Estimated values
2011 Nissan Quest SV 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,559
|$6,427
|$7,836
|Clean
|$4,378
|$6,171
|$7,491
|Average
|$4,017
|$5,658
|$6,799
|Rough
|$3,657
|$5,146
|$6,107
Estimated values
2011 Nissan Quest SL 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,218
|$7,093
|$8,517
|Clean
|$5,012
|$6,810
|$8,141
|Average
|$4,599
|$6,245
|$7,389
|Rough
|$4,186
|$5,679
|$6,638
Estimated values
2011 Nissan Quest LE 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,557
|$7,568
|$9,093
|Clean
|$5,337
|$7,266
|$8,692
|Average
|$4,897
|$6,662
|$7,889
|Rough
|$4,457
|$6,059
|$7,087
Estimated values
2011 Nissan Quest S 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,156
|$5,714
|$6,894
|Clean
|$3,992
|$5,487
|$6,590
|Average
|$3,663
|$5,031
|$5,982
|Rough
|$3,334
|$4,575
|$5,373