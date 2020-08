Used 2014 Toyota Venza for Sale Near Me

Express.cars - Green Bay / Wisconsin

*All Wheel Drive, Brake Assist *Clean Title *Keyless Entry *Leather Interior *Power Driver Seat *Homelink Garage Door Pairing Compatible 2014 Toyota Venza LE AWD Sunset Bronze Mica 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive 2.7L I4 SMPI DOHC AWD, 19 x 7.5J Aluminum Alloy Wheels, ABS brakes, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Brake assist, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Low tire pressure warning, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. 20/26 City/Highway MPG Reviews: * Spacious interior; powerful and fuel-efficient V6; pleasant ride; innovative interior storage; well equipped. Source: Edmunds * The 2014 Toyota Venza has an exciting stylish look with a wide, athletic stance that stands out from other crossovers on the road. Its stunning exterior styling includes sleek lines, a stylish upper and lower grille, and modern looking fog lamps and taillights. Further, it incorporates the higher seating position of a crossover and good outward vision. It is very convenient for the elderly and smaller adults to get in and out as well due to its low step-in height. The 2014 Venza is offered in 3 trims: the base LE, the mid range XLE, and the top level Limited. A 2.7-Liter, 4-Cylinder, 181 Horsepower engine is standard on the LE and XLE, but is unavailable on the Limited. As an alternative, a 3.5-Liter, V6 engine with 268 Horsepower is standard on the Limited and an available option on the lower 2 trims. Whatever engine options you go with, they are both paired with a 6-speed Electronically Controlled Automatic Transmission. While Front-wheel drive comes standard, Toyota offers all-wheel drive as an option on all Venza trims. Fuel economy is almost the same on all its trim and drivetrain combinations, but the 4-Cylinder Front-wheel drive is the best performer with an EPA estimated 21 MPG City and 27 MPG Highway. The 2014 Toyota Venza has an interior that is big in all directions and features generous head and leg room. Based on the trim you select, comfortable seating options include cloth or leather upholstery, heated front seats, and a power driver's seat with power lumbar support. The Venza offers an impressive 70.2 cubic feet of cargo space. Plus, it features one-touch fold-flat levers located in the cargo area for the rear seats. New for 2014, you get power-folding side mirrors if you opt for the XLE or Limited trims, and front and rear parking sensors on the Limited. Standard safety features include 7 airbags, anti-lock brakes, traction control, a tire pressure monitor system, and much more. Drive the 2014 Toyota Venza Today! Source: The Manufacturer Summary

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2014 Toyota Venza LE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

22 Combined MPG ( 20 City/ 26 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 4T3BA3BB5EU059523

Stock: TL4156A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-02-2020