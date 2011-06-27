  1. Home
Estimated values
2018 Nissan Frontier SL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,511$27,715$29,078
Clean$25,911$27,081$28,404
Average$24,711$25,813$27,057
Rough$23,512$24,545$25,710
Estimated values
2018 Nissan Frontier S 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,231$23,407$24,737
Clean$21,728$22,872$24,164
Average$20,722$21,800$23,017
Rough$19,716$20,729$21,871
Estimated values
2018 Nissan Frontier SV 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,997$18,506$20,213
Clean$16,612$18,083$19,745
Average$15,843$17,236$18,808
Rough$15,074$16,389$17,872
Estimated values
2018 Nissan Frontier SL 4dr Crew Cab 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,561$25,789$27,177
Clean$24,005$25,199$26,547
Average$22,894$24,019$25,288
Rough$21,783$22,838$24,029
Estimated values
2018 Nissan Frontier SV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,007$23,241$24,637
Clean$21,509$22,709$24,067
Average$20,513$21,646$22,925
Rough$19,518$20,582$21,784
Estimated values
2018 Nissan Frontier Desert Runner 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,295$20,531$21,928
Clean$18,859$20,061$21,420
Average$17,986$19,121$20,404
Rough$17,113$18,182$19,388
Estimated values
2018 Nissan Frontier SV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,124$23,349$24,734
Clean$21,624$22,815$24,160
Average$20,623$21,746$23,014
Rough$19,622$20,678$21,868
Estimated values
2018 Nissan Frontier PRO-4X 4dr King Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,720$24,778$25,972
Clean$23,183$24,211$25,371
Average$22,110$23,077$24,167
Rough$21,037$21,943$22,964
Estimated values
2018 Nissan Frontier S 4dr Crew Cab 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,852$20,198$21,718
Clean$18,425$19,736$21,215
Average$17,572$18,811$20,209
Rough$16,719$17,887$19,203
Estimated values
2018 Nissan Frontier S 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,364$15,604$17,005
Clean$14,039$15,247$16,611
Average$13,389$14,533$15,823
Rough$12,739$13,819$15,035
Estimated values
2018 Nissan Frontier SV 4dr King Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,448$21,863$23,462
Clean$19,985$21,363$22,919
Average$19,060$20,363$21,832
Rough$18,135$19,362$20,744
Estimated values
2018 Nissan Frontier SV 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,186$19,358$20,682
Clean$17,774$18,915$20,203
Average$16,952$18,029$19,245
Rough$16,129$17,143$18,287
Estimated values
2018 Nissan Frontier Desert Runner 4dr Crew Cab 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,643$22,023$23,582
Clean$20,176$21,519$23,036
Average$19,242$20,511$21,943
Rough$18,308$19,503$20,850
Estimated values
2018 Nissan Frontier PRO-4X 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,892$26,368$28,036
Clean$24,328$25,764$27,386
Average$23,202$24,558$26,087
Rough$22,076$23,351$24,788
Estimated values
2018 Nissan Frontier S 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,110$17,429$18,920
Clean$15,746$17,030$18,482
Average$15,017$16,233$17,605
Rough$14,288$15,435$16,729
Estimated values
2018 Nissan Frontier SV 4dr Crew Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,628$22,764$24,047
Clean$21,138$22,243$23,490
Average$20,160$21,201$22,376
Rough$19,181$20,159$21,262
Estimated values
2018 Nissan Frontier SV 4dr Crew Cab 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,606$20,843$22,242
Clean$19,162$20,367$21,727
Average$18,275$19,413$20,696
Rough$17,388$18,459$19,665
Estimated values
2018 Nissan Frontier PRO-4X 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,609$26,843$28,237
Clean$25,030$26,229$27,583
Average$23,871$25,001$26,275
Rough$22,712$23,772$24,966
Estimated values
2018 Nissan Frontier S 4dr Crew Cab 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,083$20,174$21,407
Clean$18,651$19,712$20,911
Average$17,788$18,789$19,919
Rough$16,925$17,866$18,927
Estimated values
2018 Nissan Frontier SV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,136$25,189$26,380
Clean$23,590$24,613$25,769
Average$22,498$23,460$24,547
Rough$21,406$22,307$23,324
Estimated values
2018 Nissan Frontier SV 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,327$19,795$21,453
Clean$17,912$19,342$20,956
Average$17,083$18,436$19,962
Rough$16,254$17,530$18,968
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2018 Nissan Frontier on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 Nissan Frontier with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $14,039 for one in "Clean" condition and about $15,247 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Nissan Frontier is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 Nissan Frontier with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $14,039 for one in "Clean" condition and about $15,247 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2018 Nissan Frontier, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2018 Nissan Frontier with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $14,039 for one in "Clean" condition and about $15,247 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2018 Nissan Frontier. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2018 Nissan Frontier and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2018 Nissan Frontier ranges from $12,739 to $17,005, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2018 Nissan Frontier is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.