Estimated values
2007 Nissan Frontier LE 4dr King Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,327
|$7,564
|$8,813
|Clean
|$4,937
|$7,001
|$8,141
|Average
|$4,157
|$5,873
|$6,797
|Rough
|$3,378
|$4,745
|$5,454
Estimated values
2007 Nissan Frontier SE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,912
|$7,034
|$8,217
|Clean
|$4,552
|$6,509
|$7,590
|Average
|$3,833
|$5,461
|$6,338
|Rough
|$3,114
|$4,412
|$5,085
Estimated values
2007 Nissan Frontier SE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,156
|$7,476
|$8,768
|Clean
|$4,779
|$6,919
|$8,100
|Average
|$4,024
|$5,804
|$6,763
|Rough
|$3,269
|$4,690
|$5,426
Estimated values
2007 Nissan Frontier SE 4dr King Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,480
|$6,537
|$7,682
|Clean
|$4,152
|$6,050
|$7,097
|Average
|$3,497
|$5,075
|$5,926
|Rough
|$2,841
|$4,101
|$4,754
Estimated values
2007 Nissan Frontier SE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,038
|$7,255
|$8,490
|Clean
|$4,669
|$6,714
|$7,843
|Average
|$3,932
|$5,633
|$6,549
|Rough
|$3,194
|$4,551
|$5,254
Estimated values
2007 Nissan Frontier Nismo 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,684
|$8,129
|$9,491
|Clean
|$5,268
|$7,523
|$8,768
|Average
|$4,436
|$6,311
|$7,321
|Rough
|$3,604
|$5,099
|$5,874
Estimated values
2007 Nissan Frontier SE 4dr Crew Cab 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,600
|$6,733
|$7,922
|Clean
|$4,263
|$6,231
|$7,318
|Average
|$3,590
|$5,227
|$6,110
|Rough
|$2,917
|$4,223
|$4,903
Estimated values
2007 Nissan Frontier SE 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,087
|$5,950
|$6,989
|Clean
|$3,788
|$5,507
|$6,456
|Average
|$3,190
|$4,620
|$5,391
|Rough
|$2,592
|$3,732
|$4,325
Estimated values
2007 Nissan Frontier SE 4dr Crew Cab 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,802
|$5,250
|$6,059
|Clean
|$3,524
|$4,859
|$5,597
|Average
|$2,968
|$4,076
|$4,674
|Rough
|$2,411
|$3,293
|$3,750
Estimated values
2007 Nissan Frontier SE 4dr King Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,600
|$6,776
|$7,988
|Clean
|$4,263
|$6,271
|$7,379
|Average
|$3,590
|$5,261
|$6,162
|Rough
|$2,917
|$4,250
|$4,944
Estimated values
2007 Nissan Frontier Nismo 4dr King Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,224
|$7,919
|$9,417
|Clean
|$4,842
|$7,329
|$8,699
|Average
|$4,077
|$6,148
|$7,263
|Rough
|$3,312
|$4,967
|$5,828
Estimated values
2007 Nissan Frontier SE 4dr Crew Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,331
|$6,324
|$7,433
|Clean
|$4,014
|$5,852
|$6,867
|Average
|$3,380
|$4,909
|$5,733
|Rough
|$2,746
|$3,967
|$4,600
Estimated values
2007 Nissan Frontier SE 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,054
|$6,074
|$7,197
|Clean
|$3,758
|$5,621
|$6,649
|Average
|$3,164
|$4,715
|$5,551
|Rough
|$2,571
|$3,810
|$4,454
Estimated values
2007 Nissan Frontier XE 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,985
|$4,103
|$4,727
|Clean
|$2,767
|$3,797
|$4,367
|Average
|$2,330
|$3,185
|$3,646
|Rough
|$1,893
|$2,574
|$2,925
Estimated values
2007 Nissan Frontier LE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,363
|$7,682
|$8,975
|Clean
|$4,970
|$7,110
|$8,290
|Average
|$4,185
|$5,964
|$6,922
|Rough
|$3,400
|$4,819
|$5,554
Estimated values
2007 Nissan Frontier SE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,835
|$6,994
|$8,197
|Clean
|$4,481
|$6,473
|$7,572
|Average
|$3,774
|$5,430
|$6,322
|Rough
|$3,066
|$4,387
|$5,073
Estimated values
2007 Nissan Frontier LE 4dr Crew Cab 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,027
|$7,296
|$8,560
|Clean
|$4,659
|$6,752
|$7,908
|Average
|$3,923
|$5,664
|$6,603
|Rough
|$3,187
|$4,576
|$5,298
Estimated values
2007 Nissan Frontier LE 4dr Crew Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,693
|$7,089
|$8,420
|Clean
|$4,349
|$6,560
|$7,779
|Average
|$3,662
|$5,503
|$6,495
|Rough
|$2,976
|$4,446
|$5,211
Estimated values
2007 Nissan Frontier Nismo 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,829
|$5,006
|$5,667
|Clean
|$3,548
|$4,633
|$5,235
|Average
|$2,988
|$3,886
|$4,371
|Rough
|$2,428
|$3,140
|$3,507
Estimated values
2007 Nissan Frontier Nismo 4dr King Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,094
|$7,263
|$8,473
|Clean
|$4,721
|$6,721
|$7,827
|Average
|$3,975
|$5,638
|$6,535
|Rough
|$3,230
|$4,556
|$5,243
Estimated values
2007 Nissan Frontier LE 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,857
|$7,491
|$8,955
|Clean
|$4,502
|$6,932
|$8,272
|Average
|$3,791
|$5,815
|$6,907
|Rough
|$3,080
|$4,698
|$5,542
Estimated values
2007 Nissan Frontier SE 4dr Crew Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,574
|$6,602
|$7,731
|Clean
|$4,240
|$6,110
|$7,142
|Average
|$3,570
|$5,126
|$5,963
|Rough
|$2,901
|$4,141
|$4,785
Estimated values
2007 Nissan Frontier XE 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,357
|$5,048
|$5,988
|Clean
|$3,111
|$4,672
|$5,532
|Average
|$2,620
|$3,919
|$4,619
|Rough
|$2,128
|$3,166
|$3,706
Estimated values
2007 Nissan Frontier LE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,548
|$7,947
|$9,283
|Clean
|$5,142
|$7,354
|$8,575
|Average
|$4,330
|$6,169
|$7,160
|Rough
|$3,518
|$4,984
|$5,745
Estimated values
2007 Nissan Frontier Nismo 4dr Crew Cab 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,391
|$8,035
|$9,505
|Clean
|$4,997
|$7,436
|$8,781
|Average
|$4,208
|$6,238
|$7,332
|Rough
|$3,419
|$5,040
|$5,883