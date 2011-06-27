Estimated values
2011 Ram 3500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,546
|$21,511
|$25,082
|Clean
|$15,595
|$20,264
|$23,588
|Average
|$13,694
|$17,769
|$20,600
|Rough
|$11,793
|$15,274
|$17,613
Estimated values
2011 Ram 3500 ST 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,004
|$19,505
|$22,745
|Clean
|$14,142
|$18,374
|$21,390
|Average
|$12,418
|$16,112
|$18,681
|Rough
|$10,693
|$13,849
|$15,971
Estimated values
2011 Ram 3500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,671
|$24,273
|$28,304
|Clean
|$17,599
|$22,866
|$26,618
|Average
|$15,453
|$20,050
|$23,246
|Rough
|$13,308
|$17,235
|$19,875
Estimated values
2011 Ram 3500 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,224
|$27,592
|$32,174
|Clean
|$20,005
|$25,992
|$30,257
|Average
|$17,566
|$22,791
|$26,425
|Rough
|$15,127
|$19,591
|$22,592
Estimated values
2011 Ram 3500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,180
|$27,259
|$30,936
|Clean
|$20,906
|$25,678
|$29,094
|Average
|$18,357
|$22,516
|$25,408
|Rough
|$15,808
|$19,355
|$21,723
Estimated values
2011 Ram 3500 ST 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,364
|$21,274
|$24,806
|Clean
|$15,424
|$20,041
|$23,329
|Average
|$13,543
|$17,573
|$20,374
|Rough
|$11,663
|$15,105
|$17,419
Estimated values
2011 Ram 3500 SLT 4dr Mega Cab SB DRW (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,957
|$27,247
|$31,770
|Clean
|$19,753
|$25,667
|$29,878
|Average
|$17,345
|$22,506
|$26,093
|Rough
|$14,937
|$19,346
|$22,309
Estimated values
2011 Ram 3500 Laramie Lnghrn 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,582
|$31,746
|$36,202
|Clean
|$24,113
|$29,905
|$34,046
|Average
|$21,173
|$26,223
|$29,733
|Rough
|$18,233
|$22,540
|$25,421
Estimated values
2011 Ram 3500 SLT 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB DRW (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,721
|$29,540
|$34,444
|Clean
|$21,416
|$27,826
|$32,393
|Average
|$18,805
|$24,400
|$28,289
|Rough
|$16,194
|$20,974
|$24,186
Estimated values
2011 Ram 3500 Laramie Lnghrn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,648
|$35,611
|$40,643
|Clean
|$27,002
|$33,545
|$38,222
|Average
|$23,710
|$29,415
|$33,381
|Rough
|$20,418
|$25,284
|$28,539
Estimated values
2011 Ram 3500 Laramie Lnghrn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,138
|$34,602
|$39,281
|Clean
|$26,521
|$32,595
|$36,941
|Average
|$23,288
|$28,581
|$32,262
|Rough
|$20,054
|$24,568
|$27,583
Estimated values
2011 Ram 3500 ST 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,921
|$25,899
|$30,199
|Clean
|$18,777
|$24,397
|$28,400
|Average
|$16,487
|$21,393
|$24,803
|Rough
|$14,198
|$18,389
|$21,205
Estimated values
2011 Ram 3500 Laramie 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB DRW (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,784
|$32,133
|$36,719
|Clean
|$24,302
|$30,269
|$34,532
|Average
|$21,340
|$26,542
|$30,158
|Rough
|$18,377
|$22,815
|$25,784
Estimated values
2011 Ram 3500 ST 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,605
|$24,188
|$28,204
|Clean
|$17,536
|$22,786
|$26,524
|Average
|$15,398
|$19,980
|$23,164
|Rough
|$13,260
|$17,174
|$19,804
Estimated values
2011 Ram 3500 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,086
|$28,713
|$33,481
|Clean
|$20,817
|$27,048
|$31,486
|Average
|$18,279
|$23,717
|$27,498
|Rough
|$15,741
|$20,387
|$23,510
Estimated values
2011 Ram 3500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,045
|$27,360
|$31,902
|Clean
|$19,835
|$25,773
|$30,002
|Average
|$17,417
|$22,600
|$26,202
|Rough
|$14,999
|$19,426
|$22,401
Estimated values
2011 Ram 3500 Laramie Lnghrn 4dr Mega Cab SB DRW (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,253
|$32,485
|$36,992
|Clean
|$24,745
|$30,601
|$34,789
|Average
|$21,728
|$26,833
|$30,382
|Rough
|$18,711
|$23,065
|$25,975
Estimated values
2011 Ram 3500 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,900
|$30,442
|$34,456
|Clean
|$23,470
|$28,676
|$32,404
|Average
|$20,609
|$25,145
|$28,299
|Rough
|$17,747
|$21,614
|$24,195
Estimated values
2011 Ram 3500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,340
|$19,943
|$23,255
|Clean
|$14,458
|$18,787
|$21,869
|Average
|$12,696
|$16,473
|$19,099
|Rough
|$10,933
|$14,160
|$16,329
Estimated values
2011 Ram 3500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,901
|$24,572
|$28,652
|Clean
|$17,815
|$23,147
|$26,946
|Average
|$15,643
|$20,297
|$23,533
|Rough
|$13,471
|$17,447
|$20,119
Estimated values
2011 Ram 3500 Laramie 4dr Mega Cab SB DRW (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,382
|$27,798
|$32,413
|Clean
|$20,153
|$26,186
|$30,483
|Average
|$17,696
|$22,961
|$26,621
|Rough
|$15,239
|$19,737
|$22,760
Estimated values
2011 Ram 3500 Laramie Lnghrn 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB DRW (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,428
|$37,270
|$42,225
|Clean
|$28,680
|$35,109
|$39,710
|Average
|$25,184
|$30,786
|$34,680
|Rough
|$21,687
|$26,463
|$29,650
Estimated values
2011 Ram 3500 ST 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,709
|$21,724
|$25,331
|Clean
|$15,749
|$20,464
|$23,822
|Average
|$13,829
|$17,944
|$20,804
|Rough
|$11,909
|$15,425
|$17,787
Estimated values
2011 Ram 3500 Laramie Lnghrn 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,181
|$32,680
|$36,673
|Clean
|$25,620
|$30,785
|$34,489
|Average
|$22,496
|$26,994
|$30,120
|Rough
|$19,373
|$23,203
|$25,751
Estimated values
2011 Ram 3500 ST 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,500
|$18,851
|$21,982
|Clean
|$13,667
|$17,758
|$20,672
|Average
|$12,001
|$15,572
|$18,054
|Rough
|$10,335
|$13,385
|$15,435
Estimated values
2011 Ram 3500 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,162
|$31,412
|$36,628
|Clean
|$22,773
|$29,590
|$34,446
|Average
|$19,997
|$25,947
|$30,083
|Rough
|$17,221
|$22,303
|$25,720