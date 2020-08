Used 2003 Subaru Outback for Sale Near Me

Lithia Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Fiat of Spokane - Spokane / Washington

FUEL EFFICIENT 28 MPG Hwy/22 MPG City! Outback trim. Heated Seats, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels, All Wheel Drive. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Heated Driver Seat, CD Player, Heated Seats. All Wheel Drive, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks, Heated Mirrors, Bucket Seats, 4-Wheel ABS. 5 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. 5 Star Passenger Side Crash Rating.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2003 Subaru Outback with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

22 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 26 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 4S3BH675X37630173

Stock: 7496D

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-13-2020