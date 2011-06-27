  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan Quest
  4. Used 2011 Nissan Quest
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2011 Nissan Quest S Features & Specs

More about the 2011 Quest
Overview
Starting MSRP
$27,750
See Quest Inventory
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$27,750
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$27,750
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)380.0/480.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$27,750
Torque240 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower260 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle36.1 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$27,750
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$27,750
diversity antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$27,750
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
simulated wood trim on doorsyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Front and rear air conditioningyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
simulated wood trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$27,750
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$27,750
Cargo Netyes
Value Cargo Packageyes
Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$27,750
low fuel level warningyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,750
Front head room42.1 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room64.5 in.
Front leg room43.8 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room57.3 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,750
Rear head room41.6 in.
Rear hip Room66.0 in.
Rear leg room36.7 in.
Rear shoulder room63.2 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$27,750
Tow Packageyes
Roof Rail Cross Barsyes
Roof Railsyes
Illuminated Kick Plateyes
Protection Packageyes
Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$27,750
Front track68.1 in.
Maximum cargo capacity108.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight4367 lbs.
Gross weight5818 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place25.7 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.32 cd.
Angle of approach13.2 degrees
Maximum payload1451 lbs.
Angle of departure17.1 degrees
Length200.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance6.2 in.
Height71.5 in.
Wheel base118.1 in.
Width77.6 in.
Rear track68.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$27,750
Exterior Colors
  • Titanium Beige
  • Brilliant Silver Metallic
  • Platinum Graphite Metallic
  • White Pearl
  • Twilight Gray
Interior Colors
  • Beige, cloth
  • Gray, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$27,750
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
P225/65R16 tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$27,750
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$27,750
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Quest Inventory

Related Used 2011 Nissan Quest S info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles