Used 1996 Nissan Quest Consumer Reviews
Love my Nissan Quest Minivan
I love this vehicle. I have put 56,000+ miles on it since I purchased it approx. 4 years ago and have had no major issues, other than normal maintenance. I feel safe no matter where I go; in-city or on the road. As with any car, though, keepting the oil changed regularly is a must. The Quest doesn't "eat" brakes as a few cars I have previously owned tended to do. One thing that has happened that I'm not so thrilled about is the automatic antenea has quite working but the radio still works just fine. In the future, I will continue to buy Nissan or foreign-made cars. I don't make enough money to take chances.
Great vehicle
Absolutely the most reliable vehicle I've ever owned. Over 120,00 original miles with no major mechanical problems. Excellent handling and acceleration for a van, and better than many cars I've driven
Nissan Quest
I purchased this Nissan Quest twelve years ago & had no problems with it whatsoever. It has now 148,000 miles & still runs like a new car. Problem is I like to buy something newer & I'm not sure what to buy, not only that, I don't want to give this car away. In my opinion this car is worth much more than what the book shows.
Best car we ever had in our family !
We love this car. We bought it in 1996 in California. It was our family car - 3 kids + 1dog. 55.000 miles - driving all year - never had any problem. Family moved - we shipped the car to Germany. Have been driving the car all the years - super cold winter, snow, Oktoberfest, hot summers.... never ever had any problems. Sparc plugs the same... Our grandchild likes the car. We had lots of other cars - BMW, Mercedes etc... they all had quality issues. Mercedes pretty bad. The Nissan Quest 1996 is a dream car. Pleasure to drive - still. Looks like pretty new - no rost, no problems. Our kids are out of the house and this car is still doing very well. It has 112.000 miles - BEST CAR EVER !!!
Started out Great but....
We bought this van to haul our family back to Nebraska to visit family, this van started out being a very nice reliable van but, after about 5 trips to NE and once to AR. and back to MN. It developed an exhaust leak that can't be found or fixed and as a result doesn't have good acceleration or power. Likes to eat up batteries, in the time we have owed, it has used 4. We also had to replace the radiator at about 110,000 miles. Would not recommend this van to a friend. This van has never left us stranded but, always seems to need some thing done.
