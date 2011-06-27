Estimated values
2014 Nissan Pathfinder SL Hybrid 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl S/C gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,128
|$14,472
|$16,580
|Clean
|$11,707
|$13,958
|$15,973
|Average
|$10,866
|$12,929
|$14,760
|Rough
|$10,026
|$11,901
|$13,547
Estimated values
2014 Nissan Pathfinder SV 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,549
|$12,594
|$14,430
|Clean
|$10,184
|$12,146
|$13,902
|Average
|$9,452
|$11,251
|$12,846
|Rough
|$8,721
|$10,356
|$11,791
Estimated values
2014 Nissan Pathfinder SV Hybrid 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl S/C gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,447
|$13,112
|$15,504
|Clean
|$10,085
|$12,646
|$14,937
|Average
|$9,361
|$11,714
|$13,802
|Rough
|$8,636
|$10,782
|$12,668
Estimated values
2014 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,228
|$15,619
|$17,769
|Clean
|$12,769
|$15,064
|$17,119
|Average
|$11,852
|$13,953
|$15,819
|Rough
|$10,935
|$12,843
|$14,518
Estimated values
2014 Nissan Pathfinder SL 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,179
|$13,400
|$15,396
|Clean
|$10,792
|$12,924
|$14,833
|Average
|$10,017
|$11,971
|$13,706
|Rough
|$9,242
|$11,019
|$12,579
Estimated values
2014 Nissan Pathfinder SV Hybrid 4dr SUV 4WD (2.5L 4cyl S/C gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,718
|$14,019
|$16,088
|Clean
|$11,312
|$13,521
|$15,500
|Average
|$10,500
|$12,525
|$14,323
|Rough
|$9,687
|$11,528
|$13,145
Estimated values
2014 Nissan Pathfinder S 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,220
|$11,195
|$12,969
|Clean
|$8,900
|$10,797
|$12,495
|Average
|$8,261
|$10,001
|$11,546
|Rough
|$7,622
|$9,205
|$10,597
Estimated values
2014 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum Hybrid 4dr SUV 4WD (2.5L 4cyl S/C gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,995
|$16,546
|$18,840
|Clean
|$13,509
|$15,958
|$18,151
|Average
|$12,539
|$14,782
|$16,772
|Rough
|$11,569
|$13,606
|$15,393
Estimated values
2014 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum Hybrid 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl S/C gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,980
|$15,767
|$18,270
|Clean
|$12,530
|$15,207
|$17,602
|Average
|$11,630
|$14,086
|$16,265
|Rough
|$10,730
|$12,965
|$14,928
Estimated values
2014 Nissan Pathfinder SV 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,981
|$12,007
|$13,830
|Clean
|$9,635
|$11,581
|$13,324
|Average
|$8,943
|$10,727
|$12,312
|Rough
|$8,251
|$9,874
|$11,300
Estimated values
2014 Nissan Pathfinder S 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,766
|$11,845
|$13,714
|Clean
|$9,427
|$11,424
|$13,212
|Average
|$8,750
|$10,582
|$12,209
|Rough
|$8,073
|$9,740
|$11,205
Estimated values
2014 Nissan Pathfinder SL 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,703
|$14,003
|$16,070
|Clean
|$11,298
|$13,506
|$15,482
|Average
|$10,486
|$12,511
|$14,306
|Rough
|$9,675
|$11,515
|$13,130
Estimated values
2014 Nissan Pathfinder SL Hybrid 4dr SUV 4WD (2.5L 4cyl S/C gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,131
|$14,308
|$17,158
|Clean
|$10,745
|$13,799
|$16,530
|Average
|$9,974
|$12,782
|$15,275
|Rough
|$9,202
|$11,765
|$14,019
Estimated values
2014 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,628
|$15,032
|$17,194
|Clean
|$12,191
|$14,498
|$16,565
|Average
|$11,315
|$13,430
|$15,307
|Rough
|$10,440
|$12,361
|$14,049