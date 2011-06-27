Used 2011 Nissan Quest Consumer Reviews

3,000 miles and still going strong! bigal1020 , 10/03/2011 16 of 16 people found this review helpful After having owned a new 2011 Nissan Quest SL for 2 months now I wanted to share some of my honest feedback. 1st we are still glad with our choice to purchase this van over the rivals of Toyota and Honda. The quality is amazing and the interior is very luxurious. My refrigerator recently went out and I was able to haul a brand new Maytag side by side refrigerator in the back of this van. If you need more space than that go buy a Uhaul. Not to mention I still had space in the back floor compartment. Also in every review you will read that the cubic feet is less in the Nissan with all seats folded. True but remember they are not counting the 30 cu ft you have in the back storage well. Report Abuse

Smooth Ride lexluthier , 07/08/2011 22 of 26 people found this review helpful My 2011 Quest LE is the finest family vehicle I have ever had, and I own a Mercedes and a Lexus. The CVT and time tested engine do not have the hesitations of the Odyssey and the interior is the most plush of any of the vans, The kids love the dual sunroofs and Mom likes the XM radio, traffic, and weather alerts. I love the sound system and even with it's weight, the tight handling. Go for the LE. It is worth the extra cost.

I'm glad I give the Quest a look. texas_daddy , 06/22/2011 20 of 29 people found this review helpful After spending nearly 3 months on and off test driving both used and every new minivan currently on the market, I finally drove the Nissan Quest. Without realizing it, I saved the best for last. My wife and I were both unexcited about purchasing a new van to replace our 10 year old MPV. But after driving the Quest we were finally able stay goodbye and sign on the dotted line. The Sienna, Odyssey just didn't have the same quiet and refined ride that the Quest has. Nor did they have the same level of quality materials used on the interior of the Quest. We were impressed.

Nissan Quest Rocks jimboy435 , 05/02/2011 20 of 29 people found this review helpful When we had our 2nd child, I knew we had to get a minivan. I was dreading to buy a minivan but when I saw the Quest, it was match made in heaven. I was confused, does it look like a minivan, a crossover or what? Well folks, do yourself a favor & test drive this minivan before you even try to buy the Odyssey or the Sienna. I have owned Honda's in the past & I did like the Odyssey, however the bland interior & so-so looks made me go towards the Quest. If you want to use your mini-van as a U-hauler, then go for the Odyssey or the Sienna but if you want to easily convert the minivan to a hauler, Quest should be your choice. And to make it more sweeter, I got it $2k under invoice.