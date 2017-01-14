Used 2014 Toyota Venza for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 74,668 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$12,398
MESQUITE MITSUBISHI - MESQUITE / Texas
The 2014 Toyota Venza LE comes standard with 19-inch wheels, automatic headlights, foglights, a windshield wiper de-icer, privacy glass, a blind-spot mirror, keyless entry, cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, an eight-way power driver seat, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, reclining rear seats, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a cargo cover, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity and a six-speaker sound system with a touchscreen interface, a CD player, an auxiliary audio jack and an iPod/USB audio interface. The V6-powered Venza gets 20-inch wheels.When you purchase a vehicle from our dealership, we want you to be absolutely happy with your new car. That is why we offer a 7-day Return policy, within the first 7 days you can swap your car for any other in stock vehicle at the dealership that matches your budget and credit (see store for details).We have a variety of lenders available with great finance programs for everyone. Stop by 1919 Oates Dr, Mesquite TX 75150 or call and speak with a member of our staff. Mesquite Mitsubishi offers quality vehicles in all price ranges. Whether you're searching for basic reliable transportation, the top of the line vehicle you've always wanted or something in between, we have it in stock at a great low price. Our thorough service inspection process ensures that you will leave with an extraordinary vehicle. We are ready to exceed your expectations. All prices are plus TTL. We look forward to hearing from you. Thank you very much!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Toyota Venza LE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T3ZA3BB5EU082749
Stock: SBC4517A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 88,165 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$14,200$1,884 Below Market
Jake Sweeney Kia - Florence / Kentucky
Be prepared for anything in our Clean Carfax 2014 Toyota Venza LE AWD shown in Cosmic Gray Mica. Powered by an energetic 2.7 Liter 4 Cylinder that offers 182hp while paired with a smooth shifting 6 Speed Automatic transmission. This All Wheel Drive combination scores near 27mpg on the open road for a smooth ride that handles beautifully with an aggressive stance and amazing wheels.Our family-friendly Venza LE has the space you admire in an SUV, but with the ease and comfort of a wagon. It is distinguished from other cars in its class by a graceful low roofline and a thoughtfully designed interior that has huge space for five adults. The back seat even reclines for ultimate comfort! You'll have plenty of storage cubbies, a large console bin, and other conveniences that today's families demand. A multi-information display with Bluetooth audio streaming and a sound system with available satellite radio/USB/iPod interface keeps everyone connected and entertained as you coast down the road onto your next adventure.Our Venza will keep you safe with airbags, electronic stability control, and anti-lock brakes. A perfect blend of comfort and utility, this Toyota needs to be part of your family! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Toyota Venza LE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T3BA3BB6EU060700
Stock: A27872
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 95,784 miles
$13,181$848 Below Market
Express.cars - Green Bay / Wisconsin
*All Wheel Drive, Brake Assist *Clean Title *Keyless Entry *Leather Interior *Power Driver Seat *Homelink Garage Door Pairing Compatible 2014 Toyota Venza LE AWD Sunset Bronze Mica 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive 2.7L I4 SMPI DOHC AWD, 19 x 7.5J Aluminum Alloy Wheels, ABS brakes, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Brake assist, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Low tire pressure warning, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. 20/26 City/Highway MPG Reviews: * Spacious interior; powerful and fuel-efficient V6; pleasant ride; innovative interior storage; well equipped. Source: Edmunds * The 2014 Toyota Venza has an exciting stylish look with a wide, athletic stance that stands out from other crossovers on the road. Its stunning exterior styling includes sleek lines, a stylish upper and lower grille, and modern looking fog lamps and taillights. Further, it incorporates the higher seating position of a crossover and good outward vision. It is very convenient for the elderly and smaller adults to get in and out as well due to its low step-in height. The 2014 Venza is offered in 3 trims: the base LE, the mid range XLE, and the top level Limited. A 2.7-Liter, 4-Cylinder, 181 Horsepower engine is standard on the LE and XLE, but is unavailable on the Limited. As an alternative, a 3.5-Liter, V6 engine with 268 Horsepower is standard on the Limited and an available option on the lower 2 trims. Whatever engine options you go with, they are both paired with a 6-speed Electronically Controlled Automatic Transmission. While Front-wheel drive comes standard, Toyota offers all-wheel drive as an option on all Venza trims. Fuel economy is almost the same on all its trim and drivetrain combinations, but the 4-Cylinder Front-wheel drive is the best performer with an EPA estimated 21 MPG City and 27 MPG Highway. The 2014 Toyota Venza has an interior that is big in all directions and features generous head and leg room. Based on the trim you select, comfortable seating options include cloth or leather upholstery, heated front seats, and a power driver's seat with power lumbar support. The Venza offers an impressive 70.2 cubic feet of cargo space. Plus, it features one-touch fold-flat levers located in the cargo area for the rear seats. New for 2014, you get power-folding side mirrors if you opt for the XLE or Limited trims, and front and rear parking sensors on the Limited. Standard safety features include 7 airbags, anti-lock brakes, traction control, a tire pressure monitor system, and much more. Drive the 2014 Toyota Venza Today! Source: The Manufacturer Summary
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Toyota Venza LE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T3BA3BB5EU059523
Stock: TL4156A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-02-2020
- 106,376 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$12,490$1,229 Below Market
Kolar Toyota - Duluth / Minnesota
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Toyota Venza LE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T3BA3BB8EU050914
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 58,156 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$18,582
Sloane Toyota of Philadelphia - Philadelphia / Pennsylvania
LOCAL TRADE, NAVIGATION, PREMIUM AUDIO, BACKUP CAMERA, ALLOY WHEELS, BLUETOOTH, STAR SAFETY SYSTEM, USB PORTS, AWD, ABS brakes, Anti-Theft System, Back-Up Camera, Compass, Driver & Passenger Seat Heater, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, High-Intensity Discharge Headlamps, Illuminated entry, Limited Package, Low tire pressure warning, Panoramic Tilt & Slide Sun Roof & Power Moon Roof, Power Folding Outside Rear-View Mirrors, Power Lift-Gate w/Jam Protection, Remote keyless entry, Smart Key Package, Traction control.SLOANE CERTIFIED: This vehicle comes with a 3,000 mile/90 day limited comprehensive warranty, 15,000 mile/12 months of no-cost (Sloane Sponsored) maintenance and Free State Safety Inspections. The vehicle has undergone a 150-point inspection, and passes all State Safety and Emissions requirements. CARFAX One-Owner. Odometer is 3828 miles below market average!Sloane Toyota serving the communities of Philadelphia, Langhorne, Lansdale, Trevose, Cheltenham, Bensalem, King of Prussia, Wilmington, Montgomeryville, Levittown, Warminster, Sharon Hill, Yeaden, New Castle, Upper Darby, Richboro, Glenside, Palmyra, New Jersey, Mt.Laurel, Marlton, Pennsauken, Haddonfield, Trenton, Camden, Burlington, Cherry Hill, Sewell, Washington Township, Gloucester County, Turnersville, Runnemede, Bellmawr, Blackwood, Blenheim, and Glendora.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Toyota Venza Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T3BK3BBXEU108812
Stock: 4601979
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 32,043 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$18,795$454 Below Market
AutoNation Ford Tustin - Tustin / California
Leather Seats Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Cypress Pearl Ivory; Leather Seat Trim Radio: Display Audio W/Nav/Entune/Jbl Xle Package This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AutoNation Ford Tustin is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2014 Toyota Venza XLE only has 32,043mi on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams! This Toyota includes: CYPRESS PEARL IVORY, LEATHER SEAT TRIM XLE PACKAGE RADIO: DISPLAY AUDIO W/NAV/ENTUNE/JBL HD Radio CD Player Back-Up Camera AM/FM Stereo Satellite Radio Bluetooth Connection Premium Sound System Auxiliary Audio Input MP3 Player *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. This versatile SUV is perfect for families or contractors with its oversized cargo area, exceptional horsepower and option upgrades. In addition to being well-cared for, this Toyota Venza has very low mileage making it a rare find. More information about the 2014 Toyota Venza: The Venza starts at under $28,000, offering a lot of space and utility for the money. However, the vehicle can be optioned up fairly substantially for those wanting a bigger dose of luxury and increased utility. Prices eventually top out at just under $40,000 for a fully loaded V6 version with all-wheel drive. The Venza's main trick, is offering up the space and utility of an SUV without the compromised handling and fuel economy that would accompany such a vehicle. This model sets itself apart with Spacious, comfortable, versatile, and available all-wheel-drive. AUTONATION-125 LIMITED WARRANTY COVERAGE PROVIDES YOU WITH PEACE OF MIND. ENJOY 90-DAYS OR 4,000 MILES OF COVERAGE ON US! EVERY AN125 VEHICLE UNDERGOES A DETAILED 125-POINT INSPECTION BY AN AUTONATION FORD TUSTIN TECHNICIAN TO GUARANTEE YOU ARE RECEIVING THE BEST QUALITY & RELIABILITY. AVAILABLE TODAY AT AUTONATION FORD TUSTIN. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Toyota Venza XLE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T3ZK3BB8EU065036
Stock: EU065036
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 28,280 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$19,998
Herb Chambers Lexus - Sharon / Massachusetts
SERVICE WORK Service Work completed on this Toyota Venza includes: Total Value: $3,010. Complete Multi-Point Inspection by factory trained technicians, Oil Filter Change Using Original OEM Parts, Battery Voltage Test, Battery Replacement, Windshield Wiper Inserts Replaced, Rear Glass Wiper Insert Replaced, Tires Inspected, 4 Tires Replaced, Brake Inspection, Front Brakes Pads Replaced, Front Brake Rotors Replaced, Rear Brakes Pads Replaced, Rear Brake Rotors Replaced, Cabin Air Filter Replaced, Emissions System Check, Professional Detailed Inside and Out, 2 Keys with Programmed Key Fobs, Function Test all Lights, Check the Complete Exhaust System, Cooling System Inspection, Transmission Fluid Inspection, Differential Fluid Inspection, Function Test all Options Accessories. Non-Smoker vehicle, Serviced at Dealer, Navigation System BUY WITH CONFIDENCE Only a Herb Chambers CERTIFIED Pre-Owned vehicle receives a Rigorous Multi-Point Inspection, 5-Day 100% Money Back Guarantee / 30-Day 1,500 Mile Vehicle Exchange and a complete Portfolio CarFax. Visit www.herbchamberssmartpricing.com for complete details. OPTION PACKAGES XLE PACKAGE Leather and Memory Package Option 1 and XLE grade mark. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Navigation, Leather Seats, All Wheel Drive, Power Liftgate, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Start, Dual Zone A/C, Heated Seats, Heated Leather Seats. Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass, Remote Trunk Release. Toyota XLE with Blizzard Pearl exterior and Ivory interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 181 HP at 5800 RPM*. Edmunds.com explains 'On the road 5-Day 100% Money Back Guarantee / 30-Day 1,500 Mile Vehicle Exchange and, A complete Vehicle Portfolio CarFax. Visit www.herbchamberssmartpricing.com for complete details. .
