  1. Home
  2. Porsche
  3. Porsche 911
  4. Used 2004 Porsche 911
  5. Review
  6. Used 2004 Porsche 911 Convertible
Consumer Rating
(68)
Appraise this car

Used 2004 Porsche 911 Convertible

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Pinpoint steering, effortless acceleration, industrial strength brakes, the soothing sound of a powerful flat six.
  • Interior quality doesn't match sticker price, outlandish option prices.
Other years
Porsche 911 for Sale
List Price Range
$26,695 - $57,999
Used 911 for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale

Used 2004 Porsche 911 Convertible for Sale

Dealer Notes
This Loaded 2004 Porsche 911 Carrera RWD 2-Door Luxury Sport Convertible is proudly offered by Trust Auto If you're a driving enthusiast, you'll be grateful for the chance to drive this Porsche 911 Carrera convertible. You'll discover what millions of convertible owners have known for years -- nothing beats an open air experience. Sophistication & understated luxury comes standard on this Porsche 911 Carrera . Well-known by many, the 911 has become a household name in the realm of quality and prestige. Enjoy the grip and control of AWD performance in this nicely equipped Porsche 911 Carrera . The 911 Carrera is well maintained and has just 89,237mi. This low amount of miles makes this vehicle incomparable to the competition. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Porsche 911 Carrera . With all records included, drive away confidently knowing the complete history of this Porsche 911 Carrera . This gently driven vehicle has been well-kept and still has the showroom shine. *30 DAYS / 1000 MILES POWER-TRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED (ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIALS)* *TRADE INS ARE WELCOME* Trust Auto is one of the top pre-owned vehicle dealer in Maryland. We provide quality vehicles of various makes and models with the most competitive prices in the region. Trust Auto is dedicated to make your vehicle shopping experience hassle free and straight forward. With that in mind we fully inspect, service and detail all cars in the lot. We are open 6 days a week now FOR YOU!!! Monday - Saturday 9am - 7pm. Some vehicle information and pricing may be unintentionally missing or inaccurate, and Trust Auto will endeavor to correct such discrepancies in a commercially reasonable manner after being notified of any errors. Pricing errors and listing errors are considered invalid and may not be honored at the sole discretion of Trust Auto. Prices subject to change without notice and do not include Title, License, Registration Fees, State or Local Taxes, $895 PDI & $499 Dealer Processing Fees. Please contact seller for vehicle availability. All vehicles with PDI are sold with a 30 day / 1,000 mile warranty OR with a 3 month / 4,500 mile warranty if vehicle is Certified Pre-Owned! EPA mileage estimates are provided for comparison purposes only. Actual mileage may vary depending on driving conditions, driving habits, and vehicle maintenance. Mileage listings are estimates and are not necessarily accurate odometer readings.
Dealer Notes
2004 Porsche 911 C2 Cabriolet in Atlas grey metallic with a black top and black leather interior. This car has a manual transmission.This 911 was purchased from a local client and serviced here in our shop. With only 48k miles it was just driven enough to keep the engine and seals well oiled, but not so much to cause premature wear & tear. Please note that the IMS bearing service has not been completed, but available to those who wish to have it done. A fine example of a 996 911 that you can enjoy for the summer!A Porsche branded extended service contract or other products might be available to help protect your vehicle.Factory Options342 Heated Seats415 18" Turbo Look II Wheel551 Wind Deflector680 BOSE High End Sound Package692 Remote 6-Disc CD Changer750 Delete HardtopP15 Power SeatsP74 Bi-Xenon Headlights with WasherX54 Stainless Steel Exhaust PipesXCZ Sport shifterXME Rear Center Console in Exterior ColorXSC Porsche Crest in the HeadrestCall us today at 410.902.1200 and ask for Porsche Sales for more information!
Dealer Notes
Huber Motor Cars are big Porsche fans! Our owner is a Porsche collector and our General Manager personally selects all our pre-loved Porches for sale. We specialize in 2013-2016 Porsche Caymans and Boxsters. We have an onsite Porsche mechanic who personally pre-purchase inspects every Porsche we sell. We are confident you will find a Porsche you will fall in love with at Huber Motor Cars, your pre-loved Porsche destination!This 2004 Midnight Blue Metallic Porsche 911 Turbo AWD is well equipped and includes these features and benefits:Clean CARFAX. 1 Key, Remote CD Changer (6 DISC), 2D Cabriolet, AWD, Wheel Caps w/Colored Porsche Crest.
cash graphic with confetti

Get More For Your Trade-In

2004 Porsche 911 appraisal values can range from $9,290 - $20,292.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Still the quintessential sports car after four decades, the 2004 Porsche 911 has a unique blend of style, performance and sound that's unmatched by anything on the road.

