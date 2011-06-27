  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan Quest
  4. Used 2011 Nissan Quest
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2011 Nissan Quest Consumer Reviews

More about the 2011 Quest
5(50%)4(25%)3(10%)2(15%)1(0%)
4.1
20 reviews
Write a review
See all Quests for sale
List Price Range
$8,498 - $17,998
Used Quest for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
1234

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

3,000 miles and still going strong!

bigal1020, 10/03/2011
16 of 16 people found this review helpful

After having owned a new 2011 Nissan Quest SL for 2 months now I wanted to share some of my honest feedback. 1st we are still glad with our choice to purchase this van over the rivals of Toyota and Honda. The quality is amazing and the interior is very luxurious. My refrigerator recently went out and I was able to haul a brand new Maytag side by side refrigerator in the back of this van. If you need more space than that go buy a Uhaul. Not to mention I still had space in the back floor compartment. Also in every review you will read that the cubic feet is less in the Nissan with all seats folded. True but remember they are not counting the 30 cu ft you have in the back storage well.

Report Abuse

Smooth Ride

lexluthier, 07/08/2011
22 of 26 people found this review helpful

My 2011 Quest LE is the finest family vehicle I have ever had, and I own a Mercedes and a Lexus. The CVT and time tested engine do not have the hesitations of the Odyssey and the interior is the most plush of any of the vans, The kids love the dual sunroofs and Mom likes the XM radio, traffic, and weather alerts. I love the sound system and even with it's weight, the tight handling. Go for the LE. It is worth the extra cost.

Report Abuse

I'm glad I give the Quest a look.

texas_daddy, 06/22/2011
20 of 29 people found this review helpful

After spending nearly 3 months on and off test driving both used and every new minivan currently on the market, I finally drove the Nissan Quest. Without realizing it, I saved the best for last. My wife and I were both unexcited about purchasing a new van to replace our 10 year old MPV. But after driving the Quest we were finally able stay goodbye and sign on the dotted line. The Sienna, Odyssey just didn't have the same quiet and refined ride that the Quest has. Nor did they have the same level of quality materials used on the interior of the Quest. We were impressed.

Report Abuse

Nissan Quest Rocks

jimboy435, 05/02/2011
20 of 29 people found this review helpful

When we had our 2nd child, I knew we had to get a minivan. I was dreading to buy a minivan but when I saw the Quest, it was match made in heaven. I was confused, does it look like a minivan, a crossover or what? Well folks, do yourself a favor & test drive this minivan before you even try to buy the Odyssey or the Sienna. I have owned Honda's in the past & I did like the Odyssey, however the bland interior & so-so looks made me go towards the Quest. If you want to use your mini-van as a U-hauler, then go for the Odyssey or the Sienna but if you want to easily convert the minivan to a hauler, Quest should be your choice. And to make it more sweeter, I got it $2k under invoice.

Report Abuse

Loved, then not so loved.

p_c, 01/06/2015
SV 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
12 of 17 people found this review helpful

We really, really wanted to continue liking our 2011 Quest, but it has gotten to the point that we are selling it before paying it off and getting out of the vehicle before something major (a.k.a. expensive) occurs. Within 1 year, both front doors required the bolts to be re-tightened as they got loose. That is ridiculous as a quality assurance problem from the factory. Within 2.5 years, it required new tires all the way around. 30k miles. Engine starting occasionally sputters, fails to start. It has run rough until warming up as well. Accessory belt is squeaking when humid outside and engine is cold. Engine oil change had metal bits recently, 32k miles. Brake job required, 33k.

Report Abuse
1234
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Quests for sale

Related Used 2011 Nissan Quest info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles