Used 2014 Nissan Pathfinder Consumer Reviews

Transmission is bad Al , 01/20/2016 Platinum 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT) 47 of 49 people found this review helpful Do not buy this Pathfinder. Just as I got past 60,000 mile warranty the transmission went bad. Car is less than two years old. All warranty work done on time as recommended by a Nissan dealer. Looking on line it appears to be a widespread problem. 2/20/2019. Since replacement of bad transmission I have not really had any real problems. There are many things I like but lost confidence with Nissan on quality of their transmissions and handling of the problem. Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Report Abuse

I will never, ever buy another Nissan!!! MandersonSTL , 12/14/2015 SL 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl CVT) 43 of 46 people found this review helpful I purchased my 2014 Nissan Pathfinder SL, 4WD, in June 2014 for my wife who drives it on a daily basis. On November 25, 2015, "I borrowed" the Pathfinder from my wife and while driving it, I noticed the vehicle started shuddering. At first I thought I went over a few potholes or a rough patch in the road. It was definitely noticeable, but I didn't know what it was, or think anything of it. Then it happened again on a perfectly good road and I wasn't going fast. That's when I started paying attention. Well, it happened again. I was driving under 20-MPH at about 1000 RPM...That seemed to be the sweet/sour spot. I was able to replicate the problem a few times on the November 25th. There is no telling how long the vehicle has been doing this, because my wife could drive over a cow and not notice the violent bump. At 27,000 miles, my brand new 2014 Nissan Pathfinder was having transmission problems. WHAT!!! REALLY!!! I drive a 2005 Lexus IS 300 with 128,000 miles and it purrs like a kitten (I love my Toyota). I started researching and looking at different reviews. I pulled the Consumer Report and I even called my friend who bought her 2014 Nissan Pathfinder SV a few months after, me only to find out she already replaced her transmission at 19,000 miles, but started having problems around 3,500 miles. It took her that long to get a replacement, because the dealership kept giving her the run around. They told her "there is nothing they can do about it." To make matters worse, she is now trying to get her transmission replaced again at 22,900 miles, from the same Nissan Service Center. You've got to be kidding me!!! Well, my Pathfinder is currently at Suntrup Nissan, St. Louis, MO and we will see what they say. Note to everyone reading this, keep a record of everything from start to finish and get everything in writing. If they call you, send an email memorializing the conversation. Update to follow. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Avoid a 45K error. hp1236 , 03/04/2014 39 of 42 people found this review helpful I bought a 2014 Nissan Pathfinder Plat with Premium options and the vehicle had 9 miles on it. I drove the vehicle 50 miles to my home and the next morning there was an i-Key system error or similar. A little later the check engine light came on. OBD code was P0850. I was told there was a fob programming but it turned out to be a shifter assembly part needed to be replaced. Needless to say, I had to bring the vehicle back to get it fixed. A couple of days later my wife was sitting in the passenger seat and I noticed the passenger airbag was off. Back to the dealer and I am told the seat was not calibrated. They fixed it, yesterday the issue with the airbag is back. Report Abuse

Ad Build Your Pathfinder Midnight Pine Metallic

Magnetic Black Pearl

Mocha Almond Pearl

Pearl White TriCoat

Caspian Blue

Scarlet Ember Tintcoat

Brilliant Silver Metallic

Gun Metallic BUILD AT CPO.NissanUSA.com CPO.NissanUSA.com

Frustrated with our new Pathfinder Platinum happygma , 07/19/2013 Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl CVT) 117 of 130 people found this review helpful We were so excited to finally purchase our new Pathfinder. Three days later it started sputtering. We took it in to the dealer and they said it was the tourque converter, it took 2 weeks to get the part in. When we got it back it was still doing the same thing. We took it back in and they said it was the transmission. They replaced the transmission with a "re-manufactured" part. The dealership has been fantastic, but trying to get through to the executive Nissan office has been a nightmare. We are really afraid of what is to come. Report Abuse