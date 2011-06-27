Used 2018 Nissan Frontier Consumer Reviews

Great truck with surprising features Sam , 04/08/2018 SV 4dr Crew Cab 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) 77 of 77 people found this review helpful Had a 2017 Toyota Tacoma and couldnt wait to trade it for something else. The frontier has better acceleration, the transmission works tons better and the ride is much more comfortable than the Toyota. The cab is a little bit smaller but negligible. I bought the midnight edition crew cab which comes with a spray in bedliner, bed extender, rear sonar, heated seats, dual zone climate control and a lot of other goodies. The price for his versus a similarly equipped Tacoma was at least 7000 less. You cant go wrong with this Frontier. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Love This Truck Patrick S , 05/15/2018 SV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) 52 of 52 people found this review helpful This truck is not very well reviewed by the major reviewing sources in my humble opinion because it is not as fancy as some of the others out there. However, when you look at most customer reviews they are all pretty positive and so is mine. This truck is by far the best value in it's class. Does it have all the bells and whistles that competitors similar models have? Not necessarily. However, what it does have is a great engine and tranny, a comfortable interior, all the technology I wanted/needed on the inside, and looks absolutely great. It is truly a pleasure to drive this truck. The only real downside I can think of is it's a little rough sometimes on quick accelerations from a stop and the crew cab back seat area is a tad bit cramped and the mpg (but that is the same with most V6 4WD models). Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Tested a Colorado then went straight to Nissan! Ross , 10/18/2018 SV 4dr Crew Cab 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) 54 of 55 people found this review helpful After 13 years and 331,523 miles I decided it was finally time to replace my 2005 Dodge Dakota Quad Cab. Honestly, if they still made Dakotas I would have bought another one in a heartbeat. But they don't so.... Based upon price alone and reports of troublesome transmission/engine issues I immediately eliminated the Toyota Tacoma from consideration. I have always thought the Frontiers look very nice, even if the design is a bit stale and in need of an update. I also have driven several Frontiers as rentals while traveling for work. However, I really thought the new Colorado looked very sharp and wanted to start there. Unfortunately, I got stuck with a new salesperson who knew less about the truck than I did. On a short test drive I eliminated the Colorado quickly due to the complete lack of response or any spirit in the V6 engine (similar to most Chevys nowadays). We ran right down the street to the Nissan dealership where we purchased my wife's Rogue a year earlier and started driving and looking at Frontiers. It didn't take long to start talking $$. We utilized TrueCar and the dealership matched the price of $25,770 before trade & down payment. The truck I purchased was an Crew Cab SV V6 w/ Value Package and Powered Moonroof. So far, the engine is great, very responsive, and the transmission is smooth. The spray-in bedliner, bed extender, and track & rail system really add to the functionality (I immediately added a TonnoPro vinyl over aluminum folding bed cover). For normal commute I average 18 - 19 mpg and on a Labor Day trip to Gatlinburg got over 22 mpg with the whole family of 4 in the truck and A/C running the whole time. No complaints about the mileage; I will happily trade a couple miles per gallon for a good engine & transmission. All of the comments about the dash, etc... being dated and plastic are true, but I knew that going in. Only negative comments I have is that the steering while true necessitates constant attention (don't let your had off the wheel) and I do not like the auto-dimming rear view mirror (I finally figured out how to turn it off). If I had to do it over again, I would definitely still go with the Frontier but might give more consideration to the Desert Runner package. I rejected it out of the gate simply because I didn't like the gaudy sticker, but now when I see them I really like the wheels they have on them, and the upholstery is nicer than the SV too. The Frontier gets lower marks than the competition in several professional reviews due to having lower towing capacity, but we are talking about just a couple of hundred pounds. The Frontier is still rated for a very respectable 6700 lbs towing and 1500 payload! Do you really need more than that in a MIDSIZE truck?!?! By comparison, my 2005 Dakota had a Magnum V8 and was only rated to tow 4600 pounds, but even that was always enough. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

2018 SV V6 Midnight Edition Jim D , 08/09/2018 SV 4dr Crew Cab 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) 32 of 33 people found this review helpful I decided to move to a midsize pickup so that I could put it in the garage with my wife's large SUV (Tahoe). I compared the Frontier, Tacoma, and Colorado and decided on the Frontier. I love the look of the Midnight Edition. I went with the granite exterior and the black lettering and wheels are really sharp. Plenty of room in the front for me and adequate room in the back for passengers. I really like the track system in the bed with the movable cleats to secure cargo. The 4.0 liter V6 provides plenty of power and torque. I would like better mileage, but it is really not much less than the competition. I also like that the engine and transmission have been around for a while and have had relatively few problems. This promises to be a reliable truck. It would be nice to have a better sound system and more interaction with mobile devices, but that is definitely not a deal breaker for me. Oh, and I was able to get this truck new for less than $26k and at 0.9% financing. Tacoma and Colorado could not touch the price and did not look nearly as nice. I would definitely recommend this vehicle. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value