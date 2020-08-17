Used 2016 Chevrolet Colorado for Sale Near Me

2,274 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Colorado Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 2,274 listings
  • 2016 Chevrolet Colorado LT in Dark Blue
    used

    2016 Chevrolet Colorado LT

    18,229 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $22,994

    $2,845 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Chevrolet Colorado LT in Black
    used

    2016 Chevrolet Colorado LT

    51,938 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $24,850

    $6,528 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Chevrolet Colorado Z71 in Black
    certified

    2016 Chevrolet Colorado Z71

    67,320 miles

    $27,400

    $6,333 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Chevrolet Colorado Work Truck in Black
    used

    2016 Chevrolet Colorado Work Truck

    95,012 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $14,500

    $6,021 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Chevrolet Colorado LT in Black
    used

    2016 Chevrolet Colorado LT

    22,694 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $25,995

    $6,491 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Chevrolet Colorado Work Truck in White
    certified

    2016 Chevrolet Colorado Work Truck

    59,635 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $17,995

    $2,536 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Chevrolet Colorado Z71 in Black
    used

    2016 Chevrolet Colorado Z71

    53,602 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $26,500

    $7,497 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Chevrolet Colorado Z71 in Black
    certified

    2016 Chevrolet Colorado Z71

    41,587 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $28,980

    $3,697 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Chevrolet Colorado Z71 in Black
    used

    2016 Chevrolet Colorado Z71

    52,808 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $27,800

    $4,115 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Chevrolet Colorado LT in Black
    used

    2016 Chevrolet Colorado LT

    31,622 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $27,995

    Details
  • 2016 Chevrolet Colorado LT in Black
    used

    2016 Chevrolet Colorado LT

    56,472 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $21,991

    Details
  • 2016 Chevrolet Colorado Z71 in Red
    used

    2016 Chevrolet Colorado Z71

    95,520 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $25,498

    Details
  • 2016 Chevrolet Colorado Z71 in White
    used

    2016 Chevrolet Colorado Z71

    45,693 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $27,488

    $3,407 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Chevrolet Colorado LT in Silver
    used

    2016 Chevrolet Colorado LT

    71,807 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $24,986

    Details
  • 2016 Chevrolet Colorado Z71 in Red
    used

    2016 Chevrolet Colorado Z71

    45,312 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $23,388

    $3,098 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Chevrolet Colorado Work Truck in Black
    used

    2016 Chevrolet Colorado Work Truck

    26,551 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $20,765

    Details
  • 2016 Chevrolet Colorado Z71 in Orange
    used

    2016 Chevrolet Colorado Z71

    40,645 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $26,888

    $3,054 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Chevrolet Colorado Z71 in Black
    used

    2016 Chevrolet Colorado Z71

    35,424 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $32,600

    $3,578 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Chevrolet Colorado searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 2,274 listings
  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Colorado
  4. Used 2016 Chevrolet Colorado

Consumer Reviews for the Chevrolet Colorado

Read recent reviews for the Chevrolet Colorado
Overall Consumer Rating
4.192 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 92 reviews
  • 5
    (57%)
  • 4
    (23%)
  • 3
    (3%)
  • 2
    (10%)
  • 1
    (8%)
Love my 2016 Colorado LT
jerry,12/12/2015
LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.1 ft.SB (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
Just purchased ( 2015 Black Friday) 2016 Colorado LT 4x4, with all the options, Rainforest green, with dark ash leather Got 10% off MSRP of $40K, and 1.99% 6 year loan Great looks, sharp interior, great size, fits in my garage and is easy to park, and has good turning radius. This truck has all the upgrades ( Conv and luxury package, plus safety package ) Ride is very nice, some sharp jolts on bad pavement. The one negative, the front seats are narrow, average comfort, but I love the heated feature, and that I can raise the seat Test drove the 2016 Toyota Tacoma, eliminated it, as there is no power seat option, and no way to raise or lower the seat. Too low of a seating position I spent over a year looking at mid-size trucks, and the Colorado is #1 in my opinion UPDATE: 6-14-16- now have 12,000 miles on Colorado, no major problems, still love the truck. One minor annoyance, and I hope Chevy fixes this in future updates, is the transmission. It is geared to search for lowest gear ( to get better gas mileage), but it makes it tough when you need quick acceleration, it hesitates too much. One thing I now do, is use the manual mode if I want the RPM"s up, as you can control what gear you are in. As far as looks, I get an average of 3-4 people checking out the truck, people will stop me, and ask about it. Definitely the best looking and unique truck in the market right now. UPDATE: 6-15-17- Now have 29,000 miles on my Colorado, no major or minor problems, still love the truck. Chevy has updated the 2017 Colorado with a new 8 speed transmission. This will eliminate the hesitation, I see on my 6 speed 2016. I have added 2 new custom upgrades, I would recommend. Cat back Muffler system ( $1,000) and a cold air intake air filter system ( $500 ) Both were dealer installed, so it keeps your warranty in place. Gives better throaty sound, and I am getting half mpg better mileage. I was averaging 20.5, now I get 21, with mixed use driving. Love it! UPDATE: 12-20-17 - Now have 37,000 miles on my Colorado, no problems at all, still love the truck. Still getting 21 MPG overall, which is way better then I expected, since I have 4WD, and usually haul stuff around. I have gotten used to the narrow seats, they do not bother me anymore. The only issue still, is the 6 speed transmission, it hesitates too long, before kicking in to a lower gear, when you need power quick. Chevy did this to get better MPG, but is irritating when on freeway, and need power, you have to stomp on the accelerator! I also have been in the snow, and gone mudding in it, and it did great at both. Still have people checking out the truck, no doubt best looking truck in market. UPDATE: June 29th 2018: Now have 43,000 miles, and no issues or problems. Still getting 21 MPG combined city/Highway. Only services, have been regular oil changes, tire rotations. My brother wants to buy one now. Looks like an updated Colorado coming out for 2019. Good deals on 2018's I would guess. UPDATE: July 2nd 2019: Now have 55,000 miles, and no issues of problems. Original tires still good, most likely get another 10,000 miles out of them. Speaking of tires, just had screw go thru, back driver side and got a flat. On dash, it tells you the air in each tire, great feature, and helped me to know I had low air. UPDATE: Jan 2nd, 2020: Now have 62,000 miles, and still now issues. I did get 4 new tires at 61,000 miles, the originals still had tread, but I was slipping more on wet surfaces. Put on Bridgestone Dueler Alenza Plus. Very good trackton, and smooth. 2022 is when the redesigned Colorado is coming out. Hoping they improve the seats, interior looks and transmission. UPDATE July 2020: Just went in for service at 65,000 Miles, no issues, brakes still have 5 to 10 thousand miles left on pads. Another bonus, the resale value on the this truck is still very high, around $20,000.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Chevrolet
Colorado
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Cabin Size
Bed Length
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Chevrolet Colorado info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings