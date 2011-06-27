  1. Home
2016 Nissan Frontier Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2016 Nissan Frontier SV 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,985$15,975$17,980
Clean$13,590$15,514$17,448
Average$12,800$14,592$16,385
Rough$12,010$13,670$15,322
Estimated values
2016 Nissan Frontier SL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,653$23,824$26,012
Clean$21,041$23,136$25,243
Average$19,818$21,762$23,705
Rough$18,595$20,387$22,167
Estimated values
2016 Nissan Frontier SV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB w/Prod End 9/15 (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,801$19,820$21,854
Clean$17,298$19,248$21,208
Average$16,292$18,104$19,916
Rough$15,287$16,961$18,624
Estimated values
2016 Nissan Frontier PRO-4X 4dr King Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,245$21,159$23,090
Clean$18,701$20,548$22,408
Average$17,614$19,327$21,042
Rough$16,527$18,106$19,677
Estimated values
2016 Nissan Frontier PRO-4X 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,220$22,577$24,951
Clean$19,649$21,925$24,213
Average$18,507$20,623$22,738
Rough$17,365$19,320$21,263
Estimated values
2016 Nissan Frontier Desert Runner 4dr Crew Cab 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,696$17,691$19,703
Clean$15,253$17,181$19,121
Average$14,366$16,160$17,955
Rough$13,479$15,139$16,790
Estimated values
2016 Nissan Frontier S 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,473$18,328$20,198
Clean$16,008$17,800$19,601
Average$15,077$16,742$18,407
Rough$14,147$15,684$17,212
Estimated values
2016 Nissan Frontier SV 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,920$14,895$16,884
Clean$12,555$14,465$16,385
Average$11,825$13,605$15,387
Rough$11,095$12,746$14,388
Estimated values
2016 Nissan Frontier SV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,426$19,422$21,436
Clean$16,934$18,862$20,802
Average$15,950$17,741$19,534
Rough$14,965$16,621$18,267
Estimated values
2016 Nissan Frontier Desert Runner 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,688$16,506$18,339
Clean$14,273$16,030$17,797
Average$13,443$15,077$16,713
Rough$12,614$14,125$15,628
Estimated values
2016 Nissan Frontier SV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,100$19,976$21,866
Clean$17,589$19,399$21,220
Average$16,567$18,247$19,927
Rough$15,544$17,094$18,634
Estimated values
2016 Nissan Frontier SL 4dr Crew Cab 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,421$21,509$23,613
Clean$18,872$20,888$22,915
Average$17,775$19,647$21,519
Rough$16,678$18,406$20,123
Estimated values
2016 Nissan Frontier SL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,945$23,087$25,247
Clean$20,354$22,421$24,501
Average$19,170$21,089$23,008
Rough$17,987$19,756$21,515
Estimated values
2016 Nissan Frontier SL w/Prod End 9/15 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,823$22,623$24,439
Clean$20,235$21,970$23,716
Average$19,059$20,665$22,271
Rough$17,882$19,359$20,826
Estimated values
2016 Nissan Frontier SV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,533$19,525$21,533
Clean$17,038$18,962$20,896
Average$16,048$17,835$19,623
Rough$15,057$16,709$18,350
Estimated values
2016 Nissan Frontier SV 4dr King Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,583$17,605$19,642
Clean$15,143$17,097$19,061
Average$14,262$16,081$17,900
Rough$13,382$15,065$16,738
Estimated values
2016 Nissan Frontier S 4dr Crew Cab 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,386$16,060$17,748
Clean$13,979$15,597$17,223
Average$13,167$14,670$16,173
Rough$12,354$13,743$15,124
Estimated values
2016 Nissan Frontier SV 4dr Crew Cab 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,933$16,765$18,611
Clean$14,511$16,281$18,060
Average$13,667$15,314$16,960
Rough$12,824$14,346$15,859
Estimated values
2016 Nissan Frontier SV 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,856$15,577$17,311
Clean$13,465$15,128$16,800
Average$12,682$14,229$15,776
Rough$11,899$13,330$14,752
Estimated values
2016 Nissan Frontier S 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,102$12,753$14,416
Clean$10,788$12,385$13,990
Average$10,161$11,649$13,137
Rough$9,534$10,913$12,285
Estimated values
2016 Nissan Frontier PRO-4X 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,822$22,977$25,150
Clean$20,234$22,314$24,407
Average$19,058$20,989$22,919
Rough$17,881$19,663$21,432
Estimated values
2016 Nissan Frontier SL 4dr Crew Cab 5.0 ft. SB w/Prod End 9/15 (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,409$21,497$23,602
Clean$18,861$20,877$22,904
Average$17,765$19,637$21,508
Rough$16,668$18,396$20,113
Estimated values
2016 Nissan Frontier SV 4dr Crew Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,492$17,265$19,053
Clean$15,054$16,767$18,490
Average$14,179$15,771$17,363
Rough$13,304$14,775$16,237
Estimated values
2016 Nissan Frontier SL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB w/Prod End 9/15 (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,853$22,965$25,094
Clean$20,264$22,302$24,352
Average$19,086$20,977$22,868
Rough$17,908$19,652$21,384
Estimated values
2016 Nissan Frontier S 4dr Crew Cab 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,248$16,141$18,049
Clean$13,846$15,675$17,515
Average$13,041$14,744$16,448
Rough$12,236$13,813$15,381
Estimated values
2016 Nissan Frontier S 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,000$13,754$15,522
Clean$11,661$13,357$15,063
Average$10,983$12,563$14,145
Rough$10,305$11,770$13,227
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2016 Nissan Frontier on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2016 Nissan Frontier with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $10,788 for one in "Clean" condition and about $12,385 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Nissan Frontier is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2016 Nissan Frontier with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $10,788 for one in "Clean" condition and about $12,385 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2016 Nissan Frontier, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2016 Nissan Frontier with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $10,788 for one in "Clean" condition and about $12,385 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2016 Nissan Frontier. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2016 Nissan Frontier and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2016 Nissan Frontier ranges from $9,534 to $14,416, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2016 Nissan Frontier is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.