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Toyota Venza XLE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T3BA3BB8EU057460
Stock: 19105A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 98,942 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,498
Handy Chevrolet - Saint Albans / Vermont
Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. Attitude Black 2014 Toyota Venza XLE 4D Sport Utility AWD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive 3.5L V6 SMPI DOHC COVID19 Your health and safety are our number one priority, and we wanted to assure you that we are committed to keeping a safe environment to our patrons, our staff, and all of those who visit our dealership. Here are a few steps we have taken to provide that safe environment: . We have stationed hand sanitizer throughout the showroom and dealership offices; . We have increased our cleaning standards and the frequency of cleaning our high-volume use areas including, but not limited to: our counter-tops, coffee bar, hand-washing stations, bathrooms, and more; . The Handy staff has been instructed to maintain routine hand-washing techniques using the method of soaping hands and washing for 20 seconds recommended by the CDC; . We are working with the State of Vermont, Vermont Department of Health, Chevrolet, Toyota, as well as the federal government to make sure you and our staff receive the most updated protocols; . We have received and distributed all information to our staff and business partners to help prevent the spread of germs throughout our dealerships; . All Handy's employees will wipe down the dash, steering wheel, and shifter, as well as any other surface they come into contact, with a disinfecting agent on every vehicle they enter. Our techs will be utilizing gloves and steering wheel covers on every vehicle that goes into our shop/showroom; . Our showroom offices, demo vehicles, and many other stations are disinfected and cleaned regularly throughout the day. As always, our main goal at Handy's is to give our customers the best customer experience we can offer and that will not change during this time. We still look forward to working with you and providing you this experience. If you plan to visit Handy Chevrolet, Handy and you need any assistance, please ask. If you have any furthe
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Toyota Venza XLE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T3BK3BB5EU098593
Stock: 58117A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-11-2020
- 64,070 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$18,995$1,010 Below Market
Mike Kelly Toyota - Uniontown / Pennsylvania
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Toyota Venza Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T3BK3BB5EU098755
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 105,934 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$15,894
Auto Holding - Mountain Lakes / New Jersey
**** WE HAVE THE BEST PRICES IN THE TRI-STATE AREA! ***CONVENIENTLY LOCATED TO ROUTES 80, 287 AND WE'RE ON 46.; MINUTES FROM NYC, UPSTATE, AND PA!200 CARS IN STOCK, PICKUP AVAILABLE, AND WE BUY TRADE-INS!WE DEAL WITH ANY CREDIT:ZERO $ DOWN PAYMENT FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR QUALIFIED BUYERS.OUR FINANCE RATES START FROM 1.99% FOR QUALIFIED CUSTOMERS!!! * (CONDITIONS APPLY)BUY WITH CONFIDENCE:FREE CARFAX WITH EVERY PURCHASE AND ASK ABOUT OUR PRE-SALE MAINTENANCE!VISIT US ONLINE: WWW.AUTOHOLDING46.COMCALL 877-346-3921 TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT!*All advertised prices exclude government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document preparation charge, and any emission testing charge. The price for listed vehicles as equipped does not include charges such as: License, Title, Registration Fees, State or Local Taxes, Smog Fees, Credit Investigation, Optional Dealer Prep Fee, Optional Credit Insurance, Optional Maintenance Packages, Physical Damage of Liability Insurance, or Delivery Fees. Auto Holding makes no representations, expressed or implied, to any actual or prospective purchaser or owner of this vehicle as to the existence, ownership, accuracy, description or condition of the listed vehicle's equipment, accessories, price, specials or any warranties. Any and all vehicles that qualify and/or are sold under our 14 day return policy, are subject to a 20% restocking fee from the purchase price. Any and all differences must be addressed prior to the sale of this vehicle. Auto Holding is not responsible for typos and exact options list as it is automatically decoded from the VIN number. In order to honor the advertised price, customer must print vehicle listing and present at time of arrival at dealership, and acquire managers signature on printed listing.Dealer will not be liable for any inaccuracies, claims or losses of any nature.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Toyota Venza XLE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T3BA3BB1EU062922
Stock: m46062922