2004 Highlights

For the 2004 Porsche 911, cabriolet versions of the C4S and Turbo models join the lineup along with the GT3 and a 40th Anniversary model. A mechanical rear differential lock is a new option for Carrera coupes, while the options list for the Carrera 4S adds a new Aerokit, two new types of 18-inch wheels and the Porsche Ceramic Composite Brake system (PCCB). Turbo models get a new tachometer and additional 18-inch wheel options. Finally, the GT2 model receives a boost in power along with brake and chassis upgrades.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the Used 2004 Porsche 911 Convertible.

5(88%)
4(7%)
3(5%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
68 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 68 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

3 in 1:Turbo
Dave,02/08/2016
Turbo AWD 2dr Cabriolet (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 6M)
Hardtop or convertible or soft top up!!! Performance, 4WD and handling are simply flawless! Gergeous wide hips stance, Gt2 Tech Art nose with eyelids and X50 package is all business. The "whoa" appearance is as close to the need to unleash its twin turbo furry! ... Total SoCal sports car! But... recently moved to the Midwest!! Struggling with selling it now!!
Drove It for Fun...and Bought It
puma,12/06/2004
Carrera 4 AWD 2dr Cabriolet (3.6L 6cyl 6M)
I was at my dealership replacing a bent rim on my '99 996. Wwhile waiting I test drove the 04 Porsche 911 C4S. Even though the salesperson said "we're dealing on this last '04" I thought it would be "joy" ride to kill some time. We'll the ride, speed and handling made me start thinking "how much of a trade could I get for the 996". First, this car is glued to the road. You'll have to drive off a bridge to get the back to come out. Second, the throttle is by far more responsive and the torque is very impressive compared to my 996. Third:, the new cabs are quieter than mine and the bose stereo is much better. Last, but not least, the car at high speeds (100+) keeps its front end glued. I bought it.
996 C4S
docnitrox,06/09/2004
Carrera 4S AWD 2dr Cabriolet (3.6L 6cyl 6M)
2 months old, what a car! Yes, it is expensive, the options are outrageous,but once you get behind the wheel , start the engine...well the adventure begins...
2004 Porsche Turbo Cabriolet
cam man,11/29/2003
Turbo AWD 2dr Cabriolet (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 6M)
Very refined automobile, excellent all- purpose car. Drives well in the city but runs quick on the back roads. Very civil when needed yet aggressive when you want to be. Love the way it can exit a corner. Great driver feedback from steering wheel. Super smooth engine with smooth clutch action.
See all 68 reviews of the Used 2004 Porsche 911 Convertible
Write a review

Features & Specs

See all Used 2004 Porsche 911 Convertible specs & features 
More about the 2004 Porsche 911

Used 2004 Porsche 911 Convertible Overview

The Used 2004 Porsche 911 Convertible is offered in the following styles: Turbo AWD 2dr Cabriolet (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 6M), Carrera Rwd 2dr Cabriolet (3.6L 6cyl 6M), Carrera 4S AWD 2dr Cabriolet (3.6L 6cyl 6M), and Carrera 4 AWD 2dr Cabriolet (3.6L 6cyl 6M). Pre-owned Porsche 911 Convertible models are available with a 3.6 L-liter gas engine, with output up to 415 hp, depending on engine type. The Used 2004 Porsche 911 Convertible comes with all wheel drive, and rear wheel drive. Available transmissions include: 6-speed manual. The Used 2004 Porsche 911 Convertible comes with a 4 yr./ 50000 mi. basic warranty, a 4 yr./ 50000 mi. roadside warranty, and a 4 yr./ 50000 mi. powertrain warranty.

What's a good price on a Used 2004 Porsche 911 Convertible?

Price comparisons for Used 2004 Porsche 911 Convertible trim styles:

  • The Used 2004 Porsche 911 Convertible Carrera is priced between $26,695 and$32,888 with odometer readings between 48716 and89237 miles.
  • The Used 2004 Porsche 911 Convertible Turbo is priced between $57,999 and$57,999 with odometer readings between 66609 and66609 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2004 Porsche 911 Convertibles are available in my area?

Used 2004 Porsche 911 Convertible Listings and Inventory

There are currently 3 used and CPO 2004 Porsche 911 Convertibles listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $26,695 and mileage as low as 48716 miles. Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a prew-owned vehicle from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a used or CPO vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2004 Porsche 911 Convertible.

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2004 Porsche 911 Convertible for sale near you.

Can't find a used 2004 Porsche 911 911 Convertible you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Porsche 911 for sale - 8 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $19,006.

Find a used Porsche for sale - 12 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $11,794.

Find a used certified pre-owned Porsche 911 for sale - 2 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $14,957.

Find a used certified pre-owned Porsche for sale - 5 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $16,095.

Should I lease or buy a 2004 Porsche 911?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Porsche lease specials
Check out Porsche 911 lease specials

Related Used 2004 Porsche 911 Convertible info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Recommended

Other models