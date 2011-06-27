Estimated values
2006 Nissan Murano S 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,107
|$2,978
|$3,447
|Clean
|$1,945
|$2,747
|$3,179
|Average
|$1,623
|$2,285
|$2,642
|Rough
|$1,300
|$1,823
|$2,106
Estimated values
2006 Nissan Murano SE 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,019
|$2,809
|$3,233
|Clean
|$1,865
|$2,591
|$2,982
|Average
|$1,556
|$2,155
|$2,478
|Rough
|$1,246
|$1,719
|$1,975
Estimated values
2006 Nissan Murano SL 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,074
|$2,886
|$3,322
|Clean
|$1,915
|$2,662
|$3,064
|Average
|$1,598
|$2,214
|$2,547
|Rough
|$1,280
|$1,766
|$2,029
Estimated values
2006 Nissan Murano SL 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,973
|$2,771
|$3,202
|Clean
|$1,822
|$2,556
|$2,953
|Average
|$1,520
|$2,126
|$2,454
|Rough
|$1,217
|$1,696
|$1,956
Estimated values
2006 Nissan Murano S 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,966
|$2,825
|$3,287
|Clean
|$1,815
|$2,606
|$3,031
|Average
|$1,514
|$2,168
|$2,520
|Rough
|$1,213
|$1,729
|$2,008