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-27-2020
- 111,713 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Taxi
$14,849$252 Below Market
Grand Forks Subaru - Grand Forks / North Dakota
In Good Shape. WAS $15,990, FUEL EFFICIENT 25 MPG Hwy/18 MPG City!, $1,000 below NADA Retail! Sunroof, Heated Leather Seats, NAV, Keyless Start, Dual Zone A/C, Power Liftgate, XLE PREMIUM PACKAGE, Alloy Wheels, All Wheel Drive CLICK ME! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Navigation, All Wheel Drive, Power Liftgate, Heated Driver Seat, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Start, Dual Zone A/C, Heated Seats, Heated Leather Seats. Rear Spoiler, Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass, Remote Trunk Release, Steering Wheel Controls. OPTION PACKAGES: XLE PREMIUM PACKAGE Panoramic Tilt & Slide Sun Roof & Power Moon Roof, Radio: Display Audio w/Nav/Entune/JBL, 6.1" touch-screen w/integrated backup camera display, AM/FM CD player w/MP3/WMA playback capability, 13 JBL synthesis speakers including subwoofer, SiriusXM Radio, HD Radio w/iTunes tagging, auxiliary audio jack, USB port w/iPod connectivity and control, vehicle information, hands-free phone capability, phone book access, advanced voice recognition and music streaming via Bluetooth wireless technology. Toyota XLE with Attitude Black exterior and Black interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 268 HP at 6200 RPM*. EXPERTS ARE SAYING: Edmunds.com explains "On the road, a composed ride and quiet cabin give the Toyota Venza a decidedly grown-up feel.". Great Gas Mileage: 25 MPG Hwy. PRICED TO MOVE: Reduced from $15,990. This Venza is priced $1,000 below NADA Retail. WHY BUY FROM US: Lithia Toyota of Grand Forks sells new and used Toyota cars, Toyota trucks & Toyota SUVs in Grand Forks, ND. We have a strong and committed sales staff with many years of experience satisfying our customers' needs. Feel free to browse our inventory online, request more information about vehicles, set up a test drive or inquire about financing! Plus motor vehicle excise tax, license, and $299 doc fee. Price contains all applicable dealer incentives and non-limited factory rebates. You may qualify for additional rebates; see dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Taxi Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Toyota Venza XLE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T3BK3BB3EU104374
Stock: EU104374TP
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-28-2020
- 82,661 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$15,989
Ki-Po Motors Chevrolet - Ransomville / New York
2014 Toyota Venza XLE XLE Magnetic Gray Metallic 18/25 City/Highway MPG AWD, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Automatic temperature control, Back-Up Camera, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Seat Trim, Low tire pressure warning, Power Folding Outside Rear-View Mirrors, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. FREE NYSI Inspections For Life, FREE Oil Change Services, FREE Two Way Shuttle Service, 10% Off Full Detail Services, 10% Off All Maintenance & $500 Trade In Loyalty Certificate. The KIPO team has been working to make sure your purchase and ownership experience is as easy and enjoyable as possible. By providing you with the information, finance or lease options along with the services you expect and need to maintain your vehicle, we are able to be here for you generation after generation since 1967. **Vehicle availability, pricing, and description are subject to change without prior notice. While we make every effort to provide accurate information on this site, the actual description and condition of the vehicle must be verified by you at the time of purchase. **
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Toyota Venza XLE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T3BK3BB4EU100043
Stock: CP5341A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 72,274 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,873$680 Below Market
Exeter Subaru - Stratham / New Hampshire
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Toyota Venza XLE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T3BK3BB4EU104724
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 68,386 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$16,499
AutoNation Dodge Ram Arapahoe - Centennial / Colorado
Roof Rack Mudguards/Splashguards Rear Bumper Protector Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler All Wheel Drive Black; Cloth Seat Trim Magnetic Gray Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Thank you for your interest in one of AutoNation Dodge Ram Arapahoe's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2014 Toyota Venza XLE with 68,386mi. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. On almost any road condition, this Toyota Venza XLE offers solid performance, reliability, and comfort. Few vehicles can match the safety and comfort of this AWD Toyota Venza XLE. With enhanced performance, refined interior and exceptional fuel efficiency, this AWD Toyota is in a class of its own. One of the best things about this Toyota Venza is that it has low, low mileage. It's ready for you to truly break it in. More information about the 2014 Toyota Venza: The Venza starts at under $28,000, offering a lot of space and utility for the money. However, the vehicle can be optioned up fairly substantially for those wanting a bigger dose of luxury and increased utility. Prices eventually top out at just under $40,000 for a fully loaded V6 version with all-wheel drive. The Venza's main trick, is offering up the space and utility of an SUV without the compromised handling and fuel economy that would accompany such a vehicle. Interesting features of this model are Spacious, comfortable, versatile, and available all-wheel-drive. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Toyota Venza LE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T3BK3BB4EU107106
Stock: EU107106
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-17-2020
- 50,447 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$19,475
Phil Meador Toyota - Pocatello / Idaho
<b>Summary</b> Welcome to Phil Meador Toyota. Our team strives to make your next vehicle purchase hassle free. <b>Equipment</b> CLEAN CARFAX OWN OWNER***SUNROOF***NEW TIRES***BACK UP CAMERA***This Toyota Venza has four wheel drive capabilities. Anti-lock brakes will help you stop in an emergency. Light weight alloy wheels on it are the perfect compliment to a stylish body. Protect this model from unwanted accidents with a cutting edge backup camera system. This 2014 Toyota Venza features cruise control for long trips. Electronic Stability Control is one of many advanced safety features on this model. This unit has a 3.5 liter V6 Cylinder Engine high output engine. Know you and your passengers are protected with the front and rear side curtain airbags in the Toyota Venza. The fog lights cut through the weather so you can see what's ahead. It has front air bags that will protect you and your passenger in the event of an accident. Stay safe with additional front side curtain airbags. The Toyota Venza projects refinement with a racy metallic gray exterior. The Toyota Venza features a hands-free Bluetooth phone system. Enjoy the heated seats in the Toyota Venza you will never buy a vehicle without them. Everyone loves the comfort of having a warm seat on those cold winter days. This model features a HomeLink System. With the keyless entry system on this unit you can pop the trunk without dropping your bags from the store. Help alleviate lower back pain with the driver seat lumbar support in this unit. This mid-sized SUV is perfect for your next adventure. A moon roof lets more light into this 2014 Toyota Venza and makes the interior feel more spacious. The installed navigation system will keep you on the right path. A front power adjustable seat increases driver comfort. This Toyota Venza looks aggressive with a streamlined rear spoiler. Make room for more passengers, carry extra luggage or your favorite sports gear with the roof rack on the vehicle. This unit has satellite radio capabilities. This model comes with a sliding sunroof to let in sunshine and fresh air. It is built for driving comfort with a telescoping wheel. The vehicle comes standard with a state of the art traction control system. with XM/Sirus Satellite Radio you are no longer restricted by poor quality local radio stations while driving this Toyota Venza. Anywhere on the planet, you will have hundreds of digital stations to choose from. <b>Packages</b> XLE PREMIUM PACKAGE: Panoramic Tilt & Slide Sun Roof & Power Moon Roof; Radio: Display Audio w/Nav/Entune/JBL; 6.1" touch-screen w/integrated backup camera display; AM/FM CD player w/MP3/WMA playback capability; 13 JBL synthesis speakers including subwoofer; SiriusXM Radio w/90-day all access trial; HD Radio w/iTunes tagging; auxiliary audio jack; USB port w/iPod connectivity and control; vehicle information; hands-free phone capability; phone book access; advanced voice recognition and music streaming via Bluetooth wireless technology <b>Additional Information</b> Phil Meador Toyota would like to thank you for giving us the opportunity to earn your business today.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Toyota Venza XLE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T3BK3BB1EU108262
