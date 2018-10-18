2019 Toyota Yaris
What’s new
- Last year's Yaris iA has been renamed to just Yaris
- Sedan body style only
- New front and rear styling treatments
- Three trim levels are now available: L, LE and XLE
Pros & Cons
- Lots of appealing standard features at a reasonable price
- Attractive interior fitted with upscale materials
- High fuel economy
- Unequaled handling performance for the class
- Acceleration is slow even for the subcompact segment
- Taller drivers might have a hard time getting comfortable
- Sporty suspension comes at the cost of road comfort
- Limited cargo and interior space
Which Yaris does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating7.4 / 10
What is the 2019 Toyota Yaris? That seems like a simple question, but the answer is anything but. We'll do our best to keep things simple. First, the vehicle we're reviewing here is a four-door sedan, which in past years was known as the Yaris iA. Last year's plain-old Yaris, no iA, was a four-door hatchback.
So in simple terms, "Yaris" equals sedan now. Great, but the confusion doesn't end there since this Toyota is in fact designed, engineered and manufactured by Mazda. That means it's different from other vehicles in Toyota's lineup, from the way it drives to the way you change the radio. But that shouldn't be considered a bad thing. Mazda has proven itself rather adept at building small cars, especially ones that are engaging and fun to drive.
The Mazda DNA isn't just limited to the mechanical bits either. The Yaris cabin inherits Mazda's attractive interior styling and thoughtful ergonomics. It's actually a much nicer environment than what you get in the Toyota-designed and -built Yaris Liftback. For its part, though, Toyota has included many features as standard on the Yaris, even on the lowest L trim, that many manufacturers only include as options.
While the Yaris might be surprisingly fun to drive, it is not particularly fast, even in a class where slow is the accepted norm. Other knocks against the Yaris include the slightly cramped back seat that doesn't fold completely flat and makes for an uneven load floor for longer objects. Still, we think the 2019 Yaris should be at the top of the must-drive list for anyone in search of an affordable subcompact sedan — no matter who makes it or what it's named.
2019 Toyota Yaris models
The 2019 Toyota Yaris sedan is available in three trim levels: L, LE and XLE. All come with a 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine (106 horsepower, 103 pound-feet of torque). A six-speed manual transmission is standard, and a six-speed automatic is optional (standard on the XLE).
The entry-level L comes with 15-inch steel wheels, forward collision warning, low-speed automatic emergency braking, a rearview camera, full power accessories (lock, mirrors, windows), cruise control, air conditioning, a height-adjustable driver's seat, cloth upholstery, Mazda's infotainment system (center console controller, a 7-inch display that responds to touch when the car is stopped), voice recognition, Bluetooth, two USB ports, an auxiliary audio jack, HD and satellite radio, and a six-speaker sound system.
Stepping up to the LE gets you 16-inch alloy wheels, foglights, a rear spoiler, heated outside mirrors, LED turn signals, and keyless ignition and entry.
The XLE loses the option of the manual transmission but gains automatic LED headlights, automatic wipers, automatic climate control, simulated leather upholstery, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and two drive settings (Normal and Sport).
Trim tested
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.4 / 10
|Driving
|8.0
|Comfort
|7.0
|Interior
|7.0
|Utility
|6.5
|Technology
|7.0
Driving8.0
The Toyota Yaris is the most fun you'll have in a slow car. Its main strengths rest in its superbly playful handling and excellent transmission. We also really enjoy the response and quickness of the steering during spirited driving stints. What the Yaris doesn't deliver is much straight-line speed. Its 1.5-liter engine makes a meager 106 horsepower, which will have you flooring the gas pedal frequently to get up to highway speeds. We measured its run up to 60 mph at a tick over 10 seconds. That's slow, even for the economy class.
And while its low-grip tires are fun when you're wanting to flick it around corners, they don't help stop the Yaris as quickly as others in the class.
Comfort7.0
It's a tough task to design comfort into a vehicle this small, and the Yaris is no exception. The seats offer above-average lateral support for steadying you through turns, but they lack lumbar support for the everyday commute. Ride comfort has taken a back seat to handling performance, which means you'll feel bumps and road texture more than you might want to.
We found the single-zone climate control system easy to use and fairly effective at keeping the cabin cool despite the lack of rear vents. Its steady stream of noise, both wind and road, is common for the class. There are no vibrations or creaks, though, which is admirable for an economy car.
Interior7.0
Simplicity has its benefits. The Yaris subscribes to that philosophy, and all the controls are quite easy to learn and use. There's good adjustability in the driver's seat to accommodate a wide range of body types, though don't expect to sit behind anybody taller than 6 feet. Space, as with other vehicles in this class, is at a premium, and there isn't much of it in the Yaris' cabin. Nor does the Yaris try to make the space feel larger than it is.
Getting in and out of the front is mostly easy, but the back seat requires a degree of limberness that most won't want to deal with every day. Visibility is no better or worse in the Yaris than other vehicles in this class, which is to say there aren't any significant issues.
