Estimated values
2016 Nissan Frontier SV 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,985
|$15,975
|$17,980
|Clean
|$13,590
|$15,514
|$17,448
|Average
|$12,800
|$14,592
|$16,385
|Rough
|$12,010
|$13,670
|$15,322
Estimated values
2016 Nissan Frontier SL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,653
|$23,824
|$26,012
|Clean
|$21,041
|$23,136
|$25,243
|Average
|$19,818
|$21,762
|$23,705
|Rough
|$18,595
|$20,387
|$22,167
Estimated values
2016 Nissan Frontier SV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB w/Prod End 9/15 (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,801
|$19,820
|$21,854
|Clean
|$17,298
|$19,248
|$21,208
|Average
|$16,292
|$18,104
|$19,916
|Rough
|$15,287
|$16,961
|$18,624
Estimated values
2016 Nissan Frontier PRO-4X 4dr King Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,245
|$21,159
|$23,090
|Clean
|$18,701
|$20,548
|$22,408
|Average
|$17,614
|$19,327
|$21,042
|Rough
|$16,527
|$18,106
|$19,677
Estimated values
2016 Nissan Frontier PRO-4X 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,220
|$22,577
|$24,951
|Clean
|$19,649
|$21,925
|$24,213
|Average
|$18,507
|$20,623
|$22,738
|Rough
|$17,365
|$19,320
|$21,263
Estimated values
2016 Nissan Frontier Desert Runner 4dr Crew Cab 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,696
|$17,691
|$19,703
|Clean
|$15,253
|$17,181
|$19,121
|Average
|$14,366
|$16,160
|$17,955
|Rough
|$13,479
|$15,139
|$16,790
Estimated values
2016 Nissan Frontier S 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,473
|$18,328
|$20,198
|Clean
|$16,008
|$17,800
|$19,601
|Average
|$15,077
|$16,742
|$18,407
|Rough
|$14,147
|$15,684
|$17,212
Estimated values
2016 Nissan Frontier SV 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,920
|$14,895
|$16,884
|Clean
|$12,555
|$14,465
|$16,385
|Average
|$11,825
|$13,605
|$15,387
|Rough
|$11,095
|$12,746
|$14,388
Estimated values
2016 Nissan Frontier SV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,426
|$19,422
|$21,436
|Clean
|$16,934
|$18,862
|$20,802
|Average
|$15,950
|$17,741
|$19,534
|Rough
|$14,965
|$16,621
|$18,267
Estimated values
2016 Nissan Frontier Desert Runner 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,688
|$16,506
|$18,339
|Clean
|$14,273
|$16,030
|$17,797
|Average
|$13,443
|$15,077
|$16,713
|Rough
|$12,614
|$14,125
|$15,628
Estimated values
2016 Nissan Frontier SV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,100
|$19,976
|$21,866
|Clean
|$17,589
|$19,399
|$21,220
|Average
|$16,567
|$18,247
|$19,927
|Rough
|$15,544
|$17,094
|$18,634
Estimated values
2016 Nissan Frontier SL 4dr Crew Cab 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,421
|$21,509
|$23,613
|Clean
|$18,872
|$20,888
|$22,915
|Average
|$17,775
|$19,647
|$21,519
|Rough
|$16,678
|$18,406
|$20,123
Estimated values
2016 Nissan Frontier SL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,945
|$23,087
|$25,247
|Clean
|$20,354
|$22,421
|$24,501
|Average
|$19,170
|$21,089
|$23,008
|Rough
|$17,987
|$19,756
|$21,515
Estimated values
2016 Nissan Frontier SL w/Prod End 9/15 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,823
|$22,623
|$24,439
|Clean
|$20,235
|$21,970
|$23,716
|Average
|$19,059
|$20,665
|$22,271
|Rough
|$17,882
|$19,359
|$20,826
Estimated values
2016 Nissan Frontier SV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,533
|$19,525
|$21,533
|Clean
|$17,038
|$18,962
|$20,896
|Average
|$16,048
|$17,835
|$19,623
|Rough
|$15,057
|$16,709
|$18,350
Estimated values
2016 Nissan Frontier SV 4dr King Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,583
|$17,605
|$19,642
|Clean
|$15,143
|$17,097
|$19,061
|Average
|$14,262
|$16,081
|$17,900
|Rough
|$13,382
|$15,065
|$16,738
Estimated values
2016 Nissan Frontier S 4dr Crew Cab 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,386
|$16,060
|$17,748
|Clean
|$13,979
|$15,597
|$17,223
|Average
|$13,167
|$14,670
|$16,173
|Rough
|$12,354
|$13,743
|$15,124
Estimated values
2016 Nissan Frontier SV 4dr Crew Cab 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,933
|$16,765
|$18,611
|Clean
|$14,511
|$16,281
|$18,060
|Average
|$13,667
|$15,314
|$16,960
|Rough
|$12,824
|$14,346
|$15,859
Estimated values
2016 Nissan Frontier SV 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,856
|$15,577
|$17,311
|Clean
|$13,465
|$15,128
|$16,800
|Average
|$12,682
|$14,229
|$15,776
|Rough
|$11,899
|$13,330
|$14,752
Estimated values
2016 Nissan Frontier S 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,102
|$12,753
|$14,416
|Clean
|$10,788
|$12,385
|$13,990
|Average
|$10,161
|$11,649
|$13,137
|Rough
|$9,534
|$10,913
|$12,285
Estimated values
2016 Nissan Frontier PRO-4X 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,822
|$22,977
|$25,150
|Clean
|$20,234
|$22,314
|$24,407
|Average
|$19,058
|$20,989
|$22,919
|Rough
|$17,881
|$19,663
|$21,432
Estimated values
2016 Nissan Frontier SL 4dr Crew Cab 5.0 ft. SB w/Prod End 9/15 (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,409
|$21,497
|$23,602
|Clean
|$18,861
|$20,877
|$22,904
|Average
|$17,765
|$19,637
|$21,508
|Rough
|$16,668
|$18,396
|$20,113
Estimated values
2016 Nissan Frontier SV 4dr Crew Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,492
|$17,265
|$19,053
|Clean
|$15,054
|$16,767
|$18,490
|Average
|$14,179
|$15,771
|$17,363
|Rough
|$13,304
|$14,775
|$16,237
Estimated values
2016 Nissan Frontier SL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB w/Prod End 9/15 (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,853
|$22,965
|$25,094
|Clean
|$20,264
|$22,302
|$24,352
|Average
|$19,086
|$20,977
|$22,868
|Rough
|$17,908
|$19,652
|$21,384
Estimated values
2016 Nissan Frontier S 4dr Crew Cab 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,248
|$16,141
|$18,049
|Clean
|$13,846
|$15,675
|$17,515
|Average
|$13,041
|$14,744
|$16,448
|Rough
|$12,236
|$13,813
|$15,381
Estimated values
2016 Nissan Frontier S 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,000
|$13,754
|$15,522
|Clean
|$11,661
|$13,357
|$15,063
|Average
|$10,983
|$12,563
|$14,145
|Rough
|$10,305
|$11,770
|$13,227