2011 Ram 3500 Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2011 Ram 3500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,546$21,511$25,082
Clean$15,595$20,264$23,588
Average$13,694$17,769$20,600
Rough$11,793$15,274$17,613
Estimated values
2011 Ram 3500 ST 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,004$19,505$22,745
Clean$14,142$18,374$21,390
Average$12,418$16,112$18,681
Rough$10,693$13,849$15,971
Estimated values
2011 Ram 3500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,671$24,273$28,304
Clean$17,599$22,866$26,618
Average$15,453$20,050$23,246
Rough$13,308$17,235$19,875
Estimated values
2011 Ram 3500 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,224$27,592$32,174
Clean$20,005$25,992$30,257
Average$17,566$22,791$26,425
Rough$15,127$19,591$22,592
Estimated values
2011 Ram 3500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,180$27,259$30,936
Clean$20,906$25,678$29,094
Average$18,357$22,516$25,408
Rough$15,808$19,355$21,723
Estimated values
2011 Ram 3500 ST 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,364$21,274$24,806
Clean$15,424$20,041$23,329
Average$13,543$17,573$20,374
Rough$11,663$15,105$17,419
Estimated values
2011 Ram 3500 SLT 4dr Mega Cab SB DRW (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,957$27,247$31,770
Clean$19,753$25,667$29,878
Average$17,345$22,506$26,093
Rough$14,937$19,346$22,309
Estimated values
2011 Ram 3500 Laramie Lnghrn 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,582$31,746$36,202
Clean$24,113$29,905$34,046
Average$21,173$26,223$29,733
Rough$18,233$22,540$25,421
Estimated values
2011 Ram 3500 SLT 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB DRW (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,721$29,540$34,444
Clean$21,416$27,826$32,393
Average$18,805$24,400$28,289
Rough$16,194$20,974$24,186
Estimated values
2011 Ram 3500 Laramie Lnghrn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,648$35,611$40,643
Clean$27,002$33,545$38,222
Average$23,710$29,415$33,381
Rough$20,418$25,284$28,539
Estimated values
2011 Ram 3500 Laramie Lnghrn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,138$34,602$39,281
Clean$26,521$32,595$36,941
Average$23,288$28,581$32,262
Rough$20,054$24,568$27,583
Estimated values
2011 Ram 3500 ST 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,921$25,899$30,199
Clean$18,777$24,397$28,400
Average$16,487$21,393$24,803
Rough$14,198$18,389$21,205
Estimated values
2011 Ram 3500 Laramie 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB DRW (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,784$32,133$36,719
Clean$24,302$30,269$34,532
Average$21,340$26,542$30,158
Rough$18,377$22,815$25,784
Estimated values
2011 Ram 3500 ST 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,605$24,188$28,204
Clean$17,536$22,786$26,524
Average$15,398$19,980$23,164
Rough$13,260$17,174$19,804
Estimated values
2011 Ram 3500 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,086$28,713$33,481
Clean$20,817$27,048$31,486
Average$18,279$23,717$27,498
Rough$15,741$20,387$23,510
Estimated values
2011 Ram 3500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,045$27,360$31,902
Clean$19,835$25,773$30,002
Average$17,417$22,600$26,202
Rough$14,999$19,426$22,401
Estimated values
2011 Ram 3500 Laramie Lnghrn 4dr Mega Cab SB DRW (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,253$32,485$36,992
Clean$24,745$30,601$34,789
Average$21,728$26,833$30,382
Rough$18,711$23,065$25,975
Estimated values
2011 Ram 3500 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,900$30,442$34,456
Clean$23,470$28,676$32,404
Average$20,609$25,145$28,299
Rough$17,747$21,614$24,195
Estimated values
2011 Ram 3500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,340$19,943$23,255
Clean$14,458$18,787$21,869
Average$12,696$16,473$19,099
Rough$10,933$14,160$16,329
Estimated values
2011 Ram 3500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,901$24,572$28,652
Clean$17,815$23,147$26,946
Average$15,643$20,297$23,533
Rough$13,471$17,447$20,119
Estimated values
2011 Ram 3500 Laramie 4dr Mega Cab SB DRW (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,382$27,798$32,413
Clean$20,153$26,186$30,483
Average$17,696$22,961$26,621
Rough$15,239$19,737$22,760
Estimated values
2011 Ram 3500 Laramie Lnghrn 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB DRW (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,428$37,270$42,225
Clean$28,680$35,109$39,710
Average$25,184$30,786$34,680
Rough$21,687$26,463$29,650
Estimated values
2011 Ram 3500 ST 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,709$21,724$25,331
Clean$15,749$20,464$23,822
Average$13,829$17,944$20,804
Rough$11,909$15,425$17,787
Estimated values
2011 Ram 3500 Laramie Lnghrn 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,181$32,680$36,673
Clean$25,620$30,785$34,489
Average$22,496$26,994$30,120
Rough$19,373$23,203$25,751
Estimated values
2011 Ram 3500 ST 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,500$18,851$21,982
Clean$13,667$17,758$20,672
Average$12,001$15,572$18,054
Rough$10,335$13,385$15,435
Estimated values
2011 Ram 3500 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,162$31,412$36,628
Clean$22,773$29,590$34,446
Average$19,997$25,947$30,083
Rough$17,221$22,303$25,720
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2011 Ram 3500 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2011 Ram 3500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $13,667 for one in "Clean" condition and about $17,758 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Ram 3500 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2011 Ram 3500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $13,667 for one in "Clean" condition and about $17,758 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2011 Ram 3500, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2011 Ram 3500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $13,667 for one in "Clean" condition and about $17,758 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2011 Ram 3500. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2011 Ram 3500 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2011 Ram 3500 ranges from $10,335 to $21,982, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2011 Ram 3500 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.