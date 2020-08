Used 2016 Chevrolet Colorado for Sale Near Me

Al Hendrickson Toyota - Coconut Creek / Florida

An ideal mix of performance, refinement, and efficiency, our One Owner Accident-Free 2016 Chevrolet Colorado LT Crew Cab 4X2 in beautiful Laser Blue is an absolute game changer! Powered by a 2.5 Liter 4 Cylinder that generates 200hp on demand with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission and heavy-duty suspension for smooth easy passing or hauling needs. With this Rear Wheel Drive Crew Cab, you'll score near 27mpg on the highway and enjoy all the utility and capability you desire! The sporty, swept-back stance of our Colorado is attractive and looks great whether you are cruising down the expressway or pulling up to the valet. Check out the bed liner and matching topper!Inside the well-designed LT interior, you'll notice upscale elements and the excellent noise reduction which makes for such a quiet ride you may think you are in a luxury Sedan! Chevrolet MyLink, an audio system with USB port and auxiliary jack, Bluetooth, OnStar with an available 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot and other amenities add to your convenience and comfort.Of course, this Chevrolet has been carefully constructed with safety features such as a rearview camera, StabiliTrak, Electronic Traction Control and 6 airbags to keep you safe and secure as you make your way to your next destination. Go ahead and pursue your passion in this stellar Colorado! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2016 Chevrolet Colorado LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

22 Combined MPG ( 20 City/ 27 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1GCGSCEA6G1287022

Stock: Y5720A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-29-2020