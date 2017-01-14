Used 2014 Toyota Venza for Sale Near Me

January 2019 Update. This car continues to provide us with great performance & reliability. Another home run purchase for us, and my wife loves this car! Other than a couple of oil changes and tire rotations, we're good to good! Bad move on Toyota's part on the discontinuance of the Venza. I've read too many picky reviews on this model on the Web. For a car that's nearly two tons, it handles better than our 2001 Avalon, has a quieter cabin, & has all wheel drive with nearly as much zip. This is the fourth Toyota product we have owned over the years, and if this one gives us the same great reliability that our 2001 Avalon did, it'll be a keeper on the long term. Odd that they still make this model for export, but not for the USA. We bought this car for the ease of access to the cabin, easy in & easy out, perfect height without having to step up or squat down to occupy. This car provides a great height for driving ( major complaint with the Avalon) and has all wheel drive. It's not for everyone, but for someone that ain't so young any more, this is the best we found out there. My wife loves this car, and I had to pry the Avalon out of her hands after 15 years. Odd that there are so many of them on the road in the Northeast where we are, and Toyota Stopped selling them here in the U.S. Built on the Highlander platform, I'm going to go with the premise that it was hurting the Highlander sales.