Utility6.5
For such a tiny car, the 13.5-cubic-foot trunk space manages to be pretty comparable to class leaders. The 60/40-split fold rear seats don't quite fold flat, creating about a 5-inch ledge between the cargo area and folded seatbacks. There's a lack of storage space for items in the cabin, at least if you don't want them visible to the outside world. Where the center armrest would be is where the cupholders are, so the only covered space is the small glovebox.
Though not uncommon for the class, the Yaris will not accommodate a rear-facing seat safely so any other passengers will have to give up that prime shotgun location. The car seat anchors are buried a little deep into the seatbacks, but it wasn't too hard to install our car seat.
Technology7.0
Our test car didn't come with the optional navigation system, but we've found the system to be fairly easy to use in other vehicles. The standard audio system produces a surprisingly clean sound that doesn't distort even at a higher volume. Smartphone integration is a bit lacking since Android Auto isn't offered and Apple CarPlay isn't available until the 2020 Yaris model year. There are two USBs and a 12-volt outlet to provide charging for your devices, and Bluetooth paired quickly.
The Yaris is also lacking in advanced driver aids. You won't find Toyota Safety Sense here, just a low-speed front collision warning/mitigation system that only works below 18 mph.
Most helpful consumer reviews
After owning the car for a little over a month, I’m an extremely pleased I went with the Yaris over a Chevy Sonic. I am a huge stickler when it comes to a feeling of quality, and this little car does just that. The interior is trimmed out very nicely for a subcompact. Nothing feels cheap, although the center console is a little flimsy. Even the hard plastics feel nice to the touch, and soft touch materials are abundant throughout the cabin. Controls are basic, but nice. The center display screen is a very nice touch and simple to use with the rotary dial. The car is incredibly fun to drive! Idk what the whole gripe about it being slow is!? The car makes 106 hp and weighs just over 2400 lbs. it literally feels like you are driving for a Miata sedan! It’s very zippy, and the handling is phenomenal. The sound system is excellent and I’d have to put it on par with my 03 Lexus. Fuel mileage is astronomical while averaging 43 mpg everywhere I seem to go. The manual transmission is something I would recommend as well. My only gripe would be as I am a taller guy, it takes a while to find a comfortable position. Other than that I could not be happier with this car! It is a blast to drive
Fantastic gas mileage, stylish looks, fun to drive. Loads of standard features. I drive mostly in town and under 40 mph. It is a perfect car for metro driving. You get what you pay for. Toyota hit a home run with a 35-40 mpg sedan. L.E. model is sweet. No regrets.
I thought I'd like the Yaris (Mazda2) but three months later, I LOVE it. It reminds me of my Mini Cooper in the joy of driving, but it's quieter and handles the bad roads more forgivingly. The engine is low on overt power but the car really moves fast where I need it, like around town off a dead stop due to its super light weight and great transmission (automatic). I've had no trouble passing's on two lane roads under 60 mph. When it has to rev, it feels smooth and sounds great. The doors are feather light and so easy to open & close (unlike my old MINI). I love the lines of the Mazda "Kodo" design which look especially good in the Pulse Red I got. Based on the record of the Mazda Skyactv engines going back to 2014, I believe I can drive this little gem for ten years without overspending on the automotive budget. I'm 71 years old and my passengers are mostly canine, so my smaller back seat isn't an issue, and anyway they are quite alright for most people and leave me a nice big trunk. I know the Toyota front face isn't as popular as its Mazda2 heritage version, but I am fine with it. It invites me to drive each time I see it.
For those who does not want to read the whole reviews, here's the gist of it. "According to Toyota, using their word, ALL 2019 windshield will have distortion on the bottom few inches, and it is normal, even if it may distract the driver!" and here's the long version; When you test drive the 2019 Yaris, check the lower section, especially toward the corner of the windshield. My mother bought brand new 2019 Yaris, and on her way home, she noticed that windshield is distorted and distrust her driving. I understand she should have noticed the issue when she test drive it, but test drive around the dealership and one exit on highway wasn't enough for her to find it out.... We went back to the Toyota dealership, and their sales guys, service technicians all agreed it is a defect. two days later, we received a call from the dealership and was told it is not a defect; The area service rep from Toyota came and looked at it, and said it is normal since there's another Yaris with the same issue. Two defected cars won't make it normal, but apparently it does for Toyota!! We called Toyota to see if there's any resolution for it, and was told by corporate customer support that it is "Characteristic" of 2019 Yaris. I told if windshield distort image it is a defect, and she said it is an opinion and Toyota sees it as a characteristic. And ALL 2019 Yaris would be the same with distorted windshield! We have been loyal Toyota owners (this is my mom's 4th Toyota, dad has been owning 5, my wife and I is our 2nd in last 15 years since we moved to the US, and owned Toyota in Japan before we moved here!), and loved the quality of Toyota vehicle. It is a very disappointing to see that they are okay with problem like this.
Features & Specs
|LE 4dr Sedan
1.5L 4cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$17,700
|MPG
|32 city / 40 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|106 hp @ 6000 rpm
|XLE 4dr Sedan
1.5L 4cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$18,700
|MPG
|32 city / 40 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|106 hp @ 6000 rpm
|L 4dr Sedan
1.5L 4cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$16,700
|MPG
|32 city / 40 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|106 hp @ 6000 rpm
|LE 4dr Sedan
1.5L 4cyl 6M
|MSRP
|$16,600
|MPG
|30 city / 39 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Horsepower
|106 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Yaris safety features:
- Low-Speed Pre-Collision System
- Warns you of obstacles ahead and automatically brakes if necessary. Works only at lower speeds.
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Senses when the car is losing traction or control and uses various means to get you straight again.
- Brake Assist
- Recognizes when you're initiating a panic stop and fully engages the brakes to provide maximum stopping power.
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Toyota Yaris vs. the competition
Toyota Yaris vs. Honda Fit
If a subcompact car is what you want but you still need practicality, the Honda Fit should be at the top of your list. Not only does its hatchback body style lend itself to carrying larger objects, but the multi-configurable rear seat also makes the Fit unique in its flexibility. While fuel economy and visibility are good, the nicer options, such as navigation, can drive the price north of $21,000.
Toyota Yaris vs. Toyota Corolla
The Toyota Corolla is a much more traditional Toyota product, both inside and out. It's also a step up, sizewise, so you'll get more of everything, such as cargo space and rear seat room, except when it comes to fuel economy. The Corolla, however, is a bit dreary to drive, can cost several thousands of dollars more than the Yaris, and still feels a bit on the cheap side.
Toyota Yaris vs. Nissan Versa
Nissan's subcompact Versa lags behind in personality and performance but does a good job in making the most of a small overall package by having a very spacious interior — especially in the back seat. The Versa also benefits from a comfortable ride and a fairly low base price, should you need to go the bargain route.
FAQ
Is the Toyota Yaris a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Toyota Yaris?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Toyota Yaris:
- Last year's Yaris iA has been renamed to just Yaris
- Sedan body style only
- New front and rear styling treatments
- Three trim levels are now available: L, LE and XLE
Is the Toyota Yaris reliable?
Is the 2019 Toyota Yaris a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Toyota Yaris?
The least-expensive 2019 Toyota Yaris is the 2019 Toyota Yaris L 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl 6M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $15,600.
Other versions include:
- LE 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $17,700
- XLE 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $18,700
- L 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $16,700
- LE 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl 6M) which starts at $16,600
- L 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl 6M) which starts at $15,600
What are the different models of Toyota Yaris?
More about the 2019 Toyota Yaris
The 2019 Toyota Yaris is a great choice if you're looking for a subcompact sedan that's good to drive and comes well-equipped at a reasonable price.
This year's Yaris is last year's Yaris iA, but with the exception of a few minor styling tweaks, the two cars look fairly similar. What has changed is the number of trim levels offered. In 2018 there was only one, but 2019 sees three with the L, LE and XLE.
Toyota offers the basic Yaris with a good number of standard safety and technology features. Bluetooth audio and phone connectivity, a rearview camera and a 7-inch infotainment display are all standard. One excellent standard safety feature is a low-speed forward collision warning system with automatic braking. This is a rare feature in the compact class, let alone the subcompact class. And it's standard.
Every Yaris is powered by a 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 106 horsepower. You'll need full throttle to get up to highway speeds quickly, even more so than you would in some other subcompacts in the segment. At least this Mazda-made engine is smooth.
You have your choice of either a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic transmission, though the XLE only comes with the automatic. Either version gets you very good fuel economy. The Yaris is also light and nimble thanks to its Mazda underpinnings, and we think it's as fun to drive as any other vehicle in its class.
The interior is really where the Yaris stands out from the competition. Build quality and refinement are excellent, and the dash controls and infotainment system are well-configured. It also has above-average cargo space in the trunk, a low liftover height, and an easy-to-use 60/40-split folding rear seat that we wish folded a bit more flat. Downsides include limited rear passenger room and a driving position that won't appeal to taller drivers.
Overall, the 2019 Toyota Yaris is a solid, well-rounded and excellent-driving little sedan that betters class rivals in many areas. When you're ready to take a closer look, let Edmunds help you find the perfect car.
2019 Toyota Yaris Overview
The 2019 Toyota Yaris is offered in the following submodels: Yaris Sedan. Available styles include LE 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl 6A), XLE 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl 6A), L 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl 6A), L 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl 6M), and LE 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl 6M).
What do people think of the 2019 Toyota Yaris?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Toyota Yaris and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Yaris 3.3 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Yaris.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Toyota Yaris and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Yaris featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2019 Toyota Yaris?
Which 2019 Toyota Yarises are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 Toyota Yaris for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Toyota Yaris.
Can't find a new 2019 Toyota Yariss you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Toyota Yaris for sale - 3 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $16,592.
Find a new Toyota for sale - 12 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $19,726.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2019 Toyota Yaris?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Toyota lease specials
