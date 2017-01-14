Used 2014 Toyota Venza for Sale Near Me

354 listings
  • 2014 Toyota Venza LE in Off White/Cream
    used

    2014 Toyota Venza LE

    74,668 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $12,398

  • 2014 Toyota Venza LE in Gray
    used

    2014 Toyota Venza LE

    88,165 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $14,200

    $1,884 Below Market
  • 2014 Toyota Venza LE in Gold
    used

    2014 Toyota Venza LE

    95,784 miles

    $13,181

    $848 Below Market
  • 2014 Toyota Venza LE in Black
    used

    2014 Toyota Venza LE

    106,376 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $12,490

    $1,229 Below Market
  • 2014 Toyota Venza Limited in Gray
    used

    2014 Toyota Venza Limited

    58,156 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $18,582

  • 2014 Toyota Venza XLE in Dark Green
    used

    2014 Toyota Venza XLE

    32,043 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $18,795

    $454 Below Market
  • 2014 Toyota Venza XLE in Off White/Cream
    used

    2014 Toyota Venza XLE

    28,280 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $19,998

  • 2014 Toyota Venza XLE in Black
    used

    2014 Toyota Venza XLE

    98,942 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $15,498

  • 2014 Toyota Venza Limited in Gold
    used

    2014 Toyota Venza Limited

    64,070 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $18,995

    $1,010 Below Market
  • 2014 Toyota Venza XLE in Black
    used

    2014 Toyota Venza XLE

    105,934 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $15,894

  • 2014 Toyota Venza XLE in Black
    used

    2014 Toyota Venza XLE

    111,713 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Taxi

    $14,849

    $252 Below Market
  • 2014 Toyota Venza XLE in Silver
    used

    2014 Toyota Venza XLE

    82,661 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $15,989

  • 2014 Toyota Venza XLE in Black
    used

    2014 Toyota Venza XLE

    72,274 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $15,873

    $680 Below Market
  • 2014 Toyota Venza LE in Gray
    used

    2014 Toyota Venza LE

    68,386 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $16,499

  • 2014 Toyota Venza XLE in Gray
    used

    2014 Toyota Venza XLE

    50,447 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $19,475

  • 2014 Toyota Venza Limited in Black
    used

    2014 Toyota Venza Limited

    54,090 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $22,998

  • 2014 Toyota Venza XLE in Dark Green
    used

    2014 Toyota Venza XLE

    68,714 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $17,717

  • 2014 Toyota Venza LE in Gold
    used

    2014 Toyota Venza LE

    85,676 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $14,252

Consumer Reviews for the Toyota Venza

Overall Consumer Rating
4.413 Reviews
Not your father's Camry wagon.
Ted Adams,01/14/2017
XLE 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
January 2019 Update. This car continues to provide us with great performance & reliability. Another home run purchase for us, and my wife loves this car! Other than a couple of oil changes and tire rotations, we're good to good! Bad move on Toyota's part on the discontinuance of the Venza. I've read too many picky reviews on this model on the Web. For a car that's nearly two tons, it handles better than our 2001 Avalon, has a quieter cabin, & has all wheel drive with nearly as much zip. This is the fourth Toyota product we have owned over the years, and if this one gives us the same great reliability that our 2001 Avalon did, it'll be a keeper on the long term. Odd that they still make this model for export, but not for the USA. We bought this car for the ease of access to the cabin, easy in & easy out, perfect height without having to step up or squat down to occupy. This car provides a great height for driving ( major complaint with the Avalon) and has all wheel drive. It's not for everyone, but for someone that ain't so young any more, this is the best we found out there. My wife loves this car, and I had to pry the Avalon out of her hands after 15 years. Odd that there are so many of them on the road in the Northeast where we are, and Toyota Stopped selling them here in the U.S. Built on the Highlander platform, I'm going to go with the premise that it was hurting the Highlander sales.