Stock: T25871A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 54,090 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$22,998
CarMax Boynton Beach - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Boynton Beach / Florida
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in FL, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Toyota Venza Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T3BK3BB8EU104354
Stock: 19100009
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 68,714 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$17,717
CarDirect USA - Virginia Beach / Virginia
This 2014 TOYOTA VENZA LE is an excellent choice for those in the market for a new vehicle.� This one falls somewhere between a tall Wagon body and a Cross-Over SUV Body style.� Whatever the category, this one is sure to please its new owner!� Stop in and check it out today!This Toyota Venza is available and is awaiting its new owner at CarDirect USA!� To compliment its Cypress Mica Exterior, this Toyota is fitted with a Tan Leather Interior.� This Venza has all the options you are looking for in a vehicle, including FWD, Premium Alloy Wheels, Power Windows, Power Locks, Tilt and Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Controls, Cruise Control, Front and Rear A/C, Climate Control, Automatic Headlights, Daytime Running Lights, Power Driver and Passenger Seat, Memory Seats, Heated Front Seating, Navigation, Single Disc CD Player, Auxiliary Port, USB Port, Bluetooth Wireless, Front and Rear Airbags, Roof Racks, Power Liftgate, Backup Camera, parking Sensors, Theft Recovery/Anti-Theft System, Power Mirrors, Power Folding Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Keyless Entry, Keyless Start, Sunroof, Fog Lamps, Jack, Spare Tire, and Floor Mats. This Toyota is equipped with a 3.5L V6 Engine, an Automatic Transmission, and Traction Control.**LOW MILEAGE!*� Previous Owner(s) drove this vehicle LESS THAN the CarFax Industry Average of Total Miles Per Year!!*� This Toyota Venza will come CarFax certified. CarFax reports come with a Vehicle History Report and a Vehicle Warranty Check! This Toyota qualifies with CarFax for their Buy Back Guarantee.� When you purchase your vehicle from CarDirect USA, we promise that you will leave with a vehicle has been:� FULLY SERVICED� STATE INSPECTED� Includes our SIGNATURE MAINTAINENCE PROGRAM� OIL CHANGES� VA STATE INSPECTIONS� Come on down and check this Venza out! You can finance this 2014 TOYOTA VENZA LE on the spot with no money down and at an interest rate as low as 3.44% APR *wac. THE BEST FINANCING AVAILABLE TO ALL MILITARY AND CIVILIANS! � CarDirect USA provides the Hampton Roads area and neighboring states with unparalleled customer service and quality pre-owned vehicles Every Day! Let us show you how easy it is to have you riding today! Located on the corner of Shore Drive and Pleasure House Road in Virginia Beach, VA.� We are right on the corner and right on the price!� Contact us at (757)464-1200 to schedule a test drive today!� #cardirectusa #usedcars #toyota #venza #le #toyotavenza #toyotaforsale #venzaforsale #toyotavenzaforsale #toyotavenzaleforsale #virginia #virginiabeachPricing excludes $645 processing fee. State fees for tax, tag, title and registration are additional.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Toyota Venza XLE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T3ZK3BB9EU069273
Stock: ZC3465
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 85,676 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$14,252
Ron Bouchard Chrysler Dodge Ram - Fitchburg / Massachusetts
We understand that these times can be difficult for all especially when searching for a vehicle. We are currently offering by appointment at home test drives, as well as in dealership test drives with appointments and any walk in customers. Our showroom is OPEN to the public! We ask our customers to wear facial coverings as we require our employees to do the same. If you do not have a facial covering we can provide them for you upon arrival. During your visit we have multiple hand sanitizing stations throughout each of our departments as well as a nightly deep cleaning of all touch-points. If you have any questions or concerns please feel free to contact us so that we can clarify any of these items for you. Clean CARFAX. Brown 2014 Toyota Venza AWD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive 2.7L I4 SMPI DOHC AWD.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Toyota Venza LE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T3BA3BB9EU054082
Stock: D285359A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
