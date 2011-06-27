Estimated values
2018 Nissan Frontier SL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,511
|$27,715
|$29,078
|Clean
|$25,911
|$27,081
|$28,404
|Average
|$24,711
|$25,813
|$27,057
|Rough
|$23,512
|$24,545
|$25,710
Estimated values
2018 Nissan Frontier S 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,231
|$23,407
|$24,737
|Clean
|$21,728
|$22,872
|$24,164
|Average
|$20,722
|$21,800
|$23,017
|Rough
|$19,716
|$20,729
|$21,871
Estimated values
2018 Nissan Frontier SV 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,997
|$18,506
|$20,213
|Clean
|$16,612
|$18,083
|$19,745
|Average
|$15,843
|$17,236
|$18,808
|Rough
|$15,074
|$16,389
|$17,872
Estimated values
2018 Nissan Frontier SL 4dr Crew Cab 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,561
|$25,789
|$27,177
|Clean
|$24,005
|$25,199
|$26,547
|Average
|$22,894
|$24,019
|$25,288
|Rough
|$21,783
|$22,838
|$24,029
Estimated values
2018 Nissan Frontier SV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,007
|$23,241
|$24,637
|Clean
|$21,509
|$22,709
|$24,067
|Average
|$20,513
|$21,646
|$22,925
|Rough
|$19,518
|$20,582
|$21,784
Estimated values
2018 Nissan Frontier Desert Runner 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,295
|$20,531
|$21,928
|Clean
|$18,859
|$20,061
|$21,420
|Average
|$17,986
|$19,121
|$20,404
|Rough
|$17,113
|$18,182
|$19,388
Estimated values
2018 Nissan Frontier SV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,124
|$23,349
|$24,734
|Clean
|$21,624
|$22,815
|$24,160
|Average
|$20,623
|$21,746
|$23,014
|Rough
|$19,622
|$20,678
|$21,868
Estimated values
2018 Nissan Frontier PRO-4X 4dr King Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,720
|$24,778
|$25,972
|Clean
|$23,183
|$24,211
|$25,371
|Average
|$22,110
|$23,077
|$24,167
|Rough
|$21,037
|$21,943
|$22,964
Estimated values
2018 Nissan Frontier S 4dr Crew Cab 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,852
|$20,198
|$21,718
|Clean
|$18,425
|$19,736
|$21,215
|Average
|$17,572
|$18,811
|$20,209
|Rough
|$16,719
|$17,887
|$19,203
Estimated values
2018 Nissan Frontier S 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,364
|$15,604
|$17,005
|Clean
|$14,039
|$15,247
|$16,611
|Average
|$13,389
|$14,533
|$15,823
|Rough
|$12,739
|$13,819
|$15,035
Estimated values
2018 Nissan Frontier SV 4dr King Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,448
|$21,863
|$23,462
|Clean
|$19,985
|$21,363
|$22,919
|Average
|$19,060
|$20,363
|$21,832
|Rough
|$18,135
|$19,362
|$20,744
Estimated values
2018 Nissan Frontier SV 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,186
|$19,358
|$20,682
|Clean
|$17,774
|$18,915
|$20,203
|Average
|$16,952
|$18,029
|$19,245
|Rough
|$16,129
|$17,143
|$18,287
Estimated values
2018 Nissan Frontier Desert Runner 4dr Crew Cab 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,643
|$22,023
|$23,582
|Clean
|$20,176
|$21,519
|$23,036
|Average
|$19,242
|$20,511
|$21,943
|Rough
|$18,308
|$19,503
|$20,850
Estimated values
2018 Nissan Frontier PRO-4X 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,892
|$26,368
|$28,036
|Clean
|$24,328
|$25,764
|$27,386
|Average
|$23,202
|$24,558
|$26,087
|Rough
|$22,076
|$23,351
|$24,788
Estimated values
2018 Nissan Frontier S 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,110
|$17,429
|$18,920
|Clean
|$15,746
|$17,030
|$18,482
|Average
|$15,017
|$16,233
|$17,605
|Rough
|$14,288
|$15,435
|$16,729
Estimated values
2018 Nissan Frontier SV 4dr Crew Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,628
|$22,764
|$24,047
|Clean
|$21,138
|$22,243
|$23,490
|Average
|$20,160
|$21,201
|$22,376
|Rough
|$19,181
|$20,159
|$21,262
Estimated values
2018 Nissan Frontier SV 4dr Crew Cab 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,606
|$20,843
|$22,242
|Clean
|$19,162
|$20,367
|$21,727
|Average
|$18,275
|$19,413
|$20,696
|Rough
|$17,388
|$18,459
|$19,665
Estimated values
2018 Nissan Frontier PRO-4X 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,609
|$26,843
|$28,237
|Clean
|$25,030
|$26,229
|$27,583
|Average
|$23,871
|$25,001
|$26,275
|Rough
|$22,712
|$23,772
|$24,966
Estimated values
2018 Nissan Frontier S 4dr Crew Cab 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,083
|$20,174
|$21,407
|Clean
|$18,651
|$19,712
|$20,911
|Average
|$17,788
|$18,789
|$19,919
|Rough
|$16,925
|$17,866
|$18,927
Estimated values
2018 Nissan Frontier SV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,136
|$25,189
|$26,380
|Clean
|$23,590
|$24,613
|$25,769
|Average
|$22,498
|$23,460
|$24,547
|Rough
|$21,406
|$22,307
|$23,324
Estimated values
2018 Nissan Frontier SV 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,327
|$19,795
|$21,453
|Clean
|$17,912
|$19,342
|$20,956
|Average
|$17,083
|$18,436
|$19,962
|Rough
|$16,254
|$17,530
|$18,968