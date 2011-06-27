Used 2004 Porsche 911 Convertible
Type:
Pros & Cons
- Pinpoint steering, effortless acceleration, industrial strength brakes, the soothing sound of a powerful flat six.
- Interior quality doesn't match sticker price, outlandish option prices.
Other years
List Price Range
$26,695 - $57,999
Used 2004 Porsche 911 Convertible for Sale
89,237 miles
Used 2004
Porsche 911
Carrera
(1)
Trust Auto
36.8 mi away
List$26,695
Est.Loan: $486/mo
Dealer Notes
This Loaded 2004 Porsche 911 Carrera RWD 2-Door Luxury Sport Convertible is proudly offered by Trust Auto If you're a driving enthusiast, you'll be grateful for the chance to drive this Porsche 911 Carrera convertible. You'll discover what millions of convertible owners have known for years -- nothing beats an open air experience. Sophistication & understated luxury comes standard on this Porsche 911 Carrera . Well-known by many, the 911 has become a household name in the realm of quality and prestige. Enjoy the grip and control of AWD performance in this nicely equipped Porsche 911 Carrera . The 911 Carrera is well maintained and has just 89,237mi. This low amount of miles makes this vehicle incomparable to the competition. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Porsche 911 Carrera . With all records included, drive away confidently knowing the complete history of this Porsche 911 Carrera . This gently driven vehicle has been well-kept and still has the showroom shine. *30 DAYS / 1000 MILES POWER-TRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED (ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIALS)* *TRADE INS ARE WELCOME* Trust Auto is one of the top pre-owned vehicle dealer in Maryland. We provide quality vehicles of various makes and models with the most competitive prices in the region. Trust Auto is dedicated to make your vehicle shopping experience hassle free and straight forward. With that in mind we fully inspect, service and detail all cars in the lot. We are open 6 days a week now FOR YOU!!! Monday - Saturday 9am - 7pm. Some vehicle information and pricing may be unintentionally missing or inaccurate, and Trust Auto will endeavor to correct such discrepancies in a commercially reasonable manner after being notified of any errors. Pricing errors and listing errors are considered invalid and may not be honored at the sole discretion of Trust Auto. Prices subject to change without notice and do not include Title, License, Registration Fees, State or Local Taxes, $895 PDI & $499 Dealer Processing Fees. Please contact seller for vehicle availability. All vehicles with PDI are sold with a 30 day / 1,000 mile warranty OR with a 3 month / 4,500 mile warranty if vehicle is Certified Pre-Owned! EPA mileage estimates are provided for comparison purposes only. Actual mileage may vary depending on driving conditions, driving habits, and vehicle maintenance. Mileage listings are estimates and are not necessarily accurate odometer readings.
48,716 miles
Used 2004
Porsche 911
Carrera
(1)
Porsche Owings Mills
46.1 mi away
Est.Loan: $598/mo
Dealer Notes
2004 Porsche 911 C2 Cabriolet in Atlas grey metallic with a black top and black leather interior. This car has a manual transmission.This 911 was purchased from a local client and serviced here in our shop. With only 48k miles it was just driven enough to keep the engine and seals well oiled, but not so much to cause premature wear & tear. Please note that the IMS bearing service has not been completed, but available to those who wish to have it done. A fine example of a 996 911 that you can enjoy for the summer!A Porsche branded extended service contract or other products might be available to help protect your vehicle.Factory Options342 Heated Seats415 18" Turbo Look II Wheel551 Wind Deflector680 BOSE High End Sound Package692 Remote 6-Disc CD Changer750 Delete HardtopP15 Power SeatsP74 Bi-Xenon Headlights with WasherX54 Stainless Steel Exhaust PipesXCZ Sport shifterXME Rear Center Console in Exterior ColorXSC Porsche Crest in the HeadrestCall us today at 410.902.1200 and ask for Porsche Sales for more information!
66,609 miles
Used 2004
Porsche 911
Turbo
Mercedes-Benz of Fredericksburg
49.8 mi away
List$57,999
Est.Loan: $1,055/mo
Dealer Notes
Huber Motor Cars are big Porsche fans! Our owner is a Porsche collector and our General Manager personally selects all our pre-loved Porches for sale. We specialize in 2013-2016 Porsche Caymans and Boxsters. We have an onsite Porsche mechanic who personally pre-purchase inspects every Porsche we sell. We are confident you will find a Porsche you will fall in love with at Huber Motor Cars, your pre-loved Porsche destination!This 2004 Midnight Blue Metallic Porsche 911 Turbo AWD is well equipped and includes these features and benefits:Clean CARFAX. 1 Key, Remote CD Changer (6 DISC), 2D Cabriolet, AWD, Wheel Caps w/Colored Porsche Crest.
2004 Porsche 911 appraisal values can range from $9,290 - $20,292.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the Used 2004 Porsche 911 Convertible.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Dave,02/08/2016
Turbo AWD 2dr Cabriolet (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 6M)
Hardtop or convertible or soft top up!!! Performance, 4WD and handling are simply flawless! Gergeous wide hips stance, Gt2 Tech Art nose with eyelids and X50 package is all business. The "whoa" appearance is as close to the need to unleash its twin turbo furry! ... Total SoCal sports car! But... recently moved to the Midwest!! Struggling with selling it now!!
puma,12/06/2004
Carrera 4 AWD 2dr Cabriolet (3.6L 6cyl 6M)
I was at my dealership replacing a bent rim on my '99 996. Wwhile waiting I test drove the 04 Porsche 911 C4S. Even though the salesperson said "we're dealing on this last '04" I thought it would be "joy" ride to kill some time. We'll the ride, speed and handling made me start thinking "how much of a trade could I get for the 996". First, this car is glued to the road. You'll have to drive off a bridge to get the back to come out. Second, the throttle is by far more responsive and the torque is very impressive compared to my 996. Third:, the new cabs are quieter than mine and the bose stereo is much better. Last, but not least, the car at high speeds (100+) keeps its front end glued. I bought it.
docnitrox,06/09/2004
Carrera 4S AWD 2dr Cabriolet (3.6L 6cyl 6M)
2 months old, what a car! Yes, it is expensive, the options are outrageous,but once you get behind the wheel , start the engine...well the adventure begins...
cam man,11/29/2003
Turbo AWD 2dr Cabriolet (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 6M)
Very refined automobile, excellent all- purpose car. Drives well in the city but runs quick on the back roads. Very civil when needed yet aggressive when you want to be. Love the way it can exit a corner. Great driver feedback from steering wheel. Super smooth engine with smooth clutch action.
Features & SpecsSee all Used 2004 Porsche 911 Convertible specs & features
