Used 1996 Nissan Quest GXE Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)320.0/420.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size3.0 l
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Height68.0 in.
Wheel base112.2 in.
Length189.9 in.
Width73.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Island Lilac Pearl Metallic
  • Graphite Metallic
  • Pure White
  • Outback Gold Pearl Metallic
  • Carbbean Blue Metallic
  • Titanium Frost Metallic
  • Wedgewood Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Ocean Teal Metallic
  • Torreador Red Pearl Metallic
  • Light Argentine Green Metallic
