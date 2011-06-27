Used 1990 Nissan Maxima Consumer Reviews
Best car I ever bought
I bought this car back in 2001 for $1500. It had 123000 miles in it. The interior and exterior were both in excellent condition. I had to do minimal maintenance to get the car up to par. Throughout the 12 years I owned it I did just regular maintenance. Tires tune up brakes fluid changes ect. Not until I got to around 200,000 miles did major repairs needed I replaced the automatic transmission with a used one and then replaced all the fuel injectors (only needed 2). This car has been a godsend It still drives just as good as the day I bought it even better with the new injectors. Has plenty of power handles well and it's still easy on the eyes.
StillSpry
Only complaint I have is the power windows don't hold up. I've replaced 3 or 4 over the years.
Will Never Sell
Bought in 98 with 123,00 miles. Drove it (and LOVED it) for 30,000 more with just routine maintenance. Had to get a more "mainstream" looking car for work (boss said the window tint made it look too "gangster" for my position, heh). Anyway, this car sat unused in my yard for 5 years: I just could not bring myself to sell it despite numerous offers. Also, could not afford to keep multiple cars tagged and insured, so it just sat, neglected. I have just spent $900 to bring it back to life (battery, filters, sparks,tires etc.) and now remember why I could not part with it. This car is just so much fun to drive! Everything working great except stereo, clock and windows. 21 year old engine! LOVE IT!
Great engine!
I must say, the engine is fantastic.. after 12 years, everything around it is dying but the engine still works. Right now, the major problems i am having is with the rear windows no longer closing after being opened, temp gauge is dead ($400 to fix!), clutch goes every 10,000 miles (ever since the original died at 119,000 miles), alternator died recently, shift stick "arm" (under the car) is worn out and rattles under the car, speakers are dying one by one and it drinks a HELL of a lot of gas (but that could just be me driving ;) ) We're replacing the car with a 1999 Acura TL tho :)
89 Max
Car is actually an 89, but I have to post my experience. With 212,000 miles this engine will not quit. It is the most reliable and trouble-free car I have ever owned, even after beating it on the streets of New York and New Jersey for years. I have been failing to fix the many accessories which do fail, waiting for the car to die, but it will not. The power windows and sunroof fail easily. I had three power windows go within a month and know others who had the same problem. Car just passed inspection with nothing, wrong, at over 200k. I told the mechanic this is unprecedented in my 15 years of car ownership
Sponsored cars related to the Maxima
Related Used 1990 Nissan Maxima info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner