Estimated values
2014 Nissan Murano LE 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,130
|$13,478
|$15,587
|Clean
|$10,744
|$12,999
|$15,017
|Average
|$9,973
|$12,041
|$13,876
|Rough
|$9,201
|$11,083
|$12,736
Estimated values
2014 Nissan Murano S 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,156
|$11,000
|$12,658
|Clean
|$8,838
|$10,609
|$12,195
|Average
|$8,204
|$9,827
|$11,268
|Rough
|$7,569
|$9,045
|$10,342
Estimated values
2014 Nissan Murano LE 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,147
|$13,275
|$15,187
|Clean
|$10,761
|$12,803
|$14,632
|Average
|$9,988
|$11,860
|$13,520
|Rough
|$9,215
|$10,916
|$12,409
Estimated values
2014 Nissan Murano SL 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,633
|$12,790
|$14,728
|Clean
|$10,265
|$12,336
|$14,189
|Average
|$9,527
|$11,427
|$13,112
|Rough
|$8,790
|$10,518
|$12,034
Estimated values
2014 Nissan Murano SV 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,980
|$11,991
|$13,800
|Clean
|$9,634
|$11,565
|$13,295
|Average
|$8,942
|$10,713
|$12,285
|Rough
|$8,250
|$9,861
|$11,275
Estimated values
2014 Nissan Murano SL 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,081
|$13,231
|$15,162
|Clean
|$10,697
|$12,760
|$14,608
|Average
|$9,928
|$11,820
|$13,498
|Rough
|$9,160
|$10,880
|$12,389
Estimated values
2014 Nissan Murano S 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,509
|$10,365
|$12,030
|Clean
|$8,214
|$9,997
|$11,590
|Average
|$7,625
|$9,260
|$10,710
|Rough
|$7,035
|$8,523
|$9,830
Estimated values
2014 Nissan Murano SV 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,240
|$11,138
|$12,843
|Clean
|$8,920
|$10,742
|$12,373
|Average
|$8,279
|$9,950
|$11,433
|Rough
|$7,639
|$9,159
|$10,493