classes, we count as its primary competition the Ford Edge, Honda Passport and Hyundai Santa Fe. The Outback gains an advantage over these rivals with its above-average off-road abilities, but more capable — and more expensive — all-terrain alternatives such as the Jeep Grand Cherokee and Toyota 4Runner are also in the class.

The Outback was fully redesigned for the 2020 model year, bringing it fully up-to-date with the rest of the Subaru lineup. Even in the base model, you get a lot for your money as it comes standard with advanced safety and driver assistance features. Among other Outback positive attributes, we include a spacious and comfortable interior, a strong turbocharged engine option and an easy-access roof. The Outback gets points deducted for its lack of personal-item storage, stiff ride quality with the turbocharged XT model, and climate controls that are on the small side. These gripes are minor, though, and are far from being deal-breakers.

Considering the Outback is still fresh off its redesign last year, we don't expect much to change for 2021. Perhaps we'll see the addition of some minor features, but that's it. That means if you're considering one, there's a high probability that you won't miss out on anything if you opt for a 2020 Outback.

EdmundsEdmunds says

Is your adventure-bound family looking for an SUV that can handle some light off-road excursions? Then the Subaru Outback should be on your short list. With a decent amount of ground clearance and standard all-wheel drive, it'll get you farther off the beaten path than more traditional SUVs. It won't beat some other off-road-capable choices in the class, but it costs several thousand dollars less.

Ad
Build Your Outback
137 people are viewing this car
MSRP$26,645 - $39,695
Features
Available in:
Available Colors
Exterior Colors
Avaliable in
Limited XT, Limited, Premium

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2021 Subaru Outback.

Trending topics in reviews

    Used Years for Subaru Outback
    2018
    2017
    2016
    2015
    2014
    2013
    2012
    2011
    2010
    2009
    2008
    2007
    2006
    2005
    2004
    2003
    2002
    2001
    2000
    Subaru Outback for sale
    2020
    2019
    2018
    2017
    2016
    2015
    2014
    2013
    2012
    2011
    2010
    2009
    2008
    2007
    2006
    2005
    2004
    2003
    2002
    2001
    2000

    Related Outback Articles

    Related 2021 Subaru Outback info

    Shop used vehicles in your area

    Popular new car reviews and ratings

    Vehicle rankings by type

    Lease deals by make

    Lease deals by model