Vehicle overview

Even if the 2013 Subaru Outback never spent a second in the Australian expanse that inspired its name, it's reassuring to know that knotty, rutted desert roads pose minimal challenge for Subaru's crossover wagon. With 8.7 inches of ground clearance and standard all-wheel drive, the Outback is a rugged adventure vehicle that can negotiate dirt roads and snowed-in streets with confidence, even if rugged off-roading is out of the question.

A new, more fuel-efficient four-cylinder "boxer" engine helps the Outback straddle the line between wanderlust and daily frugality. When paired with Subaru's second-generation CVT, the four-cylinder Outback returns 30 highway mpg while still offering a civilized ride and the ability to get off the highway when inspiration strikes. Those seeking a little more power or wanting to maximize the Outback's 3,000-pound towing ability can opt for the gutsier six-cylinder model.

Inside the cabin, the Outback offers an attractive and spacious interior, with plenty of head- and legroom, even in the backseat. A generous cargo hold and clever roof rack with fold-out crossbars and numerous dealer-installed attachments make the Outback a practical alternative to larger crossovers. Few vehicles match the Outback when it comes to carrying around the large leisure items that come along with an active, outdoor lifestyle.

For 2013, the Subaru Outback also offers the optional EyeSight system, which uses two windshield-mounted cameras to adjust the adaptive cruise control, alert the driver if the car wanders out of its lane and apply braking to avoid or minimize a collision. This is safety technology we're accustomed to seeing from premium automakers, and its presence among more mainstream brands is encouraging.

Just as the real Australian Outback is a desolate place, the market for beefed-up, midsize all-wheel-drive wagons is pretty thin. The 2013 Toyota Venza is very similar in terms of size, capacity and power, but it's not off-road-oriented like the Outback. The 2013 Audi Allroad and 2013 Volvo XC70 are meant to travel off pavement, but cost significantly more. Beyond that, you're left with taller and less capable crossover SUVs like the Chevrolet Equinox and Honda CR-V. Ultimately, the Outback occupies its own space and comes highly recommended.