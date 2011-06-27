  1. Home
2007 Nissan Frontier Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2007 Nissan Frontier LE 4dr King Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,327$7,564$8,813
Clean$4,937$7,001$8,141
Average$4,157$5,873$6,797
Rough$3,378$4,745$5,454
Estimated values
Estimated values
2007 Nissan Frontier SE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,912$7,034$8,217
Clean$4,552$6,509$7,590
Average$3,833$5,461$6,338
Rough$3,114$4,412$5,085
Estimated values
Estimated values
2007 Nissan Frontier SE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,156$7,476$8,768
Clean$4,779$6,919$8,100
Average$4,024$5,804$6,763
Rough$3,269$4,690$5,426
Estimated values
Estimated values
2007 Nissan Frontier SE 4dr King Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,480$6,537$7,682
Clean$4,152$6,050$7,097
Average$3,497$5,075$5,926
Rough$2,841$4,101$4,754
Estimated values
Estimated values
2007 Nissan Frontier SE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,038$7,255$8,490
Clean$4,669$6,714$7,843
Average$3,932$5,633$6,549
Rough$3,194$4,551$5,254
Estimated values
Estimated values
2007 Nissan Frontier Nismo 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,684$8,129$9,491
Clean$5,268$7,523$8,768
Average$4,436$6,311$7,321
Rough$3,604$5,099$5,874
Estimated values
Estimated values
2007 Nissan Frontier SE 4dr Crew Cab 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,600$6,733$7,922
Clean$4,263$6,231$7,318
Average$3,590$5,227$6,110
Rough$2,917$4,223$4,903
Estimated values
Estimated values
2007 Nissan Frontier SE 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,087$5,950$6,989
Clean$3,788$5,507$6,456
Average$3,190$4,620$5,391
Rough$2,592$3,732$4,325
Estimated values
Estimated values
2007 Nissan Frontier SE 4dr Crew Cab 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,802$5,250$6,059
Clean$3,524$4,859$5,597
Average$2,968$4,076$4,674
Rough$2,411$3,293$3,750
Estimated values
Estimated values
2007 Nissan Frontier SE 4dr King Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,600$6,776$7,988
Clean$4,263$6,271$7,379
Average$3,590$5,261$6,162
Rough$2,917$4,250$4,944
Estimated values
Estimated values
2007 Nissan Frontier Nismo 4dr King Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,224$7,919$9,417
Clean$4,842$7,329$8,699
Average$4,077$6,148$7,263
Rough$3,312$4,967$5,828
Estimated values
Estimated values
2007 Nissan Frontier SE 4dr Crew Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,331$6,324$7,433
Clean$4,014$5,852$6,867
Average$3,380$4,909$5,733
Rough$2,746$3,967$4,600
Estimated values
Estimated values
2007 Nissan Frontier SE 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,054$6,074$7,197
Clean$3,758$5,621$6,649
Average$3,164$4,715$5,551
Rough$2,571$3,810$4,454
Estimated values
Estimated values
2007 Nissan Frontier XE 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,985$4,103$4,727
Clean$2,767$3,797$4,367
Average$2,330$3,185$3,646
Rough$1,893$2,574$2,925
Estimated values
Estimated values
2007 Nissan Frontier LE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,363$7,682$8,975
Clean$4,970$7,110$8,290
Average$4,185$5,964$6,922
Rough$3,400$4,819$5,554
Estimated values
Estimated values
2007 Nissan Frontier SE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,835$6,994$8,197
Clean$4,481$6,473$7,572
Average$3,774$5,430$6,322
Rough$3,066$4,387$5,073
Estimated values
Estimated values
2007 Nissan Frontier LE 4dr Crew Cab 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,027$7,296$8,560
Clean$4,659$6,752$7,908
Average$3,923$5,664$6,603
Rough$3,187$4,576$5,298
Estimated values
Estimated values
2007 Nissan Frontier LE 4dr Crew Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,693$7,089$8,420
Clean$4,349$6,560$7,779
Average$3,662$5,503$6,495
Rough$2,976$4,446$5,211
Estimated values
Estimated values
2007 Nissan Frontier Nismo 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,829$5,006$5,667
Clean$3,548$4,633$5,235
Average$2,988$3,886$4,371
Rough$2,428$3,140$3,507
Estimated values
Estimated values
2007 Nissan Frontier Nismo 4dr King Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,094$7,263$8,473
Clean$4,721$6,721$7,827
Average$3,975$5,638$6,535
Rough$3,230$4,556$5,243
Estimated values
Estimated values
2007 Nissan Frontier LE 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,857$7,491$8,955
Clean$4,502$6,932$8,272
Average$3,791$5,815$6,907
Rough$3,080$4,698$5,542
Estimated values
Estimated values
2007 Nissan Frontier SE 4dr Crew Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,574$6,602$7,731
Clean$4,240$6,110$7,142
Average$3,570$5,126$5,963
Rough$2,901$4,141$4,785
Estimated values
Estimated values
2007 Nissan Frontier XE 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,357$5,048$5,988
Clean$3,111$4,672$5,532
Average$2,620$3,919$4,619
Rough$2,128$3,166$3,706
Estimated values
Estimated values
2007 Nissan Frontier LE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,548$7,947$9,283
Clean$5,142$7,354$8,575
Average$4,330$6,169$7,160
Rough$3,518$4,984$5,745
Estimated values
Estimated values
2007 Nissan Frontier Nismo 4dr Crew Cab 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,391$8,035$9,505
Clean$4,997$7,436$8,781
Average$4,208$6,238$7,332
Rough$3,419$5,040$5,883
Sell my 2007 Nissan Frontier with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Frontier near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2007 Nissan Frontier on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2007 Nissan Frontier with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,111 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,672 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Nissan Frontier is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2007 Nissan Frontier with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,111 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,672 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2007 Nissan Frontier, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2007 Nissan Frontier with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,111 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,672 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2007 Nissan Frontier. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2007 Nissan Frontier and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2007 Nissan Frontier ranges from $2,128 to $5,988, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2007 Nissan Frontier is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.