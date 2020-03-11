What is the Outback?

The Subaru Outback is classified as a midsize SUV, but in practice, it fills a middle ground between small and midsize classes. Within the Subaru lineup, it sits between the smaller Forester and the larger Ascent. Despite straddling the line between two vehicle classes, we count as its primary competition the Ford Edge, Honda Passport and Hyundai Santa Fe. The Outback gains an advantage over these rivals with its above-average off-road abilities, but more capable — and more expensive — all-terrain alternatives such as the Jeep Grand Cherokee and Toyota 4Runner are also in the class.

The Outback was fully redesigned for the 2020 model year, bringing it fully up-to-date with the rest of the Subaru lineup. Even in the base model, you get a lot for your money as it comes standard with advanced safety and driver assistance features. Among other Outback positive attributes, we include a spacious and comfortable interior, a strong turbocharged engine option and an easy-access roof. The Outback gets points deducted for its lack of personal-item storage, stiff ride quality with the turbocharged XT model, and climate controls that are on the small side. These gripes are minor, though, and are far from being deal-breakers.

Considering the Outback is still fresh off its redesign last year, we don't expect much to change for 2021. Perhaps we'll see the addition of some minor features, but that's it. That means if you're considering one, there's a high probability that you won't miss out on anything if you opt for a 2020 Outback.