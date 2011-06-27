  1. Home
Estimated values
2014 Nissan Pathfinder SL Hybrid 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl S/C gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,128$14,472$16,580
Clean$11,707$13,958$15,973
Average$10,866$12,929$14,760
Rough$10,026$11,901$13,547
2014 Nissan Pathfinder SV 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,549$12,594$14,430
Clean$10,184$12,146$13,902
Average$9,452$11,251$12,846
Rough$8,721$10,356$11,791
2014 Nissan Pathfinder SV Hybrid 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl S/C gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,447$13,112$15,504
Clean$10,085$12,646$14,937
Average$9,361$11,714$13,802
Rough$8,636$10,782$12,668
2014 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,228$15,619$17,769
Clean$12,769$15,064$17,119
Average$11,852$13,953$15,819
Rough$10,935$12,843$14,518
2014 Nissan Pathfinder SL 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,179$13,400$15,396
Clean$10,792$12,924$14,833
Average$10,017$11,971$13,706
Rough$9,242$11,019$12,579
2014 Nissan Pathfinder SV Hybrid 4dr SUV 4WD (2.5L 4cyl S/C gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,718$14,019$16,088
Clean$11,312$13,521$15,500
Average$10,500$12,525$14,323
Rough$9,687$11,528$13,145
2014 Nissan Pathfinder S 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,220$11,195$12,969
Clean$8,900$10,797$12,495
Average$8,261$10,001$11,546
Rough$7,622$9,205$10,597
2014 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum Hybrid 4dr SUV 4WD (2.5L 4cyl S/C gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,995$16,546$18,840
Clean$13,509$15,958$18,151
Average$12,539$14,782$16,772
Rough$11,569$13,606$15,393
2014 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum Hybrid 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl S/C gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,980$15,767$18,270
Clean$12,530$15,207$17,602
Average$11,630$14,086$16,265
Rough$10,730$12,965$14,928
2014 Nissan Pathfinder SV 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,981$12,007$13,830
Clean$9,635$11,581$13,324
Average$8,943$10,727$12,312
Rough$8,251$9,874$11,300
2014 Nissan Pathfinder S 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,766$11,845$13,714
Clean$9,427$11,424$13,212
Average$8,750$10,582$12,209
Rough$8,073$9,740$11,205
2014 Nissan Pathfinder SL 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,703$14,003$16,070
Clean$11,298$13,506$15,482
Average$10,486$12,511$14,306
Rough$9,675$11,515$13,130
2014 Nissan Pathfinder SL Hybrid 4dr SUV 4WD (2.5L 4cyl S/C gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,131$14,308$17,158
Clean$10,745$13,799$16,530
Average$9,974$12,782$15,275
Rough$9,202$11,765$14,019
2014 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,628$15,032$17,194
Clean$12,191$14,498$16,565
Average$11,315$13,430$15,307
Rough$10,440$12,361$14,049
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2014 Nissan Pathfinder on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2014 Nissan Pathfinder with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $8,900 for one in "Clean" condition and about $10,797 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Nissan Pathfinder is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2014 Nissan Pathfinder with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $8,900 for one in "Clean" condition and about $10,797 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2014 Nissan Pathfinder, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2014 Nissan Pathfinder with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $8,900 for one in "Clean" condition and about $10,797 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2014 Nissan Pathfinder. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2014 Nissan Pathfinder and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2014 Nissan Pathfinder ranges from $7,622 to $12,969, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2014 Nissan Pathfinder is